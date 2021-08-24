By Kelleigh Nelson



I’m well aware of the global crimes against humanity being perpetrated against a large proportion of the world’s population…. I have absolutely no doubt that we are in the presence of evil…and dangerous products [the gene-based vaccines]. —Dr. Michael Yeadon, Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Science Officer

Natural immunity is the best of all forms of immunity. —Dr. Peter McCullough

We do know that COVID-recovered patients have a higher side effect rate when they do get needlessly vaccinated. —Dr. Peter A. McCullough

All propaganda has to be popular and has to accommodate itself to the comprehension of the least intelligent of those whom it seeks to reach. —Adolf Hitler

Socialized medicine is the keystone to the arch of a socialized state. —Vladimir Lenin

In a recent article, I linked to the video, “Stop the Shot…The Rest of the Story,” which featured top physicians, scientists and attorneys. At the close of the program, Dr. Michael Yeadon, former VP and Chief Scientist at Pfizer, voiced salient remarks we all need to act upon to save ourselves and our nation.

He tells us not to be frightened of the virus because we have excellent safe and inexpensive treatments. The risk is exaggerated. Stop being scared. The lockdowns, masks, business closers and forced vaccines are not sensible.

There is no sense in what our government is doing, but it is frightening. As attorneys Tom Renz and Reiner Fuellmich said, “You’ve got to object.” Yeadon tells us we’re in WWIII and there are no allies. Dr. Simone Gold, head of America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS.org) says, “You out there are the cavalry, we have to rescue ourselves.”

Yeadon tells us that he read a paper by a psychologist that spelled it out for him…we have to share to get the ball rolling, and you don’t need to be a scientist or give an essay on science, you just need to tell people that things don’t feel right. Talk to people on the street, your neighbors, your friends. If you don’t, he says, “Eventually there’ll be a knock on your door and someone will be there saying, ‘You have to be vaccinated.’ And I’m frightened of that.”

Dr. Yeadon is more than right. I tell this to young people working in the groceries, some look at me like deer caught in the headlights, but others listen and I tell them where to find information. I sent one clerk to the web for Dr. Ryan Cole’s White Coat Summit 17-minute speech. We must stop this now! Speak up and save our country.

Medical Tyranny

Last week Devvy Kidd emailed me that Pfizer’s clot shot will be licensed this week and that means the demand will rise for vaccination to enter stores, go to work, see a movie, have a surgery, or attend a wedding or funeral. The first thing I heard Monday morning was that the FDA had licensed the Pfizer jab. This is the end of all medical freedom. “Your papers please,” is only the beginning. As for the Food and Drug Administration, Devvy’s comments were spot on when she said, “If anyone had any doubts about the FDA being owned by big pharma, this should hammer it home.”

Wayne Allen Root writes, “We have suicide bombers in the White House. We have suicide bombers in our governor’s mansions. Worst of all, we have suicide bombers directing the U.S. economy. Call this suicide by Democrats.”

He’s right, we are headed for disaster, far worse than the Hindenburg and Titanic. New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco are all demanding “Your papers please,” to go into any restaurant, bar, nightclub, gym, even retail stores. I would assume that means groceries as well. They’ll starve the people who want nothing to do with their medical nihilism. What’s next? A patch on clothing that says “unvaxed?”

And yes Wayne, the Democrats are asking for an economic disaster because 50% of Americans refuse the vax. They will stop attending functions, eating out, and spending their money where it counts. They’re not just morons, they’re Red Fascists.

Leo Hohman’s latest article spells it out. The Department of Homeland Security has issued a terror alert equating Americans who oppose government COVID restrictions with 9/11 terrorists.

“DHS will continue to identify and evaluate calls for violence, including online activity associated with the spread of disinformation, conspiracy theories, and false narratives, by known or suspected threat actors and provide updated information, as necessary.”

In a help-wanted ad posted to the National Guard’s website it is looking for men and women between the ages of 17 and 35 and in good physical shape to serve in its military police units as internment and resettlement specialists.

