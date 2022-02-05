By Steven Yates

The official covid-19(84) narrative — that mask-wearing and social distancing are effective, that destructive lockdowns were necessary, that the mRNA injections are safe and effective — is collapsing all across the Northern Hemisphere.

Collapsing here means: losing credibility with critical segments of populations.

Efforts at mandates, governmental or corporate, are being resisted. People including health care workers who were on the front lines in 2020 are quitting their jobs rather than being jabbed because an employer demands it. Not a majority, but enough to make a dent.

As for governments, gradually over the past several months one nation after another has seen mass protests: Australia, New Zealand, Austria, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Greece, the Czech Republic, others. Countries such as Denmark are following the U.K. and ending restrictions. (Sweden never had significant restrictions at all, and did not suffer a proportionately larger number of “cases” of covid.)

Regime Media is trying as hard as it can to ignore all this. What it can’t ignore, it denounces as “misinformation.”

Vaccine mandates are under attack. We’ve seen the convoy of tens of thousands of truckers that converged on Ottawa, the Canadian capitol, at the end of January. They drove Trudeau into hiding. They have the power to shut down the city if the Canadian government doesn’t back off its mandates.

A similar movement has formed on social media in the U.S., and might be ready to roll up into the Bidenistas’ faces on or around the start of March.

Truckers are essential! Without them, goods do not get moved from Point A to Point B! This is universal in the so-called developed world. Truckers are learning how much power they have!

What is becoming clear: to maintain the approved narrative, governments are going to have to go full Nazi! Because the only thing likely to stop this grassroots movement for health freedom is a brutal crackdown!

There are people in the EU I wouldn’t put this past. Parts of China are in lockdown mode, moreover, because of a “zero-covid” policy there. If the Bidenistas tried this, though, with all the talk about whether the country is on its way to “Civil War II,” they’d be asking for this very thing! There are enough fed up people out in the hinterlands!

Rational people are fed up, that is, with measures that make no sense outside the assumption that a globalist technocratic “world order” based on total surveillance and control (and depopulation) is the goal, supported by political / Regime Media disinformation, gaslighting, and as much censorship of dissenting voices as is possible.

Give it a few more months, and the pushback might just work!

I’m predicting that if it does, we’ll not see more actual cases of covid than we would have seen anyway!

We might even figure out what a “case” is. Is it a positive PCR test (with no symptoms of any kind)? Is it actual sickness? Hospitalization? Does anyone know?

But should this happen and covid gradually becomes yesterday’s news, let’s not rest on our laurels under the assumption that this is over!

I agree with Paul Craig Roberts, reviewing the just-published States of Emergency: Keeping the Global Population In Check by Kees Van Der Pijl. Van Der Pijl is a Dutch political scientist specializing in international relations and the power systems behind them. He has authored numerous books.

Roberts:

Van Der Pijl answers the question so many people have of why and how a fake “deadly pandemic” was orchestrated with worldwide participation in the fraud. He shows that the event was long in the making by a global elite consisting of philanthropists such as Bill Gates, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Wellcome Trust, elite organizations such as the World Economic Forum, tech companies and multi-billionaire owners, Fauci at NIH, CDC, FDA, WHO, pharmaceutical companies and lobbyists, and elite organizations and groups created for the purpose of concentrating power and advancing and protecting the global elites’ rule by using fear to condition the masses to being controlled and deprived of a voice and alternative explanations. I had been thinking along these lines, but lacked Van Der Pijl’s detailed knowledge of the personalities, organizations and groups and the interactions and cooperation between them. He gives us the story. It was an elaborate exercise in massive deception and censorship that was able to discredit the world’s most renowned medical scientists and to elevate pure fiction to fact and public policy.

We owe it to ourselves to read States of Emergency in order to come to terms with the fact that we are ruled by people devoid of integrity to whom truth is an inconvenience and who are concerned solely with their control and power.

We need to read the book also to understand how things really work, how decisions are really made, how careers are made and ended by whether or not you serve the narrative and how well, how regulatory agencies such as FDA, NIH, CDC, WHO are in fact marketing departments for Big Pharma, how politicians’ positions are dictated by the sources of their campaign funds, why universities and the media must function as Ministries of Propaganda for the ruling elites and their narratives, how Fauci and Big Pharma control content in medical journals via grants to medical researchers. Van Der Pijl writes that pharmaceutical industry research grants make the industry the co-author of many articles and that more than half of all The Lancet‘s revenues come from pharmaceutical companies orders of reprints of articles supportive of their products. Van Der Pijl writes “According to the former editor of The New England Journal of Medicine, who had 20 years of experience, it is simply no longer possible to believe much of the published clinical research.”

As I noted last week, real medical science has stopped.

It has stopped because what does not serve money and power is simply not pursued, much less published.

Why should anyone expect covid to be any different?

The plandemic was years in the making, and the fight against the powers behind it is not over!

