Let me begin with the absurd attacks on Sen. Ted Cruz for taking his family to Cancun during the height of last week’s disaster here in Texas. Nothing but political theater. While I despise Cruz for cheating his way into the Senate, what exactly do people think he was supposed to do during that polar vortex event?

He’s a U.S. senator. Cruz doesn’t work for ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas), he’s not a member of our state legislature and he has no power or authority to order power plants to do anything. Why shouldn’t he or anyone else who has the financial means leave the state for warmer weather? They had no power. Think supporters of the great hoax, climate change, don’t do the same thing using their private jets? Of course, they do. Climate activist James Murdoch clocks in with $2.2 million in personal jet trips

Someone in the Houston area should file a complaint against Cruz for animal cruelty. Temperatures in poorly insulated homes with no heat dropped to below 20 degrees yet Lying Ted went off and left his dog alone in their home. Asked a security guard to “look in on little Snowflake”. If you’ve got the bux to fly your family to Cancun and stay at the Ritz Carlton, you’ve got money to put a helpless animal at a pet resort, extended day care or with family or friends.

I was very fortunate as were many of my friends as we had no loss of power when this hit late on Feb. 12th. Being a prepper since 1989, I am always ready and prepared. My organic food storage, three meals a day for six months doesn’t expire until 2034, long after I’m dead and buried. I have enough water for me and my doggies for at least a week. My brother lives in an apartment. No water for nine days now. Broken, frozen pipes.

Conspiracy theories

I debunked two gigantic ones regarding 9/11 using FOIA requests. We know through history there are conspiracies all the time. Bankers conspire, crooked individuals conspire to steal by over billing Medicare and the list goes on. Right now there are two making their way around regarding this disaster.

First, Alex Jones blows up in his video claiming the Dept of Energy and I quote: “Department of Energy is telling Texas you can’t produce more power.” Here’s the document and that’s not what it says.

“A. From February 14, to February 19, 2021, in the event that ERCOT determines that generation from the Specified Resources is necessary to meet the electricity demand that ERCOT anticipates in Texas during this event, I direct ERCOT to dispatch such unit or units and to order their operation only as needed to maintain the reliability of the power grid in the ERCOT region when the demand on the ERCOT system exceeds expected energy and reserve requirements.

You can read the rest. It cites coal, natural gas and Distillate fuel oil generating units. ( Distillate fuel ) Windmills all but inoperable until some were de-iced by helicopters using poison to the climate change cult – regular jet or military fuel. So that nasty oil bailed out the frozen turbines – some of them, anyway. DOE said ERCOT will make more of those sources available when demand exceeds supply. That order directs ERCOT to make determinations as to what it needs and when to shut off to conserve for someplace else.

As for DOE’s obsession with environmental impacts, people were literally freezing to death and over two dozen died here in Texas not to mention close to that nationwide. That must change.

People need to remember Texas wasn’t the only state hit and there’s only so much to go around. That polar vortex affected about 30 states all screaming for power. The federal government does have energy reserves in case of a national security issue like being attacked.

People also continue to suffer because decade after decade after decade, utility companies continue repairing lines instead of installing all cables underground; forget telephone and power polls. In some areas of the U.S., slowly and gradually, that’s been happening but it should be ordered by state legislatures. Oh, it costs so much money. Yes, if it was done all at once throughout a state it would total many billions. If done with a reasonable drop-dead date, the pain wouldn’t be so bad.

National Guard deploys as 40,000 still without power in northwest Oregon – “About 40,000 homes and businesses are still without power Saturday afternoon as the Oregon National Guard is poised to begin wellness checks for residents in hard-hit counties.

“Days of snow and ice brought down power lines and damaged utility equipment across northwest Oregon, causing extensive power outages that have lasted for over a week in some areas.” How much did it cost businesses and people, 655,000 of them to lose power? Rotten food, health impact, empty store shelves, stores closed, employees don’t get a paycheck for a week. Perishable inventory in stores all into the garbage.

The second conspiracy theory is the storm was deliberately created through weather modification. No, polar vortex’s have been around a long time. The first being recorded in 1887 long before the very real, deadly weather modification programs began destroying the climate in areas that suffer from aerosol spraying.

Since November in my area (the Permian Basin in W. Texas) we had two unusual snow storms. Every winter since I moved here in 2006, we get maybe 3”-4” of snow which melts off pretty quickly. Two storms dropped 16” and 9” in my backyard, but at least we had heat. It was cold but nothing like this polar vortex event. Completely different and that’s what caused near total failure due to demand.

Warnings ignored

Meteorologists started warning the public two weeks before that Polar Vortex hit.

“Private winter storm expert Judah Cohen of Atmospheric and Environmental Research first blogged about the danger on January 25. He said the meteorological signal from the Arctic, where the cold air was escaping from, ‘was literally blinking red. It was the strongest I’d seen.’

