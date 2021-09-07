By Kelleigh Nelson



Justice for crimes against humanity must have no limitations. —Simon Wiesenthal,

The horror of the Holocaust is not that it deviated from human norms; the horror is that it didn’t. What happened may happen again, to others not necessarily Jews, perpetrated by others, not necessarily Germans. We are all possible victims, possible perpetrators, possible bystanders. —Yehuda Bauer, Israeli historian and Holocaust scholar

When history looks back, I want people to know the Nazis weren’t able to kill millions of people and get away with it. —Simon Wiesenthal

First it was two weeks to stop COVID, then it was the “vaccine.” In between was economic destruction. The COVID flu (Type A and B found in lungs) that has a 99.75% recovery, turned into a two-year ongoing nightmare. Thousands died unnecessarily deprived of safe and cheap medications. According to Dr. Peter McCullough, those medications would have saved 85% of patients with comorbidities. Remember those elderly died alone, an evil never before perpetrated in these United States.

US stats are frightening and I promise you those stats are much higher than reported. According to government statistics as of mid-August,13,627 deaths from the jab, 2,836,646 adverse effects (that’s almost 3 million injuries), and 1,429 fetal deaths in pregnant women. Link (VAERS)

Ivermectin – The Deprived COVID Prevention and Cure

The American Medical Association (AMA), The American Pharmacists Association (APhA), and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) have called for an immediate end to prescribing, dispensing, and use of ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 outside clinical trials.

The Wall Street Journal carried a recent article about the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) having warned against the use of the antiparasitic drug, ivermectin, to prevent or treat COVID-19.

Other articles have claimed ivermectin is only used as an anti-parasitic for animals. However, a CDC and Prevention guideline for refugees issued in 2019 shows that it was a regular part of the regimen of preventing parasites from being brought over to the United States.“These guidelines are recommendations for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) physicians and other panel physicians who administer overseas predeparture presumptive treatment for intestinal parasites,” the document reads.Link

There’s more!

Dr. Paul Marik is the second most published critical care doctor in the history of medicine, with more than 500 peer-reviewed papers and books, 43,000 scholarly citations of his work, and a research “H” rating higher than many Nobel Prize winners. Marik is world famous as creator of the “Marik Cocktail,” a revolutionary cocktail of cheap, safe, generic, FDA-approved drugs that dramatically reduces death rates from sepsis by 20 to 50 percent anywhere in the world. Marik was appalled that people with Covid were told to take Tylenol and drink water and wait for a vaccine; he saw that as medical nihilism.

Together with four of his closest friends who happened to be the top academic critical care doctors in the world, he challenged them to help him find a protocol to treat Covid-19. Their breakthrough in early 2020 centered around Ivermectin; the same drug given to President Trump when he was in hospital with Covid, although he and mainstream media claimed he was treated with Fauci’s and Big Pharma’s Remdesivir and Regeneron.

The five doctors published their breakthroughs in real time on the website of their nonprofit research group, the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (www.flccc.net), so doctors anywhere in the world could find and use them immediately. Their protocol is available here and Ivermectin is included here. An over-the-counter medicine in France, Ivermectin is safer than Tylenol and “one of the safest drugs ever given to humanity,” Dr. Marik said, with “3.7 billion doses administered in forty years, and only extremely rare serious side effects.”

Many prominent physicians and scientists around the world believe that Doctors Marik, Kory, Meduri, Varon, and Iglesias deserve the Nobel Prize in medicine.

Note that the doctors who discovered Ivermectin won a Nobel Prize in 2015 for their discovery. The World Health Organization (WHO) lists Ivermectin as an “essential medicine” for global health. There are currently at least 104 studies with 66 being peer-reviewed as of August 7, 2021, showing that Ivermectin is not only the silver-bullet treatment for COVID-19, but is also a highly-effective prophylaxis against COVID-19. The FDA lied about ivermectin saying it was dangerous and even lethal when in fact it was the cure for COVID. Instead Fauci’s Remdesivir and Regeneron was used for 10 months in 2020. It did not save lives, Remdesivir actually caused kidney failure.

The purposeful denial of decades old life-saving medications, azithromycin, steroids, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin and the failure to treat people with a multitude of supplements, leads to one conclusion. The clot shot is mass extermination of humanity.

