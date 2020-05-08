Rob Pue

In Genesis, Chapter 11, we read about the descendants of Noah, who were living in the area known as Babylon. After surviving the destruction of the earth and the great flood, perhaps it was just “human nature” that they would become prideful. They considered themselves the “survivors” of something more horiffic the world had ever seen. But… they also forgot GOD. And so out of pride for their own PERCEIVED human achievements, they began to construct a huge tower… it was said to be about 650 feet high and about a quarter-mile square at the base, when construction ended.

According to my research, the Tower of Babel was abandoned and the people of Babylon dispersed in about 2247 BC — just a little over 100 years after Noah and his family had left the Ark. It did not take the descendants of Noah very long to multiply and begin again to fill the earth — and once again, they chose to rely on their own understanding and human abilities, rather than to seek, honor and follow God.

According to the Biblical account, in Genesis 11:1-9, “Now the whole world had one language and a common speech. As people moved eastward, they found a plain in Shinar and settled there. They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly.’ They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves; otherwise we will be scattered over the face of the whole earth.’

“But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower the people were building. The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. Come, let us go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other.’ So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city. That is why it was called ‘Babel’ —because there the LORD confused the language of the whole world. From there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”

Why did God confuse the peoples’ language and scatter them over the face of the whole earth? I believe one reason was the peoples’ PRIDE. They sought to build a prideful symbol of how great they had become, and that symbol would be a tower, reaching to the heavens so that they could be “like God.” It is said by some that the Tower of Babel was also used as the Temple of Jupiter, and so the people there had not only forgotten the God who mercifully saved them from the flood, but were also now worshiping a false god in His place.

One thing God despises is arrogance and pride in the hearts of human beings. As our Creator and Sustainer, He wants to commune with us, to guide and direct us as a loving Heavenly Father, and He wants us to depend upon HIM for our needs. Not pridefully act upon our own sinful, human natures.

So when God confused the peoples’ language, the Tower became known as the Tower of Babel, since “Babel” means “confusion.” Likewise, the city where they were centered was also called “Babylon,” again, meaning “confusion.” Romans 1:22, “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.” Romans 1 is SO rich with so many things we need to be aware of and HEED today, especially — a powerful reminder of what happens when a people or a nation decide to abandon God and pridefully go their own way. All through the history of the world, such action results in the same end: Verse 21, “Because that, when they knew God, they glorified Him NOT as God, neither were they thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish hearts were darkened.” And then, also in Romans 1, we read THREE TIMES how God “gave them over.”

In Verse 24, we read that God “gave them over” — “to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonor their own bodies between themselves.” In Verse 26, God “gave them over” — “unto vile affections.” And in Verse 28, God “gave them over” — “to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are morally wrong.”

No doubt, there was much of this sort of depravity taking place in the so-called “civilization” in the city of Babylon. And so God scattered the people from Babel. The Tower itself was later destroyed by Xerxes in about 478 BC, and so the ruins can no longer be found. All their prideful arrogance against God, wiped from the face of the earth.

What were the people of Babylon actually trying to achieve? I believe they imagined in their hearts they were doing a GOOD thing — uniting, for common defense and security, for sharing of wealth and resources, for peace and safety… perhaps trying to create a “Utopian World” of peace and love… but again, they had forgotten God, and NO endeavor of man, without the blessing of God and dependence upon God will EVER be blessed by God — especially when mankind abandons Him, and begins to worship humanity — or worse yet, a false god of their own imaginations. And while Scripture does not speak, in the story of the Tower of Babel, of a “one-world government” or “one-world leader,” this, ultimately is likely what the people there were endeavoring to institute as well. Because we ALL have an innate need to revere and worship. We will either worship God or we will worship someone or someTHING else. Undoubtedly, the people of Babylon sought a universal LEADER — a MAN they could set up as King, and revere as a god.

Some things never change. Over the centuries, we have seen MANY attempts to rebuild that proverbial “Tower of Babel,” and usher in a One World Government — led by a special, revered “class” of people (or perhaps even one MAN as “ruler of the world”) whom the people will blindly and willingly submit to and obey.

On the surface, such plans have always sounded like great ideas — as if they were for the ultimate “good” of mankind and society in general. But the constant and recurring fatal flaw in all these attempts has been the ELIMINATION of God from man’s plans. And so the silly ideas of powerful men are quickly revealed to be the wicked devices of our eternal enemy, Satan — and eventually smashed to bits by the Hand of God Almighty.

We are seeing this demonic spirit of “Globalism” resurface again in our time. Every day now, the push for a “New World Order,” a “One World Government” seems to be more and more bold and aggressive. That SAME spirit that dwelt in the plans, hearts and minds of the Babylonians has continued to rear it’s ugly head down through the centuries; often known as Communism and Socialism — the same ideologies we have seen in so many failed nations in the past. And today it is back, and what was once a covert, secret “agenda” is now “out” of the “closet” and being proudly proclaimed as the answer to all that ails us by the so-called “Progressives” on the Left. In fact, not only are they NOT hiding their evil schemes any longer — they are openly advocating for them in our houses of Congress in America and governments throughout the World.

The most recent — and most concerning — attempt at a One World Government is being orchestrated by the United Nations. We’ve obviously all heard of the UN, but how much do we really know about it? It began as the League of Nations after World War 1, to solve disputes between countries. Obviously that plan failed when World War II came along, highlighting a “need” for a new organization to promote “global peace and harmony.”

