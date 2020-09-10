By Greg Holt

(TCP News) Governor Cuomo threatens President Trump, and Speaker Pelosi circumvents her own states (city’s) rules, and then blames a small business owner for her own actions.

This is all unfortunately standard atypical behavior for the Democrats. Threatening the president and his staff – blaming the American people for their own decisions and acts.

This isn’t the good old days where each political party maligned the other and the party best able to market itself won; unless one party was involved in a scandal the other party could use to blow them out of water of course.

Scandals are still fuel for the fire of course, but the Democrats have long moved past that. Democrats are into using the FBI to spy on the competition, enforce laws that don’t exist, investigate without evidence of a crime, suppress actual real crimes, protect and encourage illegals at the expense of U.S. citizens; basically weaponizing the entire U.S. government apparatus to ensure their victory over their counterparts – whatever it takes.

Then we have New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who actually threatened President Trump.

“Gov. Cuomo says: Trump ‘better have an army to protect him if he comes to NYC’”

Gov. Cuomo says: Trump 'better have an army to protect him if he comes to NYC' https://t.co/pZjkqFC6Wq pic.twitter.com/l0GrLJXncC — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2020

When and how did it become ok (especially for a prominent public figure) to threaten the president of the United States of America with bodily harm? The New York Post said Cuomo “all but threatened President Trump’s safety,”no, there is no “all but,” the disgraceful loudmouth failure of a governor without a doubt threatened Trump’s safety – period.

Here’s what White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had to say about that:

“It’s not often you hear a governor describe in vivid detail how he’s lost control of his state, but there you have Gov. Cuomo saying, ‘You can’t come to New York without an army.’

“Well I guess that is the case when you have more than 1,000 shootings before Labor Day, when there’s a 277% increase in shootings in a one month period over the year prior,” she continued.

“It’s very rare you hear a Democrat governor nakedly admit to failure and that’s what Governor Cuomo has just done for us.” (Source)

"It's not often you hear a governor describe in vivid detail how he's lost control of his state." But that's what Governor Cuomo just did. pic.twitter.com/p2F9zszjzl — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 3, 2020

Everyone has heard by now of Nancy Pelosi’s quiet visit to her hairdresser (or so she thought). What you may not have heard is Pelosi shifting the blame for what happened to the owner of said salon that Pelosi broke the rules to go to.

Here is part of the dressing down @PressSecKayleigh McEnany gave Pelosi:

“Apparently the rules do not apply to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She wants small businesses to stay shut down, but only reopen for her convenience.”

.@PresSec just played the Pelosi Hair Salon Video on a loop at the White House Press Briefing. SAVAGE QUEEN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HpFjSVQ7aJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 3, 2020

San Francisco Mayor London Breed immediately defended Speaker Pelosi – only his defense shows just how out of touch and supremely ignorant he is, just like the rest of the Democrats.

“It’s really unfortunate with everything happening in this country, with the fact that we basically have a dictator in charge of running this country,” Breed said Wednesday of the attention Pelosi’s visit has received. “And we have our Speaker Nancy Pelosi working day and night to fight against the challenges against the White House — she has spent her entire career working for this city and working for this country — it’s unfortunate that this conversation has blown up in the way that it has and distracted from the real issue. We don’t have good solid federal leadership helping us facilitate this COVID response … We have bigger issues as it relates to this country.” (Source)

Oh, and Pelosi is the one holding up aid in Congress – so much for her “working day and night” for this country.

The owner of the salon Pelosi went to has been receiving hate texts and even death threats.

“The hard part of all this is that I have been in that community for 12 years, and since this happened I have received nothing but hate text messages, death threats,” she said. They’re going to burn my hair salon down, my Yelp page is just unbelievable with bad reviews.

“It’s just sad that my community is pulling this.”

Pelosi has previously called for a nationwide mask mandate. (Source)

I think Nancy Pelosi who imperiously violated the city’s rules for her own benefit (including not wearing a mask inside the salon – like she wants mandated for everyone else) and then said the salon owner set her up – owes the salon owner an apology. The salon owner’s business is basically ruined, but do you suppose powerful Speaker Pelosi cares?

I rather doubt it.

If it does not directly benefit Nancy Pelosi, it does not warrant her attention. I take that back, it most definitely warrants Pelosi’s attention if she is looking to publically decimate someone for daring to oppose her in any way.

Pelosi and Cuomo and so many other Democrats are vile, disingenuous, lying, and greedy power seeking politicians who will stop at nothing nowadays to accomplish their mandate, socialism and an eventual One World Government.

I wrote a few weeks ago that, Anyone Stupid Enough to Vote for a Democrat Gets What They Deserve – Voting Democrat is a Vote to Give Away ALL of Your Rights & Safety. Unfortunately, the rest of us would also pay the price for a Democrat win. Biden is unstable, and Harris is a conniving self-serving “winning is all that matters” politician that will sell out the American people in a heartbeat.

Democrats are (maybe were, but I don’t think so) the party of the people, so they say. I for one cannot fathom how anyone can fall for this malarkey. The Democrats are for themselves and basically, to hell with the people. If that offends your sensibilities – well you are going to be a whole lot more offended if the Democrats win in November.

Check out the video in this article, a very honest look at the Democrats and what they truly support. The cities in the U.S. with the highest crime, the most violence etc. are almost exclusively Democrat run and have been for many years. That should be enough to warrant anyone’s attention and serious thought.

But no – many people, liberals all; continue to make excuses and blame Trump for the problems that they themselves created through their own mismanagement of these cities, states, etc.

A couple of examples:

The mayor of Minneapolis (and Minnesota’s governor) watched “mostly peaceful” rioters destroy the city. “Black Lives Matter and Antifa burned down Minneapolis – if they didn’t burn it, they defaced it or stole it.” Then these idiots decided that Trump should authorize federal funds to clean up the damage.

Remember CHAZ?

“After all the riots, looting, violence, and burning down of properties and cars etc., now we have a group of people that have taken over a section of Seattle Washington. Astonishingly enough, Seattle’s mayor and the governor of Washington have stood by and allowed this to happen.” (Source)

People are I believe beginning to realize that the supposed saviors of our country (the Democrats) are anything but.

I grew up being told that actions speak louder than words. Just look at the above actions and so many others in the news these days. Are these really the people you want to be making decisions for you and our country?

