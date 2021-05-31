By JW Bryan

According to Brian Shilhavy of Health Impact News, doctors around the world, in an effort to combat Big Pharma, corporate media and big tech censorship, are frantically trying to warn the masses of the devastating effects of the experimental COVID injections about to be given to the unsuspecting public assisted by worldwide military forces.

Shilhavy points out that they have nothing to gain and much to lose, including their careers, and possibly even their lives. So why are they doing this? Why are these physicians and scientists being censored so much if the COVID vaccines are in fact, “safe and effective?” What is it that the media and the government are hiding that they don’t want the public to know?

Mass Censorship of Truth

In this must watch video Shilhavy states, “They are doing this because they are doctors and scientists who actually understand the REAL science here, and who know the devastating potential consequences of those who choose to get this very toxic and dangerous inoculation. They are trying to save as many people as possible from the carnage this vaccine is going to cause, which includes DEATH, brain injuries, life-long autoimmune disease, infertility, and more.”

Dr. Peter McCullough is also highly referenced in Health Impact News and includes a video of Dr. McCullough testifying to the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services and many effective home remedies for COVID. He gives people an education as to how real doctors view and respond when things begin to go wrong with how our governmental agencies meddling in healthcare.

What Dr. McCullough reveals confirms and supplies additional evidence exposing the conspiracy surrounding the fake “pandemic” to first prevent the continuation of all traditional medical practice that is successful in curing the so-called Covid-19 virus. Actually, according to all evidence presented, what we are dealing with here is nothing but another flu.

Drs. Sherry Tenpenny and Judy Mikovits confirm the corruption connected to this so-called “Pandemic,” and state that these new COVID “vaccines” could kill 50 million people in America. Resistance to the COVID jabs is growing throughout the world and medical professionals throughout the world are suing and calling for an end to covid tyranny.

Dr. Andrew Kaufman, has been censored for stating, “They Want to Genetically Modify us With COVID-19 Vaccine.” (Watch his video.) This brilliant physician, with a BS in Biology from MIT and his medical degree from the University of South Carolina, has already suffered massive consequences to his livelihood for speaking the truth.

Another physician, Dr. Igor Shepherd, a medical doctor/manager for Wyoming’s State Public Health Department/Preparedness Unit, who is on the Covid response team, is also speaking out. He says, that COVID vaccines are biological weapons of mass destruction. This article is a must read.

All of the above videos and articles reveal sinister operations, but the one which reveals the most is the one about COVID vaccines being “Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction” by Dr. Igor Shepherd. Dr. Shepherd has been put on administrative leave; speaking the truth is verboten.

Why are these doctors and professionals being censored if the new COVID vaccines are in fact, safe and effective? The answer is simple, they are not safe nor effective, and the inoculations are NOT vaccines, yet they are called vaccines to protect the pharmaceutical manufacturers from liability for damages.

It is nothing more than a concoction of proteins combined with frightening ingredients designed to change the natural functions of the body. When doctors present these facts and how they work, it enlightens the public which results in the public becoming aware of reality. This development is something they wish to avoid for they know that if the public was to become fully informed, it could likely result in actions unfavorable to their agenda.

This was another reason they first had to steal the election and remove Donald Trump. Had they not done this, their plans for using a fear-filled “pandemic” to advance the New World Order Agenda would have been dead on arrival. They could not accept that possibility.

The Core of Deception

One hundred years ago an organization was formed to change life in America in order that we could be comfortable merged with the Soviet Union/communism. The organization’s name is the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR); beginning with only a small number of high profiled members, in 1921, it grew to about a 1,000 by 1950. This growth as well as the operational structure, allowed it to become, “The Invisible Government,” which is the title of the book by Dan Smoot. He was a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent and a conservative political activist. From 1957 to 1971, he published The Dan Smoot Report, which chronicled alleged communist infiltration in various sectors of American government and society. You can still find them on the web for the various years.

Since the invisible CFR through its membership, which is reportedly around 6,000 currently with possibly five or six hundred embedded in governmental operations, has brought us to the threshold of a Communist/Socialist world government, I can only conclude that it is behind America’s current crises and each of its members know the agenda. This allows them to be constantly involved in actions which result in fruition.

For a better understanding of how the CFR takes over and begins to totally dominate whatever it targets, please read Council on Foreign Relations War and Peace Studies in the New American Magazine by James Perloff, author of Shadows of Power.

As we’ve seen, those being directed, or connected with the CFR agenda are in complete control of everything now happening in this “Plandemic.”

Conclusion

There are many doctors, scientists, and other health professionals coming together and speaking out against what is happening via force of government. Please pray that it isn’t too late.

In view of all the information and evidence I have been able to access over the past several weeks, The COVID-19 virus does not exist. If it did, it could be isolated and a normal vaccine where the virus itself is used could be developed.

The entire climate of fear promoted by the Center for Disease Control, the National Institutes of Health, and World Health Organization, along with the stakeholders in our government Dr. Anthony Fauci and his good friend, Bill Gates, was set afire to destroy American freedoms and bring in the New World Order. That climate of irrational fear (which is not from the Lord God Almighty) led to the acquiescing of the people to take the unlicensed experimental genetic altering inoculations for a fake pandemic.

There are 7 billion people on planet earth. The goal of UN Agenda 21 is to reduce world population to a half a billion, or five hundred million 500,000,000. According to a report, Bill Gates, in bragging to some of his associates, stated that he could reduce that number through the use of vaccines. The report is not confirmed, but paraphrasing his past statement, “We can reduce the amount of people on the planet by giving them vaccines and telling them it is to help them” squares with his ultimate goals.

Please do whatever you can to get this information to as many people as you can. This issue takes priority over everything else because our very lives are at risk.

Stay tuned for Part Three.

