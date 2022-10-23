By Glynn Adams

October 23, 2022

America is a sinful nation with a religious church building in abundance throughout this nation but the true Body of Christ in this nation is not in obedience to the LORD Jesus Christ. In the Body in this nation, we have lied to ourselves, we have lied to this world, and we have lied to God. We are solely to blame for the spiritual mess in America and facts tell the story!!! I believe in my heart that every praying Christian and every thinking American knows intuitively our nation has crossed a line of some kind – that God’s patience is near an end, and a day of reckoning is near. The total blame goes to the Body of Christ in America for allowing this nation to be overtaken by evil without opposition.

First of all, I want to call your attention to two realities. Jesus did not come to start a religion called Christianity. He came to earth to reclaim dominion and the Kingdom lost by Adam. Jesus spent His time on this earth explaining the Kingdom, the Kingdom Government, and conduct in the Kingdom. Jesus did not build a church. At the time of Jesus, there was no such word as church. Jesus said I will build My ekkelsia which is a congregation or assembly and the gates of hell will not prevail against it.

While on this earth, Jesus gathered men and trained and equipped them to be disciples. When Jesus went up, the Holy Spirit came down, and the disciples went out to do the work of the Kingdom. The Book of Acts is a picture and the fruit of Jesus’ training and equipping those disciples for the work of the Kingdom. They are the sons of God and they were called the Body of Christ. If I use the corrupt word “church”, I mean religion/denominations. If I refer to followers of Christ, I will say “the Body of Christ.”

The Body of Christ in America for years now has carried forth and allowed the lie to continue about what the requirements are to be a disciple of Christ. We have minimized the meaning of what a true disciple is and what they are required to do. A disciple is required to be obedient, submissive, committed, faithful, and to absolutely show our total allegiance to King Jesus and nothing and no one else. Every word the King speaks in the Bible is law and we are to live by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of the King. We are to live by His Word, be in His image, and do the works of Jesus on this earth.

The Body of Christ in America has allowed the lie to continue about King James and Constantine. Constantine in 325 AD basically destroyed everything the disciples did in the First to Third Century and changed the ekkelsia of God into a religion and a building, a meeting house ruled by men. King James demanded a word be found that would cloud the true meaning of assembly and congregation so the 1611 translators made up a word called “church.” There is no Biblical basis for our order of worship we have chosen to practice today.

The ekkelsia (assembly) in the First Century met in homes. They worshipped the LORD, talked about ministry, encouraged one another, comforted one another, prayer over one another, confessed their faults to one another, and loved one another. Everyone participated in this assembly and their fellowship was in one accord under the Lordship of Jesus Christ. Why? Because they were getting ready to go back out into a hostile and dangerous world to share the gospel of the Kingdom of God; and to resist the evil before them, and they were “all in” in obedience, commitment, submission, faithfulness, and allegiance to their LORD Jesus Christ to face death, persecution, prison, or whatever Satan threw at them.. Jesus said in Mathew 12:30, “He who is not with Me is against Me, and he who does not gather with Me scatters abroad.”

The Body of Christ in this nation has allowed lies and a clouding of who a true believer is while the Bible is perfectly clear. Not everyone who claims to be a believer in Christ is going to heaven. Jesus said those who overcome and those who endure to the end will be saved. If Jesus Christ is not your LORD, you are not going to heaven. Why call me LORD, LORD and not do the things I say? If you are not a doer of the Word, you will not enter heaven. If you have trouble with total obedience, commitment, submission, faithfulness, and allegiance to the LORD Jesus Christ, you are not going to heaven.

This spectacle and side show we call “church” today is neither of nor for Christ. They use the name of Christ but their fruit does not prove they are of Christ. To gather in a beautiful and well-maintained building to listen to the main attraction – the sermon by the pastor. To sat passively and listen to one man’s opinion is pure religion and fruit of Constantine and King James and not God!!! There is more to being part of the Body of Christ than going to a building and be passive..

If you have been offended, then I did not wake you up or move you to truth. Repent and get on the same page God is on. Enough of our lies about the Body of Christ. Jesus gave us dominion, all power, all authority, His Name, His Word, and His weapons of warfare. We are in a war but we are not showing up for it in the Body of Christ. We huddle in our little groups, with no plan, and we do what we feel is the will of God. God has the plan. We are to seek first the Kingdom of God. We are to be obedient to the Lord Jesus Christ and live by every word that proceeds from His mouth. If we do this, the Holy Spirit will direct us!!!!

The Body of Christ in this nation is inept and ineffective. Jesus said we are to do His will on earth as it is done in heaven. In reality, we are to be bringing heaven down to earth but we have allowed hell to overcome this nation. We are to be pulling down strongholds and resisting the evil before us. We have failed – we are a captured nation by Satan, we are ruled by Satan, we have become a dwelling place for demons that are manifesting themselves in our nation every day. In the last sixty years, Marxists have made more disciples than the Body of Christ in America and has changed the way America thinks!!!

The Body of Christ in this nation attends hundreds of seminars, conferences, religious services, podcasts, tapes, radio broadcasts, and we even have “Christian” TV. Most of what you hear is “positive teaching” and what is wrong with religion but never what is wrong with the Body of Christ and our sinful state. We blame others like lying CNN while we lie about the condition of our Body in America. We never omit that Satan’s capture of our nation, the fact he rules our nation, and that we have become a dwelling place of demons. No. No. We blame others.

Well, it’s time we acknowledge our shame on what we have allowed to happen in America, take responsibility for our evil and sinful ways, and repent before God so times of refreshing can come to us. It is time we stop living out Isaiah 51:23b, “Lie down that we may walk over you, and you have laid your body like the ground and as the street for those to walk over.” HATH GOD REALLY SAID? We better face our demons and cast them off for if we don’t, more defeat and judgment is coming to the Body of Christ and our nation!!!!

There is another reality – The Satanic World that includes Humanism/Marxists/Globalism are present and operating openly in America today. It is not that these two world views, God and Satan, are different only in how they understand the nature of reality and existence. But these two world views inevitable produce totally different results. The operative word here is “inevitably.” It is not just they happen to bring forth different results but it is absolutely inevitable that they will bring forth different results.

Why has the Body of Christ in America ignored and been so slow to understand that it is inevitable that Humanism/Marxists/Globalism will bring forth different results in this nation both for individuals and for society, including government and law? Why have we failed to resist this evil?

Because we no longer aggressively and continually resist the evil in this nation and because we once knew God but have forsaken God and there is no Christian Worldview in America, the gods of old have moved in. Jesus explains this in Luke 11:24, “When an unclean spirit goes out of a man, he goes through dry places, seeking rest and finding none, he says, ‘I will return to my house from which I came.’ Then he goes and takes with him seven other spirits more wicked than himself, and they enter and dwell there, and the last state of that man is worse than the first.” This applies not only to man but nations as well!!

So now the ancient gods of Molech, Baal, Zeus, Ishtar, and many, many others have moved in and are now openly operating in America. Due to the progressive nature of these gods, we will now have seven times more drugs, sexuality, sexual perversion, prostitution, suicide, corruption of marriage, child sacrifice, child trafficking, gender dysfunction, divorce, violence, lies, deception, and on and on without end. In the Body of Christ in this nation, we refuse to recognize how evil is progressing in this nation. We are a captured nation, ruled by Satan and his powers of darkness. We have become a dwelling place of demons, high places, demonic occults, and now these ancient gods and we remain in our safe zones, disobedient, and silent. How much more demonic carnage will the Body of Christ allow before we are destroyed?

By God’s design, only an obedient, unified Body of Christ can effectively deal and defeat these powers of darkness. Not the government, politicians, or carnal followers of Christ and not a divided Body of Christ. But in America now, we mostly ignore our division and evil and are very reluctant to aggressively resist and to take on this demonic world of evil. We are powerless and ineffective until we change our wicked ways. Even Jesus could do no mighty works where there was disobedience, unbelief, and lack of faith.

At a time when the Body of Christ should be unified in one accord against the evil overtaking our nation and daily manifesting itself to our citizens we are seriously divided and blatantly disobedient to our King. The truth is we will not come together in one accord, we are not organized, and we have no plan to defeat this enemy that is in our nation.

For decades we have seen false pastors arise and their non-biblical ideas coming into the Body but we kept silent and disobedient to Matthew 18:15-20. I guess we thought it would not matter but it does and we are still disobedient to Matthew 18 as false pastors, false religion, disobedience, and evil has gotten out of hand in this nation!!!

