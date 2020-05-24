by Rob Pue

The five stages of grief, according to the Kubler-Ross model describe a series of emotions experienced by terminally-ill people prior to death. This concept was first introduced by Elizabeth Kubler-Ross, a Swiss-American psychiatrist in 1969 in her book, “ On Death and Dying .” According to Kubler-Ross, the five stages of grief are: Denial, Anger, Depression, Bargaining, and finally, Acceptance.

As we look around our country today and see how things have changed so drastically in such a short amount of time, I believe many people are in the midst, right now, of one of those five stages. It’s become obvious to many that things will most likely never be the same as they were before our government took such drastic measures to close the nation down under the guise of controlling or containing the coronavirus.

At first there was Denial as the government ordered all “non-essential” businesses and workers to close their doors and everyone to self-quarantine in their homes… (“this couldn’t possibly be happening here in America — perhaps in some third-world country, but certainly not here in the land of the free,” we said). But not knowing all the facts, we gave our governmental and health leaders the benefit of a doubt. After all, two weeks to assess and get a “handle” on the situation seemed reasonable.

But then more information began to emerge. We learned about Event 201, we learned about the nefarious connections between Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, the World Health Organization, the United Nations, the CIA, the CDC and the Globalists pushing for a one-world government and a new “digital currency” to be mandated through a “vaccine” containing a personal tracking micro-chip. Websites and hotlines were launched for neighbors to report neighbors to police if they were not “social distancing.”

Liquor stores, big box stores and marijuana dispensaries were considered “essential” but other small businesses were forbidden to open. Two weeks of national lockdown became a month. Then another two weeks, then it was proposed that things remain closed another month. Summertime activities and events were cancelled, indicating they really have no intention of opening our country back up anytime soon. At least not until the “vaccine” is ready, for all to take. Those considered “essential workers” were issued “travel papers” — just like in Nazi Germany. And then we learned the coronavirus is much less threatening than we were led to believe and that the numbers of deaths were intentionally being greatly inflated to make their case. But hospitals across the country remained empty — no patients for COVID-19, or otherwise. Medical facilities began laying off staff, some facilities closing altogether as they slowly went broke. In short, we learned we had been lied to about all this, and the lies were continuing, perpetuated by the mainstream media, pumping false propaganda and fear into the hearts and minds of millions. Those with eyes to see and minds to think were viewed with disdain and labeled “Conspiracy Nuts.”

And so we entered the “Anger” stage of grief at the loss of our freedoms, and the quickly coming destruction of our great nation. People around the country began to protest, demanding their constitutional rights and freedoms be restored… demanding a redress of grievances. Patriots rightly argued that it’s only common sense to quarantine the SICK — but not the entire country. Let the rest of us get back to work.

But though thousands protested at their state-houses, on the streets and in front of the local City Halls all across this country, the governmental over-reach continued to get worse. Indeed, they clamped down harder than ever… arresting parents for allowing their children to play outdoors; stores that were allowed to remain open began posting armed guards (yes, you heard me right) at their entrances, insisting customers wear a mask in order to enter. Public parks and beaches closed — even though fresh air and sunshine are actually healthy remedies for illness. Most churches — 97% of them — across the nation forced to remain closed, labeled as “non-essential,” pastors arrested for holding even outdoor services; congregants given citations and 14-day quarantine orders if they so much as drove into a church parking lot. Yes, the Anger stage — righteous anger — which led to protests.

Yes, millions of Americans are angry, because our voices are not being heard. Officials still occasionally “throw us a bone,” promising we will open again as soon as we possibly can, safely. But we’ve come to realize that “we the people” are actually powerless against this tyranny, no matter how vigorously we’ve protested, and so we entered the third stage of grief: depression, as we came to realize that not only will this summer be “cancelled” for all practical purposes, but in fact, life as we knew it just a few months ago, will likely never be the same again. Not for us. Not for our children or grandchildren. Depression — emotional depression over the death of America, along with a financial depression as American citizens now, having been unemployed for so long, have lost their jobs and the businesses they worked so hard to build and maintain, have been ripped away. Yet bills still need to be paid and families still need to be fed… But now we must beg the Almighty State for our survival. Depression, yes. Indeed, the CRUSHING of the American spirit.

This has led some to bargaining. Some business owners, in good conscience, re-opened on their own, being careful to follow the “social distancing” and extreme sanitation protocols the government has mandated… surely, it’s been long enough. After all, we were told it would only be for a short time. The number of COVID-19 cases has markedly decreased to the point where it’s almost non-existent in most places now, even WITH the greatly inflated and falsified numbers. Surely there would be no harm in opening up… say for example, a hair salon, where clients could come one at a time, with staff and customers all wearing the ridiculous masks, and strict sanitation practices followed between each interaction. But no, there would be NO “bargaining” allowed — dare to defy the State, go directly to jail, “do not pass ‘Go.’”