“At the University of Oklahoma, meteorology professor Kevin Kloesel, who also is the school’s emergency manager, sent out an alert on January 31 warning of ‘sub-freezing temperatures and the possibility of sub-zero wind chills.’

“By February 7, almost a week before the worst of the freeze started, he was sending multiple warnings a day. University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado tweeted about ‘off the chart’ cold on February 5.

“The weather service started talking about the freeze about two weeks ahead of time and gave ‘the most accurate forecast we can do along with consistent messaging,’ said John Murphy, the agency’s chief operating officer.”

They did warn officials. They did use social media to try to get the public to understand this wasn’t just another snow storm, it was going to be really bad. Unfortunately, millions of Texans didn’t fully understand just how bad things were going to be and were unprepared.

As polar vortex arrives, Canada logs coldest temperature in years , Jan. 9, 2021 (then it came here)

Texas’ grid stands independent

We are not part of the national energy grid interconnections and we don’t want to be. The exception is El Paso which is not part of Texas’ grid. When an EMP attack hits the east or west coast, very possibly a million people or more will die from no power of any kind for a minimum of three months to up to a year. It’s remarkable it hasn’t happened yet. Trump signs executive order on protecting US from potential EMP attacks , March 26, 2019

The U.S. has three major power grids; 6 regional electric reliability organizations. An EMP attack on any of them and they all go down at once. Our independence from the national grid isn’t the problem.

Infrastructure

Texas uses natural gas, wind turbines, coal, nuclear energy, wind and solar. This is a very informative article regarding doing what needed to be done: “In the first week of February 2011, EPE had to resort to rolling blackouts because several days of single-digit to below-zero temperatures caused equipment to freeze at its decades-old Newman and Rio Grande power plants, which shut down.

“Millions of dollars of damage were done to homes, businesses and other buildings after water pipes froze and broke in the record-breaking frigid weather. After that event, EPE spent $4.5 million to repair and better winterize its old Newman, Rio Grande and Copper power plants, EPE officials said. It also resulted in EPE’s Montana power plant and a Rio Grande plant generator, added after the 2011 freeze, to be designed to withstand below-freezing temperatures, Buraczyk said.”

Texas Was Warned a Decade Ago Its Grid Was Unready for Cold : “Federal regulators warned Texas that its power plants couldn’t be counted on to reliably churn out electricity in bitterly cold conditions a decade ago, when the last deep freeze plunged 4 million people into the dark.

“They recommended that utilities use more insulation, heat pipes and take other steps to winterize plants — strategies commonly observed in cooler climates but not in normally balmy Texas.” Despite being warned, neither ERCOT nor the plants (water and power) were prepared.

Our governor has big political aspirations; I hope they all fail. I voted for Abbott every time he was up for reelection. Never again after he destroyed our state economy and the lives of millions of Texans when he stupidly locked down our state. This disaster is sitting right in his lap because he is the governor.

Things got so bad here in the Permian Basin the Texas Railroad Commission (regulates oil and natural gas in Texas) issued an emergency order on the 19th that natural gas was to be delivered first to homes, churches, schools, hospitals and others for human needs. Power plants and industrial users came in last.

However, the real blame is ERCOT and owners of power plants that failed. It’s ERCOT’s sole responsibility to plan ahead. They knew this was coming. ERCOT is the agency that is supposed to make sure all plants are properly regulated and have the capability to produce – regardless of the weather. Like winterizing their plants. Their failure will run into billions in losses for businesses, lives lost and the horrific torture suffered by 17 million Texans who lived through this nightmare.

Plant owners have not – despite the warning ten years ago – made sure their infrastructures were winterized, necessary repairs done to old pipes and equipment. Why? Billions of dollars. Those plant owners are directly responsible for more than two dozen Texans dying. If I had a loved one who died during this catastrophic polar vortex event, I would look into suing plant owners for wrongful death. They might also be charged for intentional or negligent homicide. They knew ten years ago trouble could come during a bad winter, it was just a matter of when.

Our former governor, Rick Perry, thought it was a good idea to start ‘greening’ Texas because of the hoax known as climate change. Must diversify! Last year natural gas power plants generated 40% of our electricity, wind turbines 23%, coal at 18%, nuclear 11%. Yeah, Ricky, windmills are great until they don’t work.

In 2018, the 12 still working coal mines in Texas produced 25 million tons of coal. That bad stuff imbiciles like AOC, Biden and other ‘climate change’ cult followers are working to eliminate. Replace coal with windmills that froze all over Texas. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott proudly accepted ” something called the Wind Leadership Award, given with gratitude by Tri Global Energy, a company getting rich from green energy.”

