By Ron Edwards

There are a myriad of reasons why a human being becomes susceptible to the invasion of parasites into their bodies. There are both good and bad microorganisms that interact with our bodies. The good assist in the digestion of our food and aid in the process of the ability our immune systems to protect us from negative parasites. Unfortunately, due to certain lifestyles, coupled with the intake of unhealthy processed foods and sugars, bad parasites and horrific diseases can both wreak havoc on the body. As a result, there will be extensive damage and even premature death, which is the mission of harmful parasites and diseases. Several years ago in an episode of my radio commentary, ‘The Edwards Notebook’, just before the Obama administration began it’s reign of political terror over the United States of America, I made a logical comparison of parasites and those of the political left. Parasites neither create nor improve anything they encounter or invade. For the most part political leftists usually do not create or build great institutions that actually benefit our republic.

Take education for example. The vast majority of the oldest universities in the United States were founded by God fearing patriotic preachers and church organizations. William and Mary, Brown, Dartmouth, Princeton, Harvard, There was King’s College, which was later changed to Columbia University, when anti Christian bigots gained control. There is also William and Mary College.It was at one time famous for the biblically influenced education that churned out students capable of competing intellectually while famously adhering to and spreading God’s good news.

Harvard University was founded in 1636 by Reverend John Harvard and the Puritans, adopted the “Rules and Precepts” of the university that stated: “Let every student be plainly instructed and earnestly pressed to consider well, the main end of his life and studies is, to know God and Jesus Christ at the bottom, as the only foundation of all sound knowledge and learning.” Even Harvard’s original seal, which can be seen etched in the walls of the campus today, states upon it these words: “Truth for Christ and the Church.”

Yale College was established in 1701 with a stated goal that ‘every student shall consider the main end of his study to wit to know Jesus Christ and answerably to lead to a godly, sober life.” Christian faith may be propagated.” And King’s College, known today as Columbia University, purposed to ‘inculcate upon [students’] tender minds the great principles of Christianity and morality.” Princeton had as one of it’s founding statements: “Cursed is all learning that is contrary to the cross of Christ.

Unfortunately, by the 1950’s the last vestiges of Christ centered teaching, which was the bedrock of the famous superior intellectual instruction of the Ivy league schools was swept away. In it’s place was the ever increasing leftist oriented dogma that has poisoned generations of students. Many of whom are in political office working to literally destroy our nation from within. That unfortunate turn of events occurred, because of the massive philosophical shift that took place in the United States, thus causing the total abandonment of the very biblical pillars of educational and societal strength that helped make our republic the envy of the world. It is my opinion the that the Christian leaders in both the church realm and in education are at fault for giving in to the demands of John Dewey inspired haters of God and rugged individualism. Those demands included allowing God, high education standards, honest American history to be watered down and the abolishment of thorough Constitutional instruction, etc. to be the bedrock of Modern Education. It is well documented that most educators are now more concerned about ushering in an amoral, godless society with an extreme leftist political leaning government that would exterminate our God given Unalienable Rights. Just as parasites sicken the human body, so have the legions of leftists severely diminished the overall health of our society. The cure for the illness of the parasitical leftists and their evil impact is a return to true education that includes biblical instruction, both at home and in school.

The Founding Fathers understood and asserted that the United States would fail if it lost its Christian foundation. It is now up to Patriotic Christian believers to stand up and battle to reaffirm and reclaim our Christian influenced educational heritage with the same passion and commitment of the Founders. If there is not soon a reestablishment of the cleansing impact of Christian principles, reverence for God and high academic standards, the political and social parasites will sicken our republic unto a brutal, broken socialist, amoral cesspool. If you love, or at least appreciate our nation of life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness, I hope you have the willingness to become engaged in the worthy battle to save her. The republic and the rights you save, may be your own and that of your children and children’s children. In spite of the enormity of the task at hand, it is apparent to me that “We the People” will via Providential guidance and the willingness to do what is necessary to clean the political/leftist parasites out. God bless you, God bless America and may America bless God.

