By: Devvy

Bolshevik Bernie is crowing over his ‘landslide’ victory in Nevada. That angry 78-year old Marxist who doesn’t know any other way to communicate except shout at everyone, believes he can win in November.

It appears looking at photos and video clips, Red Bernie is supported by brainwashed young adults and seniors who all expect Bolshevik Bernie to give them free everything. Several times over the years I have reproduced a page or two from one of the most magnificent writers of my time, Taylor Caldwell. That small portion is posted at the bottom of this column. READ IT because what Ms. Caldwell describes about Rome is exactly what we’re seeing in this country promoted by Bernie and the Democrat/Communist Party USA.

But, then again, Comrade Sanders has been angry and hateful for a very long time: The Bernie Sanders Rape Essay That Let’s His Female Supporters Know That He Thinks They Are Sluts: “Not only did presidential candidate and all-around Socialist Bernie Sanders write a rape essay in which he claimed men fantasize about beating women up and women fantasize about being raped, but he defended it, along with writing about children being gang-raped.”

Someone sent me email asking how is it possible for a known socialist to serve in Congress? I sent him a link to a column I wrote for WorldNetDaily back in 2005: Insanity: Socialists, communists serving in Congress – No one listened. In my 1996 booklet, Blind Loyalty devoted to vote fraud, I listed the 57 members of Congress at that time who belonged to the Democratic Socialists of America. No one listened.

Video Of Half Naked Bernie Sanders Singing Communist Anthem In USSR Resurfaces

Video of Bernie Sanders Praising Breadlines and Food Rationing for Everyone Resurfaces

For those who ‘feel the burn for Bern’: Your cranky Comrade won’t tell you what has happened to socialist Venezuela. THIS is the fruits of socialism.

SHAME on anyone who voted for that Marxist puppet – and a rich one at that. The war for independence from the British was filled with rivers of blood. Men and women in many cases, who were committed to this new land and were willing to die for it.

The Framers of the U.S. Constitution referred to as the Founding Fathers created the greatest form of government the world has ever seen. A constitutional republic and not the fatal, self-destructing form of government called a democracy promoted by fools in this country. A nation of individuals who believed in self-reliance and determination instead of whiney, spineless, lazy beings who want mother government to supply all their needs with someone else’s money – which always runs out.

Anyone who votes for Bolshevik Bern spits in the face of those who came before us to give us the greatest freedoms and liberties and self-government in history which is exactly the OPPOSITE of what Marxist Bernie pukes out daily.

The Democrat/Communist Party USA’s other presidential candidates are almost as bad. All of them support killing an unborn human being and at all costs support and protect illegal aliens while Americans die by the hands of illegals every day. Or raped or robbed.

In love with the sexual deviant crowd therefore promoting the spread of HIV/AIDS and the dozens of lavender diseases spread by homosexuals. That screeching shrew and liar, Elizabeth Warren, has sold her soul to Satan in her groveling to queer people and the mentally ill called transgenders.

Warren Feeds Anti-Cop Hate, Makes It Sound Like Cops Have Abused Every Black Woman in US

That photo of Tin Lizzy reminds me of a song by the Kinks, She’s Not There.

The little mouse, Amy Klobuchar, must be taking lessons from AOC and her big as the Grand Canyon mouth: Amy Klobuchar Says English Should Not Be Official Language of U.S.: “Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said at a recent campaign stop that English should not be the official language of the United States, even though she voted for a pro-English language bill during her time in the Senate.” Say, how about Swahili as our official language?

Not a damn one of them has any idea what the U.S. Constitution says or means. It’s all about victimhood, social justice and all the other CRAP out there they try to sell as saviors of “our democracy”.

As for the absolutely clueless Michael Doomsday, er, Bloomberg, I must say former judge, JeaninePirro absolutely shreds him in her recent opening statement which can be viewed here. She nails it. Quite humorous, actually.

On the more serious side, Michael Doomsday had this to say: “If you show up with cancer & you’re 95 years old, we should say…there’s no cure, we can’t do anything.” In other words, you, your mom and dad or your grandma or grandpa are disposable.

Bloomberg racist comments: Young ‘black and Latino males’ ‘don’t know how to behave in the workplace’.

