by Kelleigh Nelson

What connects two thousand years of genocide? Too much pwer in too few hands. —Simon Wiesenthal

The more it (vaccination) is supported by public authorities, the more will its dangers and disadvantages be concealed or denied. ― M. Beddow Bayly, British physician

The duty of the survivor is to bear testimony to what happened . . . You have to warn people that these things can happen, that evil can be unleashed. Race hatred, violence, idolatries—they still flourish. —Elie Wiesel

We have seen more than once that the public welfare may call upon the best citizens for their lives. It would be strange if it could not call upon those who already sap the strength of the State for these lesser sacrifices. The principle that sustains compulsory vaccination is broad enough to cover cutting the Fallopian tubes. Three generations of imbeciles are enough. —US Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, Buck v. Bell, 1927

Justice Holmes’ ruling in the notorious Buck v. Bell decision allowed that a state statute permitting compulsory sterilization of the unfit, including the intellectually disabled, “for the protection and health of the state” did not violate the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The entire ruling was flawed, the case was a lie because Carrie Buck was not promiscuous, she was raped, but the overwhelming legitimization of Galton’s 1883 eugenics resulted in an 8-1 decision against Carrie Buck. State statues have been repealed, but Buck v. Bell has never been overturned and involuntary sterilizations still occur today.

The Rockefeller Foundation helped found the German eugenics program years before Hitler and even funded the program that Josef Mengele worked in before he went to Auschwitz. Eugenics would have been so much bizarre parlor talk had it not been for extensive financing by corporate philanthropies, specifically the Carnegie Institution, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Harriman railroad fortune. They were all in league with some of America’s most respected scientists hailing from such prestigious universities as Stamford, Yale, Harvard, and Princeton. These academicians espoused race theory and race science, and then faked and twisted data to serve eugenics’ racist aims. Link

Eugenics and Covid-19

Investigation reveals both the Gates family and their foundation have documented ties to reinvented eugenics movements of the modern age. The work carried out by this organization shows an array of ulterior motives that are contrary to saving lives.

The Gates Family, Eugenics and Covid-19.

America is killing humanity and shaking hands with the devil…brought to us by the United States government via their stakeholders: The Gates Foundation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the World Health Organization (WHO), Big Pharma and our democrat-controlled propaganda media and their favorite mouthpiece, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Media are promoting an evil injection which is causing countless worldwide deaths and disastrous side effects. They have made a commitment to promote mass vaccination for the Covid virus. We may well be witnessing the largest number of unnecessary vaccine-induced deaths in American history, despite a 99.75% overall recovery from the virus.

Dangerous Injections

In Leo Hohmann’s recent article, he states that America has had 3,544 deaths and 12,619 serious injuries reported between Dec. 14, 2020 and April 23, 2021, yet it is left to patients to report adverse effects to Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System (VAERS). Hohmann included Alex Newman’s 30-minute interview with Dr. Peter McCullough, essential information. McCullough holds the honor of being the most cited medical doctor on COVID-19 treatments at the National Library of Medicine, with more than 600 citations. He has testified before Congress and won numerous awards during his distinguished medical career. He said if this were any other vaccine it would have been pulled from the market by now for safety reasons.

“A typical new drug at about five deaths, unexplained deaths, we get a black-box warning, your listeners would see it on TV, saying it may cause death,” McCullough said. “And then at about 50 deaths it’s pulled off the market.”

The U.S. has a precedent for this. In 1976 during the Swine Flu pandemic the U.S. attempted to vaccinate 55 million Americans, but at that point the shot caused about 500 cases of paralysis and 25 deaths.

“The program was killed, at 25 deaths,” McCullough said.

But billions of Covid-vaccines are being made. Pfizer’s Covid vaccine earned the company $3.5 billion in the first three months of this year, 25% of Pfizer’s total revenue, which I don’t have a problem with, but no one is stopping this mRNA inoculation, and it has already killed thousands and injured thousands more.

Inoculation Pressure!

Want to fly, send your children to school, go into your office? You can’t come to my party if you’re not vaccinated! Pressure to get the jab is enormous.

The swine flu vax was stopped at 25 deaths, yet 203 people died in 2019 from the flu vaccine. In 2018, 119 people died. In 2017, 85 people died from the flu vaccine. It was not removed from the market because thousands of youngsters and elderly die each year from seasonal flu. According to the CDC, there were 959,000 hospitalizations and 79,400 deaths attributed to influenza during the 2017–2018 season, and that includes babies and toddlers. Yet, we can choose whether we wish to take the seasonal vaccine, which at times has only covered 10% of the year’s virus.

