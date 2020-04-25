Ms. Smallback

This article is for anybody but it won’t be for everybody. I offer the same disclaimer: these are my thoughts and convictions based on my personal beliefs. This article is in no way medical advice.

Some Definitions, for clarity

A plague , by dictionary definition is “an epidemic disease that spreads rapidly through a population, killing a great many people, or an outbreak of such a disease” [Encarta]. Yet a plague by Biblical definition is “a blow, a spot, an infliction” [Strong’s #5061] in the Old Testament, or “a stroke, a wound – figuratively a calamity” [Strong’s #4127], in the New Testament.

A pestilence by dictionary definition is “an epidemic of a highly contagious or infectious disease” [Encarta]. By Biblical definition it is “the sense of destroying” [Strong’s #1698] in the Old Testament and “a plague” [Strong’s 3061] in the New Testament.

Just a couple more, because I really want you to see something…

You’ll find plague (s) in the old testament 94 times, but in the new testament, you’ll only find it fourteen times. I want you to pay attention where they’re used: twice in Mark 3:10 and Luke 7:31 with a different definition than what we’re looking at. (Here they are the word “mastix” [Strong’s #3148] which means “a whip, or figuratively a disease”.) The other twelve times plague is used in the New Testament with the definition we’re talking about are in the book of Revelation.

One more: Pestilence can be found in the Old Testament 47 times (minus one for a variant translated the same). It is found in the New Testament once: Luke 21:11 in the Olivet Discourse. (plus a second time in Acts 24:5 when Paul is called a pestilent)

Context

It’s interesting to me you don’t find the words plague(s) and pestilence in the New Testament under any context other than the judgment of God. (In fact, for the most part, the context of those words in the Old Testament is also within the judgment of God.)

Pestilence is only used in the Olivet discourse (as signs of the times of judgment):

Luke 21:10-11 (KJV)

Then said he unto them, “Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: And great earthquakes shall be in divers [several, many] places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.”

And plague(s) is only used in the book of Revelation, too many to write out here, so I’ll list them:

Revelation 9:18, 20 – 11:6, – 15:1, – 6, 8; – 16:9, 21 – 18:4, 8 – 21:9 – 22:18.

Thus from a Biblical perspective, plagues and pestilences are the result of judgments of God. Keep that in the back of your head while we switch gears for a moment.

Viral virus pandemics, the flu and such, mean your body needs to detoxify

We have learned that viral viruses are not contagious, in the sense they cannot be passed from one person to the next. [Even if the media and the government are promoting this lie, it is not congruent with the science of a viral virus. See my prior article for additional information.] Yet viral viruses have caused many national and worldwide pandemics, or plagues.

Knowing a viral virus is a product of my own body, and the simplified answer that getting a virus is a detoxification the body goes through, we can address our needs for health from the standpoint of two main things: detoxifying the body, and reinforcing the immune system.

There are several angles we can take for detoxifying the body, and I highly recommend everyone look at them and find something(s) that works for them. If you detoxify the body, or aide it in detoxifying, before a massive buildup of toxins, you can largely avoid things like the flu. Water is my favorite solution. Flood your body with water: good, clean, filtered water. Drink a lot of water to enable your body to flush toxins. Sweat as much as possible to release toxins through your sweat glands.

Remove as many toxins from your environment as possible. Avoid processed and GMO foods, cut sugar intake down drastically or completely remove it. Pay attention to the air you breathe and the things that go into your body. [Substances that are in many vaccines are actually toxic to the body. Know your vaccine ingredients before getting one, so you can make an informed and educated decision.]

Consider a detox fast. There are some very, very good ones available from a variety of sources. They usually take three to five days, and include fresh juices, some herbs, and a lot of water. The rule of thumb is to do a detox fast at the change of the seasons, so roughly four times a year.

Dr. Cowan explains that metals in the body are conductors for radiation poisoning that comes from the 5G, wifi routers, smart meters, etc. that negatively impact our body. So detoxing for heavy metals in your system is also an excellent idea, and there are some very good ones online.