Where’s any concern for birds? 2.9 Billion Bird Deaths Linked to Solar, Wind, Sept. 23, 2019

“Feathers at the foot of a wind turbine. Bird droppings at the base of a solar panel. A coroner could use these signs to establish the cause of mass bird death. And a novelist could pen a murder mystery titled: Death by Renewable Energy.

“In 1969, there were far more active coal plants in America than today. However, in 1969, there were also 2.9 billion more birds in America. In the last decade alone, 289 coal plants have closed—a 40 percent reduction. Meanwhile, wind turbines and solar panels are going up at a record pace and scientists are reporting a “full-blown crisis” in the disappearance of 29 percent of North American birds…

“Why is nearly a third of our bird population disappearing? Common birds including sparrows, robins, warblers, blackbirds and starlings play an integral role in pollinating flowers, regenerating forests by spreading seeds, and controlling pests. We may take birds for granted—but we rely on them for a healthy ecosystem.”

Germany’s ‘Green’ Energy Failure: Germany turns back to coal and natural gas as millions of its solar panels are blanketed in snow and ice

Climate change hoax believers

When there’s no wind, you’ll get zero power. When there’s no sun, you’ll get zero power. Yes, you can store solar power with a solar battery but it’s unreliable and it only lasts so long. Converting this country to all ‘green energy’ is a death sentence for humans and it will destroy our economy in ways those emotionally driven zealots haven’t even thought of. Solar is great for individual homes and some businesses but not for supplying, along with windmills, all the energy for a state.

Right now, the trend is to make all cars and trucks electric. Imagine the LA basin with 14 million people. Say, there are half a million cars and trucks on the roads there everyday between residents, tourists and trucks stocking stores. Just how many charging stations would be needed?

Many would be able to charge in their garage at night IF they have the right power source. “If a car has a 10-kW charger and a 100-kWh battery pack, it would, in theory, take 10 hours to charge a fully depleted battery.” But how about those who live in apartment complexes? How long will people have to wait in line at charging stations because they can’t charge at home in LA? How about traveling, i.e., staying at a hotel in Barstow, CA or New Orleans while passing through? Where’s the next charging station? Oh, about six miles from your hotel; take a book.

Uh, what happens if there’s no electricity to charge your electric car, pick up truck, garbage truck or city bus? Remember electricity? Think there’s enough windmills or solar to charge half a million cars a day just in the LA basin alone? Talk about draining energy sources.

I don’t want an electric vehicle and neither does anyone I know. I’m lucky. In late October 2020, I purchased a 2020 Ford EcoSport SUV to replace my old but wonderful Ford Escape Hybrid which they no longer make. I’ll drive it into the ground before I might be forced to buy an electric vehicle. Perhaps what happened in our state will be a warning to those foolish enough to buy an electric vehicle to “save the planet” nonsense. Jaguar cars to go all-electric by 2025 as JLR plans full range of e-models by 2030

We’ve had some food shortages here in my city. Eighteen wheelers and icy roads. When there’s no power, they can’t get gas at a truck stop so they sit. Get rid of diesel powered 18-wheelers – go electric! Sure, and wait for the sun to shine for solar and wind turbines to thaw out.

How about the 260 MILLION cell/smart phones in the U.S.? Charging requires electricity. What will people who live with those things glued to their ears or texting do and believe me, too many Americans are addicted to mobile phones, what will they do when there’s no power to charge them? What will hospitals do after the ‘green’ madness takes over? Forget using your hair dryer getting ready for work because there’s no wind. When are emotion driven supporters of “save our planet” going to sit down and think about the consequences of what just happened in my state after taking away 24% of reliable power; 23% for windmills and 1.1% for solar.

We were literally within minutes of a massive crash of our grid because of demand: Texas Power Grid Was ‘Seconds or Minutes’ from Catastrophic Failure, Say Officials : “ERCOT officials previously stated that had the power grid collapsed, it would take weeks or months to restore power statewide.

“At approximately 1:25 a.m. this morning [Feb 15], ERCOT entered its third and highest level of emergency operations because electric demand is exceeding the available supply,” officials said at the time. “Controlled outages are occurring to protect the electric grid from uncontrolled, cascading outages.” We were asked to lower our thermostats to 65 which I did and bundled up. No unnecessary usage which meant I put off vacuuming, laundry, only using what power I needed to survive. I did use my computer; don’t own a TV.

Texas has four nuclear power plants that all stayed safely up and running; they supply 11% of the energy for this state. This is an excellent piece everyone should read: The Greenest Energy Isn’t Even Being Considered , February 16,2021

“But the overall point he was making is pretty clear, and has been clear for some time; green energy is unreliable at best and underperforms when the need calls.

“Moreover, green energy comes with a myriad of other problems. For one, it’s expensive to build, and many of the rare-earth metals that are needed to make the fields of solar and wind farms come from China. Moving over to a primarily green energy-producing system will effectively have us owned by our enemies via the debt alone.

