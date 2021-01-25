By: Devvy

Usurper and Cheater China Joe didn’t waste any time doing the bidding of the shadow government running the criminal element out in DC. The day after his illegal swearing in and inauguration, like a banshee out of Hell, Cheater China Joe signed a slew of Executive Orders.

Executive Orders likely written sometime last year just waiting for the socialists and closet communists’ selection for president to be installed in the White House. That fake president is moving like a freight train for cabinet picks – all who will be working to destroy this country.

Cheater China Joe’s EOs are already laying waste. Voters were warned if Comrade Harris and career criminal Biden got into the WH, the first thing they would go after is the oil industry destroying tens and tens of thousands of jobs. President-elect Donald Trump (he never conceded) made America energy independent.

Biden is erasing every positive thing Trump did while in office, i.e., Biden Nullifies Trump Executive Order Issued to Reduce Prices of Insulin and Epinephrine – See list at bottom.

Executive Orders – state and federal

Americans got a good dose of how Executive Orders at the state level can turn into tyranny in a heartbeat. Think COVID-19 lockdowns that have destroyed the lives of tens and tens of millions of Americans. The worst dictators are mostly Democrats although our GOP governor here in TX did his part in destroying thousands of small businesses – particularly bars, restaurants, salons. All closed for good.

Executive Orders are not laws. “An Executive Order is a directive handed down directly from a president or governor (the executive branch of government) without input from the legislative or judicial branches. Executive orders can only be given to federal or state agencies, not to citizens, although citizens are indirectly affected by them.”

Indirectly means the impostor “president” can sign an EO ordering the unconstitutional EPA reinstate job killing regulations eliminated by Trump. This will again force small to medium businesses to layoff or stop hiring; many will be unable to stay in business.

On day one, usurper, Cheater China Joe, made one of his first priorities allowing mentally ill biological males to compete in girls’ sports. Before the ink was dry on Joe’s EO: Montana Lawmakers Move to Protect Girls’ Sports After Biden Signs Order Forcing Schools to Let Transgender Biological Males Compete With Them. It’s my understanding one of our state senators, Charles Perry [R] will be introducing a bill to stop the same thing here in Texas.

From the article cited above: “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports,” the executive order “on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation” states.

“His order also notes that Title IX of the Education Amendments prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation “so long as the laws do not contain sufficient indications to the contrary.”

Scientifically there’s only two genders to identify: male and female. A male is born with male DNA and a woman is born with female DNA. Mutilating your body does not change your DNA.All this rubbish about “identifying” with a gender or passing laws that require business owners in NYC refer to employees a certain way is more lunacy:

Rules on Gender Identity & Expression – Deliberate Refusal to Use an Individual’s Self-Identified Name, Pronoun or Title (Want to step into the Twilight Zone – read all those rules.)

“An employer’s refusal to use an employee’s self-identified name in their email account;

“Calling a transgender woman “Mr.” after she has informed the employer she uses female pronouns;

“Using the pronoun “he” for a non-binary person who may be perceived as male but has said they identify as non-binary and use the pronouns “they,” “them,” and “theirs”;”

They all belong in straight jackets in a rubber room. That kind of insane idiocy is embraced by Cheater China Joe and dementia addled, Nancy Pelosi. If I were a member of the House, I would tell Pelosi: I will not play your sick PC agenda games and refer to my husband as spouse. If you try to force me to give up my right to free speech, I’ll take you to court.

New House Rules Propose Elimination Of ‘Gendered’ Terms Like ‘Father’ and ‘Daughter’

“The resolution would change “pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral or removes references to gender, as appropriate, to ensure we are inclusive of all Members, Delegates, Resident Commissioners and their families – including those who are nonbinary,” McGovern’s announcement said.

“The new rules also change “seamen” to “seafarers,” “chairman” to “chair” and “submit his or her resignation” to “resigns,” according to the resolution.

“References to fathers, mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and in-laws would be changed to “parent, child, sibling, spouse, or parent-in-law,” according to the resolution. Extended family members would be referred to as “child’s parent” instead of aunt or uncle, stepparents, and siblings-in-law.”

