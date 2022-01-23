By Rob Pue

January 23, 2022

It appears that the brainwashing of the New World Order Globalists is nearly complete. While there definitely are many Americans with eyes to see what’s right in front of their noses, most are happily going along with the plan of the planned-demic, oblivious to the wicked agenda of The Great Reset. And the blind ignorance of MOST is staggering.

In our nationally-distributed newspaper, Wisconsin Christian News, we publish the truth, though the truth is often unpleasant. The articles we publish are fact-checked and backed up with original sources so readers can research what we’re saying for themselves. The articles we publish include vital information from literally thousands of accredited researchers, scientists, doctors, ministers and even everyday, ordinary citizen reporters who publish what they’re seeing first-hand.

But the truth is heavily censored now, unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. The Mockingbird Mainstream Media is owned by the New World Order Globalists, and so they report the official talking points of the tyrants, and they do NOT report anything that might go contrary to the official narrative of the regime. We only see what they want us to see. The same is true for social media platforms, like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. While we’re constantly told we must “follow the science,” REAL science is now banned from public discussion. It’s been outlawed. Around the world today, releasing information on real research, real science, real, ACTUAL FACTS will now get you arrested and often jailed.

Our current edition of Wisconsin Christian News is powerfully packed with REAL news, information and commentary. Our newspaper is available by mail to subscribers and also placed in high-traffic public places all around Wisconsin as well as in 17 other states. People can pick up a copy of the newspaper at their local grocery store or truck stop for free — IF there are any left. We’re only able to stock the paper at each location once a month, and most of our news racks empty out within a week or so.

For the past two years, we have had to increase the number of copies we print every single month and we’re now printing more copies than ever before in nearly 23 years of publishing. People are HUNGRY for REAL news and they’re starving for the truth. There’s a famine of God’s Word and truth in our land. I routinely get very positive comments from those who have found Wisconsin Christian News in a public place, picked up a copy and read it, and then had their eyes opened to things they never knew or even heard of before. As an example, one note that just came in today read, “Yours is a great newspaper — the only one worth reading!” Another person wrote, “WCN is a lifeline to the truth. I don’t know what I’d do without it.” Still another said, “I’m grateful for my subscription to Wisconsin Christian News. I’ve used it to start so many great conversations with people and most are stunned when they realize how they’ve been lied to by the TV news and the internet.” This gives me hope that many are waking up to the reality of what’s going on in this world — and coming to realize that Jesus is not only our “best shot,” He’s our ONLY “shot.” Pun intended.

But the comments are not all positive. Let me share with you something that came in just last week, two days after our latest edition was released. This is from someone who picked up the paper in a public place. “I was disgusted when I looked at the front page and saw outrageous articles claiming that the good Dr. Fauci should be charged for crimes against humanity and that COVID shots are killing people! Articles like these have nothing to do with Christianity and are instead motivated by right-wing political extremism! This is the kind of ugly, twisted, toxic mix you get when you combine religion and politics.”

Another person wrote, “I have never in my life seen such lies and misinformation in any publication. You people are crazy and you call yourselves ‘Christian.’ I don’t think that’s how your ‘Jesus’ would see things. You people need to move to your own planet and leave us normal people to follow the facts. Stop killing people with your misinformation.”

Let me strongly reiterate: we do NOT publish misinformation. We publish the TRUTH. I have nothing to gain by lying to our readers and we do not publish sensationalistic nonsense. But we DO take a strong stand on the truth of what’s behind the current scam of the planned-demic and the COVID jabs. And once again, all of our content is researched and fact-checked, often coming directly from the researchers and scientists themselves when it comes to these issues.

The problem is that so many Americans have been completely brainwashed into a mind-numbed stupor, they CANNOT and WILL NOT even consider anything that goes contrary to what their big screen TVs tell them. Case in point: a University in Southern California conducted a poll of 6000 people this time last year and reported that an overwhelming majority of American adults — 83% — were in favor of mask mandates in public. Now granted, we don’t know who these 6,000 people were, or where they lived, or whether or not this University was honest in their reporting. A Gallup poll from last summer showed 49% of Americans were in favor of mask mandates.

Regarding the jab mandates, a Gallup poll from last fall showed 60% of Americans in favor of requiring all government employees to be “fully jabbed” and 58% agreed that companies with 100 or more employees should be required to get the shot. The same poll revealed that 63% of Americans are in favor of mandatory jabs for healthcare workers. Like I said, the brainwashing is almost complete, as the truth about all these things is not allowed to be spoken, or published in this “cancel culture” we’re currently living in.

Here’s the truth: literally thousands of doctors and scientists from around the world have stated that mask wearing does not protect the wearer, nor do masks protect others. On the contrary, a myriad of health problems are caused by wearing a face mask for an extended period of time, and this has been proven (by SCIENCE) over and over and over again.

