Without liberty, law loses its nature and its name, and becomes oppression. Without law, liberty also loses its nature and its name, and becomes licentiousness. —James Wilson, Of the Study of the Law in the United States, 1790

Rightful liberty is unobstructed action according to our will within limits drawn around us by the equal rights of others. I do not add ‘within the limits of the law’ because law is often but the tyrant’s will, and always so when it violates the rights of the individual. —Thomas Jefferson

There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death. —Proverbs 14:12

Jewish law was based on the Ten Commandments and other sacred writings, which we find in the Hebrew Bible. Jewish law influenced Roman law, English law, and our own Declaration of Independence and Constitution. These laws are contained in the Torah (teaching) which became the first five books of the Bible. It is why we are called a Judeo-Christian nation.

When a liberal higher-critic sort of attitude rules the day, the wisdom of man rules the day. Man wants to be on the throne, but God is on the throne. Thus, man elevates himself above God, and seeks to destroy the sacred writings of the Holy Scriptures, along with those who believe in Him. When leaders are willing to throw out the expressed truth claims of God, it’s a simple next step to throw out the moral claims of God. This is today’s “cancel culture.”

When political leaders and pulpits dismiss the authority of the scriptures and dismiss the authority of the God of the scriptures, freedom is rejected, liberty is crushed, law becomes perverted and justice is denied.

Communists and socialists are evil proponents of big government who would willingly sacrifice human liberty and freedom to advance their concept of “social justice.” From the beginning of time, this evil has paved the way and devolved into what we’re seeing today. The hatred of God and the elevation of man is the very core of communism.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) expressed these sentiments perfectly when he accused Democrats of trying to define what it means to be male or female. “The gender confusion that exists in our culture today is a clear rejection of God’s good design. Whenever a nation’s laws no longer reflect the standards of God that nation is in rebellion against him and will inevitably bear the consequences,” the congressman said. “We are seeing the consequences of rejecting God here in our country today.”

That comment drew a fiery response from Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY). “What any religious tradition describes as God’s will is no concern of this Congress,” added Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

There you have it; God’s will and the Holy Scriptures are no concern of America’s Congress. For nearly a century, the country has been turned over to godless men and women who care nothing for the rule of law. Yes, a century and longer.

FDR’s Supreme Court

The elimination of true Constitutional originalists began and was solidified with Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) in 1933. Prior to his election, three republicans preceded him, Warren Harding from 1921-1923.When Harding passed from a heart attack, Vice President Calvin Coolidge became the 30th President of the United States for six years. President Herbert Hoover followed with one term from 1929 to 1933. FDR was President from 1933 to 1945; he had three vice presidents, the last being Harry Truman who succeeded him as president until 1953.

In the late 1930s, FDR had a plan to pack the court so as to legislate into law everything he wanted in his New Deal. Sound familiar? Congress and the people viewed FDR’s ill-considered proposal as an undemocratic power grab. Nevertheless, FDR succeeded in putting eight members on the court the old-fashioned way, through attrition. His administration was filled with communists, particularly Harry Hopkins who lived in the Lincoln bedroom and ran the Lend Lease program.

FDR appointed eight new members of the Supreme Court: Associate Justices Hugo Black, Stanley F. Reed, Felix Frankfurter, William O. Douglas, Frank Murphy, James F. Byrnes, Robert H. Jackson, and Wiley Blount Rutledge. Additionally, he elevated sitting Justice Harlan F. Stone to Chief Justice.All were progressive democrats except Republican Harlan F. Stone.

Felix Frankfurter helped to found the American Civil Liberties Union. In a 1917 letter by former President Teddy Roosevelt to Frankfurter, he criticized Frankfurter for supporting “traitors,” “Bolsheviks” and “murderers.” This was exposed in Manning Johnson’s book, Color, Communism and Common Sense.

SCOTUS Election Cases

The Supreme Court has refused to hear any 2020 general election cases involving voter fraud. On December 11, 2021,the Supreme Court denied a Texas effort that would have essentially nullified the presidential elections in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin. Seventeen other states joined in the suit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Justices Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch dissented.

On February 22, the Supreme Court rejected three GOP elections-related lawsuits regarding the state of Pennsylvania. The same three justices dissented. The fact that states did not follow their own state legislatively set laws is the issue millions of people still are not happy with. The Roberts led Supreme Court has declined to hear any of the cases brought challenging the procedures of how the election was conducted.

Congressman Mike Kelly of the 16th District of Pennsylvania also had his case rejected by SCOTUS. Kelly v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania case was filed in Pennsylvania and disputed the state’s greater allowances for mail-in ballots amid the pandemic.

The high court had no intention to intervene in the cases because it did not act before Congress certified Biden’s victory on January 6th. The dates were set by the court, purposely being stretched past the 6th. Sidney Powell reacted to the rulings on election integrity.

Justice Clarence Thomas issued a scathing dissent to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to decline to hear the merits of lawsuits challenging the 2020 election in Pennsylvania and by so doing, detailed what he described as the “inexplicable” avoidance of cases with critical implications for future elections.

He stated, “These cases provide us with an ideal opportunity to address just what authority non-legislative officials have to set election rules, and to do so well before the next election cycle. The refusal to do so is inexplicable. We failed to settle this dispute before the election and thus provide clear rules. Now we again fail to provide clear rules for future elections. The decision to leave election law hidden beneath a shroud of doubt is baffling. By doing nothing, we invite further confusion and erosion of voter confidence. Our fellow citizens deserve better and expect more of us.”

Amazon Prime dropped Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words, an acclaimed and popular PBS documentary on Justice Clarence Thomas, making it unavailable to stream during Black History Month. Justice Thomas is our only black justice, yet Amazon, during Black History Month removed this great documentary. Any conservative, regardless of skin color or position is censored by big tech… that’s the communist way!

