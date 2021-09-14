by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

On May 24, 2000, the U.S. House of Representatives, obeying their PE puppet masters, voted to grant Communist China Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR). Up until now, Rush Limbaugh had called anyone who believed in conspiracies a “kook.” However, on May 25, Rush Limbaugh on his national radio talk show commented: “How come George W. Bush and Clinton are on the same side of the PNTR with China issue? New World Order?” According to the Economic Policy Group, our exploding trade deficit with China through the 1990s has cost the U.S. millions of jobs! And on May 24, 2000, in Paul Sperry’s article, “China’s dirty little secret” (WorldNetDaily), he quoted Chinese dissident Wei Jingshing as saying, “President Clinton is trying to save Communist Chinese President Jiang Zemin’s government. It’s very obvious he owes them something.” The next day, WorldNetDaily published David Bresnahan’s column, “China-trade vote: The bribes have it?”, in which he quotes U. S. Rep. Merrill Cook as expressing his concern that “China now controls both sides of the Panama and Suez canals.” This means that for military reasons, Communist China can use them as choke points at any time!

On September 19, 2000, the U.S. Senate approved PNTR in a vote of 83 to 15. In opposition, Senator Jesse Helms warned: “The safety and security of the American people must come first through the principles of this country which were laid down by our Founding Fathers. That safety and security will be assured ultimately not by appeasement, not by the hope of trade at any cost, but by dealing with Communist China without selling out the very moral and spiritual principles that made America great in the first place.” The Communists had wanted both Sen. Helms and U.S. Rep. Larry McDonald dead, but just before they both were to board KAL007 which was shot down on September 1, 1983, Sen. Helms got a call warning him not to get on that plane!

Elaine Chao has occupied a number of cabinet level positions in Republican administrations, and her father is very close to the Communist Chinese leadership and owns a shipping company that does business with China. In Paul Sperry’s January 16, 2001 column “Chao’s pro-China coup at Heritage,” he describes how a military analyst at the Heritage Foundation was let go after Chao complained about his warnings concerning Chinese threats to American security. Her husband is Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell whom she “advises” about Chinese-American relations, and he, in turn, “suggests” to others in the Senate how they should vote on all relevant issues.

China sees any war with the U.S. as predominantly a naval war, and that is why China has now built the largest navy in the world! Over the last decade, the U.S. has contributed greatly to the economic success of China, and the U.S. realizes that at any time, China can “dump” a lot of the American debt in her possession, causing the U.S. serious economic problems. The Chinese have been quietly buying properties across America and overseas. They have purchased mineral rights in Zambia and Nigeria, and rain forests in the Congo and Sierra Leone for lumber, etc. In about 3 years, the Chinese plan to go to a digital currency (as does the Federal Reserve) whereby they can track every financial transaction everyone makes. And in case you think you can avoid this by going to Bitcoins, China owns half the Bitcoins in the world! In 2015, the Chinese military produced a 261-page document about how they could use coronaviruses as bioweapons, and their effect upon an adversary’s troops, health care system, etc.

Finally, it was necessary to have elected an American president (Joe Biden) who “had been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” according to former Secretary of Defense (for President Obama) Robert Gates in his memoir published in 2019. For example, President Biden said in terms of foreign policy that Afghanistan would never fall to the Taliban, for example, between Friday and Monday, but it did (August 13-16, 2021). In addition, Joe Biden is incapable of even heeding his own warning. Shortly after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, at the Council on Foreign Relations on October 22, 2001, he warned that “if we leave Afghanistan in chaos, it will be another time bomb waiting to explode.”

The incompetence and ignorance of President Biden and his advisors is staggering. They said the Taliban is no longer capable of another attack like 9/11, not realizing they do not have to be! The Taliban has received many Chinese weapons from Pakistan. The head of the Pakistani intelligence service at the time of the 9/11 attacks was General Mahmoud Ahmad, who on August 1, 2001 had wired $100,000 to 9/11 ringleader Mohammed Atta. It would be very easy for members of the Taliban using Pakistani passports to enter the U.S., acquire drones, fill them with explosives, and use them to attack simultaneously planes landing or taking off from American airports.

The Communist Chinese also wanted a president whose mental abilities are waning. During the 2020 presidential campaign, former President Obama said: “You know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden….Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f… things up.” Furthermore, the ChiComms wanted our president to be someone who could be guided primarily by his campaign manager and top White House advisor Anita Dunn, who said Communist Chinese murderous dictator Mao Zedong is her “favorite political philosopher” (according to THE WASHINGTON POST, Mao killed up to 80 million of his own people). Throw in a little financial incentive, like Hunter Biden’s lucrative arrangement with Communist Chinese government, and what more could they want?

With Joe Biden as president, the Chinese Communists may not even have to fire a shot to win. Once again, this reminds one of Sun Tsu’s strategy where he said: “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting….And secret operations are essential.” Could such secret operations in the future include vaccines that can track people by implanted microscopic tags? Joe Biden himself when he was a U.S. Senator asked John Roberts at his confirmation hearings for the position of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court on September 12, 2005 warned: “Can a microscopic tag be implanted in a person’s body to track his every movement? There is actual discussion about that. You will rule on that, mark my words, before your tenure is over.” Remember, Aldous Huxley in his 1958 BRAVE NEW WORLD REVISITED proclaimed “The 21st century…will be the era of World Controllers.”

