“PASS AN ANTI-RACIST CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT”

On social media: “To fix the original sin of racism, Americans should pass an anti-racist amendment to the U.S. Constitution that enshrines two guiding anti-racist principals: Racial inequity is evidence of racist policy and the different racial groups are equals. The amendment would make unconstitutional racial inequity over a certain threshold, as well as racist ideas by public officials. It would establish and permanently fund the Department of Anti-racism (DOA) comprised of formally trained experts on racism and no political appointees. The DOA would be responsible for pre-clearing all local, state and federal public policies to ensure they won’t yield racial inequity, monitor those policies, investigate private racist policies when racial inequity surfaces, and monitor public officials for expressions of racist ideas. The DOA would be empowered with disciplinary tools to wield over and against policymakers and public officials who do not voluntarily change their racist policy and ideas.”

Can Black people be forced not to be racist against White people in our free society? Can White people be forced not to be racist toward Black people? Can racism be halted by laws? Thus far, no amount of education, laws or mandates has stopped racism in any country around the world. Let’s face it; we’re facing a raging mental, physical and emotional conflict over race in America and have been since Whites first stepped onto North America.

Whites destroyed Native Americans with weapons, booze and disease. Whites enslaved millions of Blacks. The only excuse can be found that humans have been at war with one another and enslaved the conquered since the dawn of time. America became the first country to outlaw slavery via the U.S. Constitution.

I’ve personally watched racial unrest since 1964. I watched the Detroit riots. I watched the Rodney King riots. I watched the aftermath of MLK’s death. Little has changed emotionally for either race no matter how many laws we invoke on the American people. White people don’t move into Black neighborhoods and Blacks seldom move into all-White areas. Some say racism is learned. Some say it’s tribal. Others say it’s biological. Whatever it is, it’s not going away any time soon.

Here are some of the responses:

“Unfortunately, our country is following South Africa’s footsteps. The similarities between our two countries are too many to deny. A Dutch politician told an African friend of mine, who is a prominent writer in South Africa, that they are the ‘canary’ in the coal mine of Western Civilization. When I look at how the whites are treated over there, in the country whites built, it is terrifying. I see Balkanization in our future if we continue down this path in America. If anyone wants to know what’s is happening to whites over there, look up white genocide in South Africa. It’s beyond disturbing. The raping, the torture lasting for days, the killings…all because they are white.” (Whites remain in the minority in South Africa.)

One writer said, “All whites are not allowed to have any organizations to help themselves. Whites are the only group in America not allowed a positive group identity.”

Another wrote, “That amendment would give the government one more powerful tool against people of any race. We cannot erase partiality from our judgment. We have to work with people. I think the USA is the least racist nation in the world. We are the most generous and welcoming country on Earth. That’s why millions of immigrants come here annually and millions more want to come here.”

This man wrote, “This idea is political correctness and identity politics rolled into one never-ending bitch-fest and non-stop victimhood.”

My friend Dave Panzera said, “The most amazing thing about how people approach this is the woeful lack of historical education so many display on this topic. Slavery existed for 200 years on our continent BEFORE the revolutionary war. Our revolution was the national creation and turning point. As just about everyone knows, many of the founders had slaves. Jefferson did and yet this is the man who wrote the Declaration of Independence. What has been utterly lost in the years since is the handing down of how and why they (not just Jefferson) wrote and did what they did at our founding. Slavery was a globally accepted and a continuing thing in the time of our founding.”

Jefferson did rail against King George for slavery when he said:

“He [King George III] has waged cruel war against human nature itself, violating its most sacred rights of life and liberty in the persons of a distant people who never offended him, captivating and carrying them into slavery in another hemisphere or to incur a miserable death in their transportation thither.”

Thomas Jefferson, The Writings of Thomas Jefferson, Albert Ellery Bergh, editor (Washington, DC: Thomas Jefferson Memorial Assoc., 1903), Vol. I, p.34. You can even see in this statement the early essence of the DOI in words. Jefferson was firmly convinced that the nation must move away from slavery.

Mr. Panzera finished with, “I said all of that to say this….We need to live out our constitution as intended for all. Setting up yet more layers of government run by fallible people only sets us up for far more division.”

Whites and Blacks need to find a way to respect each other even though they don’t biologically-culturally-intellectually find any affinity toward each other. It’s either that or more Seattle’s, Portland’s, Detroit’s, Chicago’s, Minneapolis’s, Denver’s, New York City’s—with anarchy, looting, violence, killing, rapes, and social breakdown—pretty much what’s the norm in third world countries like Somalia, Congo, Sudan, Bangladesh….

Do you have any better ideas? How can we stop the BLM and Antifa from destroying so much property and creating so much lawlessness? Why aren’t our governors and mayors bringing the law down hard on those anarchists? Aren’t you as sick of it as I am sick of it?

