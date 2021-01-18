By: Devvy

“The real rulers in Washington are invisible and exercise power from behind the scenes.” — Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter, 1952

Barring divine intervention from God, President Trump will depart from Andrews Air Force Base at 10:00 am, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, heading to Florida. MSM whores went wild when Trump announced he would not attend the illegal inauguration for usurpers, China Joe Biden or constitutionally ineligible skank, Kamala Harris.

Why would President Trump want to attend the inauguration of a crook who stole the election from him and the American people?

Why would Trump want to give the appearance of legitimacy to a candidate who is not nor ever will be president of these United States of America? China Joe and Ho Harris are attempting to usurp the offices of president and vice-president through fraud.

All those National Guard, reports range from 20,000-30,000, deployed to guard DC is just more games being played on the American people. We know because of so many videos taken by people there, the incident on Jan. 6th was well planned, well timed and produced cowardly results by most Republicans in Congress. No need to rehash as it’s been thoroughly covered by independent media.

Protests over the illegal inauguration of the usurpers by Trump supporters is the alleged justification for all those troops; a deliberate show of force. The same “security” is being implemented in bigger cities across the country.

Now, why would any supporter of President Trump even want to go to DC on Jan. 20thor even any of the state capitols? It’s a set-up. Anyone who has seen the mountain of evidence and watched the several hearings in NV, AZ, GA & PA knows the election was stolen. Nothing will be accomplished by wasting your time, money and perhaps being physically injured. Stay home and do what must be done which is what I am presenting in this series.

Just one other comment. I brought up the issue of other Congressional races on Nov. 3, 2020 in a column. MASSIVE ELECTION FRAUD DOCUMENTED IN CALIFORNIA #1: Did Pelosi Steal House As Well?

There’s NO question in my mind electronic vote fraud gave the U.S. House a Democrat majority in 2018. This time was no different. Yes, Republicans did pick up a modest number of seats, but the sewage remained: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY); Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA); Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN); and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Omar has never been indicted and prosecuted for her crimes: immigration and education fraud not to mention, proven, she married her brother. One of the most ignorant useful fools ever to serve in Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, pulled off another alleged win:

June 17, 2019, AOC Out? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Days In Congress May Be Numbered!: “A new door-to-door survey of @AOC ‘s district found: — 42% are unfamiliar with her — 51% have an unfavorable view of her — 33% are ready to vote against her –13% would vote for her.” October 21, 2019, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Got Some Disastrous News About 2020: “Even though it’s a reliably blue district, Ocasio-Cortez is wildly unpopular. She might be a darling on the national stage, but people in her district do not like her.”

“A recent poll among Democrats showed that 74% of respondents knew who she was, but only 22% had a favorable view of her.” Yet, she somehow pulled off a win, 60% – 31% on Nov. 3rd. It was very important to keep those four America haters in office to push their Marxist and Muslim agendas.

It has been proven by any legal standard votes were flipped as people watched the election results. This is nothing new. I’ve been on this since 1993. I used to analyze election results but finally stopped because only a very miniscule number of Americans seemed to have any concern about vote fraud. After all, it’s just a bunch of conspiracy theories. Go look at this analysis I did. Scroll down under the results. You’ll see how my late husband and I watched vote totals flip live on the boob tube screen.

Hypocrites abound

I watched the useless U.S. Senate hearing headed up by Sen. Ron Johnson regarding the ocean of fraud which occurred November 3rd and for several weeks. Sen. Rand Paul said during the hearing, “the election was stolen in many ways.” Yet, he said overturning the election was a big mistake.

No, Rand Paul, it isn’t about overturning the election, it’s about fraud. The election results are fraudulent. It’s about stealing a presidential election backed up by an ocean of evidence. He voted against challenging the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6th. Rand Paul voted to allow the fraud to stand, slapping some 80 million Americans who voted for Trump right in the face.Sen. John Cornyn [R-TX] also voted to protect a stolen election on Jan. 6, 2021, as did Sen. Ron Johnson from WI, a contested state because of vote fraud.

Ivanka Trump plans to attend usurper Biden’s illegal inauguration, no big surprise there. “At least half of the eight GOP senators who voted against President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory will be attending the inauguration Wednesday in Washington to support the peaceful transfer of power, Fox News has learned.

“Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who spearheaded the Jan. 6 effort to toss out electoral votes for Biden, will attend the official swearing-in at the Capitol. Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who joined with Cruz in objecting to Biden’s victory before a Joint Session of Congress, also will attend Biden’s inauguration, their offices confirmed.

