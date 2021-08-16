By Frosty Wooldridge

Part 7: How do you keep adding more people with a finite amount of water? How do you survive that reality?

As the 20 years of Washington DC’s stupidity plays-out in the final American defeat in Afghanistan during the next week, let us remember why G.W. Bush attacked: to kill bin Laden after 9/11. Well, our Seal Team Six accomplished that mission in 2011. Why didn’t we pull out a day after that event occurred? Why stay there another 10 years? Why lie to the American people who were giving up $6 trillion in tax dollars, their sons and daughters, along with massive amounts of military equipment?

I still wonder how our mainstream media neglected to expose to the American people that 114,000 of our young soldiers committed suicide during their active duty stints or shortly thereafter. Let’s face it: Islam produces mass insanity in its followers and barbaric rituals that confound the sharpest minds. THAT must be the most horrific cover-up of the last 20 years. (Source: www.stopsoldiersuicide.org)

It shows you that our presidents and Congressional members would rather lie to us, pretend to be representing us and simply stand by as our country descends into its twilight years.

Our defeat in Afghanistan and Iraq provide a glimpse of the invasion advancing onto our shores from our open borders with Mexico. Notice that the Mexican government supports, transports and aides/abetted over one-million illegal aliens thus far this year. They will gladly help another 1,000,000 illegals for the rest of the year…another 5,000,000 in 2022 if Biden and Congress encourage the invasion perpetually.

It begs the question: how stupid are Biden and those 535 members of Congress? Answer: really, really stupid!

Why? Because we face cataclysmic consequences as to water, energy and resources being totally exhausted within the next two decades. At current immigration rates, we will see another 35 million people added to the USA by 2030—eight and one-half years from now. Are you excited about that? How will 35 million refugees improve anything in America?

You might digest this reality facing us by my longtime friend Kathleene Parker, in Albuquerque, NM. She’s a top notch environmental researcher specialist. She simply lays out the facts that few want to deal with in DC.

The American Southwest:

Twice the People, Half the Water?

Kathleene, could you tell the American people what to expect with this continuing onslaught of our country?

“I’d be happy to,” she said. “Showing reservoirs, including iconic Lake Mead at Hoover Dam, shrunk to a fraction of their intended size, national news media is reporting that the American Southwest is in the worst 20-year drought in 1,200 years.

“Yet, no one asked why President Biden is hellbent on increasing immigration – which has exploded the U.S. population by an average approaching 30 million a decade over the last three decades – when he can’t ensure adequate water for those here now. The Southwest is the fastest growing region of ours, the third most populated nation and one of the world’s fastest growing developed nations – something else never reported. (All caused by legal-illegal immigration and their birth rates.)

“There are roughly 200 reservoirs along the length of the Colorado River – the primary water source for at least 45 million people in the Colorado River Basin and beyond – that were thought to ensure a 50-year water supply in drought. Yet, by the early 2000s, that 50-year supply was sucked dry!

“At Lake Mead, the water level recently fell below the trigger point for the first-ever federal water emergency. That will mean mandatory water cutoffs, delivering a body blow to the Southwest’s economy and drying up farmland needed to feed the nation’s exploding population. But even that might not stop a collapse of the Colorado River system, a vast network of diversion projects and reservoirs stretching from Wyoming to the Mexican border. Meaning, reservoirs might run dry and diversions might no longer take water into cities of millions!

“Today’s Phoenix, Arizona, was so named when settlers in the 19th century realized that they were building on the ruins of some long-ago civilization – that of the Hohokam – and named their new settlement after the mythical bird that arises from the ashes of another.

“The Four Corner states – Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Utah – today are dotted with the ruins of the mysterious cliff dwellings and towns of the ancestral Puebloans – the Hohokam, the Anasazi and the Mimbres – who were forced into what we call the Great Abandonment, during the prolonged drought of the late 1200s though the mid-1300s. Hundreds of thousands of people fled what had been relative paradises in Colorado’s Montezuma Valley and on the once-verdant Mesa Verde, in the Gila Mountains of New Mexico and on the high uplands of Arizona, relocating to areas, mostly along the Rio Grande, with somewhat dependable water.

“Lake Mead, the second largest reservoir in North America, is now 35 percent “full,” but since the bottom 20 percent is useless sludge, that means nearly empty, just as the Scripps Institute of Oceanography warned would happen in the 2020s. In California, some reservoirs can no longer generate hydropower, and Lake Powell, just upstream from Lake Mead and the largest reservoir in North America, also flirts with being empty. Yet, Big Media never ask if Biden grasps:

That this might not be drought, but merely a return to far-drier norms than 1960 to 1995, the wettest time in the Southwest in 2000 years. That there is not “always ‘new’ water” to be found or some miraculous technofix to save us – although, admittedly, more people mean more sewage effluent to process for drinking. Yum! That the current drought might pale in comparison with what climate change might bring.

“In 1922, the Colorado River Basin states of Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California met near Santa Fe to legally divide, or allocate, the Colorado River. But the resulting Colorado River Compact began with an “Oops!” of staggering proportions, as 16-million acre feet were divvied up, even though the river usually carries only 13 m.a.f. (An acre foot is the amount of water it takes to cover an acre of ground with a foot of water.)

“That didn’t matter in a Southwest that at the time supported under 5 million people. But, if immigration continues at the astronomical rates of recent decades, or even increases, the Southwest could see its population double, even as flows on the Colorado will likely average a paltry 7 m.a.f. a year, maybe even as low as 5 m.a.f.

So, twice the people, half the water

“Will that bring our own Great Abandonment, an exodus of 45 million people trying to flee anywhere other than a drought-and-climate-change seared Southwest?

“Are you even aware, Mr. Biden, of that possibility?”

Of course, the answer is: No! He and Congress don’t possess a clue. Just like Bush drove us into the insanity of Afghanistan and Iraq, 20 years later, they are driving America into her twilight years.

As to this immigration fiasco, Biden and Congress are driving our country over a demographic cliff. Biden and Congress are simply speeding the process of America descending into the same fate that befell the Romans, British and every other empire.

Will we see our country continue to degrade and devolve in an even greater mess than it is in 2021? Are you optimistic or are you scared to death? Me? I’m scared to death.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

If you would like a free electronic copy of this book, please email me with your email address and I will send it to you. Every American with children or any American who will live in this country in 2050, needs to understand what they face. frostyw@juno.com

Published March 2021: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge, available on Amazon, and/or phone 1 888 519 5121.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler, Tick-Tok, Curiosity, and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

This video will scare the daylights out of every American as to what’s coming to our country, US Citizenship Act 2021 by Joe Biden.

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself.

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2021 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com