Jesus is very clear in John 17 that He and the Father are one and He strongly desires that all who follow Him may be one. Jesus said in Matthew 12:25, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.” Religious America or the true Body of Christ does not believe what Jesus said about a divided house. We just ignore and put it behind us as if it is not really happening in America. Most refuse to even talk about it.

Jesus is clear that He desires the “people who assemble in His Name” (the ekkelsia) be united but In America, the Body of Christ is grossly and severely divided in our day. While there is One Lord, one Body of Christ, one Holy Spirit, and one Bible, the Body of Christ in this nation, has separated ourselves from one another by theological issues, statement of doctrines, traditions of men, religious methods, and worship styles into denominations, Independents, and non-denominations. False deceptions are numerous among those who see their particular group as “the true church or Body” and who feel they possess the sum total of God’s truth- “come join us and be complete in Christ.”

But the truth and reality of God is the Body of Christ in America is so fragmented and divided with our false deceptions that we do not understand that God sees us as sects who practice sectarianism. The Greek word translated sect is “hairesis” and is translated as “sect”, “party”, “faction”, and “heresy.” A Sect is a division or a schism. It refers to a body of people who have chosen to separate themselves from the larger whole to follow their own tenets. To say the least, God is not pleased because denominations and other divided groups are a clear sign of our carnality and immaturity – flesh at its worst. Division in the Body of Christ in this nation has become a mindset that is so strong and powerful, it is no longer negotiable among the true followers of Christ in spite of what the Word of God says.

A classic example of the sin of sectarianism is found in 1 Corinthians 1:10-13. This assembly meeting in the name of Jesus Christ had divisions and quarrels among themselves. One was I of Paul, one I of Apollos, one I of Cephas, and I of Christ. If Paul’s rebuke had not been heeded there would have arisen four different sects in Corinth all, in false deception, claiming to be assemblies of Jesus Christ. We have the same division today – 1 of Baptist, 1 of Pentecostal, etc. but we have not heeded the Scriptures

Let’s not mince words here, as long as the Body continue to separate ourselves from one another for whatever reason, we will be in false deception and seen by God as a sect out of God’s will, disobedient to the Word of God, practicing sectarianism, not pleasing to God and powerless. Actually, the Body of Christ in America is quite comfortable in our sin being divided into sectarian groups and never seriously consider the subject while conveniently skipping over verses relating to unity!!! In spite of what the Lord Himself said that a house divided against itself cannot stand, we go to our sects every Sunday or to our radio programs, or seminars, conveniently being in deception and pretending – “all is well.

Because division and disunity are contrary to the nature of God, to the extent to which we, as the Body of Christ, are divided, we are not like Him and misrepresent His nature to this world. Paul charged the assembly at Ephesus to be “longsuffering, forbearing one another in love, endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace, for there is one Body…….” (Ephesians 4:2-4) Those early Christians “lived together” in unreserved fellowship and unity and refused to allow their flesh to erect such fences. Sometime it got real messy but they obeyed Matthew 18:15-20, and “took it to the congregation.”

The great Biblical experiment with its freedom of religion and speech, judicial rights, and protection from an intrusive government brought to this nation by the Puritans and Pilgrims is coming to an end. It was wonderful and worked until 1960 when the Satanic and evil Frankfurt School, a Marxist/Globalists Think Tank and Saul Alinsky declared war on Christianity and our Republic. The Body of Christ, with all power and authority of Christ, has failed to protect this nation from Satan and his power of darkness. If His disobedient Body does not repent, God will continue His judgments on His Body and this nation.

Is our mindset of going our own way in division stronger than our faith and will to obey God? The question is will the Body of Christ in America repent and return to Him and will His Body become totally obedient and unified in Him? Will this happen through repentance and obedience or unspeakable bondage, pain and suffering?!!!!!! Increase my faith LORD because my spirit tells me we had better prepare for unbearable pain and suffering. Repentance changes the mind of God!!! God bless, I remain His warrior and watchman, Glynn Adams (Thanks for the spiritual insight of Frank Viola, Jon Zens, the late Milt Green, Jonathan Cahn, the late Dr. Francis Schaeffer, the late David Wilkerson, and Bill Sizemore)

