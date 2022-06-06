By: Devvy

June 6, 2022

I will always remember more than two decades ago, Sean Hannity, saying on his radio show he didn’t care what queers did at home behind closed doors. I thought to myself, you’re Catholic and instead of lovingly condemning what God Almighty called an abomination, you just want to shush it up behind closed doors. Give an inch and they’ll take a mile. An old saying but so true.

Even way back then so many of us knew what was going to happen to normalize the immoral and dangerous PREFERRED lifestyles of sexual deviants. While the “queer community” uses those exact words, you had better not or be smeared into the next century.

The prime target became schools with corporate America jumping on board throwing tens of millions of dollars to promote sexual deviancy. These 50+ Brands Are Celebrating Pride by Giving Back to the LGBT Community – Nike, American Eagle and Disney are among the companies celebrating inclusion, equality and love for LGBT Pride month. (None of them get a penny from me. I’m sorry but I will not spit in God’s face.)

Back in 2012, the morally bankrupt politicians in California passed new laws to make damn sure YOUR child is forced to ignore the beliefs of their parents instilled in their children. God’s words and commandments: California Public School Kids Now Required to Study Contributions of LGBT Americans, Jan. 4 2012.

Contributions? They’ve contributed nothing but lies that sexual deviants are born that way. A million lawsuits. That a male having sex in another man’s sh*t is normal and healthy. That you and another male can use each other’s anus as your sexual playground. That females slobbering in each other’s vagina and the other proclivities by lesbians is somehow normal and healthy.

LGBTQ People Far More Likely To Suffer From Mental Health Issues, Study Claims

What to know about sexual orientation and mental health in youth – “Young people within LGBTQIA+ communities are more likely to experience challenges with their mental health. This is largely due to the oppression and discrimination they may encounter at school, at home, and in their wider community.

“This article uses the term “queer,” which some members of LGBTQIA+ communities consider offensive, to refer to self-identified participants in studies. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and other self-identified queer (LGBTQ) youth have higher rates of mental health issues than people in the general population.”

I have never been one to cast slurs (like faggot) at a person I know is a sexual deviant or any of the other categories of deviancy nor have I ever supported bullying of confused children and adults who claim to be homosexuals, lesbians or any of the other categories. I also refuse to use the marketing technique of using the word gay. There’s nothing gay about dying from AIDS or the dozens of diseases which plague homosexuals.

I truly feel sorry for all of them for buying into the big lies, peer pressure, forced propaganda in schools and listening to Satan as he steals their soul. One can only pray they realize they’ve been seduced by propaganda, confusion and the Devil himself.

Didn’t take long and suddenly the latest push was for “trans” people. Transgenders Mentally Ill & Should Be Treated With Compassion, April 2, 2017. That is my column and contains very important information, i.e.:

Princeton Prof: Transgenderism Not Scientific, ‘Superstitious Belief’ – Robert P. George, McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence at Princeton.

American College of Pediatricians: Gender Ideology Harms Children

Johns Hopkins Psychiatrist: Transgender is ‘Mental Disorder;’ Sex Change ‘Biologically Impossible’ – Very important read. Suicide rates are tragic.

Then came the massive push to mutilate your body called transgender transition. Parents forcing their child into believing their son is actually a girl and their daughter is really a boy. Allowing males who “identify” as female into female restrooms. VA Judge Finds Transgender Teen Guilty of Sexual Assault in Loudoun County High School Girl’s Bathroom Case, October 26, 2021. That nightmare became big news and finally parents came out swinging – as they should have been doing for the past 20 years. The use of “identify” is nothing but bullsh*t.

When California passed those new “laws” forcing young children to celebrate sexual deviancy, tens of thousands of parents should have (peacefully) stormed the state capitol and kicked the sexual deviant crowd out at the next election. In the end, thousands of parents pulled their children out of those taxpayer funded indoctrination centers called public schools.

And yet, teachers unions, school boards, media whores and politicians (for votes) all not only promote it but declare all of the above to be a constitutional right. I covered this in depth in my May 23, 2016 column, ‘Transgender’ Bathrooms and Jurisdiction. Never mentioned is how children and teens are being mutilated: Transgender Docs Warn About Gender-Affirmative Care for Youth or how many have come to regret being pressured into such demonic surgeries.

Detransitioners Open up About How Transgender ‘Medicine’ Left Them Scarred for Life, March 12, 2021 / Hundreds of transgender youths who had gender reassignment surgery wish they hadn’t and want to transition back, says trans rights champion, Oct. 5, 2019 (Which most can’t afford.)

