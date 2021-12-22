By: Devvy

December 22, 2021

WARNING: Some photos are quite graphic.

The destruction of all that made America good is in full forward mode. What made America good is being replaced by mentally ill people who’ve succumbed to brain-washing through the media, schools (K- college grads) and “tolerant” politically correct parents, also victims of brain washing. Over the past few years, the latest nonsense is the non-existent ‘non-binary person’. What does that mean?

“The term “nonbinary” can mean different things to different people. At its core, it’s used to describe someone whose gender identity isn’t exclusively male or female.Some people who are nonbinary experience their gender as both male and female, and others experience their gender as neither male nor female.Nonbinary can also be used as an umbrella term, encompassing many gender identities that don’t fit into the male-female binary.”

What rubbish. Scientifically, there is no ‘many gender identities’. The human body genetically is either male or female, period. Employers are being forced to use pronouns instead of a person’s name, i.e., Donna isn’t Donna. Donna is her/she/them/they. Pot smoker, Elon Musk and his baby mamma, some singer named Grimes (who raves about how communism is the answer to our problems) actually named their son X Æ A-XII. That poor little boy.

Let me give you an example of how successful Lucifer has been the past 75-80 years.

Illinois is going to install “Baby Baphomet”, a grotesque statue at their Capitol holiday display during Christmas week courtesy of the Satanic Temple. Who are they? Well, they have chapters nationwide. Here’s an invitation on their web site:

“The Satanic Temple stands ready to assist any member that shares its deeply-held religious convictions regarding the right to reproductive freedom. Accordingly, we encourage any member who resides in Texas and wishes to undergo the Satanic Abortion Ritual within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy to contact The Satanic Temple so we may help them fight this law directly.”

We continue to see more and more demonic behavior and worship of idols across this country. In murals, in the public square. But, display anything which mentions God in a school or some level of government and here comes the American Communist Lawyers Union (ACLU) and every atheist group.

Biden’s War On Christians: Pentagon orders company to stop making faith-based dog tags

An UN-holy pit: Lutheran Church Offers Drag Queen Story Time From Pulpit During Sunday Service, Dec. 17, 2021

Even though this is not in America, it goes on in America: 16 months old Star Hobson was routinely tortured and abused until her queer ‘mothers’ killed her. Another precious life ignored by the system in England. Their child protective services were called many times but one can’t discriminate against lesbians. Never mind that little angel endured hell:

“Had bruises on her face and shins but the Bradford City Council worker believed Brockhill’s explanation she’d fallen down the stairs. In fact she was being ‘choke slammed’, swung by her leg and hit in the face by the twisted couple.

“They referred to her as a ‘brat’ and forced her to stand facing the wall for long periods of time during their reign of cruelty.In total two friends and three relatives — including Star’s own father — had reported them to social services but they were still allowed to keep her.”

(KJV) Matthew 18:6 – But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea. (KJV) Luke 17:2 – It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.

“Teacher of The Year” Charged With 8 Counts of Child Rape and Incest, And There’s a Terrible Twist, Dec. 15, 2021 – “As if that’s not horrific and demonic enough, what’s really scary is this teacher was awarded a prominent accolade even though he has a history of sexual harassment claims dating back to 2014.So, they awarded a man who has a history of sexual deviancy the “teacher of the year” award – essentially making him a “hero” to both children and parents, and allowing him a “free pass” to hunt kids. Why was he even working there?”

Nydia Stone Speaks Out After SNL Demons “Joke” She Should be Gang-Raped in a Corner Numerous Times – “Saturday Night Live (SNL) over the weekend aired a skit where the news reporter shared that Roger Stone’s wife, Nydia, should be gang-raped in a corner multiple- times. It was beyond disgusting.” She’s 75 years old and fighting cancer. We’re supposed to find that funny?

SNL “Hip-Hop Nativity” Skit Shows “Baby Jesus” Twerking – Mary as a Stripper and “Baby Daddy” Joseph with a “Pimp Walk” (VIDEO) – We’re supposed to find that funny?

I’ve never watched one minute of that show and even if I had a TV, which I haven’t had one for five years in February, I would never tune in again.

THIS is the cause of so much violence, growth of murderous gangs and evil suffocating our country. A country founded upon Christian beliefs and those who lived by God’s words and Commandments. The nuclear family: A father and mother.

