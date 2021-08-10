by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

For centuries, the Power Elite (PE) have pursued a dialectical process of synthesizing Karl Marx’s Communism and Hitler’s Naziism (both of which were created by the PE) into a World Socialist (Fascist) Government (WSG). I have already written about the fulfillment of the Secret Nazi Plan occurring now, and the Secret Communist Plan is coming to fulfillment under President Biden (though he is not a Communist himself, but rather a puppet of the PE). Toward this end, it was critical to the PE that Joe Biden replace President Trump no matter what! For example, Joe Biden allegedly won Georgia in the November 3, 2020 election by only 11,779 votes, never mind that the error reporting rate in Fulton County’s hand count audit is 60% See Andrea Widburg’s “It looks as if there was massive election fraud in Fulton County, Georgia” (AMERICAN THINKER, July 15, 2021) and Jim Hoft’s “Hard Evidence Presented: Duplicate Ballots were Counted in Fulton County Georgia in 2020 Election” (THE GATEWAY PUNDIT, July 14, 2021).

Historically, in 1907 Robert Hugh Benson wrote LORD OF THE WORLD, in which he foretold: “In 1917…Communism really began….The new order began then…rising out of the heaving dun-coloured waters of American Socialism like a vision….Persecution was coming….America was powerless….The press was engineered with extraordinary adroitness….The world is one now, not many Individualism is dead….For anyone to say they believe in God—it is high treason….No actual point of light breaking the appalling vault of gloom.”

American and other financiers funded the 1917 Communist Revolution in Russia. In 1919, L’Ordine Nuovo began publication by Marxist philosopher Antonio Gramsci and others, and talked about capturing the culture (establishing cultural hegemony) via infiltration of schools, universities, churches, media, and other societal and religious institutions. For example, high-ranking Communist official Bella Dodd explained how during the 1930s, they had 1100 young Communist men infiltrate seminaries. In 193i, Communist theoretician Dimitri Manuilsky addressed the Comintern in Moscow, and said: “One day we shall start to spread the most theatrical peace movement the world has ever seen. The capitalist countries, stupid and decadent…will fall into the trap offered by the possibility of making new friends….The day will come in 30 to 40 years, or so….The bourgeoisie must be lulled into a felling of security.”

President Franklin Roosevelt (FDR) was elected President in 1932, and later said he had many friends who were Communists. He would call Soviet dictator and murderer Stalin “Uncle Joe,” whom FDR told he could have Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia after World War II. The head of Lend Lease under FDR was Harry Hopkins, who provided the Soviets with nuclear weapon materials so they could quickly make atomic bombs. PE financiers funded the Chinese Communist Revolution led by Mao Zedong in 1949.

PE members like David Rockefeller helped bring Communist dictator and murderer Fidel Castro to power in Cuba in the late 1950s. In 1969, Herman Dinsmore (foreign editor of THE NEW YORK TIMES during the 1950s), authored ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS, in which he declared that “positively and negatively, the weight of THE NEW YORK TIMES has generally fallen on the side of the communists since the end of World War II.” And in 1973, David Rockefeller formed the Trilateral Commission with Zbigniew Brzezinski (ZB) as its first director because Rockefeller liked ZB’s 1970 book BETWEEN TWO AGES, in which ZB praised Marxism. ZB would go on to be President Carter’s National Security Adviser and an adviser to Presidents Clinton and Obama. In Rockefeller’s 2002 book, MEMOIRS, on page 405 he admits being part of a secret cabal conspiring against the best interests of the United States in order to form a more integrated global political and economic structure.

At the beginning of the Clinton presidency, Sen. Joe Biden in January 1993 as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee professed his desire to pursue former President George H.W. Bush’s New World Order, and President Bush had been U.S. Ambassador the China, which has already surpassed Russia as an economic power. If you doubt that the Secret Communist Plan is coming to fulfillment in the Biden presidency, ask yourself 4 questions. Does his son have a lucrative economic arrangement with the Chinese Communist Government? Does President Biden support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization, even though its founders are self-avowed Marxists, and BLM in August 2020 laid siege to the Trump White House injuring 60 Secret Service officers, 11 hospitalized (have President Biden or Speaker Pelosi called for a Congressional investigation of that “insurrection”?)? Why would President Biden have as his campaign manager, and now top White House adviser, Anita Dunn who has said Communist dictator Mao Zedong (who has murdered up to 80 million of his own people) is her “favorite political philosopher”? Why would President Biden use a Mao quote (“Women Hold Up Half the Sky”) when talking to news person Robin Roberts about why he chose Kamala Harris as his running mate? And why has President Biden done very little about the Chinese military scientists creating Covid-19 as a bioweapon which has caused the deaths of so many Americans and others?

A compliant media has helped cover-up a lot, so that the citizenry is unaware. Remember my multiple series “An Unaware and Compliant Citizenry.” Helping in this effort has been the Education Establishment. As H. L. Mencken wrote: “The aim of public education is not to spread enlightenment at all; it is simply to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed a standard citizenry, to put down dissent and originality.” This is what “Outcome-Based Education” followed by “Common Core” have done. I have a copy of an 1885 test to enter high school in Brooklyn, and I am confident most high school students (and perhaps college students) today cannot pass it! On the other hand, In China today, there are 50 million high school students taking 4 years of algebra, geometry, trigonometry, calculus, biology, chemistry and physics. Try to find American students taking just one year of these.

Despite President Biden’s lack of mental acuity, he will be propped up by his puppet masters until 2024, unless he resigns early to let Vice-President Harris run as an incumbent and as the first female President. Remember that Luciferian Alice Bailey in the early 1930s foretold that 2025 would be the year the “outer form” of the “World Federation of Nations” will be “taking rapid shape,” thus fulfilling the PE’s plan for a World Socialist (Fascist) Government by synthesizing Western Capitalism and Eastern Communism.