Trump Tax Case

Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., has been seeking Trump’s tax records since 2019 as part of an investigation. On February 22, 2021, SCOTUS ruled for Vance. There were no comments or dissents noted. Vance immediately subpoenaed the records from the Mazars accounting firm that has long done work for Trump and his businesses. Trump had asked for a delay to rehear lower court decisions, but was denied by the court and Vance received the records in three days.

The Supreme Court waited months to act in this case. The last of the written briefs in the case was filed Oct. 19. But a court that includes three Trump appointees waited through the election, Trump’s challenge to his defeat and a month after Trump left office before issuing its order.

President Trump said the Democrat inspired case is politically motivated and he’s absolutely right.

Trump’s Justices

In my last article, and in previous articles regarding the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society, I documented their funding by Koch family organizations. These two organizations created the lists of potential Supreme Court candidates. Federalist “picks” were not simply vetted by the Federalist Society; the nomineeswere Federalist Society loyalists.

The Koch brothers supported and subsidized Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway, but detested Donald Trump. Pence worked in the early 90s for the Indiana State Policy Network, a satellite of Heritage Foundation who he has joined once again. Kellyanne Conway and her Trump hating husband, George, are long time members of the Federalist Society. George is a member of the Lincoln Project, republicans dedicated to defeating Trump.

Since the confirmation of Trump’s three justices, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, they’ve often chosen to side with Chief Justice Roberts and the politically liberal justices. Election fraud is not new…it’s been here for decades.

Election Fraud 1948

Frank Hamer was the legendary Texas Ranger who trapped and killed notorious outlaws, Bonnie and Clyde. R. Cort Kirkwood wrote the entire story for the February 1st, 2021 New American Magazine. Frank Hamer was shot 17 times and killed 53 men during his illustrious career. He also saved 15 black men from death at the hands of lynch mobs in various towns and cities in east Texas, where he led an unpopular fight against the Ku Klux Klan.

It was July, 1948 when beloved Texas Governor, Coke Stevenson ran for the Senate and won, but victory was stolen by election thief Lyndon Baines Johnson. In the Democratic primary of 1948, Stevenson bested Johnson by more than 70,000 votes, but neither candidate received a majority of the more than one million cast. Three men were in the running, but the most votes went to Stevenson with 477,077 and to Johnson with 405,617. The two met again in a runoff on Saturday, August 28th.

Mr. Kirkwood writes, “Though polling put Stevenson ahead, 53-47 percent, Johnson turned that deficit around.As more precincts reported results, Stevenson’s lead dwindled to less than 1,000 votes, and while more uncounted votes magically appeared, by Tuesday, election officials had declared Stevenson the victor by a slim 349. Yet the counting still wasn’t finished. More and more counties in the Rio Grande Valley reported “new votes” for Johnson, which cut his deficit to 157. That still wasn’t enough to defeat Stevenson. At 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 3, Jim Wells County called in a 200-vote change that gave Johnson 494,191 to Stevenson’s 484,104.”

Cork Stevenson knew there was fraud, so with his friend Frank Hamer and two lawyers, they traveled to Corpus Christi to check the votes. Hamer and Stevenson went to the bank where election records for Precinct 13 were kept. “Git,” Hamer told one band of five. “Fall back!” he ordered the second larger group blocking the bank’s door. He was ready to draw the gun holstered at his side. The other men had removed their jackets and none were armed except Frank.

They proved the votes had been rigged and a “7” had obviously been changed to a “9.” A Mexican American in the precinct told the two lawyers that “people live longer down here if they keep their mouths shut.”

Even though they had the proof of vote fraud, the Democrats did the same thing they always do and just did on January 6th, 2020, they declared Johnson the winner by one vote.

The evidence from Hamer and Stevenson didn’t matter. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black halted the trial just minutes before the vote boxes were to be opened in court. Johnson’s attorney, future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Abe Fortas, successfully argued to Associate Justice Hugo Black, then in charge of the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, that primaries were “irrevocably and incontestably vested” in Texas law.

Black agreed, and the Supreme Court upheld his ruling. Fraud was discounted out of hand, just like it was in our 2020 general election and the runoff in Georgia in January.

Hugo Black was one of the liberal democrats nominated and confirmed to the Supreme Court by Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

In 1921, Hugo Black defended E. R. Stephenson, a minister of the now defunct Methodist Episcopal Church South in his trial for the murder of a Catholic priest, Father James E. Coyle. Stephenson’s daughter had converted to Catholicism and married a man of Puerto Rican descent, and Coyle had conducted the wedding.

Hugo Black got Stephenson acquitted in part by arguing to the jury that Puerto Ricans should be considered black under part of the South’s one drop rule. Black, a Democrat, joined the Ku Klux Klan shortly afterwards, in order to gain votes from the anti-Catholic element in Alabama. He built his winning Senate campaign around multiple appearances at KKK meetings across Alabama.

Allegedly he left the Klan in 1925. Black later said that joining the Klan was a mistake, but he went on to say, “I would have joined any group if it helped get me votes.”

Many Americans also know of the 1946 Battle of Athens in McMinn County, Tennessee regarding Democratic vote fraud by Paul Cantrell, the candidate for sheriff who tied his campaign closely to the popularity of the Roosevelt administration and rode FDR’s coattails to victory over his Republican opponent. He ruled until 1946 when returning WWII veterans stopped the deceit.

Conclusion

Vote fraud has existed in America for eons; and America’s judiciary is fraught with corruption…a corruption that has all but collapsed our rule of law. The judges are the ones who have elevated themselves above God and who will willingly sacrifice our freedom and liberty.