9 Shocking Signs Of The Staggering Decline Of The Traditional American Family

Giving thanks to God for blessing our nation is now somehow evil? There’s room for rent between her ears: MSNBC host Joy Reid claims police handing out Thanksgiving turkeys instead of tickets was “traumatizing”

(Edited for length) George Washington’s Thanksgiving Proclamation October 3, 1789

“Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor—and whereas both Houses of Congress have by their joint Committee requested me “to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.”

“Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be—That we may then all unite in rendering unto him our sincere and humble thanks—for his kind care and protection of the People of this Country previous to their becoming a Nation—for the signal and manifold mercies, and the favorable interpositions of his Providence which we experienced in the course and conclusion of the late war—

“for the great degree of tranquillity, union, and plenty, which we have since enjoyed—for the peaceable and rational manner, in which we have been enabled to establish constitutions of government for our safety and happiness, and particularly the national One now lately instituted—for the civil and religious liberty with which we are blessed; and the means we have of acquiring and diffusing useful knowledge; and in general for all the great and various favors which he hath been pleased to confer upon us.”

Taking away the innocence of children is heinous: Fairfax County (VA) schools reinstates books with explicit images, claiming they don’t include pedophilia. “An outraged parent who called the books ‘porn’ dubbed the county ‘FairfaXXX County’ – “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison includes long sections of a boy reminiscing about explicit experiences he had at 10 years old and “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe includes photos of sexual acts between a boy and a man.

“Fairfax County Public Schools announced that it had restored the books to libraries after two committees reviewed them. One committee found that “Lawn Boy” includes themes that “are affirming for students” with marginalized identities. “There is no pedophilia in the book,” the committee added. The other committee found that “Gender Queer” depicts “difficulties nonbinary and asexual individuals may face.” The committee concluded that “the book neither depicts nor describes pedophilia.” (Not yet.)

‘Woke’ University Professor Suspended for ‘Normalizing Pedophiles’ – Dr. Allyn Walker declared it’s ‘OK’ for adults to be sexually attracted to children, Nov. 18, 2021 – “Dr. Allyn Walker, who identifies as “transgender,” was placed on leave by Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on Tuesday.”

Catholic University painting depicting George Floyd as Jesus is ‘heretical, blasphemous,’ student says – George Floyd who died from a drug overdose and who served time in a Texas prison for punching a very pregnant woman in the stomach among other crimes on his long rap sheet.

Florida Parents Sue School for Secretly ‘Transitioning’ 13-Year-Old Daughter

READ: Transgenders Mentally Ill & Should Be Treated With Compassion

Parents across the country bring their children to watch this filth. What the hell is the matter with you people? Public parades filled with debauchery is no place for children. Schools in California teach – mandatory and no exceptions for parents to opt out their child – 6, 7 year-old little boys it’s natural and healthy to have sex in another man’s sh*t. Play in it called fisting. Yes, they jam their fists up each other’s rectums and are wearing diapers by age 40.

Oh, but Devvy, we have to be tolerant! Not according to the Almighty. Romans 1:32 – Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.” I am a peaceful person and do not advocate violence. It’s not me sexual deviants have to fear. We all have an expiration date. Those who spit in God’s face will pay the price. Eternity is a long time.

63 MILLION unborn human lives snuffed out. The recent decision by the Supreme Court over a new law in Texas to stop as many abortions as possible caused millions of women to go absolutely ballistic. Screeching about reproductive rights they conveniently forget no one is trying to keep them from reproducing. We’re trying to keep them from murdering what they produced: Life which begins at conception. Amazing scientific presentation.

Hollywood “actresses” rejoice in telling the world they murdered their child in the womb to pursue fame. Can’t have another mouth to feed. My mother raised four children alone as a waitress making $40 bux a week but she’d rather cut off her arm than murder her own child. Then late in life she had my little sister who was a joy to all of us.

And, those shrews screaming and yelling about their “constitutional right” to murder their own baby demand you and I pay for it. I wrote this column in 2011 and was called every name in the book on liberal web sites. The arrow hit the target. Get My Wallet Out Of Your Vagina

The moral rot and filth smothering our beloved country has grown exponentially over the decades and you can blame it on the churches and public “leaders” who defend such sin. Churches who have sexual deviants as ministers/pastors/preachers; both lesbian and homosexuals. Not the House of God but the House of Sin in God’s eyes where they celebrate what God called an abomination.

Young college women moonlight by dancing naked in clubs to help pay tuition. Selling their bodies for money. Or, they have subscribers to some video platform and dance around almost naked to earn money; college student or just a young female in it for easy money. Women run around in a few scraps of cloth which barely cover their breasts on public beaches with children all over the place.

“Bathing suit” bottoms are a tiny patch in front so they may as well be naked. Saw a photo the other day of the Obamas in Hawaii. The youngest daughter had on a top that barely covered her breasts. Bottom was a string up her butt crack leaving her entire bottom naked for the camera. It looks so uncomfortable. Those women are so stupid. Don’t they know men like a woman with a bit of mystery aura about her instead of just another piece of meat off the rack?

You can see women have been shaving their pubic area for decades now in bikinis. What does that look like? Try a six or eight-year-old little girl who hasn’t matured. I’ve wondered what grown men see when they are intimate with a woman who shaves her pubic hair and looks like a child down there? Turns them on? An ugly thought. God put hair there to protect a woman’s sensitive area, same for men. I’ll probably take flack from some women, but it’s really not a good thing to do.

Men shaving their private parts has also become popular. It’s called manscaping but here’s something they should know: “Additionally, removing the hair from your pubic region does make you more susceptible to contracting STI’s. According to an insightful study done by the University of California, men who shave their pubic region have a higher likelihood of contracting HPV, syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, genital herpes, and even HIV.”

I wrote a column in 2013 that really ticked off feminists so I must have hit it out of the ball park. Which STD Factory Are You Dating? The statistics shocked readers; I’m sure its only gotten worse. Saw a girl maybe 14 years old last week (our crazy weather it was 79) at China (Wal) Mart with her mother. She had cut-off denims that barely covered her butt cheeks and obviously no panties. Yes, older men were drooling. I would never have let my daughter dress like that in public.

Rejection of God and Jesus Christ has brought the predictable result by what we’re seeing all across this country today. The destruction of the family. Sodomite Transportation Secretary Petey butt-jumper Buttigieg and his fake husband are treated as royalty. Remember when J.C. Penny put out their ad featuring two lesbians with their daughters? The backlash and boycott cost them millions of dollars.

“I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that His justice cannot sleep forever.” Thomas Jeferson, 181 Notes on the State of Virginia.

Think the Wrath of God will not come to America? That God Almighty is going to tolerate the sewer of sin washing over America forever? Think again. John 3:8 (KJV) He that committeth sin is of the devil; for the devil sinneth from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil.

But you see, Satan is very clever. Archangel Lucifer, from the time God created man, convinces people he doesn’t exist. Instead, like the song of a siren, he lures the soul of the weak to his dark side.”It is not enough to conquer; one must know how to seduce.” Voltaire

God gifted his children with free will. Instead of living by His Commandments, His children (not just here in the US) have instead chosen to break so many of them. Thou shalt not kill, bear false witness, use the Lord’s name in vain. Looting, rioting, killing. Empty, dead souls who are enjoying themselves now but their hate will eat them alive in the here and now and after death.

God’s children have traded decency and virtue for licentious “lifestyles” that spit in His face. The seeds planted by Lucifer; they have bitten into the apple poisoned by him.

Millions of His children have been seduced into believing they are more powerful than their Creator. That they can become a god themselves. That there is no God, only government can see to their needs. “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.” Defy God with your craven images and worship of Lucifer but God’s wrath upon your soul will last for eternity.

Lucifer hates mankind and baits you into believing his lies. Lucifer who whispers hate disguised as sweet nothings on gossamer wings. He is not the one who chooses sin, he only presents sin as a scrumptious feast consumed by empty, dead souls.

Lucifer who has been collecting souls for thousands of years has stepped up his game over the last few decades. Sadly, too many who believe his lies can’t wait to devour the exquisite, earthy pleasures he teases with while luring you into believing socialism and communist are good. That sin is good and that God is nothing more than a fairy tale or mythological figure.

America was founded by Christians and today, Christianity is under massive assault by the God-less. “It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians; not on religions, but on the Gospel of Jesus Christ. For this very reason peoples of other faiths have been afforded asylum, prosperity, and freedom of worship here.” Patrick Henry

Pray for the dead, lost souls that they may find God. That they seek Jesus Christ and find comfort and redemption. America, get down on your knees and beg God for forgiveness. Ask He bless our country for without his protection and blessing, America will die from its own internal rot.

Matthew 6:9-13, KJV – “ After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen.”

