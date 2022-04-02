By Steven Yates

“All warfare is based on deception. Hence when able to attack, we must seem unable; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near. Hold out baits to entice the enemy. Feign disorder, and crush him. If he is secure at all points, be prepared for him. If he is in superior strength, evade him. If your opponent is of choleric temper, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected. These military devices, leading to victory, must not be divulged beforehand.” —Sun Tzu, The Art of War

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK….

Summarizing ground covered so far: just about everything Western corporate media has said about Putin’s incursion into Ukraine is false or at least highly misleading. But this is true of just about everything Western corporate media has said about every major event of the past century.Why would Ukraine be different?

Some allege, though,that Putin is “one of them”: a closet globalist.For that to be true, he would have to be playing us all. Does any evidence support this?

Start with the suspicious timing of the incursion. Putin moved just as the covid narrative was disintegrating, evidence was accumulating that the mRNA gene therapy injections are anything but “safe and effective,” and that with trucker-led freedom convoys and other protests around the world, we were looking at a potential worldwide mass revolt against the rising technocratic tyranny.

How better to get covid off the 24/7 hysteria-induction-box, at least temporarily, then with a war?!And with all the Hate-Russia/Hate-Putin conditioning actually predating the Russian-collusion fabrication of 2016, what better way to distract the public than with an incursion into Ukraine?

Note the parallels here to what the covid narrative accomplished. All the efforts by Democrats (and Establishment Republicans) to get Trump out of office were going down in flames. The impeachment effort that began in 2019, ironically involving Ukraine, showed little promise from the get-go, and went up in smoke in January 2020. With the economy roaring by all the official measures and unemployment at record lows including among minorities, Trump was looking at a re-election landslide! GloboCorp couldn’t have that!

So that month, the words coronavirus and covid-19 entered our vocabularies. Two months later, the GloboCorp-controlled WHO declared a global emergency.

Now, the globalists are positioning themselves to further a strategy for “living with covid”: technocratic bio security in which vaccine passports will only be a start. James Corbett believes this is what is happening, that the globalists are working from a timeline.

Could Putin be cooperating with this agenda while conducting a theater war in Ukraine?!

It’s an impolite question, perhaps, but I can’t quite get it out of my mind.

Brandon Smith again:

Vladimir Putin is a long time associate of numerous globalists. His friendship with New World Order ghoul Henry Kissinger started decades ago and they continue to meet for regular lunches as Kissinger acts as an adviser to multiple branches of the Kremlin. Putin has also maintained a steady relationship to the WEF, and Russia even joined Klaus Schwab’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Network just last year. The claim the Putin is anti-globalist is a lie, he is deeply involved in the globalist system and always has been.

The globalists are playing BOTH SIDES of the Ukraine conflict. This is reality. It’s very important to understand and accept this fact, otherwise you will not be able to grasp the events that happen next.

Putin recently threatened western governments with a reprisal the likes of which they have never seen before if they try to interfere in Ukraine. The problem is that many in the mainstream and alternative media automatically assumed this was a threat of nuclear war. I don’t think this is what Putin was referring to.

What I suggested a couple weeks back, following Smith’s ensuing discussion: an imminent cyber attack, likely blamed on Russia and — if this is the scenario that plays out — Russia could indeed be culpable though it will not be Putin but a globalist in the shadows behind him who pulls the trigger.

Quoting (this merits careful reading!):

Moscow, Russia, 13 October 2021 – Russia will take a leading role in shaping the trajectory of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Today, leaders from the Russian Federation and the World Economic Forum announced the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Russia.

Part of the Forum’s global Network, the new Centre will bring together leading businesses, policy makers and members of civil society to co-design and pilot innovative approaches to technology governance.

Over the past five years, the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network has expanded to 15 countries. Project teams worked across public and private sectors to built[sic.] new policies for drones and commercial aircraft to fly in the same airspace, government procurement of artificial intelligence and accelerated responsible blockchain deployment across the global supply chain.

The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Russia will be hosted by ANO Digital Economy in Moscow. It will work across the global network to maximize the benefits of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things, while minimizing its risks.

The President of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Dmitry Chernyshenko, on behalf of the Russian government, signed the agreement today in Moscow.

“Rapid technological discovery is disrupting our economic and social systems. Coordinated, impact-orientated action is needed to manage this change,” says Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum. “The new Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Moscow will be an important part of the Forum’s global network. It is important we work across borders to shape a future that leaves no one behind.”

“Today, Russia is building digital economy actively in industrial and social spheres as well as in public administration,” said Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. “We are now witnessing an unprecedented breakthrough development. The main purpose of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Moscow is to grow awareness of Russia’s role as part of the global expert community. This is an opportunity to share experience and expertise gained by the World Economic Forum and its partners around the world.”

Chernyshenko continued, “There are plans of launching pilot projects on legal protocols, AI and IoT together with the Forum at the Centre. The first projects will be launched before the end of this year and will include self-driving cars, drones, medicine, and data processing. Russia has been actively implementing AI technologies over the past few years. Today there are more than 800 such solutions and some of them are already visible on international markets. In general, cooperation with the Forum will be carried out in various areas such as data policy, smart cities, export support and promotion of Russian IT technologies to foreign markets.”

“We are glad to join the global network of Centers for the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said General Director of ANO “Digital economy” Evgeny Kovnir. “Our organization brings together leading Russian technology companies. We will work together with leaders from these companies and across the network to explore and implement the best international AI, IoT, and data policy solutions. We will bring Russia’s advancements in these areas to the global network and help to shape global progress in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Fourth Industrial Revolution is just another name for the Great Reset, of course: building a global technocratic grid into which every nation on the planet is to be pulled via the digital economy, incorporating total surveillance and digital currencies, on top of AI-controlled driverless vehicles, in “smart cities,” the “green new deal,” etc. You will own nothing, have no privacy,and be happy. I presume the beatings will continue until morale improves, and all that.