Then finally, Acceptance. As more and more cities and towns across this country have already announced, there will be NO 4th of July celebrations, parades or get-togethers, no summer craft fairs, no parks, campgrounds or beaches open, and IF schools are allowed to open in the fall, we’ve already been told things will be MUCH different — with little to no interaction between students, no extra-curricular activities. No nothing. Churches, too, must remain closed. And should “home church” meetings be observed as having more than ten people attending, neighbors are encouraged to call the police.

No church weddings or funerals either. No family get-togethers, cookouts or graduation celebrations. We were told it would be for two weeks. Now many are entering the “Acceptance” stage — accepting there’s no use denying it or fighting it any longer: inevitably, we will all be forced to take the “vaccine,” and allow the new Global government to implant us and our children with micro-chips and track and record our every movement, our every word, eventually even our every thought.

I was listening to “Coach Dave Live” the other day and he presented the following food for thought — we don’t know who to attribute this to, but it does put things in a bit of perspective. Here’s what he read:

“Imagine you were born in 1900. On your 14th birthday, World War I starts, and ends on your 18th birthday. Twenty-two million people perish in that war. Later in the year, a Spanish Flu epidemic hits the planet and runs until your 20th birthday. Fifty million people die from it in those two years. Yes, 50 million.

“On your 29th birthday, the Great Depression begins. Unemployment hits 25%, the World GDP drops 27%. That runs until you are 33. The country nearly collapses along with the world economy. When you turn 39, World War II starts. You aren’t even ‘over the hill’ yet. And don’t try to catch your breath. On your 41st birthday, the United States is fully pulled into WWII. Between your 39th and 45th birthday, 75 million people perish in the war.

“Smallpox was epidemic until you were in your 40s, as it killed 300 million people during your lifetime. At 50, the Korean War starts. Five million perish. From your birth, until you were 55, you dealt with the fear of polio epidemics each summer. You experience friends and family contracting polio and being paralyzed and/or dying.

“At 55, the Vietnam War begins and doesn’t end for 20 years. Four million people perish in that conflict. During the Cold War, you lived each day with the fear of nuclear annihilation. On your 62nd birthday you have the Cuban Missile Crisis, a tipping point in the Cold War. Life on our planet, as we know it, almost ended. When you turn 75, the Vietnam War finally ends.

“Think of everyone on the planet born in 1900. How did they endure all of that? When you were a kid in 1985, and didn’t think your 85-year-old grandparent understood how hard school was. And how ‘mean’ that kid in your class was. Yet they survived through everything listed above.

“Perspective is an amazing art. Refined and enlightening as time goes on. Let’s try and keep things in perspective. Your parents and/or grandparents were called to endure all of the above – you are called to stay home and sit on your couch.”

Those are some sobering thoughts, to be sure. Our modern American culture has become so self-centered we often tend to forget all those who’ve gone before us. Yes, Christians are being persecuted today and it’s growing worse here in America. But consider what the disciples of Christ endured — and endured faithfully. That’s just one example. It was the FAITH of our forefathers that built this nation — their faith in God, and it will be OUR faith that will REBUILD it, if it’s to be rebuilt at all.

Indeed, the 20th century was wrought with perilous times, which our ancestors endured. Life has always been difficult. Jesus said, “In this world, you will have trouble, but take heart! I have overcome the world!” He also spoke of the love of many growing cold in the last days, and of perilous times and great delusion and reprobate minds, and more. But then He said, “those who endure to the end shall be saved.”

There’s a major difference between our parents and grandparents who endured all that hardship during the 1900s, and most people living on earth today. Our parents and grandparents had a deep, abiding faith in their Creator, God Almighty. I can imagine there were many who held fast to the Scripture Paul wrote in Romans 5: “…we glory in tribulations also, knowing that tribulation worketh patience; and patience, experience; and experience, hope; and hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.” Yes, our parents and grandparents KNEW their Savior and their God, and that gave them the strength to endure ‘til the end. I dare say that great faith is sorely lacking in us today. Perhaps God is “shaking things up” in this old world now, working all these things that WE see as horrible, for our own GOOD… Perhaps — just maybe — a great revival of faith will come from all this. When Christ returns, WILL He find faith on the earth? You tell me.

Our American spirit of ingenuity, freedom, independence and liberty is still strong. We GRIEVE today because we want to do MORE than just stay at home and sit on our couches. WE DON’T WANT TO BE ‘NON-ESSENTIAL!’ We want to grow, we want to build, we want to achieve, we want to GO and DO… most of all we recoil at the thought of injustice, tyranny, lies and liars. But our American spirit will never prevail without our Christian faith. And as Christ-followers, we know we CANNOT simply sit on our couches and let the enemy wreak havoc in our world. We know our DUTY is to occupy until He returns… to invest the talents He’s given each of us wisely. Not being allowed to do that by these Globalists and Luciferians sends us into a state of Denial, Anger and Depression. Because we know there’s no “Bargaining” with the devil, and we will not — we CAN NOT — ever Accept the unfruitful works of darkness. We must continue to expose, and reprove them while ministering to those around us, and praying “Thy kingdom come; Thy will be done on earth, as it is in heaven.” It’s only when we lose our faith — and our faithfulness — that we will, indeed, have reason to grieve.