In January of 2021, a New York judge saved the life of an 80-year-old woman by ordering the hospital to give her ivermectin. The anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill Sars-coV-2 in 48 hours. Researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia worked with the Peter Doherty Institute of Infection and Immunity. They showed that Ivermectin reduced COVID-19 viral RNA present in cell culture by as much as 93 percent after 24 hours and by 99.8 percent after 48 hours, at around a 5,000-fold reduction in coronavirus RNA, hinting that the medicine can potentially eradicate the virus.

Dr. Ryan Cole tells us even more. He states, “Dr. Peter McCullough out of Texas, is the most published cardiologist in the world and the most published physician on COVID, with over 50 articles on COVID this last year. The death rate for those who have used the McCullough protocols is 86% lower than the hospitals.”

“In Argentina, Dr. Carvallo’s prevention trials, with many of these early treatments and prophylactic treatments, showed a 100% prevention of acquisition of Sars-coV-2 on patients who were on prophylactic ivermectin. The molecule in ivermectin doesn’t just treat parasites, it has 22 mechanisms of action against Sars-coV-2, has seven or eight anti-viral mechanisms and it has multiple immune modification mechanisms. In Dr. Carvallo’s study, two months of healthcare workers taking one ivermectin a week, zero got COVID. In the placebo control group of 400 people, 57% got COVID. This is how effective Ivermectin was in prevention in a hospital setting. You cannot claim that for these ‘vaccines.’”

Global Lies, Totalitarian Control

A CDC study found that over 80% of US adults have some immunity to COVID noting that infection offers similar protection as the COVID jabs. No, COVID jabs do not offer the immunity God supplied to our bodies. It’s lifetime if we have had and recovered from COVID, whether it was a minor case, an asymptomatic case, or a case that put you in bed for a couple weeks. As explained in my previous article, natural immunity is lifelong and is stored in your bone marrow plasma and your bones and memory B cells monitor your blood for signs of reinfection.

The totalitarian control by health departments and state politicians has become draconian. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued an alert on August 22, ordering any coronavirus-positive individuals to isolate for at least 10 days or face up to a 5-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $5,000…brutal and punitive actions for a virus with a 99.75% recovery.

Nurses are being fired for refusing the jab. They’re resigning, and they’re posting what they’ve seen and why they’re leaving. They’re also speaking out about vaccine injuries and lack of reporting to Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System (VAERS).

The FBI is acting like the East German Stasi instructing friends, family, and neighbors to report on one another. They have succeeded in these goals and the objective to keep the younger generation in isolation is working in many areas. The youth have fewer friends and the suicide rates have skyrocketed.

If you haven’t been vaccinated for COVID yet, then you aren’t entitled to life-saving health care…according to CNN’s Don Lemon.“If you’re not going to get vaccinated, you don’t want to social distance, you don’t want to wear a mask, then maybe you don’t want to go to the hospital when you get sick,” Lemon told CNN comrade Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night’s episode of “Don Lemon Tonight.”

“I know that sounds harsh,” Lemon continued, “but you’re taking up the space for people who are doing things the right way.” Yeah Don, “My body, my choice” doesn’t count when it’s for bodily medical integrity, only for killing the unborn.

It’s already happening. People are being denied normal healthcare all because of COVID. Nurses have worked for over a year without being vaccinated. All of a sudden, they are a threat by staying unvaccinated? Physicians are retiring at astronomical rates, and the shortage of health care providers, the lack of docs and nurses are at dangerous levels.

Unfortunately, most Americans are still listening to the comrades in our Pravda mainstream media…but some are waking up.

Fighting Back

But some are fighting back, even in Novato, California. The group is putting notices on doors of local businesses warning them not to require vaccines for entry.

Hospitals reeling from surging Covid-19 cases are facing a new pandemic battle: lawsuits from guardians of patients on ventilators demanding treatment with ivermectin. And the cheap and safe drug is saving lives.

Kate Dalley of the Kate Dalley radio show saved her husband’s life by knowing the correct protocol for COVID, rather than the promoted AMA, NIH, CDC and FDA false hospital protocols that kill, including oxygen, small doses of steroids and ventilators. She saved her husband and ivermectin was part of the answer.