Those nutcases are now running this country. What the hell is a ‘non-binary person’ also known as ‘gender queer’? According to dictionary.com: “Nonbinary people have a gender identity that does not fit into the male/female binary.” So, what are they? An, it?

Getting back to reality, millions of us knew what would happen if Cheater China Joe entered the WH which is why I began my states rights series last week. The first column dealt with nullification. If you missed my column, here are the two links that explain exactly what nullification is and how states can use it to a great degree to stop this juggernaut coming out of DC:

Nullification: An Introduction (Video)

Welcome to the Tenth Amendment Center – Several categories on different issues.

One thing Montana and Texas will likely come up against is equal protection under the law, federal “education” dollars and girls’ sports. Homosexuals and lesbians choose their filthy, dirty, dangerous sexual practices. So-called transgenders are mentally ill and the rest of these ‘non-binary’ mixed up people freely choose such nonsense. What’s the argument for equal protection? Since none of them are “born that way” vs being born with white or darker skin or a physical disability beyond your control, why should they receive “equal” protection?

Democrats love to shout, believe the science! Yes, and science says there are two sexes, male and female, period. One can “identify” their sex is the same as a tree leaf but that does not make it scientifically true. That EO is here and it made me sick just reading it. Old Joe is on a mission and he doesn’t care how many lies he has to tell to bully the states into compliance.

On Jan. 20, 2021, our county GOP club met and we decided to send a letter to one state rep and two state senators who are constitutionally grounded explaining how our legislature must stand up to this illegitimate administration. Why nullification is one of the strongest weapons states have which does not require judges or even any action by any federal agency.

I hope by the end of the week I’ll have a hard copy to scan into my next column so you can get things rolling in your county if you haven’t already. If you don’t belong to a GOP chapter, it doesn’t matter. There are a couple thousand organizations in this country from Tea Party Chapters to you name it, all active in trying to save this republic. Even if you don’t belong to any group, you can still have your friends and family sign the letter and get it to a few state reps and senators in your state you know are strong supporters of the Constitution. Snail mail, not email. They need thousands of letters sitting on their desks.

We will also send a copy to our Governor, Lt. Governor and State Attorney General. We are in the process of trying to set up a conference call with our state GOP Chairman Allen West to get him on board. He can make the letter available to all GOP county chapters in the state. (Texas has 254 counties.) Then, our state legislature will start to feel the heat. Currently Republicans control 52.3% of all state legislative seats nationally. Democrats: 46.58%. GOP holds the majority in chambers 59% to 39% for Democrats.

I originally thought the illegitimate Harris/Biden “administration” would take two years to implode. Based on what’s happened in just the past five days, I give it six months. The shadow government has their marionettes in hyper drive. Why? The 2022 elections which I will cover in my Jan. 29th column.

No time to waste. Talking about this nightmare isn’t going to make it go away any time soon but together, using a plan that will succeed, we can stop some of the destruction. Be sure to remind your state reps and senators: The 2022 election begins with the primaries in Jan or Feb 2022. They’ll get the message.

In closing I want to say, we’re all tired. Like you I have obligations. I’m a widow, I take care of my home. My 93-year old mother with advanced dementia likely won’t be with us in six months; trying to get her into a skilled nursing facility four states away is a nightmare even though I hold her POA, Medical Power of Attorney and am executor of her will. It breaks my heart to see her so frail only on Face Time. She doesn’t really understand technology and gets confused seeing me on a phone screen.

But, as tired as I am, I have a roof over my head, heat in my house, food for me and my doggie girls. No so for Washington and his troops crossing the Delaware and for all those whose blood ran in rivers on battlefields to give us freedom. I’ve been to Bull Run and so many other historical places and each time, I gave thanks.We cannot shame them or any American whether colonial militia, military or private citizen who has fought to protect our most precious rights.

I’ve received so many emails since Nov. 3rd and then Jan. 6th from Americans just sick to their soul over what’s happened but it’s not over yet. Oh, not the bull manure being peddled by hustlers on podcasts. We can stand together and together we WILL defeat our internal enemies.

Look at the destruction and mess Cheater China Joe and his crew have already made in only five days:

