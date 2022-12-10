by Steven Yates

December 10, 2022

Part 1.

Over the next few years — it might not take that long — We The People have a choice to make. Our future rides on this choice. Are we going to defend our liberties: responsible freedom? Or are we going to go completely down the rathole of mass-accepting official narratives that lead one way, towards the economic serfdom of globalist techno-feudalism.

The first option might seem hard. It probably will be. But we were never promised lives of ease, and this is a fight worth fighting. The second is doubtless easier for many: a path to economic security and comfort, via fewer threats to one’s employability, etc. It will look like a “return to normalcy.” The path through deception to slavery is always easier than one through truth to freedom. “Make us your slaves, but feed us.” Fyodor Dostoevsky, The Grand Inquisitor.

Responsible Freedom and Conservatism.

Responsible freedom — as I use the phrase — is freedom within the bounds of morality and the rule of law. As a societal state of affairs, it applies the same to all: rich as well as poor; black, white, Jewish, Hispanic, Asian, etc.; men and women; Christian and non-Christian. No special favors for corporations, or a bought-and-paid-for political class. Interactions are voluntary and not coerced. Do no harm is an overriding principle when evaluating actions and policies. Free speech is recognized as necessary. No one is demonized and canceled because of his/her ideas. Education will acknowledge God and encourage self-mastery in a moral world: focus on what you can control and make better with your actions; learn what works, what doesn’t, and why; think before you speak and act; recognizing that we are all the same in being fallible.

Is this conservative? Shall we find out? The question to ask conservatives is, What are you trying to conserve?

In my experience, most who call themselves conservatives have no idea. This is a big reason the leftist-globalist axis of evil has kept advancing for the past century, with conservatives unable to do more than occasionally apply the brakes — and they’ve not exactly been effective at doing that.

What is worth conserving? Not merely institutions and/or traditions of the past (e.g., “traditional marriage,” though that will do for a start), but permanence. That which is eternal. The sense of a transcendent reality the principles of which are imminent in this reality, God being in charge. The Creator gave us rules (not suggestions) to live by, because if followed, they make life better.

We cannot have stability without rules and boundaries. Without acknowledging our Creator, we have nothing to go by except human efforts, all of which have failed. Try as we might, we’ve not been very good at writing our own humanist rules attempting to rescue a moral view of the world during this era when materialism has been the West’s dominant worldview.

The carnage, after all, has been unprecedented! Millions were killed in the name of secular Utopias: Marxism-Leninism, Nazism, Maoism. Even with those ideologies discredited (the only true-believers in Marxism are career academics and a few professional agitators), we stand on the brink of nuclear disaster! Nuclear war would quickly negate all the material creature comforts and technological advances some will tout as if these were sufficient to make us better humans.

Globalist Techno-Feudalism.

This brings us to the most important present-day secular Utopia: globalism, which long ago replaced Marxism among the globe’s power elites. Its goal: world government (“global governance,” “rules-based order”). It would marry the worst of Communism with the worst of Capitalism. Its methods involve technocratic population controls. Its culmination: what writers of different stripes are calling techno-feudalism. It’s also called the Great Reset: after which we peasants own nothing, have no privacy, but are happy — probably because Hollywood and Big Tech would still be entertaining us and Big Pharma would be selling us drugs.

The most visible architects of this system today are Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum (WEF), with satellite entities such as Young Global Leaders who include such folks as Canada’s Justin Trudeau and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern.

Charles Walton, the man who developed the “Mark of the Beast, the RFID chip, warns us.

Globalism was losing ground a decade ago. The visible manifestations of its narratives, such as open borders, had lost credibility. Publications they controlled were losing readership. In Election 2016, their preferred candidate lost — arguably through her own missteps. An outsider, Donald Trump, became president never having held elected office before. Other outsiders had gained or would gain elected office elsewhere. Hungary’s Viktor Orbán is an example. So is Brazil’s Jair Bolsanaro.

The plan-demic of 2020-22 and the stolen election of 2020 brought globalism back to power. We learned how scare tactics can be weaponized, since the scared will allow local themselves to be locked down and local economies destroyed if they can be made to fear getting sick, infecting family members, everyone dying!

And if on-the-ground preventives and treatments are suppressed by controlled corporate media and a bought-and-paid-for health establishment representing The Science, this only consolidates official narratives.

Today the plan-demic is fading everywhere except China (where protests against lockdowns, courtesy of Xi Jinping’s zero-covid policy, are being suppressed). But globalism is marching on. Doug Casey’s most recent interview speaks eloquently of two of its most important devices in the works: vaccine passports and central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The reason we know corporate media is controlled is that one finds no mention of either, anywhere, in any “legacy media” outlet. The only places you will find them discussed are here, GlobalResearch.ca, and a few other “conspiracy” sites.