Doctors Have Failed Them, Say Those Who Regret Transitioning, March 22, 2022/ Regret Isn’t Rare: The Dangerous Lie of Sex Change Surgery’s Success, June 17, 2016 (My comment: That’s because it doesn’t solve the mental issues.) / Transgender woman’s op-ed regretting sex re-assignment surgery draws strong media reaction: ‘Heartbreaking’ – Corinna Cohn warned in the Washington Post against ‘permanently altering your body’, April 12, 2022 / “There is Nothing Fair About Transgender Woman Lia Thomas Competing for the University of Pennsylvania in NCAA Swimming” – Says US Olympic Champion Who Swam Against Doped Up East Germans

“Nancy Hogshead-Makar says that men should not be able to compete against women in women’s sports, Dec. 25, 2021. (Biological males should NOT be allowed to participate in biological women’s sports, period. They are cheaters who can say they “identify” as a female, win metals and then decide to go back to “identifying” as a male.)

30 Transgender Regretters Come Out Of The Closet, Jan. 3, 2019 – “Walt Heyer knows firsthand what it’s like to undergo sex change surgery and then regret it. After living as a woman for nearly a decade, he decided to accept his biological sex and de-transition back to male. By then, Walt had received intensive cognitive therapy that helped him recognize early childhood trauma he had experienced.”

“The trauma resulted in a mental condition known as dissociative identity disorder (DID). In the clarity of that realization, his gender dysphoria simply vanished. His life as a “woman” all amounted to an attempt to escape reality. Sadly, too few people consider the possibility that gender dysphoria can manifest as a byproduct or symptom of other mental conditions, and most certainly of DID. (More on that below.)”

There are dozens more web sites, not by just teens but adults,who later realize they were taken advantage of over confusion about being male or female. Just do some research.

Is that kind of mental and physical nightmare what you want for your child whose been brainwashed in public schools, “trend setters” on trash platforms like TikTok, Disney movies, disgusting “drag queen” spectacles at your public taxpayer funded library and corporations who continue to promote such evil?

Let’s not forget the delusional preferences of brain washed Americans who claim to be “non-binary”. When I started researching that, I thought to myself, can this madness get any worse? Of course, popular rock stars and Hollywood mentally ill nut cases came out of the woodwork proclaiming they are “non-binary”.

What Does Non-Binary Mean? Understanding This LGBTQ Term and Why It’s Important, June 2, 2021: “Non-binary is a word for people who fall “outside the categories of man and woman,” according to the LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD. Because binary means “two,” if someone doesn’t identify as male or female, they could be non-binary. Non-binary folks may also use terms like “gender nonconforming” because they don’t conform to gender stereotypes. However, not all will.

“The LGBTQ+ community and the terms used to describe people are as unique as each individual. Gender identity is personal, according to Carrie Davis, Chief Community Officer for The Trevor Project, who says gender identity is our internal understanding and experience of our own gender. The question “what does non-binary mean?” is a little different for everyone.”

Planning My Wedding as a Nonbinary Bride – I couldn’t even pick a pronoun. How was I supposed to decide what to wear on the most important day of my life? Not a joke, folks. What a read. The marriage was over in three years. Gee, I wonder why? More so, why did a priest even marry them?

What rubbish. Yes, it is lunacy: insanity; mental disorder. I covered this in depth in my May 23, 2016 column. Teachers and professors have and are being fired for refusing to use the “preferred pronoun” of a student(s). Many have sued and won. This is should NOT be happening in this country. A teacher says he was fired for refusing to use male pronouns for a transgender student, Oct. 2, 2019. Judge orders reinstatement of teacher who wouldn’t use preferred pronouns, June 8, 2021 (different teacher): “Byron “Tanner” Cross was suspended and banned from school grounds after he said at a Loudoun County Public Schools meeting last month that he wouldn’t recognize “a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa” because of his Christian faith.” Stand firm because GOD has said sodomites and lesbians commit an abomination and they will feel his wrath.

Next came the new madness one must call a person by their preferred pronoun(s) which I also covered in one of my columns: “Naturally the sewers called public schools have jumped on the bandwagon as well as city officials.

“Chicago Schools Force Students To Use Transgender Language

“Chicago Public Schools are telling employees – and even students – that they will be punished if they don’t use government-directed language when debating or talking about sex and gender. The new rules have gone all-in to push the “gender identity” ideology and transgender agenda by demanding that everyone in the school system must use the scientifically incorrect pronouns and made-up names preferred by a tiny minority of people who say they prefer to be treated as members of the opposite sex.”

