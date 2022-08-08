By Kelleigh Nelson

August 9, 2022

When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing — When you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors – When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you – When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice – You may know that your society is doomed. —Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged 1957

All tyrannies rule through fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed, they must rely exclusively on force. —George Orwell

If I were asked today to formulate as concisely as possible what was the main cause of the ruinous revolution that swallowed up some 60 million of our people, I could not put it more accurately than to repeat: ‘Men had forgotten God; that is why all this has happened.’ —Alexandre Solzhenitsyn

The founders of this country were brilliant men of letters and statesmen whose greatest desire was to endow the inhabitants of this glorious land with our God given freedoms. As such, we the people, were to be guardians of our rights so that they would never become privileges.

Benjamin Franklin is thought of as “The First American.” He was a member of the Continental Congress and helped to draft the Declaration of Independence. Franklin was there as a member of the Constitutional Convention in 1787 and helped to draft our magnificent Constitution. He was an inventor, an author and founder of the University of Pennsylvania along with America’s first hospital and public library. He even identified lead poisoning and the charting of ocean currents.

Franklin stated, “Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God,” and proposed it for the motto of the Great Seal of the United States. He seemed to see into the future when he said, “Freedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government; when this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved, and tyranny is erected on its ruins. Republics…derive their strength and vigor from a popular examination into the action of the magistrates.”

Founding Father Franklin hoped that the love of liberty would spread throughout the world, but today we see a different future for our America, a future that is anything but bright and promising. His love of liberty has certainly not spread worldwide despite the lives of our soldiers being sacrificed on foreign battlefields for freedom.

“The preservation of the sacred fire of liberty, and the destiny of the Republican model of Government, are justly considered as deeply, perhaps as finally staked, on the experiment entrusted to the hands of the American people.” – George Washington

Totalitarianism

On page 245 of The Origins of Totalitarianism, Holocaust survivor Hannah Arendt wrote the following words:

One of the most glaring differences between the old-fashioned rule by bureaucracy and the up-to-date totalitarian brand is that Russia’s and Austria’s pre-war rulers were content with an idle radiance of power and, satisfied to control its outward destinies, left the whole inner life of the soul intact. Totalitarian bureaucracy, with a more complete understanding of the meaning of absolute power, intruded upon the private individual and his inner life with equal brutality. The result of this radical efficiency has been that the inner spontaneity of people under its rule was killed along with their social and political activities, so that the merely political sterility under the older bureaucracies was followed by total sterility under totalitarian rule.

We are fast approaching the total sterility of totalitarian rule that Ms. Arendt spoke of 72 years ago. Total enslavement is the despotic goal.

Over 157 years ago, a watershed event torpedoed the nation in a direction opposite of that which our founders intended. What we’re living through today, is a massive disintegration of society, culture, human decency and liberty, leading us into feudalistic tyranny.

Collectivism/Marxism

Collectivism, i.e., communism is the subject matter of The Turning of the Tides, by former Congressman Paul W. Shafer and John Howland Snow. It tells of how America’s teachers were indoctrinated with collectivism/Marxism, and through teachers’ unions, were taught to condition our children subtly and secretly toward a socialist America.

Listed on Page 145 are the rules of the collectivists: “does it serve our purpose?” It will sound only too familiar, but was written in the 1940s.

“The Global State will at first finance itself by appropriating your earnings under the guise of taxes. It will appropriate your savings by inflation—which is a progressive capital levy on all. It will continue to shatter the value of those savings to ‘pay’ for its crusade—inflation’s sole and unique cause.

“Thus, financed into being, The Global State will substitute its collective love and wisdom for your own.

“The State will now ‘revalue’ its currency, and from this point it can permanently finance itself. This it will do by fiat control of money. It will take over every form of wealth—and substitute its collective ownership for your own.

“Unless the policy called internationalism is stopped, this is its course. By no other means can the new internationalism perpetuate itself.