The E31 classification jobs will involve working in “Search/Restraint.”

Wake up America!

Following Orders

“I was just following orders” didn’t work for most of the Nazis on trial in Nuremberg, Germany. Today, America’s medical hierarchy has bypassed the Nuremberg Code of Ethics and all 10 tenets of the Medical Ethics Code as a guide for permitted medical experiments. America’s fascist propaganda forces millions of citizens to allow the clot shot to be administered in their left arm…close to their hearts.

Most doctors blindly support the recommendations of the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Doctors are trained in administering vaccines, not in how they are made. There are some doctors who choose to do the research themselves in order to develop an informed opinion on the subject. These doctors who become knowledgeable about vaccines usually become anti-vaccine. A little knowledge goes a long way.

Without a doubt we live in the age of autism,but it is also the age of chronic illness. One in eighty-eight children are diagnosed with autism, while half of all children now struggle with chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, ADHD, etc. The rise in illness correlates with the dramatic increase in vaccines given to newborns and youngsters along with a growing exposure to other toxic chemicals. Learning disabilities are almost all related to a lack of phonics in first and second grade.

God Given Immunity

Dr. Rich Swier wrote a great article entitled, Fact Checking the CDC, a portion of which follows:

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) website on Covid states: Will COVID-19 vaccines provide long-term protection? Because COVID vaccines have only been developed in the past months, it’s too early to know the duration of protection of COVID-19 vaccines. Research is ongoing to answer this question. However, it’s encouraging that available data suggest that most people who recover from COVID-19 develop an immune response that provides at least some period of protection against reinfection – although we’re still learning how strong this protection is, and how long it lasts.

Even WHO doesn’t know if the SARS-COV2 vaccine is effective!

And why should they? The “warp speed” development of these jabs guaranteed failure when normal vaccines take years and are thoroughly assessed for safety. Every mRNA test animal survived until they were again exposed to the virus…then they died of cardiac failure and sepsis.

It wasn’t long ago that WHO admitted COVID is no more dangerous than the common flu. Biden has stated that the longevity of the first two C-19 jabs failed, so it’s booster time! Big Pharma’s scientists worry this will frighten people away from more COVID jabs. Let’s hope so.

According to a recent article by Stephen Frank, the success rate of the inoculation for just a few months is below 40% and some as low as 11%, but death and side effects certainly aren’t low. So, guess what?! The Department of Health and Human Services, in a joint statement with medical and public health experts stated, “For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.” My guess is that the inoculated are not dying quickly enough for them, so let’s fill their bodies with more of the spike protein.

Read the entire article, it’s shocking. Frank tells us that the feds announced that nursing homes must require employees to be vaccinated or they will face losing Medicare and Medicaid funds. And Big Pharma isn’t spending a dime on marketing. Our government, the mainstream media comrades and non-profits are mandating you receive this jab, known to be a failure that has caused thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of adverse effects. But the first booster won’t be enough, a fourth is probably on the way and more.

WHO’s statements regarding natural God-given immunity of recovered C-19 patients were despicable. Is the WHO lying about how long the immunity lasts when you’ve had this virus and recovered? How long does your immunity last from viruses like measles, mumps, chicken pox, or various influenzas? You are immune for life. That’s the way God made the human body. If C-19 is just another flu, then why wouldn’t we have antibodies for life? The chicken pox, measles and mumps vaccines are good for life…of course, tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis are required every ten years. Is this continuing propaganda to force the jab? Dr. Ryan Cole said you are in very big trouble if you had C-19, recovered, and then still took the jab.

Developing immunity is part of God’s plan for His children. Children should be outside playing, getting dirty, being exposed to all kinds of outside bugs in the air, in the dirt, and from other children. Their immune systems are strengthened by being exposed. Too many of today’s mothers are keeping their children so restricted that they end up being allergic to everything, having asthma, chronic colds, etc. Play outside, build the immunity! The bodies our Creator gave us are utterly amazing.

Why Natural Immunity Is Superior

Speaking with journalist Daniel Horowitz, pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole explained that natural immunity produces broad immunity that can’t be matched by vaccination. Link

“A natural infection induces hundreds upon hundreds of antibodies against all proteins of the virus, including the envelope, the membrane, the nucleocapsid, and the spike. Dozens upon dozens of these antibodies neutralize the virus when encountered again.

“Additionally, because of the immune system exposure to these numerous proteins (epitomes), our T cells mount a robust memory, as well. Our T cells are the ‘marines’ of the immune system and the first line of defense against pathogens. T cell memory to those infected with SARS-CoV-1 is at 17 years and running still.”

In 2020 it was reported that people who had recovered from SARS-CoV, a virus that is genetically closely related to SARS-CoV-2 and belongs to the same viral species, maintained significant levels of neutralizing antibodies at least 17 years after initial infection. This also suggests that long-term natural immunity against SARS-CoV-2 should be expected.

“With vaccination, however, Israeli data suggest that those who were vaccinated early on, in January 2021, are becoming susceptible to the virus, suggesting its efficacy may wane after about six months. Time for boosters!

“This sentiment was echoed by Pfizer’s head of medical research and development, Mikael Dolsten, who said ‘after six months, there may be risk of infection with the expected decline of antibodies.’ Pfizer is seeking emergency use authorization for a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.”

According to Dr. Cole, part of the reason for waning vaccine-induced immunity is because “we mount an antibody response to only the spike and its constituent proteins” and “as the virus preferentially mutates at the spike, these proteins are shaped differently and antibodies can no longer ‘lock and key’ bind to these new shapes.”

COVID Immunity Lasts a Lifetime

It was initially suggested that natural COVID-19 immunity may be short-lived. This was based on early data on SARS-CoV-2, which found that antibody titers declined rapidly in the first months after recovery from COVID-19. According to a team of researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine, however, if you’ve had COVID-19, even a mild case, you’re likely to be immune for life, as is the case with recovery from many infectious agents.

According to senior author of the study Ali Ellebedy, PhD., an associate professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, “It’s normal for antibody levels to go down after acute infection, but they don’t go down to zero; they plateau.”

The researchers found a biphasic pattern of antibody concentrations against SARS-CoV-2, in which high antibody concentrations were found in the acute immune response that occurred at the time of initial infection. The antibodies declined in the first months after infection, as should be expected, then leveled off to about 10% to 20% of the maximum concentration detected.

When a new infection occurs, cells called “plasma blasts” provide antibodies, but when the virus is cleared, longer lasting memory B cells move in to monitor blood for signs of reinfection. Bone marrow plasma cells (BMPCs) also exist in bones, acting as “persistent and essential sources of protective antibodies.”

Ellebedy even said the protection provided by naturally acquired immunity is likely to continue “indefinitely.” These [BMPC] cells are not dividing. They are quiescent, just sitting in the bone marrow and secreting antibodies. They have been doing that ever since the infection resolved, and they will continue doing that indefinitely.

In another explanation of why antibody levels drop after initial infection — but it’s not an indication of waning immunity — Dr. Cole told Horowitz:

Yes, our antibody levels drop over time, however, scientifically, the memory B cells that make antibodies have been proven to be present in our lymph nodes and bone marrow. They are primed and ready to produce a broad array of antibodies upon viral pre-exposure.

It would be physiologically, energetically impossible to maintain high antibody levels to all the pathogens we are constantly exposed to, and we would look like the ‘swollen Stay-Puff marshmallow man’ of lymph nodes, constantly, if the immune system were required to do that.

Nevertheless, mild COVID-19 induces lasting antibody protection.

Dr. Joseph Mercola concurs and stated, “Once you’ve had COVID, you’re likely protected for life.”

Natural Infection Will Burn Out All Variants

Mainstream media comrades, academia and Big Pharma are refusing to answer questions about natural immunity. They’re disregarding recovery from C-19 completely. They’re debunking studies, and torturing numbers to make it seem that immunity in recovered patients won’t last long. As we’ve seen, this is patently untrue and is part of the mRNA propaganda.

If you choose to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you’re participating in an unprecedented experiment with an unapproved gene therapy, of which the benefits may not outweigh the risks, especially if you’ve already had COVID-19 and are already likely immune. As noted by Horowitz, “Natural infection is the only phenomena that will ultimately burn out all variants, and the entire focus should be on getting seniors and other vulnerable people early treatment the minute they feel symptoms and even a prophylactic regimen of ivermectin when appropriate.”

Lawsuits

After filing a lawsuit arguing he obtained “natural immunity” from COVID-19 after being infected with the novel coronavirus, George Mason University granted a professor a medical exemption from its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Lawyers for Todd Zywicki, a law professor at the Fairfax, Virginia university, announced the agreement. Zywicki filed affidavits from his doctor stating he has natural immunity from the virus after having fully recovered from COVID-19. And the lawsuit argued there is substantial scientific evidence indicating natural immunity from the virus is stronger than immunity through various vaccines.

Zywicki’s case is a rarity, but should be the most common.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by 117 employees at Houston Methodist Hospital who were suing the hospital system over its COVID-19 vaccine requirement. A nursing shortage is planned, they went through treating COVID patients without a vax, and many of them contracted the virus, which is flu type A and/or B, but now a vax is required, so 150 of them either quit or were fired. Walk outs need to happen.

The judge also denounced the plaintiffs for equating the vaccine mandate to forced experimentation by the Nazis against Jewish people during the Holocaust. “Equating the injection requirement to medical experimentation in concentration camps is reprehensible,” Hughes said. “Nazi doctors conducted medical experiments on victims that caused pain, mutilation, permanent disability, and in many cases, death.”

Sadly, the judge is either part of the depopulation eugenics state or he’s a moron who hasn’t looked at the Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System.

Deaths and injuries are massive with these inoculations. Perhaps they should have shown the judge some of the actual side effects of this “experimental” and deadly jab.

Epidermal necrosis resulted after this woman took the jabs. The photo results are devastating. Or how about the woman who lost both legs and hands after her second mRNA Pfizer shot…a jab just made legal by the corrupt FDA?

Over 500,000 cases of unbearable side effects from these clot shots are on record, and VAERS is even deleting them. Deaths from the jabs are rarely reported, but are massive. Depopulation of the masses by the totalitarian dictators in control of our local, state and federal governments continues with the new false “fear” of variants.

Narrow Immunity with Clot Shot

Meanwhile, Dr. Peter McCullough pointed out that by getting vaccinated, you’re setting yourself up for a very narrow immunity, much unlike the broad naturally acquired immunity that could be easily overwhelmed by a more virulent virus. He stated the following in his interview with Daniel Horowitz:

What I know based on the literature right now is there could be a risk given the narrow spectrum of immunologic coverage … There could be such a narrow immunity that more virulent strain could overwhelm it …

The most recent variant is the Delta variant. That’s the weakest of all the variants and the most easily treatable. But if someone, let’s say a nefarious entity created a more virulent virus, it could easily be designed to scoot past a very narrow immunity that hundreds of millions, if not billions of people, will be keyed to with narrow immunity.

Even President Trump said, “The percentage of Americans with natural immunity from getting COVID-19 is a very powerful vaccine in itself.” So why is he pushing this experimental mRNA vax? And if he actually took the jab after recovering from COVID, he may not be with us that much longer.

Conclusion

When physicians like Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Peter McCullough tell you that your life is shortened if you’ve taken the COVID jab after having recovered from the C-19 flu, you know the powers-that-be are denying the magnificent immunity God gave our bodies.

Vaccine mandates for a flu virus that 99.75% of the infected recover from is nothing more than authoritarian control. “Your papers please,” is gaining popularity with the totalitarians…and this is only the beginning.

Another Holocaust has just begun, either stand and fight or live on your knees.

