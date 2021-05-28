Only Three Days Left To Help My Mommy

And I’m so excited, I just want to jump up and down! It looks like my mommy will be able to have special treatment in Mexico to treat her breast cancer without chemotherapy and surgery!

I’m so grateful to all of you for being so generous and my tummy doesn’t hurt so much any more. Now, I feel my mommy has a chance. Family and friends have also given but we still need about $5,000 more. Will you help save her life too?

If you missed my previous pleas for help, this is my mommy, Tiffany and me. My mommy has stage 3 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma breast cancer. While I’m too young to understand, I love my mommy and want her here with me forever. My dad, Sten, knows the right treatment is a matter of life or death and that’s why he wants mommy to have treatment at Hope 4 Cancer in Mexico.

Hope 4 Cancer is a world renown, respected cancer treatment center with the best doctors and great treatment programs. They have been highly successful in defeating cancer without chemotherapy and surgery; their survival rates give great hope to patients. But, the treatment is not covered by my parents insurance.

Please go to the GoFundMe page set up by friends who love my mommy too. On the home page, click on Search and enter my mom’s name, Tiffany Kerwin.

Please go read her story on Go Fund Me Page. Tiffany is a NWV’s close family member fighting for her life. If you would rather send a check, please make it out to Tiffany Kerwin and send it to: NewsWithViews.com, PO Box 990, Spring Branch, TX. 78070-9998, c/o Tiffany Kerwin