“And Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who voted to reject Biden’s electors in the state of Pennsylvania, also will show up Wednesday.” They voted against Biden’s steal on Jan. 6th, yet they’ll all going to his illegal inauguration knowing China Joe did not win the election.

Further in the link above, “Other senators who initially raised concerns about the election’s validity with Cruz and demanded an emergency 10-day audit of the results also will be attending the inauguration, including Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Steve Daines, R-Mont., and James Lankford, R-Okla. The trio initially said they intended to object to the Electoral College certification, but ultimately joined with the majority of their GOP colleagues in approving the results after the riot.”

They all know the election was stolen by China Joe and now they’re going to his celebration party, the inauguration? They make me sick, every one of them.

Not all legal options pursued

Millions of us have wondered why President Trump hasn’t triggered his 2018 Executive Order on foreign interference in our elections at least a month ago? He’s had the evidence.

An individual whom I won’t name as he asked to remain anonymous wrote a 36-pg legal blue print Trump should have immediately filed. I won’t go into the details but every human effort was made to get that paper to Trump. Who knows if it ever got to him?

Until I started reading lawsuits and posts on constitutional attorney, Leo Donofrio’s web site, I knew nothing about the Quo Warranto statute. There was a previous lawsuit filed in January 2009 to keep Clinton from serving as Secretary of State under the Emoluments Clause.

Perfect plaintiff, a 20-year “Foreign Service Officer and State Department employee David Rodearmel, a retired Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General Corp.” Solid legal basis. Having read Leo’s legal analysis on this issue I couldn’t understand why Judicial Watch didn’t use the QW. I wrote a column about the case. I knew it would fail and it did.

Rodearmel v Clinton (usurper) case dismissed: “However, there is a possibility the court is going to throw this out because of the Quo Warranto statute. The defendants moved to dismiss, and in their filing, there is an important footnote; number 6 at the bottom of page 16: (Always read those footnotes.)

“The D.C. Court of Appeals has observed that a plaintiff who seeks to directly attack the appointment of an official (as opposed to attacking an action of that official) will rarely if ever have standing. See Andrade v. Lauer, 729 F.2d 1475, 1496-97 (D.C. Cir. 1984). In the same case, the court suggested that the only proper way to assert such a direct attack is through an action for a writ of quo warranto. See id. at 1497 (citing cases). A quo warranto action may only be brought by the Attorney General of the United States or the United States Attorney or, if these Executive Branch officials decline a request, by a private party who has obtained leave of court. See D.C. Stat. §§ 16-3502-3503; see also Rae v. Johnson, 1993 WL 544295, at *1″

After many years, Leo posted a new legal path for President Trump that went viral: QUO WARRANTO: The Two Words Biden & Pelosi Fear Most – “ I can confirm that Rudy Giuliani has been reading the research published on this page. I am not aware of any decision yet, but the MAGA nation must get up to speed now. Don’t be distracted. Quo Warranto is where your attention needs to be. Ignore all the fake shiny objects. President Trump has a clear judicial path to four more years, the next four years, not 2024.”

Efforts were made by two friends of mine to get this information to Rep. Mo Brooks and Rep. Andy Biggs, which they did. One individual has known Brooks for over twenty years and the other personally knows Rep. Biggs and his wife. So far, it doesn’t appear a QW will be filed (which would be United States vs. Biden). Not being a lawyer, I don’t know why Trump can’t file it on January 21st if he so desires. He clearly has “standing”. I doubt it ever happen will but we tried our best.

After usurper, China Joe, is sworn in we will see a rapid attack to destroy this country by the 2022 elections. Biden to sign a dozen executive orders on day one in office — reverse Trump’s travel ban, rejoin Paris Agreement

A new hoard of free loaders bringing more diseases into this country are on their way chanting, “Joe, keep your commitments”. Freeloaders who will immediately steal jobs that belong to Americans and suck off the welfare system. Guatemala Tries to Block US-Bound Caravan of 9,000 Honduran Migrants

Lucifer’s Democrat Communist Party USA will attempt to give amnesty to 30 million ILLEGAL aliens who have no right to be on U.S. soil. Soon, like Europe we’ll have a flood of illiterates, drug dealers, murderers, rapists and terrorists invading OUR country demanding YOUR paycheck.

Now it’s up to the states which I’m going to layout in this multi-part series.