There is also this, on Off-Guardian, a website you owe it to yourself to check out (not to be confused with the leftist, elite-controlled The Guardian).

Summarizing Ryan Matters’ observations:

First, as Brandon Smith observed, Putin has been close to arch-globalist and Trilateral Commission cofounder Henry Kissinger and accepted his counsel for years.

Second, Matters claims Klaus Schwab placed Putin among his “Young Global Leaders” alongside Tony Blair (U.K.), Angela Merkel (Germany), Emmanuel Macron (France), Justin Trudeau (Canada), Jacinda Ardern (New Zealand), Bill Gates (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), and others.

There’s a problem here. Putin is 69, making him the oldest person on that list. I was unable to find documentation for Matters’ claim. But never mind. His case will survive without it.

Third, when covid happened and the WHO issued its declaration, Russia issued lockdowns no less than any other nation. Moscow locked down as recent as October 2021 and ordered unvaccinated Russians over 60 to stay home for four months! In other words, the Kremlin went along with the covid-19(84) narrative as slavishly as anyone else.

Fourth, from the get-go Russia was moving full speed ahead with its own gene therapy injections—different from those of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, etc., but serving the same purpose and conceivably having the same long-term problems.

Fifth, Russian corporations worked with Big Pharma in developing the Sputnik V injections, even attempting to combine them at one point!

Sixth, Russia has embraced mandatory vaccine passports containing scannable QR codes—legislating them because of public skepticism. Sound familiar?

Seventh, Putin (alongside the Chinese Communist Party) has offered general support for globalization (i.e., economic globalism), Agenda 21 (now Agenda 2030) and the UN’s sustainable development agenda, and other trappings of globalism now being pitched as “pandemic control.”

Eighth, the Bank of Russia is developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) not essentially different from what other central bankers are developing. A CBDC in whatever form will enable technocratic surveillance of all transactions,especially once cash has been eliminated: demonized through repeated association with drug and sex traffickers, then criminalized.

Ninth, the war in Ukraine is accelerating CBDC efforts, the justification being a perceived need to track transactions by Russians operating outside Russia — but as we just noted, CBDCs can be used to track us all. (See this.) The idea has the full support of Larry Fink, CEO of the $10 trillion investment leviathan BlackRock, also deeply in bed with WEF globalists and their Great Reset.

And tenth, summarizing all the above and more: central to the globalist agenda is the gradual destruction of all local, national, and regional economies and, from this, all national autonomy and meaningful sovereignty. Globalists figured out long ago that real power is attained through economic control, not military might. Once populations are reduced to pennilessness and political classes are brought to their knees through fomented civil unrest, globalists can move in with their Great Reset, providing CBDCsas relief.No one fires a shot.

The worldwide price inflation we are seeing — resulting from years of money printing keeping an unsustainable (in the original sense of that term) corporatist economy afloat as it funnels wealth and power to the top — is surely part of this agenda, another means of keeping the masses distracted and preoccupied while they are stripped of control over their lives. This is just as true of the projected food shortages, supply-line disruptions, and the rolling blackouts that would result from cyberattacks small or large.

What are we to make of all this? I don’t think Putin has a direct hand in day-to-day operations of the Centre in Moscow, but surely it wouldn’t have happened without his consent and cooperation.

So did he cut a behind-the-scenes deal with GloboCorp years ago? Is he playing us, we Western “right-wingers,” knowing that his being demonized in Western corporate media is theater and was never intended to be anything else? Is he putting up with some discomfort as he awaits his place at the conference table of the coming corporate-controlled world government, his reward for cooperating with the Henry Kissingers and Klaus Schwabs of the world?

Or is he “playing 3D chess” with the globalists, hoping he can defeat them in the long run, at least where Russia is concerned?

Doubtless there’s a Russian edition of Sun Tzu’s The Art of War, and I’d be very surprised if Putin hasn’t studied it with great care.

If he really is a Russian nationalist and as smart as I suspect he is, he doubtless figured out long ago how powerful GloboCorp is. To oppose these psychopaths openly is to play a very dangerous game. So that just isn’t an option.

This puts the Ukraine incursion in a different light. With Ukraine, Western political elites — the Biden Crime Family (think of Hunter’s infamous laptop), Nancy Pelosi, John Kerry, others — have had multimillion dollar dealings with what is clearly one of the most corrupt corporate states in the world. I doubt GloboCorp wants all the back-room dealings exposed as at least part of the evidence trail leads to their doorstep.

Not to mention the biolabs that could be used to genetically engineer bugs able to cause future plandemics!

So conceivably Putin has turned on them and is playing his own game, cooperating to the extent he believes it will benefit Mother Russia. Again, it should be clear: however one looks at this, Russia and Ukraine have been on collision course since the CIA-backed coup of 2014 in the latter instilled a NATO-friendly (i.e., globalist-friendly) regime, which openly persecuted ethnic Russians in what became the eastern breakaway regions. Putin, long concerned about Russians stranded outside Russia when the Soviet Union collapsed, may just have gotten fed up with such provocations and decided the time had come to put a stop to them.

Still … the timing….

Sometimes, the best response to conflicting narratives is an honest I don’t know, and I’m awaiting the information that would enable me to decide. As I said last week, I am not inside Vladimir Putin’s head. I’ll leave that dubious art to his demonizers in America’s lying corporate media, who are being played like fiddles in either case. These idiots think the Great Reset is a “conspiracy theory” after all. What can one say? I can have more productive conversations with my cat.

Steven Yates’s new book What Should Philosophy Do? A Theory (Wipf and Stock, 2021) is available here and here.

