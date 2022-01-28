January 28, 2022

Republicans hoping for the realignment of the two major political parties, in response to China Joe’s disastrous year in office, are expressing concern about “isolationist” sentiment in the GOP that has a Russian flavor.

The callous indifference to the fate of Ukraine by such personalities as Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham of Fox New and Steve Bannon, who is backed by a mysterious benefactor from China and a controversial American businessman, is alarming.

“What makes all of this even more disturbing,” notes geopolitical analyst J.R. Nyquist, “is the way in which current Russian mobilizations coincide with Chinese mobilizations, and how both coincide with the ongoing pandemic.”

The pro-Russia “conservatives” have critically analyzed the Chinese Communist Party’s virus wars on America and the world but are strangely indifferent to Moscow’s strategic designs and deceptions. This has made Tucker Carlson of Fox News a favorite on Kremlin television.

One of the Fox News favorites, Colonel Douglas Macgregor, insists that “we helped to create [the crisis] in Eastern Europe,” when in fact Russia invaded Ukraine under Obama/Biden in 2014.

Macgregor is a senior fellow of the American Conservative, whose advisory board is chaired by Tucker Carlson, and appeared on Russian-funded Russia Today (RT) television in 2014, where “he echoed several narratives of Russian propaganda as he fully supported the sham Russian-organized ‘referendums’ on Luhansk and Donetsk independence from Ukraine and suggested that some parts of Ukraine would have been rather Russian than Ukrainian,” noted the Euromaidan Press, an organ of Ukraine’s anti-communist revolution.

Nyquist comments that some patriotic Americans “view Russia as a potential ally” because of the impact of disinformation. “This has happened because Russian leaders have long pretended they are no longer communist,” he notes. “At the same time, American Reds, who present themselves as Democrats, pretend they are at odds with Russia.”

One strange aspect of what is unfolding before our eyes is that many American conservatives have accepted Vladimir Putin as a Christian leader. Our book Back from the Dead shows that Putin adopted Orthodox Christianity as another ideological front, in order to fool the West. The Russian regime is in reality the return of the Evil Empire that Reagan worked so hard to destroy. It is perhaps the most incredible deception of all.

Interestingly, some QAnon supporters buy into the notion that Russia is somehow a Christian nation. The QAnon book, Love Joy Trump – A Chorus of Prophetic Voices, refers to Russian President and former KGB Lt. Colonel Vladimir Putin being a “kindred” spirit of the MAGA movement. The book is sold by Mike Lindell of My Pillow.

The Russian regime fooled the West — making itself seem like a new and modern and democratic state – in order to attract Western capital and underwrite subversion and aggression against the West. The Chinese communists conducted the same kind of pretense but kept the Communist Party officially in power, realizing they could get rich and maintain their communist identities, and that the West didn’t care.

The stakes are raised because of the on-going China virus pandemic.

We demolish the notion of a Sino-Soviet split and contend in our book The Sword of Revolution and the Communist Apocalypse:

Despite the “collapse” of the USSR, Russia continues to serve as the base for world revolution. President Vladimir Putin, a former colonel in the Soviet intelligence service, the KGB, created his own “United Russia” political party, but the Communist Party of Russia is still the second most powerful political party in the Russian Duma. In fact, Putin has praised Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov as one of Russia’s most influential politicians, and presented him with an early Soviet edition of the Communist Manifesto as a birthday gift. As [a] former intelligence official tells us, Putin and Zyuganov are both playing their respective and complementary roles, while leading some in the West to believe that Russia has abandoned its Soviet past.

Tucker Carlson’s idea that a pro-Ukraine policy will drive the Russians into China’s arms is obvious disinformation. They are already working together. Last year China and Russia signed what was called “a roadmap for closer military ties.” Putin is set to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4 and meet with Xi.

Russia and China are still communist and world communism is still their goal.

Tragically, the U.S. is saddled with the China Joe regime, which has no plan to save America — or Ukraine — and it has no authority to deploy U.S. troops to Ukraine. But it is going through the motions of looking tough, while at the same time talking about a small invasion of Ukraine that could start a major war.

Traditional conservatives believe we should offer moral support and arms to Ukraine and also point with alarm to the Russian-German cooperation that has also been achieved, largely because German leader Angela Merkel, who served as the chancellor of Germany from 2005 to 2021, did Moscow’s bidding and made her country dependent on Russia energy. Merkel’s background as an East German communist before the country was unified was drawing scrutiny from our group, America’s Survival, Inc. years ago.

In the current crisis, anti-communist Poland is showing real leadership, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki strongly criticizing Germany for “blocking military aid for Ukraine from Estonia and for developing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.” Remix news reported, “The Polish prime minister explained that a worst-case scenario against which Poland had warned was being realized: the construction of Nord Stream 2, Russian gas blackmail, billions invested into Europe by Putin and into former politicians and lobbyists have given the Russian president tools to ‘terrorize’ European states.”

With Germany effectively joining Moscow’s camp, in my interview with J.R. Nyquist, we look at one option – using NATO member Turkey, which has the second largest standing military force in NATO, as the launching pad for anti-Russian resistance.

Turkey has already supplied drones, the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), to Ukraine to use against Russian forces. They can fire anti-tank missiles.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Moscow against invading Ukraine, opposed Moscow’s seizure of Crime in 2014, and opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya.

Clearly, Turkey has stayed true to its roots in NATO, originally an anti-Soviet alliance. The Sunni Muslims running Turkey have traditionally been anti-communist.

Although we hope and even pray that Russia will neutralize and overcome its communist roots, we know that has not happened, especially with a former KGB Lt. Colonel running the regime.

The process underway in Ukraine, known as “de-communization,” has yet to happen in Russia and, Heaven Knows, it may have to happen in America, resulting in the isolation not only of the communists who are demonstrating against NATO on Thursday in Washington, D.C. but the pro-Russian agents of influence active in the conservative movement.

In fact, Nyquist warns that the pro-Russian “conservatives” could be the target of a Biden Administration crackdown, if a major war breaks out in Europe.

“We’ve already seen the tendency of this government to curtail civil liberties” during the pandemic and in the aftermath of January 6, he notes, and in most wars “the government assumes greater power, and a lot of liberties are curtailed during war…”

He adds, “What if we had a war and they said conservatives are pro-Russian partisans and they point to people like Tucker Carlson and they point to people like Steve Bannon?”

We have already seen this campaign underway. Alexandra Chalupa, a Ukrainian-American and Democratic Party operative, says, “Tucker Carlson needs to be prosecuted as an unregistered agent of the Russian Federation and treason under Article 3, Sec. 3, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution for aiding an enemy in hybrid warfare against the United States.”

Even without a war, one can foresee conservatives being portrayed as apologists for totalitarianism, a stance that will cost Republicans seats this fall in Congress.

To counter these charges, Nyquist said the Committee on the Present Danger: China should actually be the Committee on the Present Danger in regard to China AND Russia.

“As with the Soviet Union in the past,” says the group, “Communist China represents an existential and ideological threat to the United States and to the idea of freedom — one that requires a new American consensus regarding the policies and priorities required to defeat this threat.”

But the fact remains that Russia is just another version of the old Soviet Union that has managed to fool important conservatives who were once part of the Ronald Reagan campaign to defeat the Evil Empire.

Reagan would be greatly disappointed with the failure of modern-day conservatives like Carlson, Ingraham, and Bannon to understand the nature of the Russian threat today.