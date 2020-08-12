For a long time, I have been involved with taking care of my mother, who passed away on August 4. She came to a local hospital and tested negative for Covid-19. They then proceeded to not give her any food for 3 days weakening her considerably, When her oxygen level dropped, they transferred her to intensive care where they gave her the MRSA virus. She was then placed in isolation. I begged them repeatedly to retest for Covid and they refused. Finally, they retested her after 12 days and found she had Covid all along. They only let me see her once in the Covid critical care unit and her nurse was from China. I asked how she got here, and she said in 2001 the Chinese Ministry of Health assigned her to go to Kuwait (when it was a world hotspot). As everyone knows, China is a controlled society where the government controls everyone’s life and tells them what to do, Shortly after Kuwait, the nurse came to Raleigh, NC where my mother and I lived. I asked her where she worked in China, and she said Wuhan (where Covid-19 originated)! Amazing coincidence?!

I had been researching the origin of Covid-19 for some time, and had forwarded the information I found to a number of people including THE WASHINGTON POST’s intelligence specialist covering the story. He emailed me delay after delay, so I thought I may as well write about what I had found. Those familiar with my writings know that those I call the Power Elite plan things far in advance, so in my 1991 book NOW IS THE DAWNING OF THE NEW AGE NEW WORLD ORDER, I wrote that Dr. Richard L. Day (1965-1968 national medical director of Planned Parenthood) in March 1969 delivered a speech where Dr. Lawrence Dunegan was in attendance. According to Dr. Dunegan, Dr. Day announced that in terms of controlling population: “Everything is in place, and nobody can stop us now….This time we’re going to do it right.” Dr. Day then listed a long series of things, such as the legalization of abortion, which have all come true, including “hard-to-cure diseases would be created.”

This brings us to Covid-19, and when you read the following documents from 2015, remember that in that same year, Bill Gates delivered a Ted Talks saying the following: “Today the greatest risk of a global catastrophe doesn’t look like this (picture of war). Instead it looks like this (picture of a virus). If anything kills over 10 million people in the next few decades, it’s most likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than a war. Not missiles, but microbes….You can have a virus where people feel well enough while they’re infectious that they get on a plane or they go to a market. The source of the virus could be a natural epidemic, or it could be bioterrorism….It would spread throughout the world very, very quickly….”

On March 2 of this year, I emailed top news people at ABC News the following: “Re Covid-19, some years ago (October 2013), NIH director Francis Collins said certain studies ‘entail biosafety and biosecurity risks.’ He was talking about studies such as Ralph Baric’s Bioscience Lab (BSL-Level 3) at UNC’s efforts to engineer a virus with a surface protein of the SHC014 coronavirus found in horseshoe bats in China. The hybrid virus could infect human airway cells. Baric and Zheng-li Li Shi of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (China) among others co-authored ‘A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence’ in NATURE MEDICINE (November 9, 2015). The article’s Abstract states that ‘Using the SARS-CoV reverse genetics system, we generated and characterized a chimeric virus expressing the spike of bat coronavirus SHC014…, and the spike can efficiently use multiple orthologs of the SARS receptor human angiotensin converting enzyme II (ACE2), replicate efficiently in human airway cells….’ Synthetic construction of mutant and full-length SHC014-CoV was approved by the University of North Carolina Institutional Biosafety Committee, and research in this manuscript was supported by grants from the National Natural Science Foundation of China, among others.

THE LONDON DAILY MAIL (March 2) reports that a paper by the Beijing-sponsored South China Institute of Technology indicates that the Wuhan Center for Disease Control, WHCDC (where they keep 605 disease-ridden bats) could have spawned Covid-19. ‘The WHCDC is adjacent to the Union Hospital where the first group of doctors were infected during this epidemic,’ the report says. The report also suggests that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (where Zheng is located) could have also leaked the virus. ‘This laboratory reported that the Chinese horseshoe bats were natural reservoirs for the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV). The principal investigator participated in a project which generated a chimeric virus using the SARS-CoV reverse genetics system, and reported the potential for human emergence. A direct speculation was that SARS-CoV or its derivative might leak from the laboratory.’ Another speculation is that COVID-19 was developed at the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, China’s only Level 4 microbiology lab equipped to handle deadly coronaviruses. Remember, I began my message to you quoting about biosafety and biosecurity threats. And the economic impact of those threats (e.g., stock market, travel, tourism, etc. declines) has only just begun.” I realized early that Covid-19 was an attack not only upon the health of people, but also on the economies of the world!

On March 15, 2016, UNC’s Ralph Baric and 3 others with his BSL-3 team among others co-authored “SARS-like WIV1-CoV poised for human emergence” (PNAS, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences). In the Acknowledgments, it states, “We thank Dr. Zhengli-Li Shi of the Wuhan Institute of Virology for access to the bat CoV sequences and plasmid of WIV1-CoV spike protein.” A virus is a protein with spikes. On October 30, 2013 Dr. Zheng had already co-authored “Isolation and characterization of a bat SARS-like coronavirus that uses the ACE2 receptor,” and in the Abstract, one reads: “Here we report whole-genome sequences of two novel bat coronaviruses from Chinese horseshoe bats….These viruses are far more closely related to SARS-CoV than any previously identified bat coronaviruses, particularly in the receptor binding domain of the spike protein….Our results provide the strongest evidence to date that Chinese horseshoe bats are natural reservoirs of SARS-CoV, and that intermediary hosts may not be necessary for direct human infection….” It would seem from this that Covid-19 might simply be something that accidentally was transmitted to humans (one of the scientists at Wuhan’s Level 4 lab was bitten by a diseased bat and possibly then walked out into the fish market with blood on his lab coat).

However, On January 26, 2020, Bill Gertz in THE WASHINGTON TIMES wrote that “The deadly animal-borne coronavirus spreading globally may have originated in a laboratory in the city of Wuhan linked to China’s covert biological weapons program, said an Israeli biological warfare analyst….Dany Shoham, a former Israeli military intelligence officer who has studied Chinese biological warfare, said the institute (Wuhan Institute of Virology) is linked to Beijing’s covert bio-weapons program.” In addition, on May 16, 2020, “EXCLUSIVE: Virus researchers uncover new evidence implying COVID-19 was created in a lab,” was published regarding a study done by Nikolai Petrovsky and a team at Flinders University in South Australia.” According to the study’s authors, there is strong evidence that “the virus that causes COVID-19 did not come from an animal intermediary, but became specialized for human cell penetration by living previously in human cells, quite possibly in a laboratory.” In other words, it was engineered to go from human to human, and possibly in the Wuhan Institute of Virology where Dr. Zheng was located.

The first case of Covid-19 was traced back to November 17, 2019 in China. About 6 weeks before that in the October 2, 2019 edition of the JOURNAL OF VIROLOGY, Ralph Baric, Timothy Sheahan and Amy Sims of the UNC Bioscience Lab Level 3 and others co-authored an article indicating “small molecule antiviral BDN^4-hydroxycytidine inhibits a proofreading-intact coronavirus with a high genetic barrier to resistance.” And on January 10, 2020, Baric, Sheahan, and Sims and others also co-authored an article about the “comparative therapeutic efficacy of remdesivir,” developed at UNC BSL-3! Coincidence? Someone I know overheard a conversation relevant to Covid-19 in which they said a man said, “I did it.” When pressed, the person indicated they could say no more because they feared for their life! As if we didn’t have enough trouble with Covid-19, on July 4, 2020, the FOX8 Digital Desk posted “Duke University researchers help discover new strain of coronavirus that spreads faster because of gene mutation.” May God please help us!

