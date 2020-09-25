Servando Gonzalez

Historically, the U.S. never had an official permanent civilian central intelligence agency. The functions of intelligence and espionage were carried out by the State Department, the different branches of the armed forces, particularly the Navy, and the FBI. This explains why, after the end of WWII, Truman disbanded the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) in charge of intelligence and refused to hear its chief, General Bill Donovan, arguments favoring the creation of a central intelligence agency. It contributed to his decision the fact that rumors that Donovan was trying to create an American Gestapo had been leaked to the press, most likely by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.

It is likely that Truman, who was malleable putty in the hands of the CFR conspirators, actually acted under pressure from Hoover. The FBI director, perhaps not fully acting out of patriotism, but just defending his turf —the FBI was in charge of counterespionage in Latin America and was doing an excellent job— hated the OSS and strongly opposed its reincarnation in the form of a central intelligence agency.[1] And everybody, including the president, feared Hoover and his secret files he euphemistically called “biographical leverage.” As head of the FBI, Hoover knew the closets where all the skeletons were hiding —sometimes literally— and kept detailed records of it.

But Hoover, who had his own skeletons in the closet,[2] finally caved in to the conspirators’ pressures. So, Truman gave the green light, and the Congress passed the National Security Act of 1947 that established the National Security Council and the Central Intelligence Agency.

Like all important documents in the history of the U.S. since the beginning of the past century, the National Security Act, as well as Wilson’s Fourteen Points, the League of Nations, the Federal Reserve Bank, the Federal Income Tax, the Lend Lease, the Containment Doctrine,[3] the Marshall Plan,[4] the Alliance for Progress,[5] the FEMA, the nefarious Patriot Act and the Department of Homeland Security, had been written by the CFR globalist conspirators at the Harold Pratt House in Manhattan and placed on the President’s desk for him to sign.

Nevertheless, the National Security Act did not mention that the CIA could carry out covert operations. It was the National Security Council who on a series of secret intelligence directives bequeathed the authority to the newly created Agency to conduct covert operations to the CIA behind the backs of the American public.

So, the first measure taken by the National Security Council, a legally created government organization pushed down the throats of the American people under the pretext of avoiding intelligence “surprises” like Pearl Harbor, was to pass, behind the backs of the American people and its representatives in the Congress, an illegal directive they had no legal power to pass —the NSC had no executive powers—, authorizing the CIA to conduct illegal covert operations.

The document that gave the beast its fangs, was National Security Directive NSC 10/2, dated June 18, 1948, written by CFR agent George Kennan. By it, a new semi-independent, highly secret organization was created within the CIA under the intentionally vague name of Office of Special Projects (OSP), and CFR agent Frank Wisner was appointed to head it. Soon after, the OSP was renamed with the even more innocuous name Office of Policy Coordination(OPC).[6] Author John Loftus found out that the Office of Policy Coordination was actually a secret CFR-controlled covert action department hidden from the American public and depending directly from Secretary of Defense James V. Forrestal, a CFR agent, and what Loftus calls “the Dulles (John Foster Dulles, a senior CFR agent) faction in the State Department.”[7]

Given the fact that the conspirators didn’t trust CIA’s first Director Admiral Hillenkoetter (not a CFR member), they managed to take the OSP from the CIA’s control and make Wisner report directly to CFR agent George Kennan at the State Department.[8] Hillenkoetter, however, was not satisfied with the deal, and asked the CIA’s General Counsel Lawrence R. Houston for a legal opinion as to whether the Agency could carry out covert operations. Houston’s response was that the National Security Act did not provide the CIA the legal authority to conduct covert operations.

The CFR conspirators had based their request to allow the CIA to carry covert operations in a diffuse provision of the Act, which mentioned that the CIA would carry out that type of operations as the NSC might order them “from time to time.” But, after admitting the fact, Houston observed that the provision also added that such missions must be “related to intelligence” and he was of the opinion that covert operations had only the most tenuous relation to intelligence. Also, he added, Congress had specified that the CIA’s main mission was to coordinate intelligence produced by other intelligence services.[9]

Houston was right. Moreover, allowing the organization in charge of collecting and evaluating information to produce usable intelligence to perform covert operations is tantamount to allow an accountant to perform an audit of his own work.

Nevertheless, paying no attention to all objections, CFR secret agents in the National Security Council pushed NSC 10/2, which gave the CIA carte blanche to carry out covert operations abroad through the OSP and later through the OPC.

NSC 10/2 determined,

“The National Security Council, taking cognizance of the vicious covert activities of the USSR, its satellite countries and Communist groups to discredit and defeat the aims and activities of the United States and other Western powers, has determined that, in the interests of world peace and U.S. national security, the overt foreign activities of the U.S. government must be supplemented by covert operations.”

“The Central Intelligence Agency is charged by the National Security Council with conducting espionage and counter-espionage operations abroad. It therefore seems desirable, for operational reasons, not to create a new agency for covert operations, but in time of peace to place the responsibility for them within the structure of the Central Intelligence Agency and correlate them with espionage and counter-espionage operations under the over-all control of the Director of Central Intelligence.”