In August, 1941, Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill held a secret meeting where they discussed the possibility of starting an international peace effort. Out of this came the Atlantic Charter, which paved the way for the creation of the UN. In 1942, representatives from 26 Allied nations met in Washington DC to sign the Declaration of the United Nations. And on October 24, 1945, the official United Nations Charter was ratified by 51 member nations. Today there are 193 members, representing countries from all over the world. That new ‘Tower of Babel’ now exists in the form of the UN, but once again, the God of Creation has been excluded. And the “new Babylon” has been located in New York City since 1952.

It’s interesting to note that while the UN professes to ensure the safety, security and equality of ALL nations and peoples, it clearly is a government and authority unto itself, where SOME are more “equal” than others. For example, with 193 nations now represented, and the headquarters in New York City, one might be surprised to learn that delegates to the UN have what is known as “diplomatic immunity” when on American soil. This means that delegates and ambassadors — and their staff and family members — can commit ANY crime — from jaywalking to murder — and still be immune from prosecution in American courts. They cannot be arrested nor can they be forced to testify in court.

Additionally, while 193 countries are members of the UN, the United States pays more than 25% of the total cost of running and maintaining the UN — at taxpayer expense.

And it’s clear — from the UN Agenda 21 to the latest UN Agenda 2030, that the United Nations has as it’s main goal a New-World, One-World government. While it has no military of it’s own, member states deploy military personnel to foreign countries at the direction of the UN, meaning that FOREIGN SOLDIERS often patrol the streets and cities of other countries. Case in point: Haiti, where UN soldiers from Jordan were deployed after the hurricane in Haiti in 2010. Rather than help rebuild the country or maintain peace, this UN deployment became a foreign invasion and occupation. Virtually NO humanitarian aid was provided by the UN, and the country remains in rubble even today – 9 years later. Not only did UN “peacekeeping” soldiers NOT help the people — when the people peacefully protested AGAINST the occupying foreign armies, UN soldiers opened fire on them with deadly force. Similar tyranny takes place WHEREVER the United Nations forces are stationed.

Clearly, the UN’s goal is world domination. Agenda 21 — nearly 27 years old now, was designed for the United Nations to control all land, water, minerals, plants, animals, construction, means of production, energy resources, … as well as all education and information people receive worldwide. It should be noted that EVERY US president since George H. Bush has been in favor of Agenda 21 — and has worked toward it’s full implementation in America and worldwide — since it’s inception… UNTIL President Trump voiced his opposition to it in 2017.

Indeed Agenda 21 has been very successful in moving toward that new “Tower of Babel,” but now they’ve stepped it up even further, with a new program known as “Agenda 2030,” which openly calls for a One-World government by that time. Agenda 2030 has 17 goals. Time does not permit to discuss all of them here today, but let me mention just a few, and translate what they mean to you and me.

Goal #1:“End poverty in all its forms everywhere.” This means centralized banking systems, cashless “currency,” control of all finances; the ability of you and I to buy and sell. Goal # 3:“Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.” This means mass vaccinations, whether you want them or not; government-controlled “health care,” and “death panels,” forced sterilization and forced abortions worldwide. Goal #4:“Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunties for all.” This means we will all be indoctrinated with UN propaganda from cradle to grave… control, not only of our public school systems, but also our social media, entertainment and news outlets.

Goal #5:“Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.” Here we have forced acceptance and celebration of sodomy, pedophilia, “transgenderism,” and all manner of sexual perversion. By the way, in case you didn’t catch it, “empowering all women and girls” is Liberal “code” for “free abortion on demand.”

Other goals of Agenda 2030 include UN control of all water sources, control of food production, control of all private land, new UN taxes being imposed on sovereign citizens, UN control of the economy and private manufacturing and innovation, UN control of public transit, including determining who — and where — sovereign citizens may and may not be allowed to travel. Not to mention “big brother” surveillance — not just in public places but even through monitoring of our own homes, cell phones and computers. There is no such thing as “private communications” anymore. And of course, stationing UN soldiers from foreign countries to patrol — and CONTROL — the movements and activities of free citizens here in America and around the world. It goes without saying, none of this can be accomplished here in America without forced gun confiscation.

The UN fully intends to implement these — and likely even more drastic measures to ensure a fully operational One-World, New-World Order within the next ten years. But like the Tower of Babel, this nefarious plan of Satan, too, will eventually be crushed by the Hand of God Almighty. The question is, will we, as Christians, continue to remain oblivious to these goals and plans of the enemy? Or will we educate ourselves and others and be a restraining force against the evil that threatens to engulf us — and our children and grandchildren? 2nd Corinthians 2 cautions us to not be ignorant of the schemes of the devil… and we also need to take to heart 1 Peter 5:8, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.”

So learn to discern. Study God’s Word and learn from those who went before us. Do not fall for the devil’s schemes; no matter how innocent and lovely they may be presented to you. And most of all, keep ONE thing paramount, no matter WHAT the future may hold: WORSHIP ONLY THE ONE TRUE GOD OF HEAVEN, JESUS CHRIST HIS ONLY SON, AND OUR COMFORTER AND WONDERFUL COUNSELOR, THE HOLY SPIRIT. Those who stand firm to the end shall be saved.

