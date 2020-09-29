Kelleigh Nelson

Myself and Alicia Garza in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. —Patrisse Cullors, Black Lives Matter Founder

Evil preaches tolerance, until it is dominant, then it seeks to silence the Good. —Father Altman, 2020

The communists know, as the American people do not, that the city and community police forces now constitute one of the most important remaining obstacles to the gradual, insidious, and at first invisible establishment of the mechanics of their communist police state. —Robert Welch, JBS Founder

Most conservatives understand that Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa are communist organizations and are committed to overthrowing America’s culture, society and constitutional order. BLM was founded in 2013 by three black women who are avowed Marxists. They are also prophetesses of demonic darkness.

Antifa was founded in Germany in 1932;they promoted communism over fascism. The two organizations work diligently together fomenting anarchy, along with dozens of smaller communist and Islamic groups, under the guise of eliminating police brutality against black Americans, which national statistics have proven to be false. We are not experiencing a wave of social unrest generated by injustice or police brutality. We are watching an insurrection in progress, one which uses police violence as a pretext, but which has as its goal the destruction of the existing social, economic and political order in the United States.

Most Americans do not understand the demonic reality of Marxism and the communist infiltration of every facet of American society, peoples and culture. This is the story of one black man’s devotion to communism for ten years, and his exit and exposure of their true evil.

Soviet Communists and Black Americans

In 1958, Manning R. Johnson wrote “Color, Communism and Common Sense,” a 78-page pamphlet about the communist infiltration of the black American community to incite strife, anger, envy, violence and riots. Johnson saw inequities against his race, but he was also raised in a Christian home and that core training led him out of the communist regime after ten years of watching how truly evil they were. In 1958, black Americans were still referred to as Negroes and that is how Mr. Johnson writes of his race and the communist penetration.

Manning Johnson’s book should be in everyone’s library. He exposes the names of the communist leaders in society who masqueraded as progressive liberals. The 78-page booklet tells how black churches were subverted and the communist plot to use black Americans, concocted by Stalin in 1928, to create racial hatred. He tells of the real “Uncle Toms,” communists who pose as “friends of the Negro,” and under the guise of a campaign for black rights, set race against race in a cold-blooded struggle for power. They are the ones who plotted with a diabolical foreign power the moral decay, physical slavery and spiritual death of their own race.

Manning Johnson was inducted into the party largely because of the preaching of a communist Bishop of the Episcopal church, but his early Christian upbringing made him revolt at the obscene immorality of the Communist Party and its members. The communists had infiltrated the pulpits of America’s black churches, and don’t think they haven’t infiltrated the white ones as well.

Johnson labored for ten years in the cause of communism and was a dedicated comrade. He believed that the end of capitalism “would bring the beginning of an interminable period of plenty, peace, prosperity and universal comradeship.” He stated, “Being an idealist, I was sold this ‘Bill of Goods’ by a Negro graduate of the Lenin Institute in Moscow.”

Little did Mr. Johnson realize until he was deeply enmeshed in the Red Conspiracy, that just and seeming grievances are exploited to transform idealism into a cold and ruthless weapon against the capitalist system—that this was the end toward which all the communist efforts among black Americans are directed. He stated that he saw communism in its naked cruelty, in its ruthlessness and utter contempt of Christian attributes and passions. He saw the low value placed upon human life, the total lack of respect for the dignity of man, the betrayal of trust, the terror of the Secret Police and the bloody hand of the assassin during and since those fateful years when he embraced communism.

Manning Johnson rose to one of the highest ranks, but found that the communists only intended to use his people in a bloody revolution to destroy America. When he woke up to this evil, he dropped out of the party and spent the rest of his life warning all American citizens of the true nature of the Communist Party as he knew it from the inside.

Reds Seek Division

In 1928, communists said the racial differences between the American people constituted the weakest and most vulnerable point in our fabric. The communists calculated that by constantly straining at this one spot, they believed eventually the cloth could be torn apart and Americans could be divided, weakened and set against each other ultimately ending in open combat. (How many times have we heard that a new civil war is brewing?)

