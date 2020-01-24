By Karen Schoen

Should the federal government subsidize Planned Parenthood’s radical sex education curriculum?

In 1963, Rep Herlong (D FL) read 45 Goals of Communism into the congressional record. This was 53 years ago when the Democrat Party actually stood for decency and understood the dangers of communism. https://www.theblaze.com/video/45-communist-goals-for-america

Today the majority of those goals are being practiced. For the purpose of this article, I am focusing on these goals as they apply to the school programs we see today:

Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks. Gain control of all student newspapers. Use student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations which are under Communist attack. Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, policymaking positions. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures. Continue discrediting American culture by degrading all forms of artistic expression. An American Communist cell was told to “eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, substitute shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms.” Control art critics and directors of art museums. “Our plan is to promote ugliness, repulsive, meaningless art.” Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and free press. Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV. Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.” Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity which does not need a “religious crutch.” Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state.”

As students began to realize that a mass in the womb is actually a baby, and Planned Parenthood (PP) lost some of its funding and a new revenue source had to be created to replace the downturn of abortion. We have learned that the new funding source is focused on selling baby parts. Interesting question: Is the reason for the late term abortion push because more mature baby parts are worth more money?

Recently Planned Parenthood teamed up with the Center for Disease Control to produce a program designed to sexualize children from grades 4 and up. Forget about learning ABC’s or math, students having sex as early as possible is their goal. If you think that Jeffery Epstein was the only pervert in America, think again. As sex with minors becomes normalized, reports of sex slavery, kidnapping of minors, rape, sex trafficking are only a slightly mentioned news story. Where are the reports on the people who went with Epstein to his sex island? Where is the outcry? Check out: North American Man/Boy Love Association https://www.nambla.org/

Planned Parenthood has quietly making financial and ideological gains elsewhere by pushing Alfred Kinsey’s goal to addict children to sexual activity, beginning in infancy. Planned Parenthood’s allies:

The NEA teachers union: It’s hard to forget former National Education Association (NEA) General Counsel Bob Chanin’s farewell address during the 2009 NEA national convention. “It is not because we care about children; and it is not because we have a vision of a great public school for every child,” Chanin boasted. “The NEA and its affiliates are effective advocates because we have power.” The NEA has provided funding for this program.

the S. and state level Departments of Education, The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), SIECUS-dominated federal government agencies, U.S.-funded United Nations agencies, and the social engineer, George Soros, also provide funding

as well as their cooperative textbook publishers and movie producers are in the huge business of “SexEd.”

Their content comes from the bogus Alfred Kinsey’s fake “science” which claimed to “prove” that infants can be sexually aroused. The state of Florida targets schoolchildren as young as three for sexual pleasure, addiction, and obsession with aberrant behavior. Ugly Realities in the Abortion Industry (The Truth news round-up from Eagle News) http://www.eaglenewsnetwork.us/

Since Roe v Wade 45 million abortions were preformed. 45 million babies were killed. In 2015, 638,169 babies were killed.

Wikipedia: Abortion statistics in the United States

As compared with still horrible gun violence. 2016 there were 11,004 gun homicides

Wikipedia: Gun violence in the United States

Curious rather than address abortion, the Democrats focus on guns.

Sexualization comes in many forms and its stealth programs capture the minds of vulnerable children Please visit amaze.org for adults and amaze.org/jr for 4+ year olds. Produced and used with Sex Ed 102 from CDC and PP. The training emboldens any teacher to discuss the following subjects, in an abetting manner, with children from preschool (age 3) through high school and even college. Since parents are taught they are no longer responsible to raise their children because they are too dumb and must have help from schools, parents are allowing schools to sexualize their children. Do they know?

After reviewing some of these animated sex cartoons, I received an email which I want to share as it summarizes exactly what is going on in school.

Gender confusion/transgender/questioning gender – It does not matter how you feel, there are only 2 genders. Impressionable children feel different every day .

. Fornication in all of its forms including “masturbation,” and “fingering.” – Now acceptable in the classroom.

Chemical contraception, condom use activities – Condom races are done in CA classrooms.

[Abortion] “referrals” through legal loophole admission by county health department personnel into school-based clinics. – often without parental consent ( cartoon 5)

The value/virtue of modesty is dismissed, even ridiculed to preschoolers in the recommended charmingly-drawn Amaze.org/jr cartoon stories. Children send nude selfies to friends which often wind up in line and are often used to bully or destroy . (Cartoon 6)

Boys and girls are declared “the same” to preschoolers in Amaze.org/jr – The biological structure of males and females ARE different and no amount of surgery will fix that even when tampon companies try to include tampons for men. (cartoon lessons.7)

Transgenders get company to drop female symbol from menstruation products

The teacher training employs an inappropriate crude, graphic, obscene, indecent and profane vocabulary and refers teachers to Planned Parenthood/SIECUS -created 8 YouTube and other social media websites, funded with federal monies from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Federal funding means we the taxpayer are paying to destroy young innocent minds.