Tucker Carlson recently stated that roughly 30 people have died every day from the Covid-mRNA vaccines between late December and April 20th. These numbers are from VAERS, but the real numbers are not known; less than one percent are reported.

In less than four months, the Covid inoculations have caused nearly 4,000 deaths, and that is more than all other vaccines administered in the US between mid-1997 and the end of 2013…nearly 15 years.

Many preeminent physicians you’ll never hear on mainstream media are saying this is the single most deadly inoculation in history. No one has ever charted the deaths from the polio vaccine which caused soft tissue cancers by being grown on Simian monkey kidneys. Simian Virus 40 (SV40) has probably killed millions and is genetically passed, and the polio vaccine was given in the late 50s and early 60s.

Know the Law

The pressure is heavy, but know the law…these inoculations are not licensed by the FDA and you cannot be forced to take the vaccine.

Ever since the Food and Drug Administration granted “emergency use authorization” (EUA) for two new “vaccines” in December 2020, (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) employers, schools, and other organizations are grappling with whether to require Covid-19 vaccination.

While organizations are certainly free to encourage their employees, students, and other members to be vaccinated, federal law provides that, at least until the vaccine is licensed, individuals must have the option to accept or decline to be vaccinated.

The clinical trials the FDA will rely upon to ultimately decide whether to license these vaccines are still underway and are designed to last for approximately two years to collect adequate data to establish if these vaccines are safe and effective enough for the FDA to license.

Given the uncertainty about the two vaccines, their EUAs are explicit that each is “an investigational vaccine not licensed for any indication” and require that all “promotional material relating to the Covid-19 Vaccine clearly and conspicuously … state that this product has not been approved or licensed by the FDA, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA.”

When Dr. Amanda Cohn, the executive secretary of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, was asked if Covid-19 vaccination can be required, she responded that under an EUA, “vaccines are not allowed to be mandatory. So, early in this vaccination phase, individuals will have to be consented and they won’t be able to be mandatory.” Cohn later affirmed that this prohibition on requiring the vaccines applies to organizations, including hospitals. Link

The first US lawsuit was filed in February 2021, against Doña Ana County Manager in Las Cruces, New Mexico for the unlawful mandating of Covid Vaccines.

Injection Injuries

In Del Bigtree’s interview with three horribly injured health care workers, two of the three healthcare workers didn’t even know about VAERS, and the one who did, had a co-worker whose child was paralyzed from the waist down by a flu vaccine. They had to report to VAERS as their physicians and hospitals never did. Most shocking is that 90% of the inoculation injuries occur in women.

Harvard Medical School did a study of VAERS, paid for by the CDC, and they determined that less than one percent of vaccine adverse events are reported. Physicians won’t even acknowledge the deaths and side effects of these injections, so it’s up to the patient or their family to report it. If healthcare workers do not know of VAERS, certainly most Americans don’t either.

Statistics show children have more chronic health issues than ever before. At the same time, they are the most vaccinated children who ever existed. See the connection?

Jabs, Dangerous and Useless

In an exclusive interview with Alex Newman of the New American Magazine, German microbiologist Sucharit Bhakdi explained how coronavirus vaccines affect the body at the cellular level. He warned that these vaccines are set to cause a global catastrophe and decimate the human population. He pleads with people not to get the “vaccine.” Dr. Bhakdi states that the injections are either useless or dangerous.

Remember the Johns Hopkins report issued by Dr. Genevieve Briand…the original article was on the web and then pulled two days later. The report stated there were no more deaths in 2020 than in previous years. Deaths related to cancer, heart disease, flu, pneumonia, diabetes, etc. have all been categorized in Covid-19. The total decrease in deaths by other causes almost exactly equals the increase in deaths by Covid-19; the 2020 yearly death rate remains the same.

The question remains, why do we need an untested and unlicensed dangerous inoculation for a virus that has a 99.75% recovery?!

mRNA Dangers

A recent Israeli study claimed Pfizer’s vaccine is 40% more dangerous than the Covid virus. According to a Yale epidemiologist, as reported in The Gateway Pundit, over 50% of new Covid cases involve people who have already been vaccinated.

A startling new report in *Microbiology and Infectious Disease* finds the mRNA vaccines could trigger Alzheimer’s disease, ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), and other neurological and cognitive degenerative diseases.