Regarding the COVID jabs, here’s the latest from the VAERS report. In case you don’t know, VAERS is a system operated by the CDC and the FDA in which healthcare workers can report adverse side effects. The purpose of VAERS is to serve as an early warning system to detect possible safety problems in US-licensed vaccines. Unfortunately, only between 1% and 10% of “adverse events” are ever reported to VAERS. But here’s the latest, from January 14th: ACCORDING TO VAERS , the COVID jabs have been the direct cause of 23,652 deaths and 1,109,989 adverse events.

Here’s a partial list of some of the most common “adverse events” people are suffering: acute myocardial infarction, cardiac arrest, circulatory collapse, severe hypertension, supraventricular tachycardia, sinus tachycardia, palpitations, bells palsy, acute respiratory distress syndrome, anaphylaxis, blood clotting, Guillain-Barre syndrome, seizures and strokes. Unfortunately, you won’t hear about this in the mainstream media, social media or the internet. But for those who’ve been doing the research, this has all been common knowledge for more than a year now.

Today’s American censorship puts the censorship and government propaganda of Communist China to shame. How else do you explain so many people reporting that they’re actually in FAVOR of government COMMANDING U.S. citizens to be jabbed? Furthermore, we now know that the shot does NOT protect you from getting sick and it does NOT protect others around you from getting sick. And it’s getting more and more difficult for the powers-that-be to keep this charade up.

Trust the science?! Here’s a timeline of the “science” we were told to believe about the jabs from the World Health Organization. In May of last year, we were told the jabs provided 95% protection from COVID. In June it was 70%. In July it was 50% — a 50/50 chance they actually do anything beneficial. In August, the WHO had to admit that the jab offers no protection, but reduces the spread of COVID. In September, they admitted it doesn’t reduce the spread but reduces severity of illness. In October, we were told it doesn’t reduce the severity, but reduces hospitalizations. In November they had to admit it doesn’t reduce hospitalizations either, but COULD POSSIBLY keep you from dying.

The fact of the matter is, these shots were not magically made in less than a year to fight COVID. These shots were never made for COVID. On the contrary, COVID was made for the shots . In other words, COVID was the means by which the Globalists could force the entire world population into getting injected with deadly poisons that have already killed countless people. High school athletes in the prime of life and health, dropping over dead from heart attacks. Countless pilots — forced to take the jab or lose their job — suddenly dying within days of their shots. How much longer can these facts be hidden?

And I’ve already spoken previously at length about the official hospital protocols throughout America now — protocols that deny family access as patient advocates; protocols that mandate a deadly drug called Remdesivir, which literally causes rapid cascading organ failure. I’ve also told you — and shown you proof — that hospitals receive bonus payments for forbidding the use of safe and effective medicines, more bonuses for using the deadly Remdesivir, more bonuses for using sedatives that slow breathing and heart rates to dangerous levels. And more bonuses for using ventilators, which basically suffocate patients to death. Oh, and more bonuses for every death they can label as ‘COVID.’ It’s insidious and it’s pure evil. And they’re doing it coast to coast.

As for our basic human rights, they no longer exist. Medical privacy? Gone. “My body, my choice?” Gone. On December 15th, the District of Columbia enacted a law whereby all people 12 years old and older must now show their vax “papers” in order to enter any public space. The same rules took effect in the Twin Cities January 17th. “Show your papers” or you’ll be shown the door. So much for American freedom and liberty. So much for personal and medical privacy. So much for human rights.

This scam-demic and poisonous, deadly jab — and the tyrannical edicts of government and health officials around the world — have already broken so many rules of the Nueremburg Code you can’t count them all. What’s more, they seem to be getting away with it; despite the fact that millions are protesting in the streets of England, France, Germany, Austria and Australia, to name just a few. We’ve all heard about entire families — indeed, entire communities — being hauled off to COVID concentration camps in Australia. Now, Washington State has suggested a similar plan. How long before it comes to your state?

But you see, you can’t reason with those who have deliberately chosen to believe the lies. As illustrated by the hate mail I shared with you, you can provide literally thousands of studies, you can provide irrefutable proof on all these things, but they refuse to look and they refuse to see. Our pastors are, for the most part, just as ignorant, and a majority of them support mandatory jabs. Many churches are now opening up as “vaccination centers.” Even the Pope has stated that if you love your neighbor, you’ll comply and get your jab.

We’re in a really bad place when we can no longer have a civil conversation, when we are only allowed to see one side of a very twisted and demonic plan for depopulation and world-wide enslavement. They’re murdering people with these shots and they’re calling it “healthcare.” Sort of like the nearly five decades of baby murder — abortion — which they call “women’s healthcare.” But you can’t deny that every abortion ends with one dead and one wounded. That is NOT healthcare, and neither is this.

If you happen to be on the “other side” of this issue and think the jab and the masks are the wonderful and that YOU are an extra-virtuous person for obeying and complying with the FAKE science of this demonic regime, let me ask you this: if what you THOUGHT you knew turned out to be wrong, WHEN would you want to know ?

2 Thessalonians 2: “The coming of the lawless one is by the activity of Satan with all power and false signs and wonders, and with all wicked deception for those who are perishing, because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. Therefore God sends them a strong delusion, so that they may believe the lie, in order that all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.” Friends, I HAVE told you the truth, whether you believe it or not.

