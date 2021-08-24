By Cliff Kincaid

While some fanatics brand coronavirus vaccines as “Mark of the Beast” technology, the Afghan Taliban terrorists see vaccines as a CIA plot. There seems to be some historical evidence for the Taliban view. Indeed, it was reported that the CIA used a fake vaccination campaign in the hunt for Osama bin Laden.

CIA plots aside, some people in the U.S. see public health measures as an anti-Christ dictatorship in the making in America. Such claims make the “conservative” movement look like a hotbed of lunatics and zealots, much like the Taliban.

In this context, a new advisory issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says “extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks.”

I am normally skeptical of such declarations. But I am starting to fear for the doctors and nurses distributing the vaccines, as one of the most conservative Republican governors in the United States, Bill Lee of Tennessee,is now being accused of issuing an executive order allowing the construction of FEMA quarantine camps for those who refuse to get vaccinated.

One “popular” commentator issued a “Red Alert” that “Covid internment camps” are being planned in Tennessee.

Sounding increasingly desperate and hysterical, some conservative commentators are trashing masks as “face diapers” and smearing proponents of their use as “mask Nazis.” Former Congressman Ron Paul refers to “needle fascism.”

I support the vaccines but oppose a mandatory vaccination program.

What’s happening in Tennessee and other states is that there is a surge in cases driven by the more infectious Delta variant of the China virus. Hospitals in America have had to increase the number of beds for patients with the coronavirus disease. None of this is fascism. It is a logical response to a dangerous China virus.

According to Epoch Times, an anti-communist newspaper, the number of U.S.confirmed China virus cases is 38,430,571, deaths: 644,619, and recovered: 30,453,536.

The exercise of state “police powers” is a legitimate topic of concern and debate. Rational critics of COVID mandates have to be heard.

But the claims made about Tennessee’s conservative governor are ridiculous on their face.

The “Health Ranger” declared in a message, “Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 83, which authorizes National Guard and State Guard troops to break into peoples’ homes, kidnap them at gunpoint, and take them to covid internment camps, all without any due process or respect for civil rights.”

But wait – there’s more. “Individuals can be targeted for this medical kidnapping by armed troops via ‘telephone assessments,’ and the medical kidnapping of American citizens is being labeled ‘involuntary commitment’ to ‘temporary quarantine and isolation facilities.’”

All of this sounds ominous. But the local newspaper The Tennessean reports that Brent Easley, Lee’s legislative director, outlined several of the false claims:

The EO creates “quarantine camps” – FALSE

Tennesseans serving in the National Guard will be used to round up citizens that are unvaccinated and take them to locations to be quarantined or vaccinated – FALSE

Tennesseans serving in the National Guard will be coming to forcibly vaccinate citizens in their homes – FALSE – This is specifically prohibited by state law as well.

This executive order is laying the groundwork for permanent lockdowns – FALSE

That Covid-19 vaccines are being given to livestock so it will enter the food supply to vaccinate citizens through their meat consumption – FALSE.

The alleged “kidnappings” turn out to be telephone assessments for COVID-19 patients having a mental breakdown. The intention is to get them into a hospital so they can be helped out of their suffering and misery.

Laine Arnold, Lee’s communications director, said in a statement to Newsweek that, “The recent EO temporarily deregulates certain requirements for hospitals like what spaces can be used to treat individuals seeking care, assistance to help with staffing shortages, etc.”

“They are the exact same provisions that have been enacted previously when hospitals were facing strain,” Arnold added. “It only pertains to hospital operations.”

The Newsweek story was about Tennessee pastor Greg Locke pushing claims that the executive order from the Tennessee governor authorizes “camps” for those unvaccinated.

Locke has used the “Mark of the Beast” claim in regard to the virus, saying, “One day they will drop the ’S’ in mask and add an ‘R’.”

In truth, military involvement in the response to the virus began under Trump. When the China virus began spreading in the U.S., Trump provided federal support for governors to use the National Guard to respond to the disease and care for victims.

Trump’s memorandum authorized “the full capacity and capability of the Federal Government to protect and support our families, schools, and businesses, and to assist State, local, Tribal, and territorial governments to do the same, to the extent authorized by law.”

Trump also deployed military hospital ships to care for the victims of the China virus.

He named Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna as chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed. Admiral Brett Giroir, former assistant health secretary under President Trump, was put in charge of coronavirus testing.

Tennessee Governor Lee is one of the most conservative governors in the United States and has been concerned about the impact of the virus as well as the open southern border, calling it a national security crisis. A local TV station reported that he visited the U.S. Southern border “to meet with Tennessee National Guards troops and receive briefings on the rate of illegal crossings and criminal activities.”

A press release from the governor’s office noted that Tennessee Adjutant General Jeff Holmes and Governor Lee participated in a series of briefings “regarding illegal crossings with origins from 56 countries, drug seizures and other exploitive crimes like human trafficking.”

A survey by ARW Strategies found that 85% of Republican primary voters have a favorable opinion of Lee, while 86% approve of the job he’s done as governor.

What irritates Pastor Locke is Lee’s promotion of vaccines. Locke told his congregation “do not get vaccinated” and appeared with My Pillow’s Mike Lindell at a recent “Great Revival” event.

A Nashville, Tennessee, conservative radio host, Phil Valentine, didn’t think he needed a vaccine. He got COVID and ended up in a hospital fighting for his life. He needed his own “great revival.” But he died on Saturday.

If he had lived, his brother had said, Phil was going to be the “most pro-vaccine person you’ve ever seen,” a local TV station reported.

Former President Trump was booed by some of his own supporters on Saturday night, during his Alabama rally, when he said he recommends taking the vaccines.

In response to my endorsement of the Trump WARP Speed Vaccines, I received a message about the Mark of the Beast and this question: “so who’s paying you to lie to the American Christians?”

For the record, I have been a professional journalist for 40 years, pursuing the truth and correcting Big Media for omissions, distortions, and inaccuracies.

I pray that those opposing the vaccines don’t end up like Phil Valentine.