But communist agitators are not just in the black community, they’re working the white community as well. White communist “friends” descended upon the black communities to help them become “liberated” from racial prejudice. Many of today’s BLM anarchists are white and some are school teachers. The goal is hatred, bloodshed and violence between the races and they don’t care how they get it.

Black communists laid all the blame of the ills of black Americans at the feet of the white leaders of America. Statues of historic figures, including America’s founders, have been purposefully destroyed by today’s anarchists. “Capitalism and imperialism are made symbols of oppressive white rule in keeping with instructions from the Kremlin.”

Johnson wrote, “Black rebellion was what Moscow wanted. Bloody racial conflict would split America. During the confusion, demoralization and panic would set in. Then finally the Reds say, ‘Workers stop work,’ and many of them seize arms by attacking arsenals. Street fights become frequent. Under the leadership of the Communist Party, the workers organize revolutionary committees to be in command of the uprising. Armed workers seize the principle government offices, invade the residence of the president and his cabinet members, arrest them, declare the old regime abolished, and establish their own power.” This is the ultimate communist plan.

Reds in America’s Courts

In 1926, R. M. Whitney wrote Reds in America, a book which exposed the Red plot in all its major ramifications. It was profusely illustrated with documents seized from communist sources by Federal authorities. In August of 1922, at a meeting of communist leaders in Bridgman, Michigan, the racial division program was read to all and promoted. In 1958, the tragic effects of public and official indifference were obvious. And now, sixty-two years later we are seeing the race revolution come alive. The Reds have been plotting the overthrow of America for over a century.

Communist agents plotted the use of U.S. courts to aid in their communist goals. In Manning Johnson’s book, he includes a 1917 letter by former President Teddy Roosevelt to Felix Frankfurter wherein he criticizes Frankfurter for supporting “traitors,” “Bolsheviks” and “murderers.” Frankfurter, a Harvard Law School grad, worked for Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson. During World War I, he served as Judge Advocate General. After the war, he helped found the leftist/communist American Civil Liberties Union and returned to his position as professor at Harvard Law School.

Frankfurter was nominated to the high court in 1939 by Franklin Delano Roosevelt and served until 1962. He was a loyal and trusted advisor to FDR and promoted his unconstitutional New Deal. (President Teddy Roosevelt, uncle to Eleanor Roosevelt, was right…FDR was a man who embraced communists in his administration.) Johnson documents that Supreme Court Justice Frankfurter quoted Red propaganda to bolster Supreme Court rulings.

Archibald Roosevelt, the fifth child of Teddy Roosevelt, wrote the preface to Johnson’s book and stated that Justice Frankfurter used a communist statement in his majority opinion for “Communist Party vs. Subversion Board.” One has to wonder how Frankfurter’s communist leanings influenced his judicial decisions

Reds in America’s Universities

Numerous organizations were formed, directed, controlled, and led by Reds and fellow travelers to influence and expose millions of black Americans to communist ideas. Through those organizations and many others, black institutions of higher education like Howard University were penetrated to subvert teachers and students and politically contaminate the intellectual stream of black lives. In 2016, the Washington Times reported that liberal professors outnumbered conservatives by twelve to one.

Here is the testimony of Judge Cobb, a patriotic black American, former professor of Constitutional Law and vice dean of Howard University, in which he tried to alert America to the grave dangers to our internal security inherent in the advocacy of communism by Mr. Mordecai W. Johnson, President of Howard University.

James A. Cobb was admitted to the bar in 1902 and began working for Howard University in 1917. Cobb was a member of the Washington Bar Association for black lawyers and a special assistant to the attorney general. In 1925 President Coolidge appointed him a municipal court judge; he was the only African American on the municipal bench.