State’s Rights: Nullification

Without question now that the WH will be illegally occupied by the Democrat Communist Party USA as well as allegedly controlling both chambers of Congress, they will immediately begin the completion of the total destruction of our constitutional republic. Make no mistake about that.

One of the biggest threats will be bankrupting this country (with an economy that was already at death’s door) to implement the “New Green Deal”. A communist goal for many decades using the environment as the carrot. Global warming with a new more marketable name: Climate Change.

A manufactured “crisis” sold to uninformed useful fools globally led by a hysterical teen-ager, Greta Thunberg. The DNC’s MSM pimps have made sure that pathetic young girl became second only in adoration to criminal impostor president, Hussein Obama.

I refer readers back to this column [1] and the book by Gus Hall, head of the Communist Party USA for decades: Ecology, Can We Survive Under Capitalism? published in 1972.

“At the Sixth Congress in Moscow, [2] ‘The Program,’ was drafted and agreed upon by the International Communist dictators. It was agreed that an environmental “crisis” would be gradually developed to siphon off the money from capitalism and reduce countries to socialism and eventually under communism.”

Back on January 21, 2005, I wrote in a column:

“At the Earth Summit in Rio De Janeiro, June 3-14, 1992, the Secretariat for World Order distributed a nonpublic document titled, “The Initiative for Eco-92 Earth’s Charter.” It reads, in part, under policies that must be implemented as follows:

“The Security Council of the U.N. will inform all nations that outmoded notions of national sovereignty will be discarded and that the Security Council has complete legal, military and economic jurisdiction in any region of the world … The Security Council of the U.N. will take possession of all natural resources, including the watersheds and great forests, to be used and preserved for the good of the Major Nations of the Security Council.”

“In the late Dixie Lee Ray’s book, Environmental Overkill – Whatever Happened to Common Sense, one gets a full accounting of what really went on with Al Gore and his loony friends at the Rio Summit. On page 10 of her book, it states:

“The objective, clearly enunciated by the leaders of the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), is to bring about a change in the present system of independent nations. The future is to be world government, with central planning by the UN. Fear of environmental crises, whether real or not, is expected to lead to compliance. If force is needed, it will be provided by a UN green-helmeted police force, already authorized by the Security Council.”

“The EPA is the flagship in America to carry out this environmental terrorism against our people. In the ensuing years, the EPA has become more destructive than a cat five hurricane.

“Dixie Lee Ray was a former governor of Washington State, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Asst. Secretary of State in the U.S. Bureau of Oceans. She passed away in 1994 and was a Democrat. Americans screeching mother planet earth will be dead along with 8 billion people in less than ten years know nothing about how they’ve been played.”

Just as the ‘Green New Deal’ will throw millions (trickle down) of Americans out of work – particularly coal miners – so, too, will this insanity: California to ban all new gas-powered cars by 2035 under order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sept. 23, 2020. Along with no more plane trips to Europe or anywhere else, kiss off your favorite vehicle or truck in favor of electric vehicles and good luck finding a battery charger station. Think the Democrat Communist Party USA won’t work tirelessly to get it into your state legislature, think again.

Think the unconstitutional Obamacare was bad? You haven’t seen nothing, yet. Now that those maniacs will have control of Congress, YOU will be paying not only your own health care premiums but YOU will be paying for tens of MILLIONS of illegal aliens as well. No? Yes, YOU will.

However, states of the Union do NOT have to get on their knees. In September 1993, career criminal, Hildebeast Clinton, was pushing hard for government take-over of the health care system. This memo was leaked:

Memorandum for Walter Zellman from Sallyanne Payton, clearly marked: Preliminary Draft for Official Use Only. Do Not Quote or Release For Any Purpose, page 4, Health Care Task Reform under Hillary Clinton: Please note these sections:

“(b) may the federal government use other actors in the governmental system and the private sector as its agents and give them orders as though they were parts of a prefectorial system? The short answer is “no.” State governments are independent, although subordinated, sovereignties, not subdivisions of the federal government.

“Although the federal government may regulate many of their functions directly [as well, for example, it subjects state water districts to the Clean Water Act], it may not require them to exercise their own governmental powers in a manner dictated by federal law. The states may be encouraged, bribed or threatened into entering into joint federal state programs of various sorts, from unemployment insurance to Medicaid; but they may not be commanded directly to use their own governmental apparatus in the service of federal policy. There is a modest jurisprudence of the Tenth Amendment that seems to have settled on this proposition. See the DOJ [Dept. of Justice] memorandum for a fuller elaboration.”

