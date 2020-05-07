Dave Daubenmire

There is such a thing as good advice and there is such a thing as bad advice. So much of what impacts our lives is the counsel that we receive from others. As we all know, experience is always the best teacher, unfortunately we don’t have the opportunity to make every decision based on experience. Often the decisions that we make are directed by the advice that we have received from others who have travelled that path we are currently navigating.

The only thing worse than getting bad advice, is following bad advice. How do we know who to trust? How do we know if the advice they give us is best for us? How can we be sure that they are being truthful? How do we know the motive behind the advice? How do we know we are getting the whole story? How do we validate and follow good advice?

Proverbs 14:12 There is a way that seemeth right to a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death. Bad advice leads to death. America has OD’ed on ungodly counsel.

As I sit beside my cracking fire here on this chilly Spring morning, my thoughts flicker like the embers of the fire as I examine the evidence of liberty flaming out in this once-great formerly Christian nation. Who could ever have envisioned that the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave would smolder out without so much as a whimper?

Planned Parenthood is open and our churches are closed.

America has collapsed as a result of a lot of bad advice. We have no one to blame but ourselves. Since 1947 when the treasonous Everson V Board of Education decision was handed down by the not-so Supreme Court, the godless Left has employed a relentless full court press designed to purge all vestiges of Christianity from this nation.

A nation founded by Christians has bowed its knee to the Devil and his minions. Psalm 1 called them the “ungodly” and warned us about following the counsel that they spew.

“Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly…” The ungodly have led America down the “path of death.”

Our justice system is dead. We have a legal system full of injustice. Our medical system is dead. Pharmacology rules the day. Our educational system is dead. Re-written history and values modification have replaced Biblical morality. Our Press is no longer free, but controlled. Our churches willingly bow their knees to governmental edicts. Marriage and family are no longer the soul of the church but have become the bailiwick of “the village.” The Left has destroyed everything that is good.

America is dying because we have followed the beat of the ungodly drummer. Godliness and Godly men of influence are gone with the wind and as a result we are reaping a whirlwind of destruction.

We elect leaders who think homosexuality is normal. We employ teachers who teach it. We elected representatives who engage in it. We sit under pastors who embrace it. We watch TV programs that promote it. And we obey courts that validate it.

Blessed is the man who walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly.

The ungodly are directing the show. While churches employ organ grinders to distract the sheep.

For the most part, the American Church has washed its hands of the culture. If Christians are not willing to fight for Christian values in our society, who do we think will? Jesus told us that we were the salt of the earth and the light of the world. How has America become so dark and full of rot?

Can you name for me ONE Godly man who is actively getting his hands dirty in the fight for Christian Values in America? Most of our pastors come across as money grubbers and the biggest names in all of Christianity are nothing more than motivational speakers. None of them want to get involved in the dirty work of “politics.”

Sixty million babies have been slaughtered in their mommies’ wombs with hardly a peep from the American pulpits. Meanwhile, the pastors cower in the corner hiding themselves from an invisible virus…anxious to get the approval of a godless government.

The ungodly are in power in America. Jesus told us to OCCUPY. Most Christians don’t even bother to vote.

Psalm 1 tells us that the ungodly are like chaff…here today and gone tomorrow…blown about by every puff of wind and scientific psychobabble. The Bible warned us about them as well.

When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. Prov. 29:2.

How are the American people doing on that mourning thingee…?

Anthony Fauci, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Shumer, Adam Schiff, Jerold Nadler, Ruth Ginsburg, Elena Kagen, James Comey, John Brennan, Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham, Eric Holder, Susan Rice, John McCain, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Loretta Lynch…are these righteous people?

“The wicked walk on every side, when the vilest men are exalted.” Psalm 12:8

They say America will never be normal again. I say that is a good thing. America has been sick for quite some time. What kind of nation kills its children? What kind of Christianity permits it?

If America is to ever be restored the righteous must return to places of authority. Honor must be honored. What kind of church will emerge on the other side remains to be seen.

If the blind lead the blind they both end up in a ditch…