Doomsberg is nothing but a closet Fascist: “a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism.” The Complete List of Everything Banned by Mayor Michael Bloomberg

That leaves us with Petey Buttigieg(now nicknamedHowdy Doody by Trump) who has bowel movement sex with his pretend husband. A sexual deviant proud to spit in God’s face while professing he was born that way (another big fat lie supported by NO science) while lecturing true Christians that God loves him.

Buttigieg’s brother-in-law: ‘Everything Pete is pushing’ is ‘anti-God’

Yep. I guess Petey missed the part in the King James Bible about Sodom and Gomorrha and “You shall not lie with a male as those who lie with a female; it is an abomination.” — Leviticus 18:22 God’s words condemn what Petey and his fake husband do in sin. Satan’s pimps.God does love his children but when they spit in His face, they face His wrath and punishment.

As for Petey’s qualifications for president:

Mayor Pete Buttigieg Runs For President While His City Bleeds… Literally

“The media’s bias has never been subtle, but its disinterest in a presidential candidate’s track record has never been this blatant. Mayor Buttigieg’s candidacy is being covered as if he weren’t the mayor of an actual city with actual problems. Instead, his prospects have been covered purely in terms of his identity, a gay millennial, his past career before taking office, and his current witticisms and applause lines.

“At no point in time does the media stop to tell the viewers and readers it is regaling with stories of Mayor Buttigieg’s charm that he runs the most dangerous city in Indiana, recently rated as one of the “worst cities to live”, where nearly half the residents live at the poverty level, and even the water is bad.

“These are significant data points in the track record of a politician aspiring to run the entire country.

“The media keeps asking Mayor Buttigieg which of its wishlist of radical socialist policies he’s willing to sign on to, the Green New Deal, eliminating private health insurance, and freeing more convicts, rather than asking him which policies he used to try and solve problems in South Bend. And how they worked…

“Mayor Buttigieg excels at buzzwords and gimmicks. He’s just terrible at actually running a city. That’s why property crime in South Bend is rising. It’s why the city is overrun with gangs. It’s why South Bend is poor, blighted and miserable. Violence is just one of the many symptoms of Buttigieg’s failures.”Rest at link you should read about candidate Petey.

South Bend Residents Have a Message for America: Don’t Elect Pete Buttigieg

Now the rest of the story.

Media darling Pete Buttigieg was in unit that worked with the CIA in Afghanistan, Feb. 7, 2020: “The spook’s choice: Coup plotters and CIA agents fill Mayor Pete’s list of national security endorsers@Cancel_Sam looks at Buttigieg’s new roster of endorsements from high-ranking spies, regime-change architects, and global financiers”

That is an important column. Once a ‘company man’ always a company man and it’s that very company and other intel agencies who were working hand in hand with members of Congress to remove President Trump from office.

This one also deals with Petey’s clandestine missions and but has more information. I strongly encourage you to read this one, too. Mayor Pete: The CIA’s Choice for President

If you read both of those articles, you’ll understand why Mayor Petey is so focused on legalizing ALL drugs.

Sheriff slams Pete Buttigieg after he pledges to legalize meth, cocaine, and ecstasy possession, Dec. 29, 2019

“Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd ripped 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Friday after the South Bend, Indiana, mayor pledged to legalize drug possession across the board.

“He is guaranteeing more drug addicts, he’s guaranteeing more crime, and he’s guaranteeing less help because we don’t have enough services for those who are addicted to crimes now and he’s going to create more addiction,” Judd said, according to Fox News.”

You can bet Mayor Petey never touches the stuff.

Now consider this – yes, the article is quite long but I found the interesting information. Everything You Wanted to Know About Pete Buttigieg, But Were Too Afraid to Ask, Feb. 19, 2020

“Those ideas were brought to a boil during the Iowa caucus when the aptly named app Shadow, designed to perform the simple task of reporting the polling results in a timely and efficient manner, fizzled out just as Bernie Sanders had taken a commanding lead over Buttigieg. Would it come as any surprise that Shadow Inc. has a very shadowy history?

“Shadow Inc. was picked in secret by the Iowa Democratic Party after its leaders consulted with the Democratic National Committee on vetting vendors and security protocols for developing a phone app used to gather and tabulate the caucus results,” AP reported. “Shadow Inc. was launched by ACRONYM, a nonprofit corporation founded in 2017 by Tara McGowan, a political strategist who runs companies aimed at promoting Democratic candidates and priorities.”

“McGowan is married to none other than Michael Halle, a senior strategist for Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign, which records show has also paid Shadow Inc. $42,500 for the use of software.

“And people wonder why there are so many ‘conspiracy theorists’ running around these days.

“In any case, the glitch led to many days of debate as to who really won the Midwestern state, a debate that continues today. Yet despite that state of mass confusion, Buttigieg didn’t miss an opportunity to seize victory from the claws of (possible) defeat, announcing just hours after the technological breakdown that he had been “victorious” in Iowa. Meanwhile, Sanders’ supporters saw it as yet another brazen move by the DNC to sideline the democratic socialist.

“So how does one explain the incredible string of political success for the young star of the Democratic Party? Is he really so politically talented and smart that there was no choice but to let him move to the front of the pack? That seems hard to believe since his speeches come off as hollow and scripted, a rhetorical trick that many politicians with far more experience have perfected.

“And how about all those billionaires, former state officials and people from the national security apparatus who have come forward to support him? A case of billionaire grassroots democracy in action, or just more good luck for the South Bend native?”

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree

Pete Buttigieg’s father was a Marxist professor who lauded the Communist Manifesto – (Communists have been infiltrating colleges and universities for decades.”

“The father of Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was a Marxist professor who spoke fondly of the Communist Manifesto and dedicated a significant portion of his academic career to the work of Italian Communist Party founder Antonio Gramsci, an associate of Vladimir Lenin.

“He was an adviser to Rethinking Marxism, an academic journal that published articles “that seek to discuss, elaborate, and/or extend Marxian theory,” and a member of the editorial collective of Boundary 2, a journal of postmodern theory, literature, and culture. He spoke at many Rethinking Marxism conferences and other gatherings of prominent Marxists.”

Think of destroyed Europe. London, Paris and so many other cities destroyed and crime infested from letting in uneducated hordes of Muslims and other free loaders who stormed their shores and got away with it.Our system CANNOT vet all these people while trying to round up illegals.

Watch – Pete Buttigieg: Flood Small American Towns with Immigration to Grow Population (Here’s a news flash for sodomite Buttigieg: If women in this country hadn’t murdered 62 MILLION unborn babies who would grow up and have children of their own, our natural population would be more than enough and it still is despite the propaganda.)

Who travels halfway around the world for a one-day vacation? Someone with deep connections. Someone like Mayor Howdy Doody.

Quick thoughts on Mayor Pete’s 2008 Somaliland vacation and related op-ed

Somaliland: Regulatory Gaps in Money laundering And Illicit Financing

Buttigieg Linked to Strzok, Iran Talks, Libya, Syria (Just remember: All of that TONS of money is borrowed debt with the interest slapped on our back and our children’s forever.)

The Insider: National Security Mandarins Groomed Pete Buttigieg & Managed His Future

Of course, none of Mayor Howdy Doody’s slobbering fans know anything other than the BS he delivers while on stage. They ought to go spend a weekend in South Bend, IN where Petey was mayor. A city of violence and crime while he belched on about his fake husband.

Mayor Petey’s rise reminds me of Billy Clinton. An obscure governor of Arkansas who spent more time screwing anything in a skirt from age 18 to 80 but was neck deep in cocaine smuggling, the CIA and much more. The definitive work on this is a must read: Compromised: Clinton, Bush and the CIA

Mayor Howdy Doody and Billy Clinton. Both received Rhodes Scholars at Oxford. Both had important and powerful mentors who ‘greased the skids’. Neither of them had any national recognition until they ran for president and suddenly! the prostitute media goes ga-ga over them. America does NOT want to see that movie the second time around with Petey.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

Taylor Caldwell, Dear and Glorious Physician, The Story of St. Luke, by one of the most prolific, magnificent writers of modern times. Published in 1959, this book spent 60 weeks on the NY Times bestseller list with more than 1,000,000 copies in print at the time. This is the character Diodorus speaking:

“In this very Senate, not many years ago, a senator was done to death because he spoke the truth. Not by knife or sword or spear was he murdered, and not by honest stones. No honorable hand struck him down, for there was no honorable hand here. He spoke of Rome. He cried out that Rome was no longer a republic, and that she had become a bloodthirsty empire, ruled not by men of wisdom and not by law, but by Caesar and his legions, and his generals and his rapacious freedmen and his palace politicians.

