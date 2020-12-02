By Thomas Ertl

We are living in historic time, and I’m afraid many in our country cannot understand this fact or the long-term implications of this corrupt election.

We are witnessing a coup against a sitting U.S. president by both domestic and international actors through a well-planned theft of this election. This is a constitutional crisis that our country has not seen since the Southern States left the Union to form the Confederacy.

We haven’t seen an election crisis on this level since 1824, when John Quincy Adams and Henry Clay wrestled the presidency away from the electoral vote leader, Andrew Jackson. However, that crisis arose from a political coalition, not massive voter fraud during the election process.

Because President Trump’s margin of victory was so large, the Deep State operatives were forced to make huge last minute vote dumps for Joe Biden in the late hours of election night, followed by designed algorithm dumps.

See this important recent interview with Lt. General Michael Flynn and Lt. General McInerney about coup and treason in America.

And

Exclusive: 3-Star General McInerney Calls For Martial Law, Tribunals & Investigation of Treason

The Deep State’s engineered coup by their Democratic operatives was “in your face” and unprecedented in American election history. This was seen in the larger “swing State” cities where Democrat election officials and workers flaunted their theft.

So, without going over the details of “the steal” and the mountains of evidence, what needs to be addressed is the path President Trump’s legal team has available to thwart this theft.

TRUMP’S PATH TO OVERTURN THE ELECTION

There are basically five ways to remedy this treasonous theft.

1. AUDIT OF STATES’ VOTES

This would not be a standard recount of the falsified ballots, but a forensic analysis of the count, including but not limited to chain of custody issues, signature matching, and eliminating ineligible votes from non-citizens, dead people, and ballots arriving after the deadline, as well as a thorough scrutinizing all the mail-in and absentee ballots.

2. STATE LEGISLATORS OVERTURNING ILLEGITIMATE RESULTS

This would involve rejecting the false certification of their State’s vote and seating Trump electors to the Electoral College. The State legislators have the right and responsibility to do this via the power granted to them in Article II, Sec. I of the U.S. Constitution.

3. DECISION OF THE U.S. SUPREME COURT

The Supreme Court could do any one of four things:

A. Declare invalid and overturn individual State results and award the electors to Trump.

B. Invalidate unconstitutional late votes from the tally.

C. Avoid a decision and send the Presidential election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

D. Demand a new election in the States for all down ballot races.

4. DECISION OF U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Article II, Section I, Clause II of the U.S. Constitution says that in a contested election, the States will delegate one person to vote for that State to elect a President. Currently, the Republicans hold a clear advantage in the state delegation process.

5. IMPOSE EXECUTIVE ORDER 13848

This executive order signed by Trump. Sept 12, 2018 gave legal powers to prosecute those who are complicit in election fraud. This could include arrest and imprisonment of those responsible for altering the election results.

Of all five scenarios, the best and most effective remedy would be the first, to correct the vote by audit. The next most effective remedy would be where the swing States Legislature’s majority rejects the false certification and sends Trump electors. It seems the best way to secure the victory that Trump legitimately won Tuesday night would be through the State legislatures in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona. Thus the key to a Trump victory rests with the Republican legislators in these five swing States.

COURAGE

Republican politicians have traditionally been very timid and lacked the courage to rise above their prevailing trait of cowardice.

The cowardice of our Republican legislators is what Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn spoke of at his famous 1978 Harvard commencement speech:

“A decline in courage may be the most striking feature which an outside observer notices in the West in our days. The Western world has lost its civil courage, both as a whole and separately, in each country, each government, each political party, and of course, in the United Nations.”

Solzhenitsyn so accurately described the prevailing moral breakdown within the political leadership of the West. Forty-two years later, fate has put the focus on a handful of legislators who have the duty and opportunity to change our destiny.

C.S. Lewis states:

“Courage is not simply one of the virtues but the form of every virtue at the testing point…”

Similarly, Winston Churchill adds:

“Without courage all other virtues lose their meaning.”

“IS THERE NOT A CAUSE?”

The phrase is a Biblical one (1 Samuel 17). When Goliath was taunting the armies of Israel, David offered to battle Goliath. His older brother scolded him, telling him to leave the battle and go home. David’s reply was, “Is there not a cause?”

Is not this fraud against the American people important enough for these “swing State” legislators to take a stand for their respective States and thereby stop this coup against the President of the United States?

CONCLUSION

There are critical times when circumstances give men in authority an opportunity to make a difference and change history.

As we age, we reflect on lost opportunities and ponder our regrets. Thoughts come to mind of what we would do differently. We also dwell on what legacy we will leave behind to family and country. The greatest thing we can leave behind is the testimony of our lives lived, our reputation, and our character.

To the Republican legislators in these five States, what is it you would like your grandchildren to say about you decades from now? Surely the answer should be, “My grandfather was in the State house in the middle of the 2020 election crisis. He never shrunk back like others but took a valiant stand with many of his fellow Republicans and overturned our State’s massive voter fraud.”

Is there not a cause?

