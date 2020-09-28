By Frosty Wooldridge

America faces the most critical juncture in its 244-year history. This entire BLM and Antifa anarchy must be stopped, or they will continue to be emboldened while our law enforcement and elected officials enable them to continue burning, looting and killing cops. Indolent Americans sit on their Lazy Boy recliners wielding a remote while their country fractures before their eyes. It’s been slow for the past 30 years, but it’s quickening in every sector of our country.

Have you noticed more and more people speaking different languages at the supermarket? Schools? Movies? At your local bank? Have you noticed radio stations and TV crackling with Spanish or other languages in our English-speaking America? Have you seen more people disrespecting the singing of our national anthem? Have you noticed our laws being broken such as red lights being run or people fleeing accident scenes where they were the cause? Have you noticed more trash in your state and national parks, especially in California, Arizona, Texas and Georgia?

Have you noticed more flags being flown from other countries instead of Old Glory? Did you know that more Mexican flags fly from houses, cars and establishments in California more than the Stars and Stripes? Have you noticed what has happened to the Golden State? Texas? Arizona? How about Georgia or Miami, Florida?

How about the outright defiance of our laws by our own citizens? BLM and Antifa continue their anarchy because we fail to stop them.

Have you ever been incredulous about hearing something that sounded so preposterous that it “couldn’t be true?” Take a second look.

You are watching the “Coming Breakup of America.” That’s right. Your country. It is moving methodically, perversely, steadily and provocatively across our land. Our Congress, governors and mayors of major cities like New York, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Detroit and Chicago aid it at the highest levels. It is a nation-destroying experiment being forced on Americans that will prove more disastrous than 9/11.

Years ago, I read a book, Civil War II: The Coming Breakup of America by Thomas W. Chittum. This book paints a grim picture of what is happening to our country. At first, I was incredulous at his supposition. But halfway through the book, his research was SO profound and SO evident that it became a page-turner. It provided a sickening look into the methodology and process whereby my own country is being destroyed before my eyes.

“History is littered with wars which everybody knew would never happen,” said Enoch Powell.

Today, America fights two wars 10,000 miles away while its own borders suffer an invasion so vast, so powerful, so insidiously destructive, yet so subtle–even our own citizens can’t see it. Not yet, that is. Chittum writes, “America was born in blood.” He should know because he is a combat hardened Viet Nam veteran.

“Social, political and economic forces are pulling America apart and driving her toward a bloody conflict that may fracture the nation into several different countries,” he said. “Riots, gangs, militias, exploding crime rates, massive immigration, rising unemployment, falling wages…these fuel the fires of war.”

Notice millions of Americans out of work!

He talks about nations versus empires. “Empires consist of peoples of different religions, languages, cultures, races and nationalities,” he said. “Nations are dominated by one group that makes up a majority of the population. Nations are inherently stable while empires are always unstable.”

If you look around the United States, we were a stable nation before 1965 with a population mostly of European and African citizens and mostly one religion. Today, we’ve imported 90 million people from areas so incompatible with American culture that we recoil at the horrors of female genital mutilation from Middle Easterners, polygamy of Hmong immigrants, honor killings from Asia, forced 13 year old girls into marriages and hundreds of different languages. Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco and other cities speak more foreign languages than English. “If you’ll notice throughout history,” he writes, “multiethnic empires break up in cataclysmic violence.” The former Soviet Union and Yugoslavia are classic examples of multiethnic empires that shattered in tribal violence. Today, France is on the same track of self-destruction with its massive non-assimilating Muslim population. Also, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway.

Kant said, “Language and religion are the great dividers.”

Chittum talks about an unstable, tiered society. Aristotle said, “The only stable state is the one in which all men are equal before the law.” Average American citizen can see we’re developing a massive underclass of illegal, Third World, uneducated poor that have become our ‘indentured servants.’ They won’t remain down on the farm for long. They are literally overrunning California, Arizona, Florida and Texas by sheer numbers.

America endures 20 million illegal aliens that have no allegiance to our country. A dozen cities feature more foreign-born immigrants than American citizens. Spanish-speaking radio stations own the airwaves in Los Angeles. Miami features Cuban stations. None have any allegiance to America.

How will it get worse? If Biden ascends to the White House, he will grant amnesty to that 20 million which will encourage millions more. There are so many legal aliens that they hide more illegal aliens via ‘ethnic sympathy’. But what they bring us is as dangerous as any armed invasion.

As their numbers grow, they are aided by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund. La Raza, another anti-American Mexican organization, works directly for the overthrow of America. It reaches into the highest levels of our government starting with Alberto Gonzalez. What does La Raza mean? “For the Latino race, everything, everyone outside the race, nothing!” LULAC is another group that supports the ‘Reconquista of Aztlan,’ or, the retaking of the American Southwest back into Mexico.

Notice that Mexican president dictates to our leaders what they will do with his 20 million illegal immigrants in our country. Notice 54 Mexican consulates in our cities around America supporting his people in our country. Notice voter fraud by illegal aliens now able to throw our local and national elections.

After three chapters, Chittum’s writing sobered me, but I still wasn’t convinced until he offered concrete numbers. “In California in 1993, 665,229 firearms were sold. That’s 1,873 per day. Enough firearms were sold to equip an infantry battalion.” For the Californians remaining, there’s a lot of frightened people readying themselves for conflict.

“California is odds-on favorite to kick off Civil War II,” Chittum said.

It darn well could commence if/when Trump takes a second term in office. House member Sandra Cortez called for “radicalization” of the electorate, her people. She’s calling for violence. Same with House rep Maxine Waters in California. House member Ilhan Omar, a Muslim, wants to dismantle our systems.

“The instinctive need to be a member of a closely-knit group fighting for common ideals may grow so strong that it becomes inessential what these ideals are,” said Konrad Lorenz.

Illegal Mexican border jumpers separate against being an American. The 20,000 member “18th Street Gang” in Los Angeles owns the streets. They coordinate all drug traffic, extortions of businesses, prostitutes and robberies. Their power, along with MS-13 gangs in 40 American cities, grows by the day. Over 60 percent of the members are illegal aliens and the other 40 percent are legal immigrants. Since they possess no working skills in our First World society, they find crime as an easier vocation. It’s termed ‘Third World Momentum’. Its corruption is so deep, so wide and so embedded that it’s as intrinsic as the sewer systems in those cities.

How many and how much? Los Angeles sheriff files register 100,000 gang members. San Antonio features 5,000 gang members. Chicago estimates 50,000 members. MS-13 gangs operate in all major cities to distribute drugs.

For an example, merchants suffer $35 million losses from shoplifting daily in the USA.

So why do our politicians sit and twiddle their thumbs? Why do they aid and abet by doing nothing? Can’t they see what’s happening to California? Texas? Arizona? The answer in a nutshell: No!

Why? Because Americans, like the proverbial frog being thrown into the pot of water and the stove being turned up to high, will keep adapting until we boil to death. The same thing happened to the Romans, French, Spanish and every other great nation that tumbled into the dustbin of history. Spain backed into submission by the Madrid train bombing. France stands on the doorstep of a crisis it won’t be able to contain.

I never thought I would have to fight for my own country inside my own country. But the time is fast approaching. Chittum adds that if immigration continues at 4.1 million per year, we won’t have enough Americans to stand up for America.

Part II: Urban Street Gangs, Growing Militias, Ethnic Enclaves, Bloody Lessons of Tribal Europe, Solutions to this crisis.

