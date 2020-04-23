Kelleigh Nelson



Equal and exact justice to all men…freedom of religion, freedom of the press, freedom of the person under the protection of the habeas corpus; and trial by juries impartially selected —these principles form the bright constellation that has gone before us. —Thomas Jefferson, First Inaugural address, 1801

Justice is indiscriminately due to all, without regard to numbers, wealth, or rank. — John Jay

Natural liberty is a gift of the beneficent Creator to the whole human race; and that civil liberty is founded in that and cannot be wrested from any people, without the most manifest violation of justice. —Alexander Hamilton

While all of us in this twilight zone of totalitarianism wonder if and when things will ever get back to normal, Roger Stone is facing 40 months in prison starting May 1st, 2020. Literally, this would be a death sentence for the 67-year-old with respiratory problems. Here is the nightmare of the entire prosecution up until his conviction by a leftist jury.

We need to help Stone by doing two things, supporting his legal defense fund and by using social media and tweeting President Trump to pardon him before he enters prison to save him from certain death.

Stone is a veteran Republican Strategist, New York Times Bestselling author, pundit and longtime consultant to the Trump Organization. Mr. Stone is the grandmaster of 10 Republican Presidential campaigns including his seminal role in Donald Trump’s political emergence. This is detailed in the recent PBS Documentary series on Donald Trump as well as in the award-winning Netflix Documentary “Get Me Roger Stone.” He also served as chairman of Donald Trump’s Presidential Exploratory Committee in 2000 and 2012.

Mueller’s Last Prosecution

In February of 2019, Roger’s home in Florida was raided by the FBI, or as Kitty Werthmann called it, the Gestapo. Roger stated, “A pre-dawn raid stormed my house with greater force than was used to take down terrorists or drug lords and terrorized my wife and my dogs. It was unconscionable.” All this for a bunch of process crimes that in the entire history of our country, are rarely charged.

An intensive two-year multi-million-dollar investigation into Stone by the Special Counsel began in 2017. They turned up no evidence of Russian collusion, no collaboration with Wikileaks, and no evidence that Roger Stone had advance notice of the source or content of any of the Wikileaks disclosures, including the e-mails of John Podesta before their release. Mueller indicted Roger Stone for lying to Congress.

Stone was ultimately charged with lying to Congress and one count of witness tampering. His contrived indictment was crafted by Mueller Deputy Andrew Weissman.

Robert Mueller was allowed to “Judge Shop” for an Obama judge…and he came up with Amy Berman Jackson who also presided over the case of former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort. Jackson had Manafort incarcerated prior to and during his trial, even in solitary confinement for nine months, despite the fact that he hadn’t been convicted of any crime. A motion for a change of judge was requested by Stone’s attorneys, but denied.

Mueller used legal trickery to ensure that Jackson got Stone’s case by falsely claiming that his case was tied to the unproven case against the alleged Russian hackers, but the trial revealed no such link!

Judge Amy Berman Jackson

Judge Jackson is a liberal activist Judge who dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit in Benghazi against Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and the suit by the Catholic Church challenging Obamacare’s requirement that employers provide free coverage for contraception and abortion. Jackson’s decision on the Catholic Church was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Judge Jackson immediately issued a gag order on Stone, knowing that his living was made by public speaking. Although such orders infringe on the First Amendment rights of the persons gagged and(sometimes) of the media, the judges issuing and upholding them claim they are necessary to preserve parties’ rights to a fair trial.

The U.S. Supreme Court expressly approved gag orders on trial participants in the 1966 liberal Warren Court in Sheppard v. Maxwell. (This is the same court who took prayer out of school in 1962, and destroyed states’ rights regarding slander and libel in the 1964 NYTs v Sullivan case.) In this case, the media wasn’t gagged, but Stone’s ability to defend himself in public and to earn a living certainly was.

Jackson not only gagged Roger from defending himself, she also repeatedly personally attacked him from the bench and then rejected a motion to recuse herself accusing his lawyers of a “publicity stunt.”

Like so many others who supported Donald Trump for President, Roger ended up railroaded via a false prosecution.

During the sham trial, Judge Jackson ruled for the prosecution and against Stone’s lawyers on every motion in the case save one. It was reported that the Judge would smirk and roll her eyes at the jury whenever Stone’s lawyers were speaking in court.

Roger was found guilty, his exculpatory evidence was disallowed, and he was sentenced to seven plus years in prison by an overzealous prosecution team.

Four career DOJ prosecutors, abruptly resigned from their posts on Tuesday, February 10th, 2020 in an apparent dramatic protest just hours after senior leaders at the DOJ said they would take the extraordinary step of effectively overruling the prosecutors’ judgment by seeking a lesser sentence for President Trump’s former adviser Roger Stone.

The Deep State Set Up

There are many in the Deep State who want Roger Stone eliminated, and for many reasons. The mere fact that Roger is a decades long friend of Donald Trump is enough to want him destroyed.

But they’d also like payback for Stone’s magnificent research in two books, “The Clinton’s War on Women,” which was the definitive expose on Bill, Hillary and Chelsea. It not only detailed Bill Clinton’s serial sexual assaults on multiple women, but Hillary’s role in intimidating, bullying and silencing them.

Stone was the first person to expose the Epstein-Clinton connection in his book documenting Bill Clinton’s 28 flights to the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private Island and Epstein’s role in the founding of the Clinton Foundation.