What does this mean from a constitutional position? It means that the government can bribe the states, they can threaten them, but in fact, the states cannot be forced to get down on their knees to the federal machine.

Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.

Those powers are few and ignored by both Republicans, Democrats, independents and half the adults in this country who don’t care. They only care about ‘getting theirs’. The federal government is so corrupt and so far astray, it’s going to take state legislatures to slap Congress in the face. If your state rep or senator doesn’t “get it”, this man did:

Joseph Story, Associate Justice, U.S. Supreme Court, Commentaries on the Constitution, 1833: “Another not unimportant consideration is that the powers of the general government will be, and indeed must be, principally employed upon external objects, such as war, peace, negotiations with foreign powers and foreign commerce. In its internal operations it can touch but few objects, except to introduce regulations beneficial to the commerce, intercourse and other relations, between the states, and to lay taxes for the common good. The powers of the states, on the other hand, extend to all objects, which, in the ordinary course of affairs, concern the lives, and liberties, and property of the people, and the internal order, improvement and prosperity of the state.”

Based on my experience going on 31 years since I became aware of all this treachery, I feel comfortable saying only a tiny percentage of Americans have any understanding of nullification by states. I did not until I studied the historical background and why it will be one of the only ways to stop the bulldozer coming at us.

The Democrat Communist Party USA, their MSM, a majority of the Hollywood crowd and those who support their lunatic ideas are not only maniacs, they’re insane in the clinical sense. Their party is infested with liars, thieves, crooks and completely morally bankrupt individuals, most who should either be in straitjackets or prison.

Those who wish the destruction of our republic are counting on apathy, laziness, greed, ignorance and unwillingness by Americans to stand up for liberty and freedom.

Will YOU stand down now that we’ve been kicked in the gut?

If the answer is no, then we must put our state legislatures on notice. You either stand for the right of our state to say no to any new “law”, meaning nullification, or you will not survive your next primary. Forget the dangerous call for a Constitutional Convention pushed by Mark Levin and Sean Hannity and too many ignorant fools in state capitols as well as governors. If you are unfamiliar with that danger to our Constitution,that’s just what the shadow government wants. Keep the masses uninformed.

Too many state legislators do not know or understand the power they hold, not for just elections, but to repel an out of control Congress and/or White House. Talking is NOT going to stop the usurper about to occupy the WH along with America hating, anti-Constitution socialists and closet communists Biden is already illegally naming as cabinet picks.

Stopping the planned destruction is going to take Americans willing to give up their time to do what must be done. Think I wouldn’t love to go fishing? The last vacation I took was with my late husband in 1991. I am sick to my soul over what’s happened since Nov. 4th when I woke up to the big lie.

I joined my county GOP club (even though I’ve been registered no party since 1996) because I wanted to help inform all those really nice, patriotic Americans who are active in trying to save this country. My contribution would be to keep everyone apprised of toxic bills in Congress (which is just about all since January 2019), bringing factual information to them as well as educating them on the planned destruction of our republic. What I began to learn three decades ago.

Together we can have a bigger impact on our state legislature. However, if you don’t belong to your county GOP club or organization and I do understand independents and even GOP voters don’t want to go to meetings, consider doing so.

We need everyone who voted for Trump regardless of party to begin a campaign targeting your state legislatures -forget contacting any that are members of Lucifer’s Democrat Communist Party USA. They are so brain washed and brain dead you’ll just be wasting your time. If your state rep or senator is a Dem, send your letter to the House and Senate GOP Majority leaders. (In PA, Sen. Doug Mastriano is a fighter.) Don’t count on someone else to do it. We need to keep flooding our state capitols and state governors who are Republican with this campaign to stop the shadow government from running all over them and us.

If I get one more email that says, ah, writing letters doesn’t do any good, I’m not voting any more, blah, blah, blah, I might just send back a nasty retort. Good thing Samuel Adams, known as the ‘Father of the American Revolution’, didn’t give up or we’d still be licking the bootstraps of the British. As Dr. Edwin Vieira brilliantly wrote in his column, Defeatism Ensures Defeat, Sept. 14, 2013:

“The Constitution was not written in such abstruse terms that only graduates of Harvard Law School can parse and understand it. It does require, however, that Americans actually take the time to read it. The question then arises: “For what are WE THE PEOPLE waiting? Until it is too late to do anything effective? Be forewarned. That day will dawn only too soon.” If you missed Edwin’s column, it’s a necessary read. We don’t need a shooting match. This can be 1776 in spirit. Just show a little patience, tough as it is and we CAN and MUST sacrifice our time and stay focused.

