Everybody, I’m sure, has heard the term ‘last dance’. It usually refers to a high school senior’s last dance of his/her senior year. I never attended any dances in high school but the year after I was asked to a dance, Sadie Hawkins Dance where the girl asks the guy, so I went. What I remember about that dance was I knew that it would probably be the last time I would ever see the inside of that school, at least for a long time. Well, it was fifty years before I ever went back into that school at our 50th reunion. What we may be seeing if the fraudulent results of this election are accepted is the ‘last dance’ of the great American experience.

I believe that we can tell that the fate of America is in the balance with this election because there is such a fight coming from the left to ignore the obvious voter fraud that has occurred to give the left a win. Some people, like FOX News’ Tucker Carlson, that have simply ignored all the evidence that has already been brought forth. Even the Federal Election Commission Chairman Trey Trainor has stated that he believes that the Trump administration has presented ‘credible evidence’ that fraud has occurred. Though the mainstream media and Democrats have summarily dismissed these allegations, Federal Election Commission Chairman Trey Trainor announced this week that Trump’s lawyers are bringing “legitimate accusations” backed by credible evidence to court and that the claims cannot be dismissed.

Trainor revealed that his review of the evidence brought by the Trump legal team challenging the results of numerous states’ electoral outcomes exceeds the legal threshold to avoid a motion to dismiss.

Just The News reported:

Trainor said his review of evidence, including numerous affidavits claiming voter fraud and a sworn statement by a prominent mathematician flagging up to 100,000 Pennsylvania ballots, met the first level of legal scrutiny under what’s known as motion to dismiss or “Rule 12(b)(6)” of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which would dismiss less credible claims.

Noting the subsequent legal threshold beyond a “motion to dismiss” is the “summary judgment phase,” Trainor said that under this phase, the credibility of witnesses is presumed to be accurate, especially given the caliber of the testimonies Trainor has observed to date.[1]

There has been voter fraud in America probably forever but very prominent since JFK was elected. Democrats deny fraud exists but there is no way a sensible person can believe that no fraud has occurred. What this indicates that there is a great threat to our electoral process and if the left ever gets all three branches, we’ll never see a conservative in the office of the presidency again. The socialist agenda will be forced on the American people and we’ll be nothing more than the money supply for the New World Order until there is no more prosperity in America and we will be another Venezuela or Cuba.

There have been reports from Trump’s lawyers that he actually won over eighty million votes. In an extraordinary interview at Newsmax on Tuesday, Sidney Powell, a lead attorney in the Trump campaign to expose the election fraud, told Greg Kelly:

The will of the people was for Trump to win in a landslide. And if we can get to the bottom of it, and I am determined to do that, I think we will find that he had at least 80 million votes.

The only reason the glitches happened in the system was that he was so, had so far many more votes than they calculated in advance. Their algorithms could not perform the functions that they had originally performed that were set to perform.

They couldn’t make up the vote count. He had gotten so many hundreds of thousands more votes than they planned.[2]

Ballots were brought in nine and half hours after the polls closed in vehicles with out-of-state plates. On Monday evening, GOP spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington tweeted out the log of a poll watcher in Detroit, Michigan, who noticed some suspicious activity going on at the location where ballots were being counted. According to the poll watcher, a number of things seemed awfully irregular. For one, an entire load of ballots came in at around 4:30 a.m. on November 4. According to the poll watcher, the shift was ending around that time but one of the men in charge of counting ballots announced over the microphone that an entire load had just come in. The poll watcher was told that the vehicles these ballots were delivered in had out-of-state plates.

The poll watcher logged that the ballots were brought in and placed on eight, long tables, but noted that the way they were brought in was irregular. The boxes were carried in from the rear of the room, which wasn’t typical at all. Also, somewhat irregular, is that every single vote was for Joe Biden.[3]

The odds of all those votes were for Biden are impossible odds. Then there were the ballots that only had Biden’s name marked so perfectly that this could only happen if the ballot was printed with Biden’s name marked. Georgia: Boxes and boxes of “perfectly printed off” votes that are “100% Biden” Yes, the people who have demonstrated that they will do anything for power will in fact do anything for power.[4] Robin Hall is the 6th witness who saw perfectly marked mail-in ballots, with some batches 100% for Biden, which appear to have been printed rather than filled out by someone at home.[5] This occurred not just in Georgia but in Ney York as well. You can see that here.[6] Add to that the fact that there were such irregularities in the Georgia counting system that made it ripe for fraud. One of their experts, Harry Hursti from Nordic Innovation Labs, told PBS the Georgia system does not seem to have any safeguards.

Georgia’s vote tabulating system was a complex system of laptops, ipads, magnetic cards, touch screens, printers, and scanners.

Investigators found several troubling issues before the election. One expert said it would be easy to duplicate the ballot codes and make up new ballots.

It’s pretty clear this was a stolen state from President Trump.[7]

I think the biggest give away to the fraud that we are seeing is an actual video of Biden stating, in his own words, that the Democrats “have put together the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” [8]

Words of wisdom I found in an article by Kelleigh Nelson, The Battle to Save the Bastion of Freedom: Our country is at war with Communist China. A war of good versus evil. China attacked us with COVID – a biological weapon. Covid-19 was an excuse to control our lifestyles. Dominion was a Communist voting system used to control our election. —L. Lin Wood, Attorney for Richard Jewell and Nick Sandmann.

Guard with jealous attention the public liberty. Suspect everyone who approaches that jewel. Unfortunately, nothing will preserve it but downright force. Whenever you give up that force, you are inevitably ruined. —Patrick Henry

The barbarism of the new era will not be like that of the Huns of old; it will be technical, scientific, secular, and propagandized. It will come not from without, but from within, for barbarism is not outside us; it is underneath us. Older civilizations were destroyed by imported barbarism; modern civilization breeds its own. —Bishop Fulton Sheen, anti-communist.[9]

