The left has been in a complete tizzy ever since Donald Trump won the 2016 election. I don’t think any of us has ever seen such a violent reaction to an American election. Remember that Hillary stated that the right is violent and to expect us to riot when we lose. I’m not too sure where she came up with that as we lost the 2008 and 2012 elections and didn’t burn any cars or ransack any businesses. We accepted the loss, even though it was because of massive voter fraud, and went on our way like grownups.

Well, what happened was just the opposite. Democrats lost and they went absolutely nuts! I believe that a lot of the hatred that comes from the left is rooted in the idiotic decision in the late 1980s to no longer have winners and losers where competition is involved in schools. Everybody gets a participation trophy. They did this because they didn’t want to hurt a student’s self-esteem if they lost. They seemed to have forgotten that in real life there are winners and there are losers. Our schools are supposed to teach our kids how to handle life. They have failed our kids miserably.

In this alleged impeachment of Donald Trump, we saw the Democrats do everything they could to remove a sitting president. They didn’t care if what they did was legal or not. There are procedures that must be followed, laws that must be obeyed and rights that cannot be violated. All these were ignored by the Democrats. We have a thing called due process. The Founders gave us this because under British rule you never knew what laws were in place.

The Democrats had seventeen witnesses they brought in. Trump was allowed none! Trump’s legal team was not allowed in the proceedings. Trump’s legal team was never given an opportunity to cross-examine any of the witnesses. This is not due process, this is a dictatorship and Adam Schiff was the dictator. He made up his own rules and he even made up the conversation that Trump had with Ukrainian President Zelensky: Adam Schiff said that he did not regret embellishing a transcript of the call between President Trump and Ukrainian leaders during the early days of the impeachment investigation.

Schiff, 49, previously admitted to making up a dramatized version of the call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump that he claimed was “meant to be at least part in parody.” [1]

I believe that Schiff never believed that Trump would release a transcript of that conversation and was held to task when it was released. It was only then that he made the comment about it being in part a parody. Even Nancy Pelosi stated that there would not be an impeachment unless it was bipartisan. Not one Republican voted for it. And as far as rules go, it was required that the House vote as to whether they would begin an impeachment inquiry. No vote was ever taken. Pelosi simply announced that they were beginning the inquiry. That action, in a real court of law, would render any conclusion from the inquiry unconstitutional.

They pushed this through because, for them. it was paramount that Trump is removed as soon as possible for national security reasons. One part of the articles of impeachment even had a provision that Trumps would not be able to have his name on the ballot of any state this November! You have to ask the question: “What are they so afraid of that they must remove Trump as soon as possible?” I believe that they are afraid that he will expose the Democrats primarily, and some Republicans and the corruption they are all involved in.

Ukraine seems to be a place for a lot of under the table shenanigans for members of both parties. Romney, Kerry, Biden, McCain, Pelosi, Schiff, Mueller, Soros, Brennan, McMaster, Obama and Clinton are all tied to sketchy Ukraine deals. No wonder they wanted to impeach President Trump!

Mitt Romney’s top adviser, Joseph Cofer Black, joined the board of the Ukraine energy firm, Burisma, while Hunter Biden was also serving on the board. Hunter Biden was taking a salary of $50,000 per month from Burisma, and was simultaneously engaged in a relationship with John Kerry’s stepson, Chris Heinz, and mobster Whitey Bulger’s nephew, in a private equity firm, that allegedly appeared to be laundering millions of dollars in foreign money from China & the Ukraine, through Latvia, and back to the US.

It appears that Romney, Kerry, Biden, McCain, Pelosi, Clinton, Mueller and Schiff all have ties to Ukrainian firms. VP Biden bragged on camera that he was able to force the former Ukraine President to fire a prosecutor who was investigating his son, Hunter, by threatening to withhold $1 BILLION in US loans from Ukraine – all with approval from Obama!

An Obama State Department staffer also testified he complained about Hunter Biden’s Ukraine deal in 2015 & Biden’s staff “blew him off.”

While Communist China ran $1.5 BILLION through the Biden/Heinz private equity firm to purchase US companies with military ties, John Kerry, as Secretary of State, approved questionable acquisitions that threatened national security, but enriched his family and friends. Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partner stole American nuclear technology & accepted a plea deal 2 weeks before Trump took office! Hunter Biden received $700,000 from a company that held a 20% stake in a Chinese private equity firm with close ties to the Bank of China.

Kurt Volker, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to NATO under Obama, and was just fired from the Trump White House as special envoy to Ukraine, is the executive director of the John McCain Institute. McCain’s wife says it’s mean for Trump to question the Biden family’s corruption in China & Ukraine: “I think Joe’s a lovely man.” Kurt Volker testified that Adam Schiff privately pushed him to frame Trump but he refused to do it . [2]

I think that what we are seeing in Ukraine is just a tip of the iceberg concerning the corruption that is being exposed by Trump. It is obvious that it went all the way to Obama because he authorized the illegal spying on Trump. If we don’t stop the corruption the left will do everything they can to take back power. You see what they are willing to do to a president just imagine what they will do to the general population. Look at the actions of the government in Virginia, gun confiscation and they’re willing to cut the power and internet and more to enable him to confiscate guns: The Governor of Virginia has allegedly ordered a small cadre of staffers to begin the process for determining how to cut off electricity, telephones/ FAXES, Cellular phones AND DATA, as well as the Internet, in areas where he plans to send Virginia National Guard Troops to forcibly seize guns when the Democrat legislature convenes in January!

The order was allegedly given to a very small and trusted group of staffers, some of whom it turns out, do not agree (at all) with this idea. [3]

The left is really after you, Trump is just in the way. By the way, Trump stated that there would be NO gun confiscation while he is president. Remember that in November.