“And this reversion to feudalism is being called ‘social reconstruction’—as taught in the Nation’s schools.”

Our children are reared in the public schools and brought up according to the dictates of social scientists who are global in their sphere. They are experimenting on our youngsters to rid them of individuality, discipline, character, independence and other honorable qualities of a free and mature nature. And what happens to the people and the wealth of the Nation? It declines. It is regressivism, i.e., collectivism and Marxism on a grand scale, and we are seeing the results in today’s youth. Discipline in the classroom has so declined that teachers are afraid of their students.

All of this was planned over a century ago, and Klaus Schwab and his minions are just the latest generation in the effort to bring their final goals to fruition. The left’s outcries of racism are simply a deflection of their true nature. They psychologically project on their enemies what their true goals entail. Enslavement!

Minions of the Great Reset

The latest so-called leader of this nightmare from hell is Klaus Schwab, but we know he is just another puppet, another player along the road of turning America into a communist nation. Collectivism, regionalism, governance, public/private partnerships, the New World Order, the Great Reset, and ultimately United Nations Agenda 21/30 are all the same. Changing the names is just part of the game.

Klaus Schwab was born in Ravensburg, Germany in 1938, but like many front men, his life has been white washed or silenced from public scrutiny. No one knows if he has any religious beliefs but presume he is an atheist.

Let’s clear one thing up…Schwab is NOT related to the Rothschilds despite internet stories claiming otherwise. The Rothschilds have referred this story to their defamation counsel in Basel. There are some wonderful members of this family who are generous philanthropists who do not agree with other factions of the family. Don’t bother to email me scurrilous anti-Semitic accounts of this wealthy banking family.

Johnny Vedmore’s article, Schwab Family Values contains what appears to be valid documentation of Klaus Schwab’s family being Nazi collaborators. I can neither prove nor disprove Vedmore’s claims, but his research sounds plausible to me.

Schwab has sent his new Communist 3.0 Manifesto to every world leader and every governor/premier of every state and province around the world. His game is tyranny and enslavement.

Maurice Strong, father of global warming and United Nations Agenda 21, arguably the most significant and most secretive plan for global transformation, was Klaus Schwab’s friend and mentor.

He was an advocate of Global Governance via the United Nations, and Spiritual Governance via the cultish Temple of Understanding, which blends all religions, (in New York City next to UN) and Environmental-governance via The Earth Charter and the Ark of the Gaia Covenant. When he left “Mother Earth” in 2015, Strong passed his sustainability mantel to none other than Klaus Schwab.

“I am deeply saddened that Maurice Strong passed away yesterday at the age of 86.” -Schwab, Nov. 29, 2015. “He was one of the most extraordinary personalities I ever met.

“He deeply incorporated the World Economic Forum’s mission of improving the state of the world into everything he did. He was a great visionary, always ahead of our times in his thinking. He was my mentor since the creation of the Forum: a great friend; an indispensable advisor; and, for many years, a member of our Foundation Board. Without him, the Forum would not have achieved its present significance.”

Strong’s intent for America was clear when he stated, “Current lifestyles and consumption patterns of the affluent middle class…involving high meat intake, consumption of large amounts of frozen and convenience foods, ownership of motor vehicles, golf courses, small electric appliances, home and work place air-conditioning, and suburban housing are not sustainable… Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring this about?”

Not only will these elite control our food, but the World Economic Forum agenda (WEF) is calling for the end of private car ownership in the name of saving the world from climate change by reducing the need for green tech resources. “We need a clean energy revolution, and we need it now,” the WEF begins its article.

One hundred years of gasoline vehicles hasn’t changed the environment, but the elite are hellbent on eliminating vehicles. Bike trails and sidewalks are now the rage throughout “smart growth” America. THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM A Partner in Shaping History, 1971 to 2020.

In 2009, George Kent wrote an article for the UN entitled, The Benefits of World Hunger. When it went viral after several years, it was removed, but the Wayback Machine caught it.

