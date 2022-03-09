March 9, 2022

Russia’s role in world Communist revolution figures prominently in the Fatima revelations about Russia becoming a source of “errors” throughout the world, leading to catastrophic loss of life. The Catholic view is that the Virgin Mary appeared to the children at Fatima, Portugal, in 1917 and requested the consecration of Russia through a special religious ceremony. It never happened. As a result, some are saying that the assassination of former KGB Colonel Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, may be the only viable option to save the world and tens of millions of lives.

Putin runs a dictatorship that kills people at home and abroad using poisons and high-tech weapons. Legal analyst Jeffrey Scott Shapiro appeared on my TV show to discuss the verdict in the case of the assassination of Russian FSB agent Alexander Litvinenko, as well as the Russian shoot-down of Malaysian Airline Flight 17, killing 298 people.

Litvinenko was murdered most likely because he exposed KGB training of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who is still alive and running the terror group, which spawned ISIS. He ran al Qaeda’s biological weapons program.

A poison or nerve agent known as Novichok was implicated in the attempted murder of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain, and the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Ukraine is Lost

Despite reports of brave resistance, Ukraine is lost. Geopolitical analyst J.R. Nyquist appeared on my show to discuss Putin’s next moves, including nuclear threats, the neutralization of Germany, destruction of NATO, and the invasion of more ex-Soviet republics. Meanwhile, South Korea is facing an invasion while Israel is vulnerable to a surprise Iranian nuclear attack backed by Russia.

Significantly, Dr. Paul Kengor’s book, A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century, documents how, on the anniversary of Fatima, the Soviets carried out the May 13, 1981, attempted assassination of anti-communist Pope John Paul II of Poland, an anti-communist country now receiving thousands of refugees from Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Israel is another country receiving Jews and Christians and others fleeing the country.

While the population of Ukraine is overwhelmingly Orthodox, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church are separate from Moscow’s Russian Orthodox Church, labeled by former KGB officer Konstantin Preobrazhensky as “Putin’s Espionage Church.” He devotes a major portion of his book, KGB/FSB’s New Trojan Horse, to the topic.

Importantly, Ukrainian Catholic Bishops have called for the consecration of Russia, “as requested” by the Fatima revelations.

Sister Lucia, one of the children at Fatima and witness to the miracles, was reportedly asked about the spread of communism, the “errors” of Russia, and replied that it would include America.

Of course, the spread of communism to every nation is self-evident. The issue is how it is spread and by whom, and how to defeat it.

As we battle socialism and communism here at home, even recognizing the spiritual dimensions of this crisis, we also have to recognize its advance abroad, though such regimes as China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and Cuba.

Targeting Conservatives

Conservatives in particular have been special targets of Russian propaganda for years.

In 2014, on the occasion of the first Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of Putin’s allies, Alexey Komov, made an appearance in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday at a National Press Club news conference and blamed Wall Street bankers for funding the communist Bolshevik revolution in Russia in 1917. The comments echoed incendiary claims on anti-Semitic websites that Jewish bankers were behind Russian communism.

Russia was now turning to God under Vladimir Putin, he claimed.

For his part, Putin has directly blamed the Jews for the Soviet communism that he once served as a KGB officer.

I noted at the time the absurd spectacle that Putin, who is divorced and said to have a mistress, was presenting himself as a defender of the Christian faith and Christian values. He was counting on conservatives to ignore the fact that he was a Soviet KGB officer and ran its successor, the FSB. One of the main specialties of the Soviet/Russian intelligence services is propaganda and disinformation.

Komov at the time was organizing a Moscow conference sponsored by the World Congress of Families, a pro-family coalition that included several high-profile American conservative organizations. In a video I recorded, Komov described the rise of the “Russian Right,” a careful KGB deception that continues to deceive American conservatives to this day.

Russia’s other gamble — that Ukraine would fall into Putin’s grip through subversion – backfired spectacularly.

The “Color Revolution”

Putin’s puppet, Viktor Yanukovych, had won the election as president of Ukraine in 2010 by promising close ties to the West — but he secretly negotiated a deal to bring the former Soviet republic back into Moscow’s sphere of influence. The Maidan Square demonstrators in 2013 forced this Kremlin puppet to flee, and dozens of spontaneous demonstrations around Ukraine knocked down dozens of Lenin statues. This made Ukraine a special Russian target and an example to the world of what a real anti-communist revolution could accomplish.

Yet, American “conservative” commentators such as Steve Bannon portray the overthrow of Yanukovych as something engineered, apparently by the CIA, in a so-called “color revolution.”

If this was the case, the CIA deserves credit. But, in fact, it was a legitimate people’s revolution that Putin viewed as threatening regime change in Moscow.

In their joint statement at the Chinese-sponsored Olympics, Putin and Chinese dictator Xi issued a statement denouncing “color revolutions.” As the Russian news agency TASS put it, “Russia and China intend to counter the interference of external forces in the internal affairs of other countries and oppose color revolutions…”

This from an axis of evil born in the Russia revolution of 1917!

Fear of regime change in Moscow is the main reason why Russia invaded Ukraine, first in 2014 and now. It has nothing to do with NATO. It has everything to do with salvaging Russian subversion of a major country in Europe, a former Soviet republic.

Contrary to public reports, Putin is not deranged. He is a dedicated communist who is using “conservatives” in the West to make his conquest of Ukraine, a mostly Christian nation with a Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, easier to swallow. The effects of this propaganda campaign continue to be felt.

Consider Lauren Witzke, the Delaware GOP’s candidate for Senate in 2020, who attended a recent “America First” conference and says Putin presides over a “Christian nationalist nation.” She explains, “Russia is a Christian nationalist nation. They’re actually Russian Orthodox… I identify more with Putin’s Christian values than I do with Joe Biden.”

While Biden poses as a Catholic and violates Catholic teachings, the Russian Orthodox Church has been dominated by Putin’s old KGB comrades and continues to serve the interests of the Kremlin.

Disinformation on Russia and Ukraine

Despite my best educational efforts, including through publishing the 2014 book on Russia, Back from the Dead: The Return of the Evil Empire, misinformation in the conservative media is still at epidemic proportions. “He (Putin) seemingly is a devoted Christian and, even more important, he doesn’t want Russia to become part of the globalist conspirator’s beloved New World Order,” claims a self-described Cuban-born American writer who reaches a conservative audience.

Similarly, a column by “conservative” Linda Goudsmit insists the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is part of some globalist plot, not understanding that Putin is the real globalist, and that Ukraine was experiencing an anti-communist revolution that challenges not only the Moscow regime but the communist dictatorship in Beijing.

As Tucker Carson admittedly has come under NSA surveillance for his contacts with Russians, John Hanick, an American citizen and former Fox News producer, has now been charged with violations of United States sanctions and false statements in connection with allegedly funding Russian television networks for the Russian Orthodox businessman Konstantin Malofeyev.

Joe Kent, a Republican congressional candidate in Washington State, was on Tucker Carlson’s show to say the U.S. should appease Putin by taking possible NATO membership for Ukraine “off the table.” He claims to have Trump’s endorsement.

Such a stance risks making Republicans look like pawns of the Russian dictator as he engineers what former President Trump calls a “holocaust” in Ukraine. Trump said, “We’re watching a holocaust. We’re watching something that I’ve never seen before.”