“Christian parents had better stand up and say no, you will NOT brainwash my child with agenda driven propaganda: Third Graders Forced To Read Transgender Book About ‘Boy in Dress’

“NYC to Fine Businesses That Don’t Use Correct Gender Pronouns

“Businesses in New York City face fines under a new law that makes it a violation of someone’s human rights not to use their preferred “gender pronoun”. According to the New York City Commission on Human Rights, employees, landlords and businesses who refuse to refer to transgender people as terms such as “ze” and “hir” will be in violation of the New York City Human Rights Law. Violations include, “Intentional or repeated refusal to use an individual’s preferred name, pronoun or title. For example, repeatedly calling a transgender woman “him” or “Mr.” after she has made clear which pronouns and title she uses.”

That’s no joke or satire. You couldn’t pay me enough money to live in NYC. I’ve been there twice and enjoyed it very much. But what a violent, decadent toilet it’s become over the past two decades.

And the people in NYC, all for “tolerance” have put up with such madness for years by reelecting the same maniacs who allow this garbage to continue. THIS is now happening because Americans for too long have remained silent out of fear of being called the usual labels by the media and disgusting school officials:

Middle schoolers accused of sexual harassment for not using preferred pronouns, parents say, May 15, 2022 – “KIEL, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – The parents of three Wisconsin middle school students are asking the school district to stop a sexual harassment investigation into their sons and clear their records of any sort of charges or investigation.

“The parents say that according to the Kiel Area School District, the Kiel Middle School students are under investigation for mispronouncing pronouns when referring to a classmate.

“Last month, the parents of the three eighth-graders were notified their sons were being charged by school district officials with sexual harassment. A section of Title IX prohibits gender-based harassment in the form of name-calling on the basis of sex.

“The district claims the boys were not referring to the student’s requested pronouns of “they” and “them.”

Think about this: There are only TWO biological sexes, period. Male & Female. Now everyone – particularly children – are being forced to call a class mate “they” or “them” or whatever another student has been brainwashed into believing by reading unscientific trash and propaganda on the Internet, watching Disney movies, social media or reading “woke” comic books.

What a shame. I grew up watching all the wonderful Disney movies as did my daughter now crushed under pressure from lunatics in this country for being this or that. ‘Gayest kids movie yet’ from Disney unleashed on America – Supporters gush: ‘Gloriously queer-positive’ with ‘not a moment censored’, April 13, 2022. I know Disney employs a lot of Christian based employees who desperately need their jobs but gradually Disney has become nothing more than a propaganda machine for deviancy and grooming. Americans can continue enriching them by visiting their theme parks and going to their movies or they can simply say: No way. I will NOT spit in God’s face for entertainment. Stockholders get the message as other public companies have gotten the message: (Always gotta add that worn out “right-wing” smear.)

State Farm Urges Its Florida Agents to Donate Books on Transgenderism to Age 5+ Students, May 24,2022. That went over like a dirty baby diaper. Within 24 hours: State Farm Drops LGBTQ Kids Books Program After Backlash: “Insurance company State Farm has dropped its support for a program providing LGBTQ-theme children’s books to teachers and libraries after a right-wing uproar. “State Farm’s support of a philanthropic program, GenderCool, has been the subject of news and customer inquiries. This program that included books about gender identity was intended to promote inclusivity,” Victor Terry, State Farm’s chief diversity officer, wrote in an email to staff. “We will no longer support that program,” he said, adding that “conversations about gender and identity should happen at home with parents.” It’s all about $$ and Americans threatening to find a new insurance company.

Oh, but wait! This one is almost beyond words: Man Jailed After Not Using His Own Child’s Preferred Pronouns, March 22, 2021.

Children – CHILDREN – who should be having fun, going to school to learn skills so they can lead productive lives are now being investigated for not addressing another student by “their preferred pronouns”? This is child abuse plain and simple.

This cancer has spread and it must be stopped. First, where are the churches in this country who allegedly teach the word of God? The King James Version of the Holy Bible is the only one (and I’m entitled to my own opinion) that is accurate. These other “new” versions change words in sentences in scriptures. Words have meanings so you might want to do comparisons. Is it any wonder that America went from a country where every Sunday churches were full to now half full or have gone to those mega “feel good” churches too scared to lose their 501 (c) (3) tax exempt status to speak out and condemn this madness?

Many parents and grand parents raising their grand children have taken the fight right to school board meetings. I suggest you copy the expert opinions I cited above on transgenderism and give a list of the articles on the growing number of kids and adults who later regret mutilating their bodies.

Make your voices heard. If possible, get your children out of public schools that teach such immoral and dangerous rot. Enroll them in private Christian schools if possible, even if you have to sacrifice buying things to would like to have but can live without. Is it any wonder home schooling has skyrocketed? It’s not all about the destruction to America’s children over the masks and COVID, it’s the rot being pounded into their minds every day to promote sexual deviancy.