The United Nations has also declared war on “Dangerous” Conspiracy Theories: ‘The World is Not Secretly Manipulated by Global Elite.’ More censorship and an attack on those who spread the truth.

While their friend and partner, Bill Gates, busies himself with developing a vaccine that spreads like a virus to inoculate everyone, Schwab is advocating that no one should buy or sell without a digital health certificate, and he advocates trans-humanism while insisting on lockdowns of even religion.

Henry Kissinger was another of Klaus Schwab’s mentors. German born, Kissinger served as Secretary of State under President Richard Nixon and National Security Advisor for President Gerald Ford. He is a long-time member of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations. Schwab met Kissinger over 50 years ago when he was at Harvard and Kissinger was a faculty member. In 1980, Kissinger attended Davos for the first time and he was an invited guest speaker at the WEF in 2022.

Kissinger never could speak without mentioning the New World Order several times. He was a devout promoter of the “Great Reset” along with his friend Nelson Rockefeller who became Vice President under Gerald Ford. He was also very close to David Rockefeller and penned a love letter to the man at his death. From Rockefellers to Kissinger to Schwab, all are depopulation proponents via United Nations Agenda 21/30.

The Rockefellers and the United Nations are joined together at the hip.

The Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research was established in New York in 1902 and by 1928 had received from John D. Rockefeller $65 million in endowment funds.

In contrast, as late as 1938, as little as $2.8 million in federal funding was budgeted for the entire U.S. Public Health Service. Yet there was enough for the ungodly and evil Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment from 1932 to 1972.

In 2020, Kissinger joined with eugenicist and fellow depopulation promoter, Bill Gates in pushing mandatory vaccines, extended lockdowns and of course, “global governance.”

It is easy to see that the Rockefeller family investment in health science research predated, and far surpassed, even the federal governments. More than the New Deal, WWII created the greatest boom in federal government and private industry support for medical research.

Our POWs and MIAs were left behind in Vietnam because of Kissinger; he turned his back on a deal that would have brought them home. Kiss the Boys Goodbye, How the United States Betrayed its Own POWS in Vietnam by Monika and William Stevenson, exposes the betrayal of our soldiers by the American government via Kissinger.

On page 42-43 of Henry Kissinger, Soviet Agent, author Frank Capell tells of Henry’s love of the communists. The growth of China as a world power can be laid at the feet of Kissinger when he convinced President Nixon to open the door to China and visit Mao. He made sure the communists stayed in power when he heard of a planned coup by the military to eliminate Mao Tse-tung and Chou En-lai in order to affect a military takeover of Red China. Kissinger flew to China and his visit resulted in the execution of a group of top Chinese military men and a blackout of news from Red China.

On Page 21 of the same book, Henry Paolucci of St. John’s University, wrote a study about Kissinger which appeared in the Congressional Record of August 4, 1971, a portion of which states: “Henry Kissinger, too, expressed as recently as 1965 the conviction that the time was at hand for a surrender of nationhood because ‘institutions based on present concepts of national sovereignty are not enough.’ The goal of a supra-nationalist world community ‘will not come quickly; many intermediate stages must be traversed before it can be reached. It is not too early, however, to prepare ourselves for this step beyond the nation-state.’”

These few men and others are the ones who, in our lifetimes, have planned the destruction of humanity, freedom and liberty.

Conclusion

At the center of this evil lies the United Nations and their promotion of depopulation, vaccines, world governments, and ultimately the arrival of the evil one.

We live in dark times. Tyrannical despots seek total control.

In King David’s imprecatory psalms, he pleads with the Lord for help in destroying his enemies. “Plead my cause, O Lord, with them that strive with me: fight against them that fight against me.” Psalm 35:1. We need the Lord’s help!

Ben Franklin reminded us long ago that, “Freedom is not a gift bestowed upon us by other men, but a right that belongs to us by the laws of God and nature.”

We have failed to guard and preserve those God given freedoms from encroaching tyranny. It’s now or never to take a stand!