His other book, one I couldn’t put down, superbly unmasked the entire Bush dynasty, “Jeb, and the Bush Crime Family,” (original title). Both books exposed the corruption of these two powerful families. Remember the Bushes openly admitted they voted for Hillary.

And just who oversaw Stone’s case for the Office of Special Counsel? It was Jeannie Rhee, who represented Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation in the e-mail case and who gave the maximum contribution to Hillary’s campaigns in 2008 and 2016 as well as Obama in 2008. Rhee has no experience as a prosecutor and came out of Mueller’s office and has since returned.

The Stacked Liberal DC Jury

The trial was held in Washington DC. A venue change was denied despite DC being 99 percent Democrat. Not one republican, veteran or Trump supporter was on the jury.

Former Memphis City Schools Board President, Tomeka Hart revealed that she was the foreperson of the jury that convicted former Trump adviser Roger Stone on obstruction charges, and soon afterward, her history of Democratic activism and a string of her anti-Trump, left-wing social media posts came to light.

Hart even posted specifically about the Stone case before she was selected to sit on the jury, as she retweeted an argument mocking those who considered Stone’s dramatic arrest in a predawn raid by a federal tactical team to be excessive force. She also suggested President Trump and his supporters are racists and praised the investigation conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which ultimately led to Stone’s prosecution.

Meanwhile, it emerged that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson had denied a defense request to strike a potential juror who was an Obama-era press official with admitted anti-Trump views and whose husband worked at the same Justice Department division that handled the probe leading to Stone’s arrest. And, another Stone juror, Seth Cousins, donated to former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and other progressive causes, federal election records reviewed by Fox News show.

The revelations came as President Trump has called the handling of Stone’s prosecution “ridiculous” and a demonstrably unfair “insult to our country.”

How did a federal court judge ever allow a far-left wing activist to sit on a case where a close Trump associate faced trial? Because there is no justice for anyone who supports Donald Trump.

Justice Denied

Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied a request for a new trial made by Roger Stone following his conviction on charges related to the Russia investigation. The Stone prosecution is a disgrace, it’s lawless, and it was rigged from the beginning.

Judge Jackson called nearly all jurors back for a hearing, a highly unusual move, after Stone’s attorneys also alleged misconduct after some jurors spoke out publicly following the case.

In her 81-page memorandum, Judge Jackson said the lawyers had not proved the forewoman was biased or that any jurors acted inappropriately. She included details of their juror questionnaires in her explanation.

“The assumption underlying the motion – that one can infer from the juror’s opinions about the President that she could not fairly consider the evidence against the defendant – is not supported by any facts or data and it is contrary to controlling legal precedent,” she wrote in denying the new trial. “The motion is a tower of indignation, but at the end of the day, there is little of substance holding it up.”

The Double Standard

Hillary Clinton’s criminal email investigation was dropped by AG Bill Barr early on in his appointment. To most Americans this was a travesty of justice for a woman who allowed foreign nations to easily gain access to classified American information. Truly, her actions were treasonous.

The DOJ later revealed that it would be closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department inspector general report concluded that he repeatedly and blatantly lied, or as the Bureau lexicon puts it, “lacked candor” when questioned, including under oath.

And late last August, 2019, the U.S. Justice Department had decided not to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey despite an internal investigation that found he improperly leaked information to the news media.

How about Brennan, Clapper, Strzok, Page, Rosenstein, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, and even Robert Mueller himself…all of them lied to Congress…no prosecutions!

Because of this Chinese virus, Michael Avenatti has been temporarily freed from a federal jail in New York City to ride out the coronavirus at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. Avenatti is awaiting a June sentencing after he was convicted of trying to extort $25 million from sportswear giant Nike. He also faces criminal trials in New York of defrauding Stormy Daniels and in Los Angeles of cheating clients and others of millions of dollars.

The federal Bureau of Prisons has notified Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, that he will be released early from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign manager, who is 71 years old, has requested to serve the rest of his federal prison sentence at home due to risks presented by the coronavirus outbreak. But I highly doubt this man will be released, since he supported President Trump.

Thousands of criminals have been released by state governors and city mayors, and we’re not just talking drug crimes, we’re talking rapists and murderers…a 26 year old murdered again the very day he was released. Another man, 77 years old, thought too old to murder again, did just that, he murdered a mother and her twin sons.

These criminals are released to protect them from contracting Covid-19, and they prey on our shuttered society, yet Roger Stone is bound for prison…where is justice???

Conclusion

If Roger Stone is forced into prison, he will most likely die there. He needs a pardon prior to presenting himself for incarceration. And please people, don’t write and tell me that Trump will pardon him after he’s re-elected or even after he loses the election. That will be too late for Roger, he will die in prison. The same goes for Paul Manafort. Trump could have pardoned Manafort’s federal charges and helped him out.

A judge last December 2019, dismissed New York state criminal charges filed against Paul Manafort. The dismissal was a blow to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who had brought the case against Manafort right after he was sentenced to a federal prison term earlier in 2019. Manafort was not in court for the hearing in Manhattan. He suffered a medical issue at the federal prison in Pennsylvania where he is serving his 7½-year term.

Get these men out of prison, don’t let them die behind bars. The DOJ attack on anyone who supported Trump is obvious while the most corrupt within the Deep State are walking free.

Please use social media to ask President Trump to pardon Roger Stone before he spends one minute in a prison.