What we must remember:we are dealing with psychopaths, and with organizations which stand to lose billions if the mRNA injections and “boosters” stop rolling out!

In my last piece I mentioned the possibility of governments falling before this is over. If deaths accelerate over the next year or two or three, this will be doubly true—as not just the remaining non injected will be standing firm but the injected, terrified and furious, will turn on the politicians and health bureaucrats they trusted.

The danger is that they won’t be looking at the big picture. They will see their national elites as villains (which they are) but not the super elite power system behind them.

Bringing down a government is far easier, moreover, than putting something viable in its place. The U.S. should have learned this from its disastrous misadventure in Iraq.

When civil strife erupts, GloboCorp’s minions could well be waiting in the wings, with promises (and money!), ready to restore order.

If enough lives have been sufficiently disrupted by unemployment, shortages, rolling blackouts, or worse, they might welcome someone who promises to “fix” things.This is the absolute worst thing the world’s masses could do, but I can see it happening.

What will be installed will be the “new normal” of the technocratic dictatorship that was wanted all along, not the freedom the non injected want.

Hegelian dialectic:crisis à reaction à response!

Moneyed / powered players foment a worldwide crisis using whatever power plays and scare tactics are necessary. The crisis provokes a Do-something! reaction. The moneyed / powered players move in with what they wanted all along!

How do we prevent this?

The only thing to do is what we are doing now, which is to fight the narrative war as hard as we can, wherever we can, going outside the deplatforming and censorship to the extent we can.

But even should we win, we’re not out of the woods!

Psychopaths, remember?

Suppose the globalists figure out that they might lose.

There’s one thing we can be sure of: they won’t simply crawl into the nearest corner and weep!

Consider this creepy warning by “creepy Bill Gates.”

Around the start of last November, he made a statement about “bioterrorism.” He specifically mentioned smallpox—

Wait a minute, Yates! Did you say smallpox? Wasn’t that eradicated?

Yes, supposedly, but the fact that Bill Gates made that statement indicates that it is something GloboCorp might be thinking about.

The very week of Gates’s comment, suspicious vials were found in a Merck lab in Pennsylvania. No one can account for what they were doing there, although we were “assured” that nothing escaped and that public safety was never compromised.

Two entities in the world can legally store variola, the virus that causes smallpox. One is the CDC. The other is the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology (the VECTOR Institute) in Koltsovo, Russia.

The scenario: a genetically engineered variant of variola is released in a heavily trafficked location (e.g., a men’s room) in the international airport of a major city.

A genetically engineered variant would evade whatever protections afforded by the smallpox vax most of us probably got when we were children.

Smallpox has a long incubation period: in most cases ten days to two weeks.

Which means: anew strain could spread everywhere before anyone knew anything was wrong!

Smallpox has a mortality rate of 30 percent, moreover, as opposed to covid’s mortality rate of under 0.5 percent for everyone under 70.

Anyone who thinks we’ve been in a health emergency hasn’t seen anything compared to the panic that would ensue!

But could GloboCorp’s denizens ensure that they would be protected from their own vile creation?

I have no idea, of course.

They have at least two other options.

One is a massive cyber attack able to shut down large portions of the grid, including the Internet, possibly for weeks that could stretch into months. The attack would be blamed on Russia.

We’ve already seen one very suspicious event which could have been a test.

The point is, we’re dependent on the Internet. Were a cyber attack to shut down Internet access, we would find out at once just how dependent!

Imagine your laptop or phone suddenly turned into a paper weight, and you get the idea.

Again, anyone who thought the lockdowns were destructive hasn’t seen anything compared to what being knocked offline for an extended period would do. Even in covid lockdowns you could still follow national and world events, work and get paid remotely, attend online classes, etc.

An objection to this scenario is that the superelite is just as dependent on the Internet as we peasants. Unless they have a “hyper-internet” waiting behind the scenes, a “meta” era technology.

It wouldn’t surprise me any, but we have no real way of knowing.

The other nuclear option—literally!—is fomenting all-out war with Russia: a war for which most Americans have been “prepped” by Regime Media for years now. It would most likely start with a false flag attack in Ukraine.

I don’t think the present-day West could win a conventional war with Russia. I doubt that an army led by a guy who whines about not understanding “white rage” could stand up against a country of strategists whose universities produce scientists (the real thing!) and engineers, not gender studies majors and “systemic racism” obsessives.

Nukes, then?

Read The Road, by Cormac McCarthy!

The point is, as dangerous as the world has probably seemed, if the psychopaths who run GloboCorp sincerely believe they are going to lose not just this battle but that this, their most determined effort to establish conditions for a global control grid, could go down in flames, there is no telling what they might do!

Things could get really ugly, really fast!

Steven Yates’s new book What Should Philosophy Do? A Theory (Wipf and Stock, 2021) is available here and here.