“Also, this “green energy” is often very damaging to the environment. Not only do large swaths of land need to be cleared and made ready for these green energy farms, but they also damage the environment by their mere existence. From cadmium leaks, the deaths of millions of birds (many of them endangered), to toxic waste they become when they’ve run their course, green energy isn’t exactly something you would consider environmentally friendly.”

Americans need to stop listening to braying asses like John Kerry ( John Kerry Blames Frigid Temperatures and Record Cold on Global Warming, Says We have 9 Years Left to Save the Planet (VIDEO) and poster boy for gluttony, propaganda film maker, Michael Moore – Michael Moore: ‘You Can’t Get More Stupid than the State of Texas’

Going green over a hoax will cost MILLIONS of jobs across this country and it WILL destroy our economy for good.

“Natural gas remains an important contributor to Texas’ economy. In 2006, more than 312,000 Texans (3.1 percent of the state’s workforce) were employed by the oil and natural gas industry. The industry accounts for 14.9 percent ($159.3 billion) of Texas’ gross state product.”

Three short videos (each less than 3:03 minutes) as warning what will happen if America goes totally “green”:

Solar under snow: a warning to Texas

2021 Texas Snow Power outages/homes destroyed. What the news won’t show

Families home is destroyed in Texas due to polar vortex (I wonder if that house had water pipes running above the ceiling that will burst when frozen?)

0-43 Climate Alarmists Want ‘Lockdowns’ to ‘Halt Climate Change ‘ – “We may need climate lockdowns to halt climate change, Mariana Mazzucato writes. That might mean governments limiting private vehicle use, banning consumption of red meat, etc.”

Now, here’s a little lesson in science for those who support America turning green which everyone should read:

British Astrophysicist: “Mini Ice Age is Accelerating – New ‘Maunder Minimum’ Has Begun” + the Beaufort Gyre , September 23, 2020: “We are plunging now into a deep mini ice age,” says astrophysicist Piers Corbyn. “And there is no way out. For the next 20 years it’s going to get colder and colder on average, says Corbyn.

“The jet stream will be wilder. There will be more wild temperature changes, more hail events, more earthquakes, more extreme volcano events, more snow in winters, lousy summers, late springs, short autumns, and more and more crop failures. Carbon dioxide levels do not have any impact – I repeat, any impact – on climate,” says Piers. “The CO2 theory is wrong from the start. The fact is the sun rules the sea temperature, and the sea temperature rules the climate.” There has been a huge increase in earthquakes around the world the last two years. We’ve had more snow this winter than in all the years I’ve lived here.

“ New Little ICE Age Instead of Global Warming? ” by Dr Theodor Landscheidt, Dec. 7, 2020

Despite all the scientific proof global warming or climate change is junk “science” now the lunatics want to dim the sun to fight the bogus climate change hoax: Bill Gates is trying to dim the sun , Jan. 1, 2021: “Bill Gates is reportedly worth $118 billion. At least one estimate judges his worth to be $129 billion.

“Either way, the man has leisure, cash, and a penchant for making everything his plaything. This might explain why he is funding an Icarian experiment to block out the sunshine.

“With the help of Gates’s greenbacks, Harvard scientists are attempting to determine whether they can dim sunlight to cool down planet Earth. The administrators of SCoPEx, or Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment, plan to test their sun-reflecting, particle-spraying balloon in Sweden in 2021, sans particle expulsion. The aim: “SCoPEx is a scientific experiment to advance understanding of stratospheric aerosols that could be relevant to solar geoengineering.” Run for your lives.”

Bill Gates says ‘all rich nations should move to 100% synthetic beef’ to combat climate change – The Microsoft co-founder insists ‘you can get used to the taste difference’ (That will destroy the meat industry in this country, and countless jobs – trickle down destruction.

Everyone should also read this over coffee or during a break: Weakest link to EV (electric vehicle) growth is the material supply chain , Feb. 15, 2021

Here’s the truth: Let’s Review 50 Years of Dire Climate Forecasts and What Actually Happened – None happened.

What can you do? Vote out incumbent conservatives in Congress who continue raping us to pay for all this destructive climate change nonsense. How many billions have been wasted “greening” our military? The same goes for members of your state legislatures that promote and rape us in taxes supporting the green everything agenda. Let your voice be heard or it will be you next freezing to death in your home or apartment.

Texans are getting energy bills where monthly norm is $200, billed for over $7 thousand. One family got a bill for $17,000 . “ NEW: Per Gov. Abbott , Public Utility Commission has issued moratorium on customer disconnections for non-payment and will restrict providers from sending customer invoices. Pause will give them time to address skyrocketing bills.”

Help me inform Americans with my book, Taking Politics Out of Solutions . 400 pages of facts and solutions on these issues: “Federal” Reserve, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more. 800-955-0116 for phone orders

