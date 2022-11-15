By Steven Yates

The Party of Chaos and Debauchery is celebrating. There was no anticipated “red wave,” they are saying. Nothing happened beyond fulfilling predictions that Republicans would take the House with the slimmest of margins while the Party of Chaos and Debauchery kept the Senate. Many Trump-endorsed Republican candidates lost their races. As I write this, key races in Arizona and Georgia remain undecided. The former is a lawsuit waiting to happen, as it seems clear: the “malfunction” of Maricopa Co. voting equipment (that worked fine during primaries) occurred primarily in Republican-dominated areas. Hundreds of thousands of votes remain unprocessed, again as of this writing. Enough of those should go to Kari Lake to put her over the top.

If they do not — and especially if Katie Hobbs is declared the winner in mainstream media — Kari Lake has positioned herself to cry foul.

There can be no doubt there was fraud in 2020, and that it changed the outcome. I recall seeing the massive (and mathematically impossible) 3 am spikes in votes, all for Biden, in places like Antrim Co., Michigan — on webpages that were scrubbed from the Internet in a matter of days. I know of hundreds of other people who saw the same thing I did. I recall the affidavits, signed under penalty of perjury. All memory-holed, so the Establishment could collectively bleat, “there’s no evidence!” Two election workers who wrote to me in response to an article I penned told me they had witnessed malfeasance. At least one had spoken up publicly, but shut up following a death threat.

I didn’t see anything like that this time. But Paul Craig Roberts is open to the possibility of another stolen election, based on the results of exit polling which were not reflected in the actual outcome. He recently wrote (worth quoting at length; note that he cites an Establishment source, not Infowars; all emphases are his):

Today November 9, 2022, updated at 10:49 AM EST, CNN reporters Zachary B. Wolf and Curt Merrill remarked that the widely expected red wave did not materialize and then went on to present data that is inconsistent with the closeness of the voting.

The reporters compare the exit polls from the 2018 elections with those of the 2022 elections. The comparisons show that the Democrats lost support in Tuesday’s elections among women, moderates, youth, people of color, urban voters, college graduates, and independents.

Exit polls 2022 midterm 2018 shift

The Democrats’ support among women declined from 19 points favorable to Democrats to only 8 points. Republican support among men rose from 4 points over Democrats to 14 points.

By age, the preference for Democrats over Republicans for 18-29 years of age declined from 35 points to 28 and for 30-44 years of age from 19 points to 4. Republican support over Democrats rose from 1 to 10 points for those 45-64 years of age and from 2 to 12 points for those 65 and older.

White men’s preference for Republicans increased from 21 to 28 points. White women moved from a 50-50 split to an 8 point preference for Republicans. Black women’s preference for Democrats declined from 85 points to 78. Black men’s preference for Democrats declined from 76 points to 65. Latina women’s preference for democrats fell from 47 points to 33; and Latino men’s preference for Democrats fell from 29 points to 8.

Urban voters preference for Democrats declined from 33 points over Republicans to 17 points. Suburban and Rural voters preferences for Republicans rose by 6 points and 15 points.

Democrats also lost support among white and black college graduates. Among white votes without college degrees the preference for Republicans rose by 10 points.

Among moderates, the preference for Democrats eroded from 26 points to 15. Among conservatives the Republican advantage rose from 67 points t 83. Among liberals there was essentially no change.

The CNN exit polls show substantial erosion of the Democrat voting base since the 2018 election. How can such substantial erosion be consistent with the lack of any significant Republican gain on Tuesday?

The outcome of Tuesday’s election is made even more difficult to comprehend by CNN’s reporters when they report:

“Back in 2018, 37% of voters said they were Democrats, compared with 33% who said they were Republicans and 30% who said they were independents. In 2022, it was Republicans who have the edge. When they won control of the House in 2018, Democrats had an advantage among independent voters. That is nearly gone in 2022.

“Both Democrats and Republicans improved their performance among the party faithful. But Republicans built a lead among voters who don’t have a a favorable view of either party. Democrats lost their edge among voters who have a favorable view of both parties.”

There are many other indications that indicate that much is amiss in the vote count. Polls show that Biden suffers an approval rate of only 36% and that a large majority of Americans do not want Biden to run for reelection in two years. How is this preference consistent with the vote count of Tuesday’s election?

Consider also that the party in power loses representation in midterm elections, but despite the substantial turn away from Democrats revealed by CNN, this normal result did not occur on Tuesday.

