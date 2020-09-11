Kelleigh Nelson

Communism is a religion that is inspired, directed and motivated by the Devil himself who has declared war against Almighty God. —Billy Graham

It was strictly forbidden to preach to other prisoners. It was understood that whoever was caught doing this received a severe beating. A number of us decided to pay the price for the privilege of preaching, so we accepted their [the communists] terms. It was a deal; we preached and they beat us. We were happy preaching. They were happy beating us, so everyone was happy. —Pastor Richard Wurmbrand, Tortured for his faith for 14 years in communist Romania

I have found truly jubilant Christians only in the Bible, in the Underground Church and in prison. —Pastor Richard Wurmbrand, Tortured for Christ

While out for a walk on a beautiful day, into my head popped the verses from Ephesians 6:12, For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

And another in Psalm 14:1, The fool says in his heart, ‘there is no God.’They (fools) are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good. And how we’re seeing this so clearly today. As a Christian I knew in my heart that those of us who love God and our nation, who love liberty and freedom and our constitution know these verses only too well and are seeing them come true in watching the deterioration of America’s society.

How profound these verses are for us today with the daily violent communist activities in our beloved America. Is there a relationship between Marx and Satan? According to dear Pastor Richard Wurmbrand, you bet there is! Marx actually began his life in a God-fearing family and claimed (as is documented) that he was a Christian. He changed somewhere along the way and had a deep personal rebellion against God and all Biblical and Christian values. He became a Satan worshipper who actually participated in occult habits and practices and even his bizarre hairstyle was part of his satanic beliefs.

Pastor Richard Wurmbrand, founder of Voice of the Martyrs was imprisoned in Romania for 14 years for his outspoken views against communism. He urged believers not to be duped into thinking Marxism was a political or economic theory or that Marx was in fact a benevolent believer in equality for all men. Marx’s own statements expose him as a hater of God, and therefore, a hater of God’s creatures, as those who have suffered under communism well know.

The Pastor was tortured unbelievably for all those years because of his faith and his body held the scars he showed when he testified before the U.S. Senate Sub Committee on the communist exploitation of religion in 1966 in the 89th Congress. You can read his testimony here. He was never able to wear shoes again as his feet had been so horribly beaten that only slippers enabled him to walk comfortably.

It was in 1986 that he wrote the book, Marx and Satan and told how the communists thought while torturing him and the other priests and pastors. The pastor tells that the communists explained to him and others, “If we kill you Christians, you go to heaven. But we don’t want you to be crowned martyrs. You should curse God first and then go to hell.”

He states that in the prison of Piteshti, the communists would force a very religious prisoner to be “baptized” daily by putting his head into the barrel in which his fellow sufferers had fulfilled their necessities meanwhile obliging the other prisoners to sing the baptismal service.

According to official Marxist doctrine, which is only a disguise, neither God nor the devil exists. Because of this teaching, Christians are persecuted by the communists. However, the Soviet newspaper of April 1974 reported that there were atheist circles in Red Latvia’s schools. The children in the 4th through 6th grades were called “little devils,” while the 7th graders were “servants of the Devil.” In another school, 8th graders were called “faithful children of the devil.” It was forbidden to worship God, though devil worship was openly permitted and even encouraged among the children.

The orthodox cathedral in Odessa, much loved by the Odessites, became the meeting place of satanists soon after the communists came to power. They gathered also in Slobodka-Romano and in Count Tolstoy’s former home. There were satanist masses said by deacon Serghei Mihailov of the treacherous Living Church, an orthodox branch established in connivance with the communists. It was a satanic mass as a parody of Christian liturgy in which human blood is used for communion. Also, in Odessa a statue of satan used to be exhibited in the Museum of the Atheists. It was called Baphomet.

If the Marxists and communists were not satanists, then why were priests and pastors compelled in the Romanian prison of Piteshti to say mass over excrement and urine? Why, Wurmbrand asks, were Christians tortured into taking communion with these as the elements? Why such an obscene mockery of religions?

If, in fact, true Marxism and communism deny both heaven and hell, why in Romanian and Soviet Union prisons were nuns who would not deny their faith, raped anally, and Baptist girls had oral sex forced on them. Using Luciferian techniques, the communists made martyrs die blaspheming because of the delirium provoked by torture.

The depths of depravity of the communists in trying to force Christians to disavow their faith is beyond human understanding and can only be explained as being from “wickedness in high places.”

Wurmbrand writes that Marx only once in all his works ever mentioned torture. Many of his followers were tortured by Russian Czarist authorities, yet Marx is usually described as a humanist, so one would expect him to write about such things as horror. However, his comment on same was that, “Torture is productive, it leads to ingenious inventions.” “No wonder,” as Wurmbrand states, “that Marxist governments have surpassed all others in torturing their opponents.” This alone displays the satanic nature of Marxism.

President Obama as well as Hillary Clinton considered Saul Alinsky as their political teacher and high priest of left-wing activism. In Alinsky’s infamous book, Rules for Radicals, on the very first page, he makes a so-called humorous comment about the book being dedicated to the first radical, Lucifer.

Ephesians 6:12 is clear that our warfare is against demons, against the “angels” that rose up against God and were cast down from the throne. And, as Pastor Wurmbrand makes so very clear in his book, Marx and Satan, they are truly one and the same.

These verses are so plain for us today and for the battle we are in to save our beloved country. Verse 13 says, “Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day and having done all, to stand.”

God’s Word makes it extremely clear that we are involved in a war, and that we must take up the weapons as every good soldier does. In this verse we are told to stand…which is a military term for holding our position. In verse 12, the word “against” is used four times stressing the determined hostility of the enemy. We are confronting something that we cannot overcome except that we have invisible help to draw upon.

We can never ever underestimate the enemy…and although we are truly at war, it is a war to the death against foes who are supernatural, demons from the pit to be quite clear, and those who wish to have world control.

Verse 14–17 states, “Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness, 15, And your feet shod with the preparation of the Gospel of peace; 16, Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench the fiery darts of the wicked. 17, and take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit which is the Word of God.”

Ask any soldier what emotions they go through during war, during their time on the battlefield and you will get a range of both mental and physical emotions that will stagger the imagination. But we are told several times in these verses to stand. We must hold our own as we fight the pressures of Satan and his demons and those of this world as well. We must have the solid convictions of our beliefs and our faith and take that stand and not move from it.

The breastplate of righteousness is integrity, it protects the heart, chest and vital organs, and if we are to stand firm in the truth that we know, both Biblical and as free men, our hearts have to be protected. We have the truth of freedom and we have known liberty that God blessed America with back in 1787.

In this Biblical account of the Christian’s armor our backs need to be protected, and it is our fellow soldiers and our faith in God that watches our backs. Again, our battle is with wickedness in high places.

Communism is present today in our government, in our congress, and throughout our country. As dear Pastor Wurmbrand so thoroughly documents in both Marx and Satan and his other widely known book, Tortured for Christ, Marxism is a satanic entity and force from the pit of hell with the fiery darts of the evil one constantly on attack.

Can we win this war? Can we turn around over 150 or more years of satanic plotting of destruction of this country? It looks impossible when one knows the full extent of the treachery that has gone on for so many decades to destroy and control us.

Nevertheless, we have an abundance of strong and faithful believers in God and in freedom and liberty. Our Judeo-Christian foundation is one that encompasses the old and new testaments of the Word. It is really up to all of us who love America to fight against the fiery darts of the evil one and yes, to take our stand against the evil which permeates from communist doctrine.

May we be on God’s side.