The training targets teachers and offers tools for indoctrinating children from preschoolages through 12th grade. Whose values are being followed? Goal 26

The students graduate and 47% can not read, write, do math but they will produce babies that can be aborted and sold by PP. I call this child abuse.

Recently Sec of Ed, Betsy deVos admitted the latest nationwide education scores are so bad they are devastating. Betsy is not paying attention. When learning how to have Sex in school is more important that ABC’s and Math it’s time to go Betsy.

In the News:

Sex education to be placed in the service of left-wing agendas: reproductive injustice, LGBTQ discrimination, “sexual and reproductive freedom as they define it for themselves”, “advancing sex ed for social change” [Link] “Deep Equity” Program Indoctrinating Kids Across US, Tells Teachers To Reject Parents Who Disagree.

Summary from a resident of Loudon County, Virginia:

Tucker began his show by saying that the Left is turning education into political propaganda. His show investigated a radical new curriculum called Deep Equity. It is produced by a for-profit company, Corwin, which calls it a teacher training program aimed at producing real school improvement for equity & social justice.

Now how will this “improvement” happen? According to Tucker, mainly by attacking students on the basis of skin color.

Deep Equity claims America is based on a hierarchy of various oppressions: Men oppress women; Christianity oppresses Islam; English oppresses Spanish; White people oppress everyone. If you have a problem with this claim, then you are an oppressor and part of the problem.

According to Corwin, differences in academic performance have nothing to do with culture or effort. [BS.] They are purely the product of racism. In order to fight that racism, teachers are instructed on different types of “White identity orientations.” [Tucker called it pseudo-science. I’ll add child abuse.]

Many White people, teachers told by Deep Equity, are defined by their ignorance and supremacy. Other Whites [more enlightened?], meanwhile, question the systemic issues . . . . The curriculum offers what it calls a “White Allies Action Agenda.” [Are you a White Ally?] Tucker posted the “White Allies Action Agenda”:

See race. 2. Listen to and learn frompeople of color. 3. Acknowledge the reality of racism. 4. Acknowledge the reality of White racial privilege. 5. Transcend guilt. 6. Educate other White people. 7. Confront racist behaviors, attitudes, and practices. 8. Use your privilege to work for racial & social justice.

Tucker’s staff talked to a trained teacher who said this curriculum forces teachers to become racial activists. Tucker complained that teaching math, science, English appear nowhere. Tucker believes teaching racial activism is certain to wound, confuse and divide our kids of all colors. [I agree with him. Will a minority student believe that his inability to succeed is caused by racism {racist math as in Seattle}, not because he failed to study or skipped classes.]

Deep Equity says for teachers to explicitly reject and resist any parents who don’t agree with it.

Any disagreement with SEX 102 by a teacher, parent or concerned citizen will now be determined as racist.

When math is not taught, the minority can rule the majority….

Only 4.5% of the population is LGBTQ. So they are exploited and the other 94.5%

Cal. parents outraged over new health disguised lessons that teach explicit sex

https://www.healtheuropa.eu/chinas-organ-crimes-human-rights/93544/

Mr Sabi informed the UNHRC of the Tribunal’s damning findings that innocent victims, primarily Falun Gong practitioners have been killed for their organs. He said: “For years throughout China on a significant scale, and that it continues today.”

http://newswithviews.com/harvesting-baby-organs-part-2/

Man accused of hate crime after refusing to have sex with transgender with male genitals

Texas schools to teach 3rd graders how to make anal more enjoyable

Texas state board of education considers sex-ed for kindergarteners

Dozens of Florida pedophiles arrested in undercover sting with deputies posing as minors

“The deepest urge in human nature is the desire to be important.” ―John Dewey

Impressionable children learn: Following your teacher is important.

Is America Worth Saving?

What can you do?

Contact POTUS – time to fire Betsy

See if these programs are in your school. Bring it to your school board. Get on record any member supporting sexualization of our kids.

Review the documents prepared by Florida Citizens Alliance. Join the Alliance.

Contact your legislator on the education committee, post op eds and videos. Go to parent meetings, churches Expose this sinister program.

Share this article

Listen to this interview with Karen Schoen and Priscilla Gray on Sex 102 American Freedom Watch Radio Guests John Paul De Grase and Priscilla Gray

Contribute to News With Views.