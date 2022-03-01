By Sidney Secular

In our previous introductory discussion on what to do when law and order collapse and the Historical American Nation itself becomes history while the New World “Orderlies” have a field day destroying what remains of civilization in general, we briefly touched upon Second Amendment issues. We intend to keep you up-to-date on that subject with periodic articles of interest as you can see in this issue in an article entitled, “Arms Rights Round-Up.” For we are being overcome by an unholy alliance of swamp dwellers that include “affirmative actors,” psychopathic power-driven perps, unassimilated invaders and unassimilable third world troglodytes all supported by those with an interest in keeping decent Americans completely under their control. These bullies are having a field day acting out their malevolent fantasies and bossing us around with senseless and brutal directives grounded in an illusory scamdemic all wrapped up in benevolent sounding virtue-signaling frequently delivered via gaslighting techniques. Their intentions need only another viral outbreak of Covidiocy or a variant thereof to finish the job of completely disrupting the nation’s supply chains already presently in a state of irredeemable disarray. Such another “event” would leave us with a completely dysfunctional national logistics system.

We have advised you to have at least six months’ worth of cash on hand as well as to create a cache where a significant collection of gold and silver coins and bars can be stashed. These personal reserves would be used for everyday expenses and for barter transactions which will become increasingly de rigueur once “the effluvia hits the fan.” In cases of widespread economic or social disruptions, you can expect diminished access to vital resources coming from national or regional distribution centers. These include food, water, fuel, medicines, etc. Whatever the nature of the disaster or disasters, access to key resources if not immediate, could be cut off completely. It is very important for you to get a feel for what’s available locally before there is a disruption of “normal” life. Locate the resources nearby in order to start utilizing them so that when the time comes you are already “plugged into” the system.

Get to know your local farmers. Even if you live in a big city, you probably won’t have to drive for more than an hour to reach a nearby farming area. These “agrarians” can be a lifesaver during difficult times. When grocery store shelves are lean or picked clean – something for which you got a taste or foretaste during the now waning two-year Covidiocy, local farmers will still very likely have fresh eggs, milk, fresh produce and fruits and fresh meat that they would be willing to sell or barter, especially if you have already developed a relationship with them. Buying food straight from local farmers will also likely get you better food at a better price than is otherwise obtainable. Frequenting your local farmers’ markets and “chatting up” the sellers is a good way to start your food prepper program right now. Check out buying in bulk from local sources and establishing a large larder of food reserves which will come in most handy when things get really tough. Obtaining an ample(several months or even years – depending on the item) supply of dried or freeze-dried staple foods now via mail order sources could be an important component of your food prepper program as well. One largely unknown and thus sadly underutilized resource are community canning centers. Take your homegrown produce that you picked or produce purchased from your local farmers to your county or community canning center – always assuming that such exists. These facilities make it easy for you to preserve a variety of foods without having to invest in canning equipment or supplies. Alternatively, you can easily learn canning techniques and do the canning yourself. Canning supplies are inexpensive but beware! When government policies begin to look problematic, such self-help products tend to disappear! Uncle Sam doesn’t care for independent peons.

Develop a strong social network in your neighborhood. Put aside your political polemics in this effort because you and your neighbors will be in the same boat when it comes to staying afloat in emergency situations. Your most important local resource may be your own neighborhood. Take the time and effort to get to know your neighbors. You may already know some of them as libbers but get to know them personally as people. The more you can pull together with the people physically closest to you, the more comfortable you will feel now and the more secure you will be in an emergency. Join local civic associations and sign up with local “list serves”(email networks) that will facilitate your efforts and enhance neighborliness. Attend neighborhood meetings regularly with the intent to socialize – even with the socialists – rather than criticize.

Work with what you already have. The resources you have on hand will make a big difference in an emergency. Your yard or balcony can double as a garden – make it so. Your laundry room and pantry can be adapted to serve as an extended food reserve. Modify your bathroom or utility closet to create an organized first-aid and pharmaceutical/herbal stock reserve. However, given the current social scene, try to remain below the radar because as things are shaking out today, people of our political persuasion make great targets for the forces of Big Brother and those who serve him!

Take advantage of training resources. Your local Red Cross chapter offers low fee or free workshops in Individual Skills Preparedness that help you become self-reliant for extended periods of time. The workshops may only cover basic topics, but they will give you a framework you can build on for more advanced prepping. Your local “outdoor” stores may also offer training classes in camping, hunting, fishing, recognizing and utilizing edible plants, and basic first aid. Community colleges and adult education classes are another possible source for preparedness training — there you can expect more in-depth coverage of survival and preparedness subjects.

Then there is indoor survival gardening. Most of what you need in a survival garden can actually be grown indoors, except for plants that are too tall or require too much ground such as corn or melons. However, you must employ the best space-saving measures to obtain maximum energy efficiency and utilize the most economical growing techniques. Many vegetables, herbs and fruits can be grown indoors all year long including green onions, cherry tomatoes, sweet potatoes, and carrots. Indoor-grown crops are immune to the vicissitudes of bad weather and limited growing seasons as well as light-fingered neighbors. Since there is no “off-season” for indoor gardening, you can always be harvesting, and you can bring forth much more produce per square foot than is possible outdoors. There are innovative vertical shelf gardening systems and water-saving techniques that can be employed. You will have no problems with varmints stuffing themselves indoors but you will most likely need plant lights to supplement your window sunlight. Indoor gardening will also reduce or eliminate outdoor airborne pollution. You will have no problem with insects contaminating your crops by carrying pesticide residue from “dirty” flowers to your garden or, in the alternative, eating them.

As well, indoor gardening will provide privacy and security as desperate, hungry people and worse should not be permitted to discover what they are seeking as such information can lead to far worse crimes than theft! With kale, lettuce, herbs, and greens grown from seeds, you do not have to worry about pollination issues. For crops requiring pollination, you must hand pollinate, which you can do with a toothbrush, an artist’s paintbrush or a Q-tip. See instructional videos on “hand pollination” or “manual pollination.” Use only certified organic or heirloom seeds and do not use soil contaminated with herbicides or pesticides. Do an internet search for “heirloom-organic seeds.” Investigate how best to utilize basement or attic space for gardening. Optimize use of windowsills, garage footage, and indoor floors. For maximum yields, layer plant containers on metal shelving units. Investigate both hydroponics and aquaponics along with various soil-based growing techniques. Fully investigate and utilize counter-top and shelf sprouting – you can produce prolific crops of herbs and nutritious salad ingredients within three days. Besides the perennially popular mung bean and alfalfa sprouts, good candidates include clover, lentil, sunflower, and wheat seeds often called “wheat berries.” Keep these plants going by intelligent harvesting; that is, do not remove the whole green parts from the roots but leave enough for the plant to regrow. Mushrooms are a popular item to grow indoors. Lots of resources exist on that topic including actual mushroom “growing kits.”

There are massive amounts of free videos, blogs, and other resources on the subject of indoor gardening available to a beginner. Start by performing an internet search on “indoor gardening” before the Deep State realizes that such information is a danger to their complete control of We the People! Start your indoor gardening projects now – the subject will grow on you.

