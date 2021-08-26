By Frosty Wooldridge

Each night, we American citizens sit on our couches or kitchen table chairs to watch the insanity of what’s happening to our troops in Afghanistan. Furthermore, we’re watching an invasion of our southern borders. We’re watching our country be conquered by the hands of our elected leaders.

Biden, who stands eyeball deep in intellectual dementia or some form of Alzheimer’s Disease, cannot and will not make a convincing sentence or address to the American people.

His handlers won’t tell us the truth that he lacks the mental acuity to lead this country. The generals show themselves to be incapacitated by their own incompetence.

The liberal news ‘hides’ all that transpires, all that maintains utmost secrecy and all that should be the facts.

If you have read Orwell’s 1984, or Catch 22, or Fahrenheit 451, you realize that we are being led by a pack of people who have reached their Peter Principle zenith.

Who pays? Every soldier stuck over there in that goat-herder nation that is now dictating to us exactly what we must do to save some of our military people. Then, they will imprison the rest for ransoms into the billions of dollars. Imagine that! Imagine that we have elected fools, liars and cheats into the highest positions in the land.

General Milly or whatever his name is, stands out there with four stars of a general. He couldn’t command a troop of boy scouts.

We’ve got Jen Psaki standing out in front of the cameras every day, pretending that she knows what she’s talking about, but she doesn’t have a clue as to what’s really going on. In fact, she learns more on CNN and Tucker Carlson with Lara Logan than she knows from her hideout in the White House.

What’s going to happen? It’s called the “Darwin Solution.” That means that they control us in Afghanistan, and we bow to them because they have all the power, all the brute force and all the weapons to make us crawl out of there like a dog that’s just been beaten in a fight.

Who did this to us? For starters, G.W. Bush and Dick Cheney. Then, Bill Clinton continued the farce. After him, Obama bounced across the stage as if he knew what he was doing. He didn’t. Later, Trump got talked out of leaving that God forsaken country because the Military Industrial Complex boys wanted to keep making money.

In my lifetime, the big military boys and bankers have kept us in useless wars in Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. All for what? All for money.

We’ve killed countless millions of people…all for what? All for money.

We really need to look at our national moral and spiritual stance in the world. This warlike behavior MUST stop with us. There’s got to be a better way to stop the fraud of insider trading of Defense Contracts by people like Nancy Pelosi, Schumer and hundreds of career, corrupt, criminal politicians.

We’ve GOT to pass Term Limits to bring some kind of sanity to our own government. I am sick and tired of seeing such thieves continue for 30 and 40 years in Washington DC.

Finally, those people are out of their cotton pickin’ minds. We must do something to stop them. We need our borders and we need our laws and we need to stop the invasion from the south and we MUST never get into a stupid foreign war in an INSANE Muslim land.

Does that make sense to you?

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

If you would like a free electronic copy of this book, please email me with your email address and I will send it to you.

Published March 2021: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge, available on Amazon, and/or phone 1 888 519 5121.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America's immigration-population crisis as well as the world's. Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

This video will scare the daylights out of every American as to what’s coming to our country, US Citizenship Act 2021 by Joe Biden.

Share these videos all over America:

"In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls", Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation.

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, "Mind boggling!"

© 2021 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com