What will globalist techno-feudalism look like? At its top will be the GloboCorp superelite: three to four hundred extended families who deem themselves most fit to rule the world. There will be several thousand administrators and functionaries doing the bidding of the ruling elites, and visible political classes who have proved themselves controllable. Finally, all of us peasants, or serfs, tied not to land as in historical feudalism but to the global, technology-based digital money system.

Do not expect a financially independent middle class. Ours has been undergoing systemic destruction for over a generation now. There will be orders of licensed and carefully monitored professionals (doctors, lawyers, writers). But independent middle classes are dangerous to power, as the period 1950-1970 showed. The population will probably not be 8 billion when the dust settles. Let’s just remember, we have little idea of the long-term effects of the covid vaxes, but from what we know so far, things do not look especially good!

Under techno-feudalism you will access your CBDC account with a digital ID. Physical cash having been abolished, you will need this for every purchase, offline or online, with everything recorded. Spend too much on, e.g., vitamins and minerals to take care of your own health, and you might find your account limited, or such purchases digitally blocked (maybe you’ll get warned first). Specific food purchases might be blocked as well, if an algorithm “decides” (based on The Science) that you are consuming too much meat.

Dissent from official narratives, and you wake up and find your account frozen, so that you can’t (legally) buy food unless you’ve paid whatever penance is necessary to have it unlocked. Your penance will doubtless include shutting up and Following The Science.

Techno-feudalism will thus force you to get whatever shots are mandated. Refuse the latest “booster” and you’ll be deemed a “health risk” and not only will your ID be blocked, you might find yourself locked inside your own house or apartment!

With everything monitored, you will likely be assigned a social credit score not unlike what has already been implemented across China. A lowering of your score will have the same effects here that it has there: public shaming, refusal of travel and major purchases such as houses, no license for your proposed business, your children will be refused university admission. The intent will be to compel compliance by humiliating and impoverishing the noncompliant, making their lives almost unlivable. Worst of all: this will most likely be accomplished digitally, via algorithms! There will be no one to complain to, no one to talk to!

Globalists care nothing for individual persons. To them, we are cattle. Globalism is primarily about power, and only secondarily about money. Money for globalists is a means to power. Which is why they financialized Western economies and cultivated tools for aggregating billions without actually doing anything useful. It’s called “passive income,” “earned” from “money making money.” So what does the global billionaire class plan to do with all that money? Ask Bill Gates. Ask others who are spending money building huge underground bunkers that will enable them to ride out the economic (or other) devastation they plan for the rest of humanity.

Materialism: The Importance of Rejecting It.

All because the Western world, roughly a century and a half ago, began to embrace a worldview the real world consequences of which (outside academic-type theory), are that right and wrong, justice and injustice, even truth and falsity, are whatever those in power and who control the narratives say they are.

I recall reading somewhere just recently — wish I’d bookmarked it — that the reason we have hundreds of thousands of regulations compelling compliance is that we could not manage to adhere to just ten. You know the ones. They’re in Exodus 20. While they’ve been supplemented with Jesus’s Sermon on the Mount and Paul’s letters (specific guidelines for family members, e.g.), they remain the best rules for civilized living in the world as it is, given human nature as it is.

Freedom was never intended to be a closed, out-of-context absolute: the freedom to do anything one pleases, without rules or restraint. That’s not freedom. That’s chaos. We are not designed psychologically to live amidst chaos. Out of societal chaos will emerge one thing: strong public desire for someone able to restore order. What then happens?

Those who are strongest or cleverest rise to the top, take charge, and enforce their rules.

Anarchism Does Not Work.

Anarchism, given human nature as it is (in our midst being a few political-economic wolves fascinated with power), will bring tyranny. I have anarchist friends who cannot grasp this. Their argument proceeds, “if we all just….” I turn away, because it seems manifestly obvious to me that “all of us” won’t…. Globalists tend to be sociopaths without interest in the constraining rules of a universal morality. They live by their own rules. They are not open to rational argumentation.

I pray daily that I can somehow convince anarchist/voluntarist friends, because in the upcoming fight to survive against our real enemies, the satanic globalists, we need their energy! We need their optimism! We need them on our side!

Godly Versus Satanic Forces.

Did I just use the word satanic? You saw it.

Ultimately, the battle between responsible freedom and globalist techno-feudalism is a battle between godly forces and satanic forces. For some, that sounds like drama. But how can anyone not read Revelation, then watch behind-the-scenes moves toward implementing vaccine passports and CBDC as conditions for travel and economic participation, and not see an impending “mark of the beast” without which you cannot buy or sell (Rev. 13:16-17)???*

Here’s something I want to stress: the real ruling powers atop GloboCorp are not materialists!