Another interesting data point: fat cells especially stubborn around the mid-section can be indications of a toxic system. One of fat cells functions is to protect the inner organs from toxins in the body. So the body will produce excess fat cells to encapsulate the toxins, to prevent the toxins from being absorbed by vital organs. This is also why when some people diet and begin dropping extra weight here, they will get flu like symptoms (headache, achiness, nausea, etc.). The body loses the fat insulation around the toxins, and the toxins pollute the body while they’re trying to make their way out, making the host (you) sick until they are removed. [There’s an excellent book about this called Toxic Fat, by Dr. Barry Sears.]

It’s always a good idea to strengthen the immune system. A weakened immune system is the foundation for illness and disease. Your immune system is located in your gut. The bottom line is if your digestive system has issues, your immune system has issues. Heal your gut and you’ll heal your body or be well on your way to heal it. There are countless articles, books and resources for this. If you need help pointing in a direction, shoot me an email. Diet is the single most important factor to a healthy immune system.

Back to those plagues and pestilences…

Arthur Firstenberg wrote “The Invisible Rainbow – A history of Electricity and Life”. I can’t recommend this book enough. If you can’t buy it, try to borrow it from a library, or you can read it free on Scribd. If you just want the context of what I’m about to talk about, skip to chapter 7 titled “Acute Electrical Illness”.

As Firstenberg charts the world history of influenza, we learn that it was named “influenza” because of this:

“It behaved unlike any other illness, was thought not to be contagious, and received its name because its comings and goings were said to be governed by the ‘influence’ of the stars.”

This may seem like the things of fables or legendary tales at first blush, but I’m suggesting it is profoundly and prophetically accurate.

While Firstenberg diligently charts the historical outbreaks of influenza, he also painstakingly records the scientists, doctors, virologists and other experts of the times. His 564-page book includes an over 200-page bibliography of sources. Influenza, or flu, was very well known and accepted as not being contagious. Firstenberg says plainly,

“It’s not that we don’t know enough about the influenza virus. We know more than enough. The microscopic virus associated with this disease has been so exhaustively studied that scientists know more about its tiny life cycle than about any other single microorganism. But this has been a reason to ignore many unusual facts about this disease, including the fact that it is not contagious.”

Edgar Hope-Simpson, world renown authority on the epidemiology of influenza, after decades of work in the field, proposed the trigger for the flu “is connected to seasonal variations in solar radiation, and that it may be electromagnetic in nature.”

It’s a charted fact that three centuries of flu pandemics have fallen during peaks of solar magnetic activity. There’s an impressive list of authorities in the field who connect the flu with sunspots and atmospheric activity, from Noah Webster (1799) to John Yeung (2006).

Heinrich Schweich, in 1836:

“…observed that all physiological processes produce electricity, and proposed that an electrical disturbance of the atmosphere may prevent the body from discharging it. He repeated the then common belief that the accumulation of electricity within the body causes the symptoms of influenza. No one has yet disproven this.”

A fascinating historical fact is that there was a 150 year period of history there were no flu pandemics. This aligned with the Maunder Minimum of 1645-1715. During the Maunder Minimum there were no visible sunspots and no auroras. Then in 1727, the recorded sunspots surpassed a hundred for the first time in over a century. The very next year saw the arrival of a new flu pandemic, the first in almost 150 years.

Besides the obvious implications of the electromagnetic fields from the sun causing disruptions to the human biological systems, this further reinforces man-made electromagnetic field disruptions from man-made electric technology can easily be the source of these viral viruses we call the flu, whether it be H1N1, Victorian, or Corona.

And while “…the wickedness of man was great on the earth, and … every intent of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually….” [Gen 6:5], and while man is constantly messing with nature, mutating it, and creating horrible atrocities in petri dishes, the viral viruses like the flu are not engineered by man. They are a product of the human body trying to heal itself. Yet the source that creates the need for healing in one aspect is man: in that man has manipulated electromagnetic fields (telegraphy, radio waves, cellular waves, microwaves, etc.) in our environment that disturb our own biological balance.

But in another aspect, it is God. The sun is still one area man cannot tamper with.

Which brings us back to the Biblical references to plagues and pestilences. We find plague(s) and pestilence in the new testament only in the references concerning the judgments of God.

Revelation 15 lays out the seven angels with the seven plagues. Rev 15:1:

“And I saw another sign in heaven, great and marvelous, seven angels having the seven last plagues; for in them is filled up the wrath of God.”

