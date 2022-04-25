By Gregory Ciola

April 26, 2022

A Well-Functioning Digestive System Is Vital For A Healthy Immune System

Intestinal disorders are the number one complaint to doctors and the leading cause of hospitalizations. This can include constipation, IBS, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel, leaky gut, diverticulitis, GERD, infections, hemorrhoids, bloating, gas, weight gain, insufficient nutrient absorption, bad breath, mucus build-up, digestive complications, flora degradation, weakened immunity, pressure on other filtering organs (i.e., liver, kidneys), and many other related problems.

The US NIH considers constipation to be a condition in which you typically have:

fewer than three bowel movements a week

bowel movements with stools that are hard, dry, and small, making them painful or difficult to pass

Constipation is one of the most common gastrointestinal (GI) problems, affecting over 42 million people in the United States.[i] In a 2018 survey published by the US NIH, over 2/3rds of the people reported issues.

“Overall, 71,812 individuals completed the survey, of which 61% reported having had ≥1 GI symptom in the past week. The most commonly reported symptoms were heartburn/reflux (30.9%), abdominal pain (24.8%), bloating (20.6%), diarrhea (20.2%), and constipation (19.7%). Less common symptoms were nausea/vomiting (9.5%), dysphagia (5.8%), and bowel incontinence (4.8%). Females, non-Hispanic whites, and individuals who were younger, highly educated, and had medical comorbidities were more likely to have symptoms (all adjusted p<.05).” [ii]

The slow accumulation of toxins and fecal debris lingering in the digestive system are the direct cause of a wide range of modern diseases. Toxicities not only slow the body’s elimination systems down and weaken it, but they also interfere with cellular integrity by causing a massive load of free radicals to enter the bloodstream. It is physically impossible to overcome the escalating prevalence of disease in our society or restore ailing health without first focusing on your digestive system.

Filling up on processed and packaged foods, fried foods, and a high meat diet takes a toll on the body. Not enough people are doing what it takes to avoid the health-destroying landmines. The fast-food restaurant business is booming. A lot of what gets passed off as healthy on packaging is a total scam. Just about everyone is ingesting residues of toxic Roundup (glyphosate) which has been proven to disrupt digestive health.

In most instances, it’s a toxic, congested, malfunctioning colon that leads to the liver, kidneys, gallbladder, appendix, lymphatic system, and immune system becoming weakened and overburdened. Medical science believes that our bodies consist of a bunch of separate parts and when something goes wrong you must If one area of the body breaks down, it’s only a matter of time before the whole body suffers. When the colon is saturated with toxins, constipation will lead to putrefactive protein, unhealthy fats, and fermented carbohydrates. This then leads to the manufacturing of cancer-causing agents like isopropyl alcohol, hydroxyl free radicals, purines, ammonia, parasites, etc., which will leak into the bloodstream and trigger a chain reaction of cell damage.

Impaired intestinal function likely consists of a stagnant, damp, low oxygenated environment that is a breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, parasites, tapeworms, fungus, and eventually cancer. When you don’t eliminate wastes properly, and toxins are seeping through the intestinal wall and into the bloodstream, your other cleansing and filtering organs (i.e., liver, kidneys, and lymphatic system) must pick up the slack. The human body can only withstand so much before there are consequences. That’s why regular colon cleansing, and intestinal rebuilding protocols are so imperative to maintain digestive health.

Many disorders affect the colon’s ability to work properly. Some of them include:

Colonic polyps – extra tissue growing in the colon that can become cancerous

Ulcerative colitis – ulcers of the colon and rectum

Diverticulitis – inflammation or infection of pouches in the colon

Irritable bowel syndrome – an uncomfortable condition causing abdominal cramping and other symptoms

Acid Reflux

Acid Indigestion

Colorectal cancer

Gastrointestinal disorders are the #1 reason people complain to their doctors, and they are the number one reason for hospitalization. In a survey conducted by Fox News in 2015 over 74% of the respondents complained of GI discomfort.

OVERUSE OF ANTIBIOTICS HAS EXACERBATED THE PROBLEM

“It is ironic that this humbled fungus, hailed as a benefactor of mankind, may by its very success prove to be a deciding factor in the decline of the present civilization.” – Dr. John I. Pitt, The Genus Penicillium, Academic Press, 1979

The US NIH states the following:

“In addition to the development of resistance, the use of antibiotics heavily disrupts the ecology of the human microbiome (i.e., the collection of cells, genes, and metabolites from the bacteria, eukaryotes, and viruses that inhabit the human body). A dysbiotic microbiome may not perform vital functions such as nutrient supply, vitamin production, and protection from pathogens. Dysbiosis of the microbiome has been associated with a large number of health problems and causally implicated in metabolic, immunological, and developmental disorders, as well as susceptibility to development of infectious diseases. The wide variety of systems involved in these diseases provides ample cause for concern over the unintentional consequences of antibiotic use.”[iii]

ANTIBIOTICS ARE DIGESTIVE DAMAGING DRUGS

Intestinal flora (probiotics) are colonies of life-generating microscopic bacteria found in both the small and large intestines. Flora serves as the intestinal system’s clean-up crew and is also responsible for synthesizing a wide variety of nutrients in a manner that is like

“Anti” means to be against something. In other words, antibiotics by their very name are counterproductive to life itself. Most antibiotics cannot distinguish between good and bad germs. Antibiotics can kill everything. Excessive use of antibiotics will cause havoc on your digestive system, which then has a cascading domino effect on your entire health, including the immune system.

Many of the health problems people are enduring today can be directly attributed to the overuse of antibiotics. We need to question medical intervention a little further before putting things into our bodies that can potentially harm them. There are plenty of safe, natural alternatives for fighting infections without harming your body’s delicate flora balance.

The US NIH reports the following on the connection between healthy flora and digestive function.

“Gut bacteria are an important component of the microbiota ecosystem in the human gut, which is colonized by 1014 microbes, ten times more than the human cells. Gut bacteria play an important role in human health, such as supplying essential nutrients, synthesizing vitamin K, aiding in the digestion of cellulose, and promoting angiogenesis and enteric nerve function. However, they can also be potentially harmful due to the change of their composition when the gut ecosystem undergoes abnormal changes in the light of the use of antibiotics, illness, stress, aging, bad dietary habits, and lifestyle. Dysbiosis of the gut bacteria communities can cause many chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, obesity, cancer, and autism.”[iv]

HOW TO COUNTER IMPAIRED DIGESTIVE FUNCTION

The digestive system is connected to the immune system. Focusing heavily on repairing digestive problems is one of the most important health decisions you can ever make. You should be going to the bathroom several times a day. Everyone should be taking digestive enzymes with each meal. You should be taking a great probiotic supplement before bed, which helps restore and protect the flora in the digestive system. Healthy flora releases lots of oxygen naturally into the digestive system. Anyone who has ever taken an antibiotic or prescription medication needs probiotic supplements because they can negatively impact the flora.

In another US NIH report it stated:

“The burden of gastrointestinal (GI), liver, and pancreatic diseases in the U.S. is staggering, as they are substantial sources of morbidity, mortality, and cost.(1, 2) Each year, these conditions account for 105 million ambulatory care visits, 14 million hospital admissions, 236,000 deaths, and $142 billion in total costs.(1) With an aging population, the prevalence of digestive diseases is expected to grow over time.”[v]

Many nutritional supplements can help. Proper mineral intake is so important. Having a good digestive system cleanser, enzymes, and probiotics is something highly recommend. You should investigate the benefits of herbs. Aloe Vera and Ginger have incredible long-term benefits. There are also a variety of herbs that help kill off parasites. There is research coming out now linking parasite infections to the pandemic. One of the reasons why Ivermectin has shown positive results has to do with it killing off parasites inside the body.