Moreover, consider that in Florida, there was a red wave. Ron DeSantis won reelection handily, as did Marco Rubio. How so? What made Florida different? Turning to Roberts again:

The answer is that Florida doesn’t permit all the voting ways that make it easy to steal. I voted in Florida on a paper ballot that was counted immediately prior to my departing the site, and I was given a confirmation of my counted vote. Gov. DeSantis and Senator Rubio won by overwhelming margins. DeSantis defeated Democrat Crist by 59% to 40%. Even heavily Democrat Miami-Dade County voted 55% for Republican DeSantis. Rubio defeated his Democrat challenger by a double-digit margin. Of Florida’s contingent of 28 members of the House, 20 are Republican. Why only in Florida were Democrats rejected as was expected to happen in many states?

I don’t know. As I said, I saw no vote spikes. Maybe the thieves have learned to cover their tracks better.

Or maybe — just maybe — this cigar is just a cigar, and the abortion death culture is a lot stronger than even I thought. I sensed a lot of anger among feminists and their many sympathizers over the Supreme Court reversing Roe v Wade. All voted for the Party of Chaos and Debauchery.

Plus the fact that the leading edge of Gen Z is now old enough to vote in numbers large enough to affect the outcome. Gen Z voted overwhelmingly for the Party of Chaos and Debauchery. This is not good, as Gen Z is the largest cohort in history!

Bottom line: the Party of Chaos and Debauchery still controls the culture (via corporate media and the enormous entertainment industry). As long as materialism remains the prevailing worldview in the West, this is not going to change. Morality will continue to be subjectively defined and subordinated to identity politics and personal whim.

We should have learned from 2020’s introduction of a genetically engineered virus into the world, moreover, that scare tactics work! The scare tactic this time was to demonize “MAGA” Republicans as “threats to democracy.” Since most people now consider the right to vote as a sign they live in a real, bona fide democracy, the tactic worked.

These all may have balanced out our side’s focus on roaring inflation, for example, or rising violent crime, or the disaster on the Southern border. Remember, though, that partisans of the Party of Chaos and Debauchery see all attention on the latter as nothing more than “nativism” and “xenophobia.”

Such domestic issues may also have nullified the perceived weakness of the Bidenistas in the face of foreign leaders either taking or contemplating actions (Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine, the Chinese Communist Party menacing Taiwan, and Kim Jong Un returning to firing off rockets capable of reaching Japan and Guam). We are closer to a nuclear confrontation with Russia than we have been since the Cuban Missile Crisis (1962). Somehow, this didn’t seem important!

Returning to the election, what I think we need to do — among other things to secure elections if we hope to have any semblance of free and fair elections in the future — is get rid of electronic voting machines and digital processing of votes, completely, once and for all, forever. It has been known since the early 2000s that these machines are vulnerable to hacking and fraud. Can they or can they not be connected to the Internet? The official answer to this is, No, but I think we are all clear: the official answer, like many official answers, is a lie!

Digitizing everything is going to be our downfall.

In the meantime, we’ve got what we’ve got: a media celebrating the losses of the “MAGA (Trump-endorsed) Republicans,” with many Republicans themselves now declaring Trump to be “toxic.”

Yes, it’s all too convenient.

This is exactly what the globalists want: their opponents uncertain and divided amongst themselves, and Trump out of the picture as a viable candidate in 2024 in favor of someone they can control, or believe they can bring under control. Will that someone be Ron DeSantis? It’s too soon to tell, and I’m not making any predictions as I’ve seen nothing where he states directly that he wants the job.

Trump, in the meantime, is not helping himself any, with his verbal assaults on DeSantis, especially as the two seem to agree on most essentials. For a while I thought this was being orchestrated by corporate media, but now I am not so sure. Trump comes across as a bully with labels like “Ron DeSanctimonious,” which serve no one’s interests including his.

Citing this time James Howard Kunstler who opined recently:

Speaking of Mr. DeSantis and Mr. Trump, the ex-President has been verbally laying into the Florida governor so viciously lately that he might have made a fatal error in his quest for electoral redemption. The opponents of Progressive-Woke-Jacobinism don’t need a circus ringmaster. They need a credible leader, especially one that can manage his or her emotions at least as well as Vladimir Putin does.

Kunstler is right. Trump’s ego and his temper may yet be his undoing. And since no one else is ready to assume the mantle of leading Trumpism in a broader sense (economic nationalism, opposition to globalism and creeping technocracy), if Trump goes down and DeSantis doesn’t rise up — or Kari Lake or someone we’ve not seen yet — the country goes down with him.

But aren’t there other Republicans (some might bleat)?

Who?

Ted Cruz types? Lindsey Graham? Please! Someone else out of a “movement conservatism” that has conserved nothing for the past 70 years???

If that crowd is all the Republican Party has to offer — and if it cannot find some way to sell itself to Gen Z — then the country will fall the rest of the way to the Party of Chaos and Debauchery in 2024 and to the techno-feudalist Great Reset by 2028.

Recall that 2030 is the globalist target date for a world in which “you will own nothing, have no privacy, but life has never been better!” We are already well over four-fifths of the way there!