Life Site News reported that the experimental vaccine death rate for Israel’s elderly is 40 times higher than Covid-19 deaths. “Pfizer’s vaccine killed about 40 times more (elderly) people and 260 times more of the young than what the Covid-19 virus would have claimed in the given time frame.”

Deaths began skyrocketing in Vietnam and Cambodia once the vaccine was administered to the public. The cure with the experimental gene therapy vax is far deadlier than the asymptomatic disease that has a 99% survival rate.

Life Site News reported that thousands ended up in hospital in the UK after receiving the injection and tested positive for Covid. Their excuse was the vaccine hadn’t had enough time to work. India’s inoculations started in February and now the rise of Covid cases has accelerated.

American Guinea Pigs

In 2010, I wrote a 10-part article entitled, American Citizens as Guinea Pigs. Our government has a penchant for experimentation on her citizenry, and especially on our military.

The U.S. government poisoned alcohol during prohibition. The bootlegged gin and whiskey often made people sick, but this time it was our own government. They decided making alcohol taste bad was the answer during the 13 years without legal liquor. A New York medical examiner found Kerosene, Brucine, Gasoline, Benzine, Cadmium, Zinc, Formaldehyde, Chloroform, Acetone and more in the government’s renatured industrial alcohol which disproportionately affected the poor who couldn’t afford smuggled alcohol and booze cruises. It didn’t work. Instead, by the end of Prohibition in 1933, the federal poisoning program had killed at least 10,000 people by most estimates.

I’ve mentioned the polio vaccine countless times.

Opioid manufacturers’ settlements have been in the news despite using our troops to secure Afghan poppy fields.

Vioxx was a popular drug to treat arthritis, but Merck and Co. pulled it off the market in 2004. Research linked the drug to approximately 140,000 heart attacks and 60,000 deaths. Merck is said to have used flawed methodologies for predetermined results and exaggerated positive effects.

From 1932 to 1972, our U.S. Health Department, now the CDC, had no problem with black men in Tuskegee, Alabama being used in an ethically abusive and evil experiment and study to observe the natural history of untreated syphilis. None of the Health Department physicians felt compassion, guilt or regret for what they had done.

Thalidomide was a rapidly approved drug introduced in 1957, to address nausea and insomnia in pregnant women. It was marketed in 50 countries before being withdrawn in 1962 due to malformations in newborns. Be careful with what comes in a rapidly approved vaccine.

Former Director of the CIA, Allen Dulles, committed appalling human experiments with mind control. Link

Over and over again, the military has conducted dangerous biowarfare experiments on Americans. On September 20, 1950, a US Navy ship just off the coast of San Francisco used a giant hose to spray a cloud of microbes into the air and into the city’s famous fog. The military was testing how a biological weapon attack would affect the 800,000 residents of the city.

Human radiation experiments, especially those committed in Oak Ridge, TN during WWII were evil and diabolical, more than one can imagine. Plutonium experiments on babies and soldiers were exposed in Eileen Welsome’s book, The Plutonium Files.

The U.S. Government has a secret history of grisly experiments; unethical human experimentation in America was a common occurrence in the 20th century. Here is a list of 30 human experiments that will give you nightmares.

Throughout American history, government experiments took advantage of vulnerable populations who were not given sufficient details to give informed consent.

Using American citizens as guinea pigs for this unlicensed experimental Covid injection is pure evil.

Conclusion

The Nuremburg Codes written after the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust, specify first and foremost the consent of the human subject is essential. I have yet to find one person who has received the Covid injections who has been told that the shot is not licensed and approved by the FDA.

How many healthcare employees are told to give this shot and are not informed of VAERS, the statistics, the deaths and adverse effects? Are they just doing as they’re told?

Obedience to authority was the excuse for many Nazi perpetrators. Some got off, but others were sent to the gallows.

The Milgram experiment by psychologist Stanley Milgram at Yale University showed explicit reactions to authority. His experiments began in July 1961, a year after the trial of Adolf Eichmann in Jerusalem. Milgram devised the experiment to answer the question: Could it be that Eichmann and his million accomplices in the Holocaust were just following orders? What he found was telling.

Ordinary people are likely to follow orders given by an authority figure, even to the extent of killing an innocent human being. Obedience to authority is ingrained in us all from the way we are brought up.

Milgram summed up his findings in his 1974 article “The Perils of Obedience.” The results are frightening.