“Therefore, under the authority of Section 102(d)(5) of the national Security Act of 147, the National Security Council hereby directs that in time of peace:

“4. A new office of Special Projects shall be created within the Central Intelligence Agency to plan and conduct covert operations;” …

“5. As used in this directive, “covert operations” are understood to be all activities (except as noted herein) which are conducted or sponsored by this government against hostile foreign states or groups or in support of friendly foreign sates or groups but which are so planned and conducted that any U.S. Government responsibility for them is not evident to unauthorized persons and that if uncovered the U.S. Government can plausibly disclaim any responsibility for them. Specifically, such operations shall include any covert activities related to: propaganda, economic warfare; preventive direct action, including sabotage, anti-sabotage, demolition and evacuation measures; subversion against hostile states, including assistance to underground resistance movements, guerrillas and refugee liberation groups, and support of indigenous anti-Communist elements in threatened countries of the free world.”[10]

NSC 10/2 made no mention of assassination of foreign leaders and other people who opposed the conspirators’ plans, but a letter written by a “consultant” included among the documents creating NSC 10/2 gives an idea of what they had in mind:

“You will recall that I mentioned that the local circumstances under which a given means might be used might suggest the technique to be used in that case. I think that gross divisions in presenting this subject might be (1) bodies left with no hope of the cause of death being determined by the most complete autopsy and chemical examination, (2) bodies left in such circumstances as to simulate accidental death, (3) bodies left in such circumstances as to simulate suicidal death, (4) bodies left with residual that simulate those caused by natural diseases.”[11]

By creating NSC 10/2, which authorized the CIA to break the laws of this nation, the CFR agents infiltrated into the National Security Council who wrote and approved it under the pretext of protecting this country committed a major crime against America. They licensed a U.S. Government agency, whose job was to defend and protect the laws of the land as expressed in the Constitution, to break the law as they wished. NSC 10/2, actually authorized CIA officers to do whatever they wanted, except telling the truth or getting caught.

The OPC became the espionage and counterintelligence branch of the Central Intelligence Agency. CFR agent Frank Wisner, the person the conspirators selected to run their Mafia-like organization, was given a free hand in creating a criminal organization. This initial capital sin molded the CIA’s amoral ethos and marked the behavior of the Agency all these years. But even a perfunctory look at the CIA’s true origins show that its treasonous activities were never by mistake, but by design.

Like most important documents in the recent history of the United States, NSC 10/ 2 was written at the Harold Pratt House in Manhattan. It was the work of CFR agent George Kennan.[12] It mentions as a proven fact “the vicious covert activities of the USSR, its satellite countries and Communist groups to discredit and defeat the aims and activities of the United States and other Western powers.” These alleged “vicious covert activities” of the Soviet Union were the justification the CFR conspirators gave to the American people, whose country was supposed to be the antithesis of the USSR, to allow the CIA to engage in vicious covert activities all around the world.

Some years later, ex-OSS officer and CFR agent Arthur Schlesinger, Jr., advanced the same idea in a 1967 article in Foreign Affairs, the CFR’s disinformation organ. According to Schlesinger, the West was forced to act against the Soviet Union, mostly because Stalin was paranoid.

But, without falling into the Left’s error of believing that the Soviet leaders were saints guided by high moral principles, there is ample evidence pointing to the fact that the Cold War, like the Soviet Union itself, was the CFR conspirator’s baby, conceived and nurtured[13] as a credible threat to maintain the American people in a constant state of fear. This threat justified the arms race as the result of the confrontation with the artificially created enemy. It is also a known fact that Eastern Europe was served to Stalin on a silver plate, as a sure way to increase the fear of communism in the world.

Stanford’s revisionist historian Barton J. Bernstein found evidence that, “By overextending policy and power and refusing to accept Soviet interests, American policy-makers contributed to the Cold War.”[14] A similar view was expressed by H. W. Brands. According to him, “The cold war had resulted largely from the efforts of the U.S. to export capitalism across the globe.”[15]

Not too different is the thesis advanced by Frank Kofsky in one of the best-documented books about the causes of the Cold War, which he attributes to a conspiracy carried out by the CFR power elite. According to him,

“Regardless of how outlandish or nonsensical most ‘conspiracy theories’ may be, the fact of the matter is that members of the ruling class and the power elite in the late 1940s showed themselves ready to resort to conspiratorial machinations whenever they deemed it necessary.”[16]

The process by which the conspirators instilled fear in the American people by brandishing the specter of Communism was repeated in the 1990’s after the unexpected implosion of the Soviet Union left the conspirators without a reason for the existence of the U.S. national security state. I have always suspected that the true reason for the first war in Iraq —a trap in which Saddam Hussein foolishly fell— was to provoke the Soviets to get into the conflict. At the time, however, the Soviet bear was already dead, and not even that direct provocation brought him back to life. Unfortunately for the American people, this failure to resuscitate Soviet Communism brought us the 9/11 events that justified the War on Terror as the makeshift replacement for the Cold War. Currently they are using the Coronavirus PsyOp as the replacement on steroids for the War on Terror.

Frank Wisner, the man the CFR conspirators appointed to head the OPC, was a troubled, mentally unstable man,[17] with the mentality of a gangster. To fill the new positions at the OPC he needed the very best ruthless lawyers money can buy. He searched for them in Wall Street, among the lawyers and bankers who, like him, had joined the OSS gang. According to his own confession, to do this dirty work Wisner wanted amateurs, not former cops, ex-military, or ex-FBI agents.[18]

Wisner knew that professionals might easily cut through the disinformational fog and discover the true purpose of the newly created CIA —which was not the protection of the interests of the American people. Therefore, he recruited “Patriotic, decent, well-meaning, and brave” men who, as he later admitted, “were also uniquely unsuited to the grubby, necessarily devious world of intelligence”[19] and, therefore, easy to manipulate and keep in the dark about the true purposes of the organization.

Time proved that Wisner was absolutely right. Some years later, the CIA made the mistake of hiring former FBI agent Bill Harvey, a seasoned professional. Soon after, he discovered that Kim Philby, CIA’s counterintelligence chief James Jesus Angleton’s liaison with the British MI6, was actually a Soviet mole.[20]