They understand that supernatural beings are real, and act accordingly! Sometimes they push satanic rituals right into our faces, knowing that in a mostly secularized world, the majority will not see it! They seem to believe they can defy God and emerge victorious!

Or maybe they don’t think this. Not being one of them, I wouldn’t know. Maybe they see the inevitable, know they are damned, and plan to do as much damage as possible on their way down to Final Judgment and Hell.

Transhumanism.

The last stage of the globalist techno-feudal Dystopia will be transhumanism, which proposes to merge humanity with technology, e.g., put AI devices inside your body, including your brain, trying to “change” human nature. To my mind, this would be the ultimate violation of personal autonomy, as your emotional states, attitudes, and will, could be monitored digitally and controlled with pharmaceuticals.

Transhumanists have already argued in slippery-slope fashion that no one has any “moral” objections to artificial limbs or knees or hip replacements. Why not devices able to be implanted in human brains that could make repairs or connect brains to computers?

Israeli author Yuval Noah Harari is as complete an archglobalist and transhumanist as you are likely to encounter, with his bestsellers Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind (2014) and Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow (2016) (the title alone tells you all you need to know). He is tightly intertwined with the WEF as their court intellectual. He promotes transhumanism openly and has counseled, “We just don’t need the vast majority of the population in today’s world,” a statement that ought to be kept in mind when assessing what is said of the long-term effects of the covid shots, or whatever else comes down the pike between now and 2030.

Billionaire Elon Musk claims to have a device almost ready for such implantation. He calls it the Neuralink device. Reading about it, I have to think the hullabaloo over his takeover of Twitter is little more than another distraction. I, for one, would not turn my back on Musk!

Schwab calls the merging of technology into the human body the “fourth industrial revolution.” Harari calls it “the ability to hack human beings.” What Musk has said: “We are now confident that the Neuralink device is ready for humans, so timing is a function of working through the FDA approval process.”

Summing up.

To say this is a battle conservatives do not want to lose is the understatement of the decade! So how do we win?

One question before us: does Trump understand any of this? Does DeSantis?

If not, is there someone out there who does, and can lay it out in a way ordinary voters can understand and find compelling? (I am not an “influencer” with any special reach.)

If nothing is done about the problems with elections I discussed in Part 1, will it matter?

Are we not looking at reasons for separating and forming our own political-economic communities and institutional arrangements?

Again, this is not a “conspiracy theory.” There is overwhelming evidence for everything in this article, much of it in the globalists’ own books (e.g., those of Schwab or Harari or others) and articles, or on their websites, or on Elon Musk’s Twitter feed.

Many observers see the Federal Reserve as instrumental in bringing about the next financial debacle, which will make 2008 look like a picnic by comparison because the printed-money asset bubbles are magnitudes larger now than they were then.

The most credible plan, many have concluded, is (1) destroy the dollar by eliminating its status as the world’s reserve currency; (2) this will destroy the livelihoods of millions of Americans practically overnight, so that (3); they will beg for salvation from instant impoverishment. (4) GloboCorp will ride in for the rescue. The price will be accepting CBDC, vaccine passports, a China-style social credit system, and the rest of the Great Reset of globalist techno-feudalism and transhumanism.

Ladies and gentlemen, the race is on!

We either envision and implement responsible freedom, for ourselves if need be, or globalist techno-feudalism is our future.

Merry Christmas!

*I discourage Christians from believing that Jesus Christ will “rapture” them off the Earth prior to a seven-year “Great Tribulation,” the unsaved “left behind.” This is a misreading of Scripture, a product of the Darby-Scofield axis that corrupted many Evangelicals last century and still has many in its thrall. Admittedly it is comforting to believe that one will escape the evils likely to befall this world. Comfort never made an idea true, though. Rapture-cultism is a sign of immaturity in one’s belief. I went through such a phase myself — in high school! Since God did not give us any specific timetable regarding His planned return, Christians’ best bet is to set aside eschatology (the study of, or maybe unhealthy obsession with, end times) and focus on the work that needs to be done now, especially winning souls for Christ.

For an in-depth, scholarly study of the origins of Scofieldism and its effects on Christendom, see The Incredible Scofield and His Book (1988, 2004) by Joseph M. Canfield. Also useful is Gary DeMar, Myths, Lies, and Half-Truths: How Misreading Their Bibles Neutralizes Christians (2004; 2nd Ed. 2010).

© 2022 Steven Yates – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Steven Yates: freeyourmindinsc@yahoo.com

