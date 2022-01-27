By Frosty Wooldridge

January 27, 2022

Whether it’s Chicago’s “Death Zone” of endless killings or St. Louis’ continual violence against cops, or Detroit’s decline into anarchy that cost that city 1.2 million residents who fled the Motor City, or BLM’s anarchy in the streets of our country—most of small town America continues with the “American Dream.”

What is that dream? Simple: you raise your kids to respect God, country and Old Glory. You say a prayer before school to give thanks. You pledge your support for our Constitution. You raise your kids to strive for excellence in their education, enjoy their sports and be true to your community. That means participation in 4-H, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Kiwanis Club, Lion’s Club, photo club, glee club, choir at church, and any organizations that support being involved in the American Dream.

If you notice what’s going around in the rest of the world, it’s not such a pretty picture in Africa, India, China, Mexico, South America…and now, not so pretty in Europe.

What’s happening to Western Countries cannot continue if we hope to hold a shred of freedom and/or viability for future generations. When respect for the rule of law diminishes to a point of what’s happening in Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, St. Louis, Baltimore and Los Angeles—those are the markers that lead us into a lawless society.

Unless such outlaws are caught, prosecuted and slammed into prisons, their kind only multiply. We must put the fear of incarceration and certainty of being caught into their mangy lives in order to bring back respect for police and the rule of law. There’s no way Darrel Brooks should have been allowed to mow down a Christmas Parade in a small Wisconsin town. Shawn Smith, that homeless career criminal should never have been allowed to knife Brianna Kupfer to death while she worked in that LA furniture store. How did some killer get to execute those two cops in Texas a few days ago? Answer: our prosecutors and mayors are promoting criminals, letting them get off with no bails, and simply encouraging lawlessness.

Robert Nisbet wrote it in his classic work, “Quest for Community.” He said, “Release man from the contexts of community and you get not freedom and rights, but intolerable aloneness and subjection to demonic fears and passions. Society, Burke wrote in a celebrated line, is a partnership of the dead, the living, and the unborn. Mutilate the roots of society and tradition, and the result must inevitably be the isolation of a generation from its heritage, the isolation of individuals from their fellow men, and the creation of the sprawling, faceless masses.”

Article titled: “Why the Current Flight to Small Towns May Save America”

At some point, as our enormous cities collapse into continuous violence, the rest of law-abiding Americans must engage in small towns where we raise our young with honor and dignity. It’s very possible that there are no solutions to Chicago, et al. When violent gangs and gang cultures entrench themselves, and drugs dominate those kids—it’s a sure bet that no amount of consequences or jail time can remedy the situation. They know no other way to express themselves, save violence!

In the coming years, as more and more major cities replicate what happened to Detroit, and now Chicago, we’re going to see more and more Americans move to peaceful, educated, and lawful small towns across our country.

Yes, we’re going to see more racial segregation because even African-American leaders like Lori Lightfoot and Kim Potter in Chicago can’t solve their problems. Whether it’s a genetic makeup that’s prone to violence and tribalism, or it’s simply a lack of fathers to guide their sons—it’s bound to wash out into civil mayhem. I personally watched it occur in Detroit as I worked there for 20 years. I tried to make a difference as a teacher in the inner city. I’ve offered solutions over the decades. But none of the people in charge would take me up on my solutions. Thus, we’ve got entire generations of single African-American mothers birth endless babies on welfare, moving into gangs, shoplifting goods, and getting strung out on drugs. They suffer “utter futility of existence.”

All because of a loss of community. Or, such inner city children morph into gangs to feel a sense of “community.”

One way or the other, those children rot in their illiteracy, rot in their poverty, rot in their angry lives, and rot with their endless bastard babies. As they rot, all Americans pay a severe price, but the ones who can, flee those cities.

Can we solve the “Chicago-cities” across this country? Can we solve the illiteracy, drugs, gangs and hopelessness? If we could, we would have! But we’re too busy waging 20 year wars, allowing our borders and sovereignty to be destroyed. And inviting combative cultures and angry Jihadists into our midst.

Our own elected leaders are laying down the foundation of our own national suicide. And, worse, most Americans keep voting in the same people who are destroying our country. For example, Maxine Waters, Sheila Jackson, Diane Feinstein, Hank Johnson, Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer, John Hickenlooper, Michael Bennet, and well, most of the career, corrupt, politicians who have become entrenched in Washington DC. Why are we doing this to ourselves?

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

If you would like a free electronic copy of this book, please email me with your email address and I will send it to you. Every American with children or any American who will live in this country in 2050, needs to understand what they face. frostyw@juno.com

Published March 2021: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge, available on Amazon, and/or phone 1 888 519 5121.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler, Tick-Tok, Curiosity, and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

This video will scare the daylights out of every American as to what’s coming to our country, US Citizenship Act 2021 by Joe Biden.

If you want to see two documentaries that give visual proof of my book’s contents, go to Netflix, and type in “Cowspiracy” that shows you the damage to the air, land and water. Watch “Seaspiracy” to see how humans are destroying the oceans.

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com