Now look at this one in Revelation 16:8-9:

And the fourth angel poured out his vial upon the sun; and power was given unto him to scorch men with fire. And men were scorched with great heat, and blasphemed the name of God, which hath power over these plagues: and they repented not to give him glory.

Do you see what God uses to send the plague here? Yes, the sun. The sun was used to deliver a plague. What could they connect the historic flu plagues (pandemics) to? Solar activity.

Remember Luke 21:11? “And great earthquakes shall be in divers [several, many] places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.”(Just because we don’t recognize the application of the prophecies doesn’t mean they aren’t being fulfilled.)

What’s another word for heaven? Sky. While heaven can mean the abode for God, the same word can also mean sky. [See Strong’s #3772]

There was a time I was diligently searching God for understanding of the times of prophecy. At one point, He led me to these passages (my underscores):

Rev 9:20-21 [NASU]

The rest of mankind, who were not killed by these plagues, did not repent of the works of their hands , so as not to worship demons, and the idols of gold and of silver and of brass and of stone and of wood, which can neither see nor hear nor walk; and they did not repent of their murders nor of their sorceries nor of their immorality nor of their thefts .

Rev 16:8-11 [NASU]

The fourth angel poured out his bowl upon the sun, and it was given to it to scorch men with fire. Men were scorched with fierce heat; and they blasphemed the name of God who has the power over these plagues, and they did not repent so as to give Him glory .

Then the fifth angel poured out his bowl on the throne of the beast, and his kingdom became darkened; and they gnawed their tongues because of pain, and they blasphemed the God of heaven because of their pains and their sores; and they did not repent of their deeds .

These passages depict judgments of God released upon humanity that humanity either didn’t recognize as God’s judgments, or did and turned a hard heart to. Humanity is steeped in rebellion to God. They do indeed blaspheme his name. They do indeed worship things they make and things they do. Humanity’s crimes are steeped in murder, drugs (sorceries), immorality, and stealing.

God does indeed send plagues to challenge their rebellion. He sends them on the just as well as the unjust, just like the rain. He sends them to the earth. But mankind on earth is not interested in submitting to the leadership of their Creator. They do not repent. Nor will the plagues, the bowls, the vials, the trumpets… until the final trumpet blows.

There’s a false understanding and/or teaching in the church that says that the judgments of God (in Revelation and other prophecies) are supposed to happen in a 3.5 or seven year window. This is false. These judgments are poured out throughout the acharit-hayamim, the Last Days. That’s a two thousand year window. The flu plagues can be traced back hundreds of years, and it’s only going to get worse now because we’re replicating the plagues God is sending through the sun by the works of our hands: modern technology.

My personal solution

Besides learning how the body really works, and how to take care of it nearest to its original design, besides detoxing and minimizing pollutants, and besides avoiding government and media propaganda, my greatest weapon for my health is seeking my Creator.

There is a serious lack of faith and understanding of the power of God and His provision. Think of any safety device offered to man and tell me the common denominator for making it work. (e.g. seat belt, bullet proof vest, helmet, Kevlar, goggles, etc.) Application. You have to put them on; you have to wear them properly.

There is no greater defense than the Blood of Christ. Every need my body has, everything my soul needs, is provided in the shed Blood of Christ on Calvary. Additionally, the power I need for my victory was provided at His Resurrection. But if I don’t apply it, it’s as useless as the helmet on the shelf when I take the motorcycle ride, or the goggles in the drawer when I weld.

Studying and meditating on the Blood of Christ has brought me more healing than anything else, because I am learning how to apply it. Studying and meditating on the victory of His Resurrection has granted me victory in my life more than anything else, because I am learning how to apply it.

I memorized Psalm 91 years ago (and need to refresh it even now). In verse six it tells me that I won’t fear the pestilence that walks in darkness. And in verse ten it tells me no plague will come near my home. Either I learn what that means and I stand on that promise, which I can only obtain by applying verses one and two, or I just talk about it and wish it worked for me.

Over a decade ago the Lord showed me to claim the promise of Goshen for my home and my family. (The plagues of God’s judgment do not apply to me in Goshen.) My artistic daughter made me a Goshen sign that hangs outside our home, because it reminds me of the tools available to me who “dwells in the secret place of the Most High, and abides under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord He is my refuge and my fortress, my God in whom I trust.”

This is the greatest protection available to humanity, and the only lasting solution.