The failure to heed the sensational disclosures and timely warnings of Judge Cobb may well lie at the root of much of the present racial conflict, a conflict inspired by communists over a century ago.

Early Black Communists

E.B. Du Bois, writing in 1913, famously called the race question “the great test of the American socialist.” Later generations of socialists tended to agree with him, elevating the antiracist struggle to a place of centrality in left strategy. From the 1930s to the present day, American leftists have seen the struggle against racial oppression, most centrally of black Americans, as one of the key questions radicals face in the movement to remake American society. Du Bois was one of the founders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in 1909. Manning Johnson refers to the NAACP as The National Association for the Agitation of Colored People.

Eugene Victor “Gene” Debs (November 5, 1855 – October 20, 1926) was an American socialist, political activist, trade unionist, one of the founding members of the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW) and five times the candidate of the Socialist Party of America for President of the United States. And there’s more…

Prior to the founding of the Socialist Party of America in 1901, there were two black socialists who left their mark in the historical record: Peter H. Clark who believed socialism was the remedy for society’s evils. Clark joined the communist Workers Party of the United States (WPUS), the American affiliate of the International Workingmen’s Association, in 1876, shortly after its founding.

George Washington Woodbey was born into slavery in 1854. He moved to San Diego in 1902 and joined the newly formed Socialist Party. He said, “In the days of chattel slavery the masters had a patrol force to keep the negroes in their place and protect the interests of the masters. Today the capitalists use the police for the same purpose.” Sound familiar? This was the very beginning of the communist plot to defund America’s police and leave us indefensible.

Black History Heroes

America’s black communists were the antithesis of men like prominent black scientist, George Washington Carver whose quotes live on as guides to the people of America. “Ninety-nine percent of the failures come from people who have the habit of making excuses.” And, “Fear of something is at the root of hate for others, and hate within will eventually destroy the hater.”

Booker T. Washington’ sinfamous conflicts with black leaders like W. E. B. Du Bois over segregation caused a stir, as it should have. He is remembered as the most influential African American speaker of his time. Washington became the first black American to be invited to the White House in 1901, when President Theodore Roosevelt invited him to dine with him. Roosevelt saw Washington as a brilliant advisor on racial matters, a practice his successor, President William Howard Taft, continued.

“The surge of progress of black Americans since slavery is largely traced to the work and efforts of these two men, their supporters, their emulators and their followers. They had a deep and abiding pride of race, a firm belief in the ability of their people to rise above their past and stand on an equal plane with all others. Equality was to them, not just a catch-word, but a living thing to be achieved only by demonstrated ability.”

Communists have worked to destroy the magnificent lives of men like Carver and Washington. These are men who loved freedom and loved the country who provided liberty to every American.

Conclusion

The communists raised their ugly heads in the hopes of destroying America’s new found freedoms shortly after the Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776 to announce our separation from England. The signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787 and our unalienable Bill of Rights was ratified in December of 1791 gave us the freedoms granted by God Almighty to all.

Communist missionaries stir over the long dying embers of race hatred, fears and grievances. Decades ago, America consigned this to history, but Marxists want to keep it alive to destroy America’s race relations.

Obvious to even the most ignorant is the fact that everyone has prejudices in one form or another…it can be race differences, nationality, religion, economics, social and cultural standing…it can even be over your weight for heaven’s sake. We all have prejudices in one form or another…whether you wish to admit it or not.

The entire smear job on America has been in the works for a century. Editorial writers, columnists, news commentators and analysts go overboard to destroy America via press, radio and television. They give top coverage to racial incidents, fomented by leftists. The black race is the sacrificial lamb of the widespread racial hatred the left is creating. Race hatred is the Red cause, it feeds their destruction of our country. They want to wipe out all the mutual cooperation and friendship and set the opening of a dark and bloody era in black and white relations.

The testimony of Manning Johnson to the House Un-American Activity Committee in 1953 is available here. It tells the truth, and the truth is what sets us free. The entire book is reprinted and available on the web.