The Epoch Times reported that the Florida Department of Health will start fining businesses $5,000 for violations of the “vaccine”passport ban.

Resistance to inoculation mandates is growing by the tens of thousands…we must keep spreading the truth.

Japan

As vaccination rates rise, COVID-19 “Delta variant” cases also rise. In fact, Japan shattered and continues shattering its own records for COVID-19 cases this summer. Japan’s seven-day average COVID-19 peak was 1,361 new cases on August 7, 2020. That was the country’s highest rate that year with no vaccines. Japan topped out at a seven-day average of 23,065 new COVID cases on August 26, 2021, a 1,600% increase from the 2020 peak, thanks to the jab.

Japan also found metallic particles were in injection vials and suspended 1.63 million Moderna doses on August 26. [Link] The Japanese Health Ministry said that metal particles that were “attracted to a magnet” were found in Moderna vials. A total of three lots of Moderna vials from eight vaccination sites were taken out of circulation. The lots were manufactured in Spain by a company called Rovi Laboratories. Investigators are still determining what exactly the substance is. But the problem worsened on August 29.

Another one million Moderna doses were taken out of circulation in Japan on Sunday, bringing the total to 2.63 million removed. Officials in the prefectures (political subdivisions) of Okinawa and Gunma said contaminated vials forced the suspension. At least two men, age 30 and 38, died after receiving the contaminated Moderna injections, according to the Japan Times. Gunma officials found a “black substance” in several Moderna vials. A pink substance was found in the Okinawa vials.

Japanese media parroted talking points to defend Moderna who stated there was no evidence their injections killed the men. Japan is still using ivermectin and the drug has kept Japan safer than the injections.

It is now established science that the COVID injections cause the so-called COVID Delta variant. But don’t expect mea culpas from WHO and/or the CDC anytime soon.

The Lying FDA

Marion Gruber, director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research & Review (OVRR) and 32-year veteran of the agency, has announced she will leave at the end of October, and OVRR deputy director Phil Krause, who’s been at FDA for more than a decade, will also leave in November. Link

There is concern that the political forces are pushing for COVID passports which have been funded by the Gates Foundation in league with the Rockefeller Foundation under the pretense of the World Health Organization (WHO). Gates is pushing for a total database on everyone in the world to be maintained by the WHO.

The two people leaving the FDA do not want to be part of this agenda but the White House will never tell the truth nor will they investigate Gates, Rockefeller Foundation, and the WHO. There are people seriously concerned about what is going on. The White House is making announcements with boosters, vaccinating childrenand circumventing the FDA entirely. The FDA felt extreme pressure to approve the mRNA clot shots which normally take 12-years. They rushed the approval out in less than one year, months actually, and now the Biden Administration is putting pressure on employers to fire people who refuse to get vaccinated. Link

Gates, who was indoctrinated by his eugenics-loving father to believe the population of the world had to be reduced, is not interested in creating vaccines to save humanity. He and Fauci funded Remdesivir, an expensive drug that did nothing to save lives. He and the Rockefeller Foundation want to reduce the world population as typical elitists often do because they think they are gods. These are dangerous people that history will one day catalog up there alongside Adolf Hitler for his belief in eugenics.

Life Site News reports that Israel, Austria, and Croatia are requiring citizens to top up their shots due to failing vaccine protection or lose their vax passports. I guess people aren’t dying fast enough. The move is not unthinkable in the U.S., where the Biden administration has announced plans for upcoming booster shots.

Conclusion

There is no conclusion to the evil we’re seeing being perpetrated throughout the world, but there are past lessons.

In every evil movement there are souls who stand against the tide at great personal cost. We’ve seen the many brilliant doctors and scientists who are risking all. WWII saw more than seven hundred pastors and priests thrown into concentration camps because they had the courage of their convictions and “did not count their lives dear unto themselves.” Dietrich Bonhoeffer and Martin Niemöller knew that the goal of life was not to live long but more importantly, to make sure that we are faithful no matter the cost. We have much to learn from such men, and women too, for they point the way for us when our convictions clash with state policy. Link

© 2021 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net