That day is here and now so I ask Americans: Are YOU going to do YOUR part in saving this republic? First, watch the video and read the information at the links below. Compose a SNAIL MAIL letter to your state rep and senator with a copy to your governor if he/she is a Republican and provide the captions and links; there’s only two.

Tens of thousands of emails mean nothing to them. Tens of thousands of paper letters sitting on their desk will not only get their attention, it poses a threat to their reelection.

Tell he/she they had better fight the illegitimate Biden “administration” and all unconstitutional bills he signs. They MUST use nullification and the hell with braying from jackasses on newspaper editorial boards or squealing pigs in Congress.

They can stop the proposed death to the airline and auto industries, oil and so many other industries under the communist based New Green Deal. Stop new unconstitutional regulations and many more I’ll be covering in upcoming editions of this series. While this is going on, no doubt in my mind Rep. Devan Nunes and a few others in the House will continue gathering evidence against China Joe, his money laundering and other crimes.

If you don’t belong to a Tea Party group or any other one (there are literally thousands in this country), have your family, friends and people you might know at work or church – sign the letter. That way you will have a dozen, a hundred or one thousand signatures per letter. Please feel free to copy and paste from this column information you feel will help make your case.

In your letter politely remind your state rep and senator (the governor will get the message) the November 2022 election starts with the primaries and that he/she will not win their next one if they do not fight like Trump fought for this country. It’s being reported once Trump leaves the WH, he’s going to work to ‘primary out’ incumbents in Congress who betrayed him and America by not standing and fighting on Jan. 6th.

I don’t know President Trump and will never know him in my lifetime but he’s the only president in my lifetime to humiliate the MSM media whores, showing the American people they are nothing more than hacks for Lucifer’s Democrat Communist Party USA and paid liars.

Now is NOT the time to slump our shoulders and accept defeat and “try to make the best of it”. I know, oh, how well I know, how tired and enraged we all are but we MUST show the dirty players and the two pieces of scum about to stink up our White House: WE ARE NOT STANDING DOWN.

The two links below are for your state reps and senators and copy to your governor if a Republican. One of the things the Tenth Amendment Center is keen on is nullifying marijuana laws. I am NOT in favor (except for medical use) but that’s for another column. I hope the fine people at the Tenth Amendment Center will consider deleting links on pages of their site to champions of censorship: Twitter, Apple, and others.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

Welcome to the Tenth Amendment Center – Several categories on different issues.

(https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/)

Nullification: An Introduction (Video)

(https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2020/11/nullification-an-introduction/)

© 2021 Devvy Kidd – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Footnotes:

[1] Solution to Global Warming and Disappearing Polar Bears

[2] Americans MUST (as I have been doing and learning the past three decades) study history or we will not defeat our enemies within who have penetrated education, politics, media and even churches.

Deadly Failures In Intelligence Analysis and Defense Unpreparedness by a dear friend of mine, retired Brigadier General Ben Partin. Ben Passed away Dec. 20, 2019 and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Must reads:

The Destroyers Who Control Congress, the White House & Media, Sept. 28, 2009

The House That Evil Built, March 10, 2013

The conundrum of removing Obama/Soetoro from office

Help me inform Americans with my book, Taking Politics Out of Solutions. 400 pages of facts and solutions on these issues: “Federal” Reserve, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more. 800-955-0116 for phone orders

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

You might have missed for later reading:

Leaked Zoom Call Shows US Federal Employees Conspiring to Sabotage the Trump Administration (VIDEO)

Ruby Freeman Caught on Audio – Why haven’t they been arrested?

The first impeachment farce last year was concocted based on nothing but lies and the Democrat scum in Congress knew it.

FBI, State officials aware early on Steele made major mistake in Russia reporting

Proof Hillary concocted the fake dossier and the FBI knew in January 2017

Not under Christopher Wray and whoever imposter “president” China Joe appoints as AG to cover up his criminal activities as well as his son’s:

Nunes: FBI Was Lying to Congress — ‘This Is Really, Really Bad, and Somebody Needs to Pay a Price for It’

Delingpole: ‘We Really Muffed’ It – Scientist Admits Error in Hyped Global Warming Study

Delingpole: ‘Climate Change’ Is No More Credible than Magic Says Top Physicist