By Roger Anghis

Education was very important to the pilgrims but that education was based solely on the Bible. Virtually all of our colleges and universities were formed to educate and train men to be preachers. They were founded by ministers and taught by ministers. Many reading this may not be aware that most of our colleges and universities were founded by ministers for the purpose of raising up ministers. They were specifically designed as a ‘seminary’ but they were quite able to produce a minister as easily as a scientist or businessman.

William and Mary was founded by Reverend James Blair in 1692. This is the same William and Mary that removed the Cross from the chapel because it was too controversial. This institution was founded so that:

“The youth may be piously educated in good letters and manners and that the Christian faith may be propagated . . . to the glory of Almighty God.”[1]

Some of the ministers that were involved in America’s greatest revival, the Great Awakening, were Presidents of Princeton University, Jonathan Edwards, Aaron Burr Sr., Samuel Finley, Samuel Davies, and Dr. John Witherspoon. Witherspoon was the President just before the Revolutionary War. These were some of the requirements during his term as President:

“Every student shall attend worship in the college hall morning and evening at the hours appointed and shall behave with gravity and reverence during the whole service. Every student shall attend public worship on the Sabbath. . . . Beside the public exercises or religious worship on the Sabbath, there shall be assigned to each class certain exercises for their religious instruction suited to the age and standing of the pupils. . . . and no student belonging to any class shall neglect them.”[2]

Keep in mind that these students were also the ones that began running the cities and states as elected officials. You may ask why I’m putting so much of an emphasis on what is today public education. It was the churches that ran the education system in the 1600s up to the late 1800s when it became more than the church could handle. It was then government began to water down the materials. Fisher Ames was the author of the 1st Amendment, you know the one they use as an excuse to separate church and state, stated: “If these [new] books … must be retained, as they will be, should not the Bible regain the place it once held as a school book?” His statement definitely confirms that the Bible was once the top source for learning in our schools and it proves that the separation, they called for in 1947 was not the intent of the Founders. Again, it was written to keep government out of religion, not religion out of government.

Even at the turn of the 20th century, our people in places of authority believed in the teaching of the Christian principles in our schools. By the mid-1800s, a call for free, compulsory education had begun, and compulsory education became widespread by the end of the century. This was an important development, as children from all social classes could now receive a free, formal education. But the American nation was largely conservative Christian, and even President Theodore Roosevelt believed that “spiritual and moral training” was the most important part of American education.[2]

What has happened over the years is the pastors have not fought to keep the principles that made our education system the best in the world. Little by little the pastors have turned into wimps in the pulpit. The fight to keep godly principles at the forefront of education became too much. Winston Churchill was a controversial leader during WWII. Yet he was able to get things done during very difficult times and under very difficult circumstances because he had a mindset that most leaders need to possess. He had bulldog faith! He would not let anything deny him the victory that his nation so badly needed. One of Churchill’s many poignant quotes from that time was about duty: “The destiny of man is not measured by material computation. When great forces are on the move in the world, we learn we are spirits – not animals. There is something going on… which, whether we like it or not, spells duty”. Indeed!

Likewise, whether we like it or not, there are challenges in America today that spell “duty.” Abortion spells duty. A spiritually lost generation spells duty. Gender confusion, an exploding sex trade, an anti-Christ spirit and attitude, an attack on traditional marriage, a compromising church – all of these, and many more problems in the world are issuing duty’s call. God is asking for difference-makers to arise who are willing to find the old road of service, commitment, and sacrifice.

Committed, spiritual special forces must rise up with their spiritual weapons before it is too late. We’re in critical condition, on life-support. Having denied our Godly roots and the stability they provided, America is now adrift in the mooring-less ideologies of humanism and relativism. The same idiocy that shuts down industries and food sources in order to save frogs, also fights to kill babies. Marriage between one man and one woman is mocked, while “marriage” between two men or two women is praised. The Constitution and its true intent are ignored. Depending on the source, Americans now acknowledge 60 or more gender options; so much for “male and female He created them” (Genesis 1:27).

We’ve lost our way. It is time for a generation of Godly, patriotic, committed pioneers to arise and lead us out of this maze of mindless ideas. If not, we will perish in the wilderness. I believe, however, these warriors are being raised up. And like the SEALs, they will NEVER quit!…they are NEVER out of the fight!…their training is NEVER complete!…they will NOT fail! [3]

The church has failed to stand for God and righteousness and has embraced secular humanism. The communist manifesto that was introduced in 1963 listed 45 things that needed to happen to turn America towards communism. Item #27 is: Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity which does not need a “religious crutch.” Item #28 is: Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state.”[4] We have seen these come to pass and the church has done nothing. Without the teaching of the principles of Christ and the foundation of prayer, we are seeing the foundations of America crumble. The church is silent.

© 2021 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes