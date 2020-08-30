Roger Anghis

I never thought I would see, in my lifetime, such an imminent threat to America’s values and way of life. The last few months have seen the ugly head of government overreach in a power grab as we have never seen before by Democrats that believe they have the right to remove your rights at will to suit their demand for control.

We have also seen two anarchist groups, antifa, and black lives matter, flex their muscles to try to get Americans to bow a knee to their demands of a new America with the white man being subjugated to a 4th class citizen if even that. These groups have no respect for anyone of any color let alone a black. Two criminals were killed by police, George Floyd and Jacob Blake, both died because of their own actions. George Floyd was a convicted felon and was being arrested for trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill and was under the influence of meth and fentanyl: ‘All he had to do is sit in the police car, like every other defendant who is initially arrested. While attempting to avoid his arrest, all by himself, Mr. Floyd overdosed on Fentanyl,’ the filing says.

‘Given his intoxication level, breathing would have been difficult at best. Mr. Floyd’s intentional failure to obey commands, coupled with his overdosing, contributed to his own death.’

A medical examiner’s report and a separate independent autopsy both ruled that Floyd’s death was a homicide and that he died from asphyxiation.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner added in its report that Floyd had ‘recent methamphetamine use’ and ‘fentanyl intoxication’ – along with hypertension and coronary artery disease – all of which were possible contributing factors to his death.[1]

Then there is Jacob Blake, who was not an innocent little angel either, was resisting arrest on a sexual assault warrant. The police said that he had a knife and was ordered to drop it, which he refused. He was tasered but it didn’t take and he walked around the car in what appears to be an attempt to get something out of it all the while the police were calling for him to surrender, which he didn’t do.[2] He was a person who was known for pulling guns and had a history of domestic abuse.[3]

Why are people of this caliber put on a pedestal and treated as an innocent child? There is a political agenda behind all this that is being funded by China and George Soros. For the last three-plus months America has seen cities and States that are Democrat-run allow these two-bit low-life thugs to do whatever they want but if a law-abiding citizen defends himself and his property they are charged with a crime. The McCluskey’s in Saint Louis who lived in a gated private area were confronted by these thugs after they broke down the gate and trespassed on their property and were threatened by the thugs that they would burn their house down and kill them. They defended themselves with their legal firearms and they were the ones arrested.

We see all the riots in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and now Kenosha and the thugs are acting with impunity. Most of the rioters in Seattle that were arrested were released without charging them with anything. The police have either refused to defend against the rioters or have been to stand down and the regular people have said enough! They are now defending their homes and businesses themselves. In Kenosha a seventeen-year-old was forced to defend himself after having a brick thrown at his head, was kicked in the face, hit in the head with a skateboard, and had a gun pointed at him. He shot three people and unfortunately, two of them died but what do you expect when you attack an armed person? The seventeen-year-old has been charged with murder. This is insane!

This rioting has been going on for better than three months and Joe Biden has finally commented about it. Harris has not and neither has any other Democrat. Trump has been trying to do something, but the Democrat mayors and governors will not let him send help. They are proving that they either do not care about all of this or they are trying to make Trump look bad before the election. I believe that the latter is the case and that Democrats are willing to do anything to regain power and they do not care who gets hurt or how bad it hurts America as long as they get back in power. After all, they are still getting a paycheck and they have security for their homes. The mayor of Chicago even placed extra security: Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday defended the heavy police presence outside her Logan Square home, at a time when police officers are stretched to the limit, citing “specific threats” made “every single day” to “my person, my wife, and my home.”

“Given the threats that I have personally received. Given the threats to my home and my family, I’m gonna do everything to make sure that they are protected. I make no apologies whatsoever for that,” the mayor said.

“I’ve talked to my fellow mayors across the country and, seeing the kind of things that have been done to them and their family members, I’m not gonna have that happen. That’s not what my wife and my child signed up for. It’s not what my neighbors signed up for. We have a right in our home to live in peace.”[4] She is a typical elitist that believes that she has the right to security, but the rest of Chicago must be unarmed and deal with whatever happens the best they can. That is not the America our Founders gave us. This is the ‘New America’ that the liberals are demanding that we convert to. Biden/Harris will demand that we turn in our arms in a forced buyback. That violates our Constitutional rights, but they do not care about those rights. Harris is not eligible to run because she is NOT a Natural Born Citizen. Neither of her parents was a citizen when she was born. She is nothing more than an anchor baby like Marco Rubio.

The fact that neither political party seems to take the Constitution seriously anymore is a disturbing fact. The NSA completely ignores our 4th Amendment rights when it comes to our right to privacy of our papers and communications. We can than George W. Bush and the Patriot Act for that. Little by little we are seeing our rights denied us for the benefit of the masses, of course, as soon we will have no rights.

There is a prophecy for this year that says if the Democrats do not back off with their relentless attack that their party will be decimated in November. They not only have not backed off; they have double-downed on their attacks and I believe that it will still get worse the closer we get to the election.

I do not believe that America is ready for the lefts socialist agenda and I would pray that our education system would return to education rather than the indoctrination they have been doing for the last four to five decades. This is too great a nation to just let it slip away to the pages of history. Everything my parents and your parents and grandparents and your grandparents worked for and believed in is at stake not to mention the future for our children and grandchildren.

One political party stands for lawlessness and chaos and the other stands for law and order and freedom. The choice is clear.

