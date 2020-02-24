Amil Imani

Dr. Tariq Ramadan is a known Islamic scholar and the grandson of Hassan al-Banna who in 1928 founded the “Muslim Brotherhood” Organization. On July 27, 2011, I covertly attended an Islamic fund raising at the Hyatt Regency Hotel , in Richardson, Texas, that was arranged by the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), and their key speaker was Tariq Ramadan.

Never mind how I managed to enter this highly guarded Islamic venue, but I witnessed their fund-raising methods and their goal to make America an Islamic land and eventually make Sharia Law accepted by elected officials without a single bullet to be fired. Yes, Tariq Ramadan encouraged Muslim attendees not to assimilate to American culture, but stealthily engage in political institutions, universities and run for political office. Then they will be in a position of power to drastically alter our way of life through what we know as “Cultural or Stealth Jihad.”

Tariq Ramadan was banned from coming to the US, but the Obama Administration and the Sec. of State, Hillary Clinton had signed an order to lift the ban which allowed Ramadan to enter the country and in order to preach to his fellow Muslim followers.

Just because violent jihad has diminished recently, especially after the demise of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and founder of the Islamic caliphate, we should not be complacent. There is a more serious scheme in progress called stealth jihad. It is in full motion in every corner of the United States with the help of their invaluable allies, the Democrat Party. The formula is working. America the land of the free, is under assault by the deadly ideology of Islamic subversion.

Muslim organizations have been busy and working “stealthily” changing America in what is called “Soft Jihad,” or “Cultural Jihad,” or Stealth Jihad” in the United States. Soft Jihad is practiced where the sword of jihad is not advisable, where Muslims are not strong enough to unsheathe their sword, where the true nature of Islam is exposed and when the public would likely stamp them out.

A critical tool of soft jihad, involves penetration of the American educational system, by use of means such as Da’wa-a religious duty of each Muslim to convert non-Muslims in order to strengthen the Islamic Ummah.

Many of our elected officials don’t even have the courage to challenge Islam and its barbaric rules. They normally avoid any questions about the nature of Islam when speaking with their constituents or just deceive them by telling them not to worry about the horrific things that are happening on the other side of the world. If Muslims act heinously toward non-Muslims, it is just the way things are in those countries and it is hardly any of our business. This is the same attitude that set the Islamization of Europe on a seemingly irreversible track. One European country after another is rapidly buckling under the weight of Islamic ideology. But Islam is already in America and has no intention leaving or stopping their cultural jihad. It is unbelievable that America, the greatest superpower on the planet, is gradually losing its own power to political correctness.

This is alarming. But regrettably, too few Americans are aware of all this, and organizations such as the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) and other Muslim Brotherhood-linked organizations are taking full advantage of our naïveté. CAIR is only one of many Islamic organizations that provides refuge to stealth jihad.

Moreover, Islam stands in stark contrast to the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution and what the Bill of Rights was designed to protect: our God-given inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Understand that Sharia is very complex, and it’s derived from multiple Islamic sources.

As Anti-CAIR.net put it, “ CAIR is not in the United States to promote the civil rights for Muslims — CAIR is here to make Islam the dominant religion in the United States and convert our country into an Islamic theocracy.” Moreover, “CAIR receives direct funding from Islamic terrorist-supporting countries.”

CAIR’s true intention was revealed during the largest terrorism financing trial in the nation’s history: the 2007–2008 Holy Land Foundation trial.

Notice that Muslims are the only minority in the world who will never submit to the Western laws or assimilate into the culture! In fact, they are the only migrants who actively work around the clock to impose Sharia Law on everyone else. To most Muslims, the highest US authority and documents is considered a heresy. In a parallel attack, “Legal Islam” exploits every provision of the law in free societies to promote Islam and silence its critics through expensive legal shenanigans.”

Mild Islamists may indeed be a minority in America. Yet this deadly cancer has metastasized throughout all fifty states and is attempting to devour Michigan, with Dearborn as its capital. Urgent confrontation of this advancing disease is imperative to stave it off. We must resist the intrusion of this seventh-century mentality into our country and our way of life.

Even if most Muslims seek to adopt an American lifestyle, a great many Muslims are dead-set on using violence to make America conform to their barbaric way of life. Islam is cancer. Cancer cells are always few at the beginning, and if they are left unchecked, they keep on multiplying, eventually devouring the non-cancerous.

It is beyond the call of duty for all of us to find a pragmatic solution to stop Islam from expanding its reach to every institution, cultural and governmental agencies before it’s too late. We have no choice. Islam must be defeated politically and swiftly in our era, otherwise, our children and grandchildren could be engaged in a religious and ideological bloody war the likes of which has never been seen on American soil. Islam is not a religion, it hides behind the mask of religion to accomplish its mission of worldwide domination. We must treat Islam as a totalitarian doctrine based on the Quran, Sira and the Hadith in what Dr. Bill Warner of the Center for the Study of Political Islam aptly calls the “ Trilogy of Islam.”

Here is the truth, as bitter as it may be. Islam is the culprit. Islam is anything but a religion of peace. Violence is at the core of Islam. Violence is institutionalized in the Muslim’s holy book, the Qur’an, in many verses.

Islam has mandates for every facet of life, and those mandates are enforced and regulated by the barbaric criminal and civil code known as Sharia. The precise definition of a Muslim becomes clear when you read the trilogy of Islam. Bottom line: you are to be an Allah-fearing, Quran-believing and Muhammad-following zealot who forces people to submit, convert, and comply with Islam and Sharia or be killed. Those are the facts.

We must stop lying about Islam. Political correctness in the face of evil is equivalent to death and decay of our Western society. One thing for sure, Islam and Muslims will never coexist with the infidels.

It is past time that we confront Islam’s advancement in America. But we still must try. We need to remove this scourge of humanity from this land, move away from an exclusionary, primitive, and tribal mentality to a vision of all humanity being one, with justice and liberty for all.