What is a Woman? reveals the deeper problems with transgenderism, June 4, 2022 – “The title of this new documentary, written by and starring The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, is the question he continually asks through the course of ninety minutes. The solution is simple: a woman is an adult human female. Thus, the real crux involves a more complicated matter. If the answer is so obvious, why do otherwise intelligent, capable people fight or flight when confronted with the problem.

“What is a Woman? examines many aspects of the transgender phenomena, illuminating dimensions that are often overlooked or downright censored. Despite cruel and unfair accusations, it is a call for compassion backed by both science and the Catholic faith against a narrative of fear, domination, and pride.”

While I haven’t watched his documentary yet, I plan to this week. It’s received great reviews for even having done it and the content. This author gives him credit but feels he doesn’t go deep enough: Matt Walsh’s film What is a Woman? is both valuable and incomplete, June 3, 2022

What is a Woman documentary web site.

Push aside and ignore all the screeching about hate speech and the rest of the BS being spewed by those who support sexual deviants and this destructive push called transgenderism and “preferred pronouns”. It’s about getting scientific facts, mental health and stopping the cruel mutilation of children’s bodies. It’s also about the words and warnings by the one true GOD and you better believe Him because no one gets out of this life alive.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00. Give one to a friend or relative]

© 2022 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net (I simply have to say while I really do appreciate emails, I receive several hundred a day except Christmas and New Year’s Day. I simply cannot answer all of them asking for advice, please help me with my case and other requests because it’s just me. I try to work some of the requests and answer questions into my columns but I can only do so much. I thank you for understanding.)

Related:

Most of the columns below are mine and with the history of how we are where we are today with the madness of the LBGTQ+ and another 10 letters. Those columns have more factual information in them that would fill a book. And here we are today with the filth and rot being shoved down America’s throats with the target being children.

Like an army facing a quivering opponent, the agenda to destroy America’s moral foundation, destroy the nuclear family and brain wash tens of millions of Americans using Soviet-style propaganda, on they came. Read one a day and get the truth.

People Are Forgetting the Act, August 11, 2003 – I lived in Colorado while this war was going on when the word preference suddenly became orientation. Of course, never a whisper from the prostitute media about the long list of diseases suffered by homosexuals with their dirty, filthy preferred lifestyles but they’re listed in my column.

Born Homosexual, Prove It, August 9, 2004

Homosexuals “Born That Way” – A Con Job, Part 1 of 3, May 25, 2009 – In part 2 you can see the long list of “lavender diseases” spread by homosexuals.

The Queering of Our Military and God’s Wrath, Dec. 21, 2010

The Queering of America’s Churches, June 14, 2011

Wait Gunny! I have to change my diaper, September 2, 2011

Queering of the Boy Scouts, April 21, 2013 – “Sexual deviants refer to themselves as queers, but anyone who uses that word is blasted for using “hate speech.” End of my columns.

“We’re Queer, We’re here

“Gays” is nothing but a slick marketing word introduced to divert people’s attention away from what sexual deviants do during their sexual encounters. There is nothing “gay” about dying from AIDS/HIV or suffering from dozens of “lavender” diseases that plague sodomites.

“We’re here, we’re queer, and other people are starting to get it – “On Sunday, March 17, Pastor Rob Bell came out in support of marriage equality in San Francisco.”

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy. Hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits are now on hold, February 18, 2020. Only a blind fool couldn’t see what was going to happen when the wonderful, clean and moral organization called the Boy Scouts caved under pressure even after being warned it would destroy that once great experience for boys: Boy Scouts of America Votes to Allow Gay Scout Leaders, July 27, 2015. In less than five years they’re drowning in sexual abuse cases and bankrupt. I already knew long before lesbians were quietly operating in the Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts Exposed: Lessons in Lesbianism

Here’s Why Christians Are Choosing To Leave The Girl Scouts – “At least that’s the charge leveled when conservatives resist liberal policies, such as when the archbishop of Kansas City, Joseph Naumann, announced last week that the Archdiocese had decided to end its relationship with the Girl Scouts of America. As he put it:

“To follow Jesus and his Gospel will often require us to be counter-cultural. With the promotion by Girl Scouts USA (GSUSA) of programs and materials reflective of many of the troubling trends in our secular culture, they are no longer a compatible partner in helping us form young women with the virtues and the values of the Gospel.

“Instead, parishes in the Archdiocese of Kansas City will partner with American Heritage Girls, a Christian organization and a “much better fit for our parishes,” according to the Statement issued by the Archbishop.”