“The senator stood on this very podium and he wept for the Republic. He wept that emperors were not elected by the people, but by infamous legions and the idle and ravenous mobs who wished only to devour the fruits of the granaries and the treasures, and to be amused by charlatans and mountebanks and actors and singers and gladiators and pugilists — at public expense.”….

“For greed, that young senator cried to you, the mobs in this city supported evil Caesars, who lusted only for power, because those Caesars promised them loot from the public treasuries. Venal senators supported those Caesars, for profit and power.

“The lying Caesars spoke to the mobs and told them that our country could not defend itself against barbarians without allies, who must endlessly be bought and cajoled and flattered. And the traitorous Caesars plotted against their nation, mad with the lust to be gilded like gods by the whole world, and to be acclaimed by millions of thieves and beggars and wrestlers and freedmen and the cowardly, who never felt a pulse of patriotism in their vultures hearts!”

“Let me move your hearts!” he cried. “It is not yet too late!

“The course of empire leads only to death. Senators, look at me! Listen with your hearts, and not with your evil minds. Turn back to liberty, to frugality, to morality to peace, to Rome. Think no longer of those who appoint you, those whose bellies demand to be satisfied by the very blood of Rome, the very flesh of Rome, the hard-earned gold of Rome. Bow no longer to false Caesars, who, defying our very Constitution, issue mandates against the welfare of Rome and place themselves above the law which our fathers formulated, and for which they pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor.

“Rome was conceived in good faith and in justice, and in the worship of God, and in the name of the manhood of man. Return our country to the rule of law and strike down the rule by men. Restore the treasuries. Withdraw our legions from foreign lands which hate us, and will destroy us at a moment’s notice when it serves their interests. Repeal the taxes which crush those who work hard and industriously.

“Tell your multitudes that they must work or they shall starve. Drive from the Palatine itself the masses of toadies and self-seekers and thieves! Drive from the Palatine the puny freedmen who say ‘Yes, yes!’ to Caesar, and bow before him as though he were a god and not human flesh. Cleanse this chamber of rascals and mountebanks and demagogues who declaim in rounded phrases that the welfare of the people is close to their hearts, but who really mean that they will do the will of the mob in exchange for vile plaudits and power, and bribery!”….

“Romans! In the name of God, in the name of Cincinnatus, the Father of this Country, in the name of heroism and peace and manliness and freedom and justice, I beg of you to restore yourselves as the guardians of Rome, to cast out the usurper of the powers which rightfully belong to you, to impeach and to punish those who seized those powers in order to pervert the laws of our fathers! Let your Roman hearts speak and your Roman spirits cry out against the expedient and the corrupt, against the vainglorious and the traitors, against Caesars who anoint themselves as gods and hold court for the depraved and the ambitious and those who would dissipate the strength of our people, our Constitution, and our traditions! If you turn from your country, then she will die, and a thousand thousand legions shall not save her and a thousand bloody Caesars will vainly blow to the winds.”

“Tiberius, the Caesar of the time, responded to this attack: “I am a soldier. I am surrounded by sycophants and liars, and in that Diodorus speaks truth. What is lavish and uncomprehending praise given out of self-seeking and fear? “What is flattery if lips that speak it only fawn, and in that fawning profit? The dull ear is servant to a duller tongue. As a I solider I prefer men of simple truth and without complexities who speak in honor and of patriotism. But where are men today in Rome?”….

“Let me tell you this,” said Tiberius, quietly. “Venal Caesars, power-mad Caesars, never seize power, never destroy law and their country. Their power is forced on them by an evil and despicable people, a selfish and cowardly people. Where are the guardians of the people’s liberty then? You are silent, you are slaves in spirit, you are thieves and cowards. But a people deserve their lawmakers.”……

“Rome!” he said. “Do I recognize this Rome of polyglot slaves, of Scythians, Britons, Gauls, barbarians, Greeks, Assyrians, Egyptians, and the scum of a whole world? Where are the Romans? They have lost their identity. They have lost their tongues, their minds, their souls, their virility. What have I to do with such a Rome? I am not an honorable man! I am what my people have made me. I am their captive, not their Emperor. Here is no escaping the evil of a debased people.”……

“I am here only to do the filthy will of a nation obstinately determined to commit suicide. If I break the law and the Constitution in their greedy behalf, they applaud me. If I have given up my hope of restoring the Treasury, they praise me for having their welfare at heart. Their welfare! Dogs and jackals!” End of quote from Caldwell’s book.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net