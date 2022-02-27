By Frosty Wooldridge

February 28, 2022

Hitler ran over Poland the same way Putin invaded Ukraine. The Mein Kampf madman that caused millions to die…and now, in the 21st century, another madman causing countless thousands, maybe millions to die! We stand in the 21st Century for heaven sakes. Why wage war?

During the Vietnam War, singer Edwin Starr sang, “War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing.” And yet, General Westmoreland fed LBJ and Congress a pack of lies that got 58,479 American boys killed and 2.3 million Vietnamese civilians, and kids killed from bombs, bullets, napalm, shelling, Agent Orange and suicides.

During that 10-year war, our country was led by another madman by the name of Lyndon Baines Johnson and the insecure and shallow Richard M. Nixon. They killed millions. They accomplished “absolutely nothing.”

Okay, So Let’s Do It Some More—War

America’s insanity and madness in Iraq and Afghanistan for the past 20 years—is now being repeated in Ukraine. We spent $6 trillion in those wars that accomplished nothing but death, destruction, madness for our troops to the tune of 114,000 U.S. soldier-suicides. (Source: www.stopsoldiersuicide.org) We blew up their entire countries, their homes, their lives, their cultures.

Then we discovered that bin Laden lived in Pakistan. So, we killed him in 2011. Did that end the war in Afghanistan? Nope! We blasted away for another 10 years.

Why am I so depressed and sad over Putin’s insanity? Answer: there will be thousands of young men who lose their arms, legs, sight, minds, bodies and lives on both sides. Young, strong Russian boys will fight and kill because Putin made them. Young, strong Ukrainian boys will lose their lives fighting the other young Russian boys. Is it beyond stupid, insane, idiotic or what?

In the end, what will it accomplish?

As a painful reminder of my youth, I remember doing Basic Training at Fort Benning, Georgia in 1968. All manner of boys returned from Nam with their legs missing, their arms missing, their hands missing, their faces burned away by napalm (jelly gasoline bombs that stuck to their skin via “friendly fire”). Their eyelids were burned off, their lips burned away, and their ears fried.

I was sick to my stomach 24/7. The same at Fort Riley, Kansas. And then, at Brooke Army Hospital at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. I figured I was a dead man if I got shipped out to Nam. If not dead, my body would be a depository for bullets or napalm.

What drove the Vietnam War? Answer: lies like the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution. Who made out? Bankers, investors, corporate elites, Monsanto with Agent Orange, munitions companies, uniform companies, boot companies, Haliburton, U.S. senators and House members who enjoyed insider trading on defense contracts. Read General Smedley Butler’s book: War is a Racket. Young men die while old men fill their pockets.

Why does Smedley Butler think that war is a racket?

“Butler suggested that the means for war should be “conscripted” before those who would fight the war: It can be smashed effectively only by taking the profit out of war. The only way to smash this racket is to conscript capital and industry and labor before the nation’s manhood can be conscripted.”

What drove Putin to declare war on a sovereign country like Ukraine? Answer: hubris, lies, greed. Who pays? Young men!

But in 2022, all of Canada, America, Europe, Australia and other Western Countries pay a price in the loss of the advancement of humanity. Putin drags us back to our Neanderthal beginnings. He drags us back into the realm of Hitler. Putin proves to be as crazy and amoral as Kim Jung Il, Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini and Mao.

All those men caused the suffering and deaths of millions. At this point, we don’t know how many Russian boys and Ukrainian boys will die or be maimed or PTSD’d into a life of drugs and alcohol. We don’t know how many mothers and children will be homeless and starve to death. We don’t know how many cities will be bombed into submission.

How do the people of the world feel? Well, Saturday Night Live gave a “Prayer for the people of Ukraine.” Over 2,000 Russian people demonstrated against the war in Moscow for the past three nights. Even arresting them could not stop the protests.

“I do not want my pictures in your offices, for the President is not an icon, an idol, or a portrait. Hang your kids’ photos instead, and look at them each time you are making a decision.” Volodymyr Zelensky, President Ukraine.

Facebook account, “War Sucks! Just Sayin’,” said Allen Green.

Facebook account, “The only way to stop Russia now is if enough celebrities record themselves in their mansions singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’.”

Facebook account, “Russia should be banned from the World Cup, Olympics, all international athletic events.”

NPR: A Russian warship pulled up to an island in the Black Sea guarded by Ukrainian service members — demanding their surrender “to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary deaths.” After a moment, the Ukrainians had a reply: “Russian warship. Go f*** yourself.”

As for this American, every time I think humanity stands on the brink of advancing with all of us together, visa vie, solving overpopulation, correcting climate change, stopping the Sixth Extinction Session, clearing polluted skies, solving plastic oceans and dozens of other areas we must attend—another madman like Putin atavistic ally tosses us backward.

May God bless the people of Ukraine, and please God, save all those young men on both sides of that stupidly insane war. As Lennon said, “Give peace a chance.” May Putin rot in